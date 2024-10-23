Justin Timberlake, suffering from laryngitis and bronchitis, postpones six concerts

Justin Timberlake has postponed six concerts on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour to early next year because of a bout with bronchitis and laryngitis.

The former ‘NSYNC front man said Tuesday that he hadn’t been feeling well during his last few tour stops. The dual respiratory infections forced him to push several Midwest shows, which he had scheduled for Wednesday through early November, into the new year.

“I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for understanding — I’ll make it up to you.”

The 10-time Grammy Award winner was scheduled to perform Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, but broke the news of his no-show a day ahead of time. He has pushed that show to Feb. 27, and his stops in Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Grand Rapids, Mich., and St. Paul, Minn., have also been rescheduled for February 2025.

Timberlake is currently scheduled to resume the tour Nov. 8 with a show in Sunrise, Fla.

Earlier this month, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” hitmaker abruptly called off a concert in Newark, N.J., because of an injury that he said was “preventing [him] from performing.”

Posting an apology about an hour before that show was set to begin, the “Selfish” and “Cry Me a River” crooner said he was disappointed not to see his fans but was working to reschedule the show as soon as possible. He did not disclose details about the injury but rescheduled the Oct. 8 concert for Oct. 15.

Timberlake released his sixth studio album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” in March and set out on the Forget Tomorrow World Tour in April to promote it. He played the Kia Forum in Inglewood in May and will return to California for shows in Sacramento, Anaheim and Palm Desert in January.

The shows also went on in the wake of his June DWI arrest in the Hamptons after he allegedly failed to heed a stop sign or stay in his lane as he left a late dinner. Timberlake wound up pleading guilty to a lesser charge of impaired driving, his driving privileges were suspended and he was sentenced in September to 25 hours of community service at a nonprofit of his choosing. He was also required to make a public safety announcement about the dangers of impaired driving.

Days after sentencing, “The Social Network” star announced the addition of several shows on his 2025 tour, including those three California stops. After his rescheduled shows in the Midwest, he will take the tour abroad to South America, Europe and the United Kingdom with shows lined up through July 20, when he will headline Lollapalooza Paris.