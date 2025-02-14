Why Lauren Yee’s ‘Cambodian Rock Band’ hits home: L.A. arts and culture this weekend

Lauren Yee’s play “Cambodian Rock Band,” about a Khmer Rouge survivor who returns home after 30 years as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of the country’s most notorious war criminals, made its world premiere at South Coast Repertory in 2018. It’s L.A. premiere run opens Sunday at East West Players. Featuring classic pre-1975 Cambodian rock hits and songs from the L.A. band Dengue Fever , the widely-acclaimed play has since been programmed by theaters all over the country, embraced not just by general audiences but also by people of Cambodian descent, many of whom were visiting these venues for the first time.

How were so many of these arts organizations able to reach these historically underserved audiences? That’s thanks to Rithy Hanh and Pita Huot of the Khmer Alumni Assn., a volunteer nonprofit based out of Long Beach, which has the largest concentration of Cambodians of any city outside of Cambodia. Yee met Hanh in 2015 while doing research for the play, which included Hanh’s comprehensive tour of Long Beach’s Cambodia Town.

“Theater is not something common in our community — not a lot of people know about it and not a lot of people attend,” Hanh, who was born in a refugee camp where he lived for 11 years during the Cambodian genocide, told The Times. “But Lauren told me, ‘This play is for the community, and I want people from the Cambodian community to be able to access it.’ “

When the show played Costa Mesa, San Diego, Berkeley, Seattle, Honolulu, New York, Washington, D.C., Houston and Ashland, Ore., Hanh and Huot worked behind the scenes with each of the theaters to make their productions accessible to their local Cambodian populations. They connected with local organizations and temples, negotiating for hundreds of discounted tickets and arranging transportation for hours-long trips; a more welcoming experience was facilitated by speaking to visitors in Khmer at the theater, offering them a snack or dessert from a local vendor and even assuring the parents of students about the show’s content advisories.

The scene at Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s Khmer Community Day in 2023, timed to the production of “Cambodian Rock Band.” The event included a performance by Cambodian-American singer Bochan and a fashion show with clothing by Khmer brand Rajana Threads. (Courtesy of Pita Huot)

The two haven’t done these time-consuming, cross-country efforts for pay, but for their love of the show and their community. “It was the first time got to see the people in our community pre-genocide, just living there,” said Huot, who was born and raised in Long Beach, of the play. “For most people, my parents included, it’s hard for them to talk about what happened, and in the play, here it is, right in front of us. We have a lot of cultural community events that involve food and dance and things, but there’s never been anything like this for us. We wanted the Cambodian communities outside of Long Beach to experience it too.”

Over 20% of tickets for the play’s East West Players run, which continues through March 9, are significantly subsidized and specifically reserved for Khmer audiences. Yee has noticed that, when a performance has lots of viewers of Cambodian descent, “you get laughs at things that are more insider, like jokes related to the Thai and Cambodian communities,” she told The Times. “And the intergenerational stuff hits more especially with elders in the room.”

The playwright sees Hanh and Huot’s “Cambodian Rock Band” undertaking as a teachable moment to theaters nationwide. “The community outreach we’ve been able to achieve is because of Rithy and Pita, because they know how to connect with their communities all over the country, understand their needs and translate those needs to the theaters,” said Yee.

“There are so many theaters out there that have a robust marketing department, but they may not necessarily have a person who does community outreach specifically, and it’s a missed opportunity that just makes things complicated and, to be honest, sometimes frustrating,” she added. “Yes, a lot of theaters are unused to this work, but it’s the real deal and worth doing early. Grow your audiences, don’t just market at them.”

I’m Times staff writer Ashley Lee, here with my colleague Jessica Gelt for this expanded edition of the Essential Arts newsletter:

Best bets: On our radar this week

Batsheva Dance Company, who is performing their piece “Momo” at the Music Center. (The Music Center)

Batsheva Dance Company

The repertoire troupe is making its Music Center debut with the U.S. premiere of “Momo,” a bold exploration of masculinity, vulnerability and identity. Conceived by choreographer Ohad Naharin with former Batsheva dancer Ariel Cohen and members of the company itself, the 70-minute piece is performed to a soundtrack from Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet’s album “Landfall,” with additional music by Philip Glass, Arca and Maxim Waratt. Performances are Friday and Saturday evening, as well as Sunday afternoon. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., Downtown. musiccenter.org

‘Four Women in Red’

In Laura Shamas’ new play, four Native American women search for missing friends and relatives in the face of apathetic sheriffs and dwindling clues — an onstage premise rooted in the real-life crisis of missing murdered Indigenous women in the U.S. Delayed a month due to losses by members of the cast and the creative team to the devastating wildfires, the world-premiere production — directed by Jeanette Harrison, and starring Carolyn Dunn, Harriette Feliz, Zoey Reyes and Jehnean Washington — opens tonight and runs through March 23. Victory Theatre Center, 3326 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank. thevictorytheatrecenter.org

