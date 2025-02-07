FireAid benefit show will keep streaming for another year

Billie Eilish performs with Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day during the FireAid benefit concert at the Kia Forum on Jan. 30.

Last week’s massive FireAid benefit, which raised $100 million for wildfire relief in Los Angeles, will live on streaming services for another year.

Organizers announced Friday that the broadcast of the concert, which took place Jan. 30 at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, will stay in circulation on platforms — including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Max, Netflix, YouTube and many others — for another year to keep its fundraising efforts in front of music fans.

The sprawling concert hosted sets from major acts including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Green Day, Joni Mitchell and dozens more. With this continued access, it may join the ranks of culturally important fundraiser concerts like the Concert for Bangladesh and LiveAid, whose reputations as live shows worth revisiting live on well after the event itself.

Advertisement

Additionally, Clippers owners Connie and Steve Ballmer will continue matching donations for all money raised raised through the broadcast.

In regards to the use of the $100 million donations, FireAid organizers said in a statement that “The FireAid Grants Advisory Committee, composed of longtime LA-region philanthropic leaders with deep relationships in the non-profit community, have been working to identify key areas of need, for maximum impact. Led by the Annenberg Foundation, the committee has been listening daily to affected communities, assessing local resource gaps to ensure aid reaches those most in need, and researching the handling of other fire disasters, such as those in Maui and Northern California. The first phase of grants are expected to be awarded by mid-February.”

Music The Grammys and FireAid concerts raised $125 million for fire relief FireAid so far has brought in $100 million and counting, MusiCares and Grammys brought in upwards of $24 million through funds brought in from the award show telecast and other benefit activities.

Additionally, the Recording Academy announced it raised $24 million through Grammy week charitable drives and associated MusiCares events.