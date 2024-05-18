Jodorowsky’s wild art, Hockney’s ‘Turandot’ and the best L.A. culture to see now

Detail from pascALEjandro’s “Nada, Nada, Nada,” 2019. Ink, watercolor, colored pencil, polymer clay, gold leaf, and glass on paper, 44.25 inches by 30.25 inches by 2.5 inches. (Alejandro Jodorowsky & Pascale Montandon-Jodorowsky artwork photographed for Blum Gallery by Evan Walsh)

David Hockney! Bob Dylan! Cyrano’s nose! Welcome to another week of the Essential Arts newsletter, your guide to the culture of the moment in Southern California. Before we dive into the week’s headlines, let’s get your calendar set for the week ahead ...

Best bets: What’s on our radar

Robert Rauschenberg, 38, the first American artist to win the grand prize at the Venice Biennale. (Ugo Mulas)

1. ‘Taking Venice’

The 60th Venice Biennale is underway in La Serenissima, and things are generally as serene as usual in Italy’s uber-romantic city of canals. The scene, however, wasn’t exactly placid 60 years ago when the Biennale cranked up some outraged headlines for choosing an American artist — for the first time — to receive the Grand Prize for Painting (now called the Golden Lion). Was the 1964 selection process rigged for Robert Rauschenberg? The new documentary “Taking Venice” looks at the uproar that ensued. A sneak-peek of the film is scheduled for Thursday at the UCLA Hammer Museum, followed by a Q&A with director Amei Wallach. She’ll do the same on Friday and Saturday nights at the Laemmle Royal in West L.A. A full review of the doc will post at latimes.com/arts on Monday.

7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hammer, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., L.A.; opening Friday at the Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. and the Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino. zeitgeistfilms.com/film/taking-venice

— Christopher Knight

“Pain That Heals” by pascALEjandro, 2021. Ink, watercolor and colored pencil on paper, 43-1/8 inches by 28-3/4 inches by 7/8 inches. (pascALEjandro courtest of the artists and Blum )

2. ‘Another World’

The iconoclastic Alejandro Jodorowsky, the 95-year-old Chilean-born cult film director, has traveled from his home Paris to L.A. for a weekend retrospective at the American Cinematheque. It’s his first visit in more than six years, and the series includes sold-out screenings of his seminal psychedelic works “El Topo” (1970), “The Holy Mountain” (1973) and “Santa Sangre” (1989). If you couldn’t score tickets, you can catch the director’s artistry another way: Jodorowsky will present an art gallery exhibition titled “Another World,” featuring paintings co-created with his wife, Pascale Montandon-Jodorowsky. Working under the moniker pascALEjandro, they will show illustrations that have been painted and augmented with found objects.

Through June 29. Blum, 2727 S. La Cienega Blvd., L.A. blum-gallery.com

— Carlos Aguilar

3. ‘The Lion King’

There’s no contest: Thirty years after its theatrical release, “The Lion King” remains one of the greatest animated movies of all time. Disney is marking the occasion with two live-to-film concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, screening the original 1994 film with a live orchestra, fireworks and musical performances from cast members from the animated classic (Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella), the 2019 remake (Billy Eichner) and the Tony-winning stage musical (Heather Headley, Bradley Gibson). Jennifer Hudson, Lebo M. and North West will also make appearances.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday . Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., L.A. hollywoodbowl.com/events

— Ashley Lee

4. ‘Topsy Turvy (A Musical Greek Vaudeville)’

The ancient Greeks knew a thing or two about plagues, so it makes sense that Tim Robbins would be thinking along Athenian lines when responding theatrically to the last four years. There’s a lot of ground to cover in this Actors’ Gang world premiere production written and directed by Robbins. Pandemic closures, a political coup, civil strife — it’s been busy! To respond to the tumult, Robbins has created a hybrid work that blends classical Greek theater (complete with chorus) and vaudeville. Aristophanes would no doubt approve. Robbins has contributed original songs, performed by a small orchestra and large ensemble seeking communal harmony after all the exhausting chaos.