Ed Ruscha, Sign in A Mudstorm, 2021, 3-color etching, 28 1/2 x 24 1/4 inches (72.4 x 61.6 cm), edition of 40, © Ed Ruscha. (Courtesy of the artist and Gagosian)

‘ARTISTS for LOSS Angeles’

Arcane Space presents a three-weekend benefit exhibition featuring works from over 40 artists who have united in support of their fellow creatives that lost their homes, studios and artwork to last month’s fires. All proceeds from purchases go directly to Grief and Hope , which aims to raise $1 million in direct support to artists and art workers. The exhibition, which opens tonight, runs Thursdays through Sundays, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., until March 2. Arcane Space, 324 Sunset Ave, Unit G, Venice. arcanespacela.com

— Ashley Lee

The week ahead: A curated calendar

“Vertigo,” starring James Stewart and Kim Novak, screens for one week starting Friday at the Vista. (Universal Pictures)

FRIDAY

American Cinematheque’s Nitrate Film Festival This year’s series includes four midcentury classics, “Portrait of Jennie” (1948), “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944), “Gone to Earth” (1950) and “Rope” (1948), plus the early talkie “ The Unholy Three” (1930).

Through Feb. 23. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd. americancinematheque.com

Dance at the Odyssey The festival closes with “Clay Collective,” created by Gheremi Clay.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. odysseytheatre.com

In Praise of Love Mezzanine film presents the West Coast premiere of the 4k restoration of the 2001 Jean-Luc Godard film, a cinematic diptych, one part shot in Paris on black-and-white 35 mm film, the other captures the Brittany coast in hyper-saturated digital video.

8 p.m. 2220 Arts + Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd. mezzaninefilm.com

Jersey Boys Musical Theatre West presents the hit jukebox musical about the rise of the 1960s pop-rock group the Four Seasons.

Through March 2. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. musical.org

Master Class Tim Dang directs Terrence McNally’s Tony-winning drama with Joan Almedilla as Maria Callas.

Through March 9. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. sierramadreplayhouse.org

Party Girl Parker Posey stars in director Daisy von Scherler Mayer’s 1995 ode to Manhattan club kids (followed by a post-screening dance party at Vidiots).

7:30 p.m. Eagle Theatre, 4884 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock. vidiotsfoundation.org

Retrospect: 50 Years at the Norton Simon Museum The one-time Pasadena Art Museum marks a half-century since it combined its collection with that of the industrialist and philanthropist and adopted his name.

Through Jan. 12, 2026. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. nortonsimon.org

Tyler, the Creator The musical force and fashion innovator brings Chromakopia: The World Tour to L.A. with guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Feb. 21. Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A. cryptoarena.com

Vertigo A new 70 mm print of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 masterpiece, starring James Stewart and Kim Novak gets a one-week run.

Through Feb. 20. The Vista, 4473 Sunset Dr., Los Feliz. vistatheaterhollywood.com

Watermarks Playwright Abbott Alexander’s surreal fantasy pits the manager of the world’s most famous gift-card shop against his one and only customer.

Through Feb. 23. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. W. theatrewest.org

White Scripps Ranch Theatre presents James Ijames comedy about privilege in the art world.

Through March 9. Legler Benbough Theatre, 9783 Avenue of Nations, San Diego. scrippsranchtheatre.org

Wild at Heart The Academy screens David Lynch’s 1990 adaptation of the Barry Gifford novel, starring Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern, in 35 mm.

7:30 p.m. Academy Museum, 6067 Wilshire Blvd. academymuseum.org

SATURDAY

Adrian Dunn’s Resurrection The recording of a live album features the Adrian Dunn Singers and Rize Orchestra performing the world premiere of Dunn’s “Mass,” a tribute to Jackie Robinson, plus spirituals, jazz and hip-hop favorites.

7 p.m. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. colburnschool.edu/

At War With Ourselves — 400 Years of You Kronos Quartet joins Grammy Award-winning choral ensemble Tonality to perform a modern-day song cycle with lyrics by poet Nikky Finney (who also narrates) exploring race relations, social justice and civil rights in 21st century America.

7:30 p.m. The Wallis, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. thewallis.org

Black Hole — Trilogy and Triathlon Brooklyn-based arts collective Tribe performs the final part of Shamel Pitts’ “Black Series” triptych in this multidisciplinary production informed by Afrofuturism.

8 p.m. Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater, UCLA Kaufman Hall, 120 Westwood Plaza. cap.ucla.edu

California Road Trip Panoramic and close-up dual projection film provides a tour of the state’s most scenic and varied landscapes and biomes, including Death Valley, Big Sur, Joshua Tree, the California Redwoods and Mt. Whitney.

Reopens Saturday. The Autry Museum in Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way. theautry.org

Dvořák Cello Concerto Brett Mitchell conducts the Pasadena Pops and cellist Mark Kosower in a program that also includes “Wotan’s Farewell” by Wagner and Bartók’s “Concerto for Orchestra.”

2 and 8 p.m. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

End of Times Therapy World premiere of Solange Castro’s play set in post-apocalypse 2040 L.A. benefits the effort to save the playhouse’s main stage that was destroyed last year.

