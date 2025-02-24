Fyre Festival revived? Viral botched influencer event sets ‘second chance’ in Mexico

“I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again,” says Fyre Festival promoter Billy McFarland.

“Fyre Festival 2 is real.”

At least that’s what Billy McFarland, the convicted fraudster and promoter behind the first and failed Fyre Festival in 2017, declared Monday. McFarland and the Instagram account for the failed influencer event announced that Fyre Festival 2 is coming soon with tickets now on sale.

“I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again. But I feel I’d be crazy not to do it again,” McFarland said on Instagram. “After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for FYRE 2.”

He added: “Thank you to my partners for the second chance.”

McFarland’s Fyre Festival, according to its website, will come to Mexico’s Isla Mujeres from May 30 to June 2. In 2017, the first Fyre Festival advertised two weekends of a luxury music event on a private island in Exuma, the Bahamas. Attendees, some who shelled out more than $10,000 for tickets, instead were met with canceled shows, tents that struggled to withstand stormy conditions and sad cheese sandwiches. The botched event, founded by McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, quickly went viral and became the subject of several documentaries including Netflix’s”Fyre.”

Advertisement

In 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of $26 million in the Coachella-wannabe and over $100,000 in a fraudulent ticket-selling scheme. Dubbed a “serial fraudster” by a New York judge, McFarland was sentenced to six years in federal prison. He was released early and placed under house arrest in 2022 and has since been planning a new chapter for Fyre.

If news about Fyre Festival 2 sounds familiar, that’s most likely because McFarland first announced tickets were on sale in August 2023. That version was supposed to return to the Caribbean, but was ultimately scrapped and tickets were refunded.

The newest Fyre Festival launch touts four ticket tiers ranging from $1,400 to $1.1 million and vague promises of “an electrifying celebration of music, arts, cuisine, comedy, fashion, gaming, sports and treasure hunting.” The newest version of the festival boasts “unforgettable performances, immersive experiences,” but the website currently does not feature an artist lineup.

Advertisement

It clarifies: “FYRE Experiences will be released in a number of experiential drops leading up to the festival.”

McFarland told NBC’s “Today” in an interview that “my dream is finally becoming a reality” and that Fyre Festival 2 “isn’t about the past.” He did not confirm whether Fyre has locked in talent, doubling down that the artists will be unveiled later.

The Fyre Festival website says “all ticket packages are limited and expected to sell out quickly.” Whether Fyre Festival 2 will rise from the ashes of its predecessor or face the same viral firestorm remains to be seen.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.