Through June 8. Post-show discussion with Robbins every Friday. The Actors’ Gang, 9070 Venice Blvd, Culver City, theactorsgang.com

— Charles McNulty

“This Is Where I Came In, a 2006 work by Mickalene Thomas in rhinestones, acrylic and enamel on wood panel, 72 inches by 60 inches (Mickalene Thomas)

5. ‘Mickalene Thomas: All About Love’

If an editor were to gauge museum exhibitions by the number of writers clamoring to cover them, this Broad launch would win show of the season. Thomas’ first international touring exhibition consists of more than 80 works including painting, collage, photography and installation, all spanning two decades. The show, which will move on later to the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia and the Hayward Gallery in London, has some special only-in-L.A. moments, including a living room that emulates the artist’s childhood home in Camden, N.J. — a place where museum-goers can read, rest and contemplate everything they have taken in.

May 25-Sept. 29. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., L.A. thebroad.org

— Craig Nakano

The week ahead: A curated calendar

SATURDAY

“18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium” Final weekend for an exhibition recounting the 80-year history of the L.A. venue that was a focal point for boxing, wrestling, roller derby, punk rock and so much more.

Through Sunday. LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., L.A. lapca.org

SUNDAY

“All Things Are Changing in All Dimensions” An exhibition of rarely seen drawings, paintings and sculptures by the late Chilean-born artist Roberto Matta, including seven terra-cotta figures that have not been shown publicly before.

Through June 29. Blum Gallery, 2727 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles. blum-gallery.com

Terracotta works by Roberto Matta.

(Dan Nadel / Courtesy of the Estate of Roberto Matta and Blum)

“Ghost Waltz” Playwright Oliver Mayer mixes music, magic, drama, passion, spirituality and dance to tell the story of overlooked 19th-century Mexican composer Juventino Rosas, whose work was often attributed to Europeans.

Through June 2. Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., downtown L.A. latinotheaterco.org

“Two Stop” and “Pang Spa” David Johann Kim’s Koreatown-set plays, produced by Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA and Chalk Repertory Theatre, respectively, navigate the L.A. riots from 20 years apart.

Through June 9. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles. estlosangeles.org

TUESDAY

Kraftwerk The German electronic music pioneers mark the 50th anniversary of their album “Autobahn” with nine shows, the first eight devoted to specific albums and the finale showcasing five decades of innovative work.

8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; and May 28-30. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. laphil.com

Pearl Jam The Seattle quintet — Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder — tours behind its 12th studio album, “Dark Matter.”

7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. Kia Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. thekiaforum.com

THURSDAY

Don’t Knock the Rock 2024 The music-driven documentary and narrative film festival founded by filmmaker Allison Anders and musician/music supervisor Tiffany Anders features a dozen films, including the L.A. premiere of “Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story,” and a pair by filmmaker Susan Seidelman: “Smithereens” (1982) and “Desperately Seeking Susan.”

Through May 27. Los Feliz Theatre, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles. americancinematheque.com

FRIDAY

“Hit Man” Glen Powell and Adria Arjona star in director Richard Linklater’s sexy-smart neo-noir comedy set in New Orleans.

Laemmle Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St., Santa Monica; Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale. laemmle.com/film/hit-man

Humaira Abid’s installation “Searching for Home,” 2016–17, is made of carved pine and red wood stain. (Adeel Ahmed)

“Humaira Abid: Searching for Home” The artist’s sculpted wooden creations evoke the untold tragedies of the global refugee crisis and its wake of displaced people, which disproportionately affects women and girls.

Through Aug. 18. USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

Montero + Mozart The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra joins with Grammy-nominated pianist Gabriela Montero for an evening that includes Mozart, Schubert and a world premiere by Nina Shekhar.

8 p.m. Friday. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa; 8 p.m. Saturday. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. laco.org

MAY 25

Sky Ferreira The electro-pop singer marks the 10th anniversary of her debut full-length album “Night Time, My Time.”

8 p.m. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. livenation.com

MAY 26

Madness The British ska/pop band’s first U.S. tour in 12 years features guests Berlin and the Untouchables.

7 p.m. YouTube Theater, 1011 Stadium Drive Inglewood. youtubetheater.com

Simone Leigh’s “Cupboard” (detail), 2022.

(Timothy Schenck / Courtesy of the artist and Matthew Marks Gallery)

Simone Leigh The exhibition includes works from the artist’s 2022 Venice Biennale presentation, and ceramics, bronze, video, installation and social activation that explore Black feminist theory and more.