7:30 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 22; 4 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. showclix.com

Impressionists: Pintscher + Debussy + DeYoung A Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra program inspired by la belle epoque Paris features music by Ravel, Berlioz, Debussy and Fauré, with chanteuse Michelle DeYoung and conductor Matthias Pintscher.

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale; 4 p.m. Feb. 16. The Wallis, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. laco.org

El Relicario de los Animales Mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton leads Long Beach Opera’s indoor-outdoor production of Pauline Oliveros’ 1979 work.

7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Heritage Square Museum, 3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights. longbeachopera.org

There Are Fairies at the Bottom of Our Garden A new work by writer-performer John Fleck is part of the Thresholds of Invention performance series.

8 p.m. Saturday and March 1. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. odysseytheatre.com

Welcome Back Topanga Community Gathering A day of healing featuring a tree-planting ceremony, theater activities for all ages, a tribute to emergency responders and a marketplace with sales benefiting families and businesses impacted by the Palisades fire. Free admission.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. theatricum.com

SUNDAY

Black History Recital African Americans for L.A. Opera and the Ebell present soprano Thalia Moore and pianist Alonso Malik Pirio.

Noon. The Ebell, Sunroom, 3rd floor, 741 S. Lucerne Blvd. ebellofla.org

Tschabalala Self The artist explores the concept of a constructed self and the construction of femininity with new paintings and sculpture in the exhibition “Dream Girl.”

Through April 26. Jeffrey Deitch, 7000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. deitch.com

Culture news and the SoCal scene

Larissa FastHorse, the playwright of the new work “Fake It Until You Make It” is photographed in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2025. (Emil Ravelo/For The Times)

Times theater critic Charles McNulty attended opening night of Larissa FastHorse’s farce “Fake It Until You Make It,” and wondered how much funnier the show would have been if it had opened when it was originally scheduled in 2023, prior to the Mark Taper Forum’s 16-month-closure closure due to Center Theatre Group’s financial woes. The fast-paced play, filled with physical comedy, takes aim at identity politics using an office housing several nonprofit organizations devoted to advancing Native American causes. With the Trump administration’s current attack on DEI, speculates McNulty, the show takes on different, darker hues.

“The Great Yes, the Great No,” is not simply a wonderful title, writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed of a new chamber opera by South Africa’s William Kentridge, it is a magnificent show . Full stop. Swed calls the show, which had its West Coast premiere at the Wallis in Beverly Hills, one of Kentridge’s “most astonishing works.” He continues, “Concept, direction, set and costume design, projections, video, text, music, choreography and performances by a vast company of singers, dancers, actors and equally vast creative team — all simply great.”

McNulty weighed in on another farce across town at Geffen Playhouse: A revival of Michael Frayn’s “Noises Off,” which is a co-production with Steppenwolf Theatre Company. As a genre, McNulty writes, farce is experiencing a rush of new popularity, but Frayn’s show represents “the gold standard of the form.” The action takes place onstage and, most amusingly, backstage, during the disastrous production of a sex comedy called “Nothing On.” McNulty notes, “In imagining a theatrical bomb for the ages, Frayn wrote an indelible crowd-pleaser for the modern repertory.”

President Trump cemented control of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after a newly appointed board of Trump allies voted Wednesday to make him chairman and fired the center’s longtime president, Deborah F. Rutter. The coup came less than a week after Trump announced his intention to take over the center in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. Prominent figures associated with the organization promptly resigned from their posts including treasurer Shonda Rhimes and artistic advisor Renée Fleming.

Raehann Bryce-Davis, center, is Ines, and Limmie Pulliam performs as Manrico, during dress rehearsal of L.A. Opera’s production of “Il Trovatore” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Sept. 16, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Opera unveiled its 40th anniversary season earlier this week. The 2025-26 offerings will mark music director James Conlon’s final season — his 20th with the company. Mainstage productions at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion include the company premiere of Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” starring Gabriella Reyes and Duke Kim; a revival of Herbert Ross’ 1993 production of Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohème”; a revival of Philip Glass’ “Akhnaten,” starring John Holiday; a revival of Verdi’s hilarious “Falstaff,” starring Craig Colclough; and Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” staged by Barrie Kosky and Suzanne Andrade, and starring bass Kwangchul Youn in his company debut as Sarastro.

California for the Arts announced a new $12.5 million grant program called the Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund, which opens for applications on Monday, March 10, at 9 a.m. The program is funded by the State of California and administered by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate with the goal of reimbursing small nonprofit arts organizations for employee payroll — potentially supporting up to 20,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employment opportunities each year.

The Broad announced a special exhibition, “Jeffrey Gibson: the space in which to place me.” Scheduled to run from May 10 through Sept. 28, the show is adapted from work that Gibson presented as the first Indigenous artist to have a solo exhibition in the American Pavilion during the 2024 Venice Biennale. The exhibition also marks Gibson’s first solo museum presentation in Southern California.

— Jessica Gelt

And last but not least

A fascinating read and watch: How the CIA used jazz greats as cover for a 1961 coup in Africa.