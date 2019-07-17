SoCal movie events & revivals, July 21-28: ‘Eat Drink Man Woman’ and more

Outfest Los Angeles The citywide LGBTQ film festival continues. Various venues, Los Angeles, Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Now through July 28. $16-$180; passes available. (213) 480-7065. festival.outfest.org
Return of the Jedi Outdoor screening of this 1983 entry in the “Star Wars” saga; with Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, James Earl Jones. John Anson Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sun., 8:30 p.m. $20-$40. cinespia.org
Eat Drink Man Woman 25th-anniversary screenings of director Ang Lee’s 1994 comedy about a Taipei chef and his three adult daughters; in Mandarin and French with English subtitles. Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; also at Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; and Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Wed., 7 p.m. $13. laemmle.com
Who Framed Roger Rabbit A 1940s detective investigates a case involving cartoon characters in Robert Zemeckis’ family-friendly 1988 hit mixing live-action and animation; with Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd and the voices of Kathleen Turner, Charles Fleischer. Catalina Island Museum, Ackerman Family Amphitheatre, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Wed., 7 p.m. $15, $17; 15 and under, free. (310) 510-2414. catalinamuseum.org
The Wicker Man A British police officer encounters modern-day pagans as he probes the disappearance of a young girl in a remote island village in this 1973 cult classic; with Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12. laemmle.com
El desencanto (The Disenchantment) Jaime Chávarri’s 1976 documentary about a famous but dysfunctional family of literary types in post-Franco Spain; followed by a Q&A. Now Instant Image Hall, 5319 York Blvd., Highland Park. Thu., 8 p.m. $5, $10. lareviewofbooks.org
Warner Bros. 6-Film Horror/Sci-Fi Marathon Includes 1958’s “House on Haunted Hill” with Vincent Price; 1951’s “The Thing From Another World”; Tod Browning’s 1932 tale “Freaks”; the 1954 mutant-ant thriller “Them!”; 1963’s “The Haunting” directed by Robert Wise; and 1942’s “Cat People” starring Simone Simon. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 2 p.m. $25. americancinematheque.com