Thorugh Jan. 20. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, Los Angeles, caamuseum.org; LACMA, Resnick Pavilion, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. lacma.org

L.A.’s biggest culture news

Workers move pieces of the “Turandot” set during tech rehearsal this week. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

David Hockney‘s storied production of “Turandot” has its Los Angeles Opera premiere Saturday night, three decades after the towering (and very red!) sets wowed audiences in San Francisco and Chicago. David A. Keeps has the story behind how the sets were pulled out of storage in Modesto, trucked to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and prepped for their glorious return to the stage. Warning: The schematic drawing of how the pieces fit together will make your head spin. (Look for our critic Mark Swed‘s review to come later.)

An electrifying Carla Woods in “Girl From the North Country.” (Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Another titan’s work is hitting a different L.A. stage. “Girl From the North Country,” with score from the music catalog of Bob Dylan, opened at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. In his review, Times critic Charles McNulty says problems with the storytelling are offset by phenomenal singing, not to mention the singular genius of Dylan.

Lily Tung Crystal, the newly named artistic director of East West Players. (Emanuel Hahn / For The Times)

The nation’s oldest and largest Asian American producer of Asian American theater has a new artistic director: Lily Tung Crystal will take over East West Players, replacing Snehal Desai, who left to lead Center Theatre Group. Staff writer Ashley Lee has an engaging conversation with Tung Crystal, who comes from Minneapolis but whose previous work in Hollywood may provide some new directions for EWP.

Danny Feldman, artistic director of Pasadena Playhouse (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Up the 110 Freeway, Pasadena Playhouse announced its 2024-25 season. Staff writer Jessica Gelt has the details on the lineup, which includes Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play “Topdog/Underdog,” the crowd-pleasing musical “La Cage aux Folles” and Martin Crimp’s version of Edmond Rostand’s classic “Cyrano de Bergerac,” in which Cyrano’s big nose is all in his head.

Meow Wolf revealed the location for its L.A. outpost targeting a 2026 opening: a portion of what it currently a Cinemark multiplex at the Howard Hughes L.A. center. Todd Martens has the details on how the cinematic site fits in with Meow Wolf’s plans for this city.

Finally, staff writer Christopher Reyolds’ “101 best West Coast experiences” is always a reminder of the joys beyond our doorstep. The list published Thursday includes the Cheech in Riverside, Watts Towers and Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum. Check it out!

More culture news, briefly ...

Wayfarers Chapel (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

The iconic glass structure known as Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes is scheduled to be disassembled and stored until it can be put back together in a new location at a later date. The church, which was designated a National Historic Landmark late last year, was designed in 1951 by architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s son, Lloyd Wright. The Wayfarers website notes that the structure, perched above the Pacific, has been damaged by landslides and remains at imminent risk of further damage should it remain in its current location.

Buckling concrete steps and cracked windows are signs of the land movement threatening Wayfarers Chapel. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California’s $44.9 billion dollar budget deficit spells very bad news for arts funding in California, with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently revised proposal for the 2024-25 state budget calling for elimination of the $12.5 million earmarked for the state’s Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund. The revision also proposes a 38% reduction in state grants for small arts nonprofits through the California Arts Council.

David Zwirner will open its flagship Los Angeles gallery to the public Thursday with an exhibition featuring three decades of work. The new building, by Selldorf Architects, is at 606 N. Western Ave., adjacent to two David Zwirner spaces that opened last year.

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge is getting a new eatery as it breaks ground on a restaurant called Farmhouse by chef Richard Mead. The farm-to-table dining room is scheduled to open in the fall .

The Broad Stage in Santa Monica has announced its 2024-25 season lineup featuring actor Patrick Page’s exploration of Shakespearean villains, “All the Devils Are Here”; a multimedia dance performance titled “Is It Thursday Yet?” by Jenn Freeman and Sonya Tayeh, presented in association with La Jolla Playhouse; as well as appearances by the contemporary dance company Rubberband and comedian Maria Bamford.

And last but not least

Alas, the volcano will erupt no more. Hard Rock International announced this week that the Mirage Hotel & Casino will cease operations July 17. The resort, perhaps best known as the home of Siegfried & Roy, is expected to become a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas. The volcano will be replaced by a nearly 700-foot-tall guitar-shaped building.

How essential are you finding Essential Arts to be? Let us know! We have been listening to reader feedback as we revamp the format. Share your thoughts with us at calendar@latimes.com.