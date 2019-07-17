SoCal movie events & revivals, July 21-28: ‘Eat Drink Man Woman’ and more

Ang Lee's 1994 comedy-drama “Eat Drink Man Woman” returns to theaters for one night only. (Samuel Goldwyn Company)

Outfest Los Angeles The citywide LGBTQ film festival continues. Various venues, Los Angeles, Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Now through July 28. $16-$180; passes available. (213) 480-7065. festival.outfest.org

Return of the Jedi Outdoor screening of this 1983 entry in the “Star Wars” saga; with Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, James Earl Jones. John Anson Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sun., 8:30 p.m. $20-$40. cinespia.org

Eat Drink Man Woman 25th-anniversary screenings of director Ang Lee’s 1994 comedy about a Taipei chef and his three adult daughters; in Mandarin and French with English subtitles. Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; also at Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; and Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Wed., 7 p.m. $13. laemmle.com

Who Framed Roger Rabbit A 1940s detective investigates a case involving cartoon characters in Robert Zemeckis’ family-friendly 1988 hit mixing live-action and animation; with Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd and the voices of Kathleen Turner, Charles Fleischer. Catalina Island Museum, Ackerman Family Amphitheatre, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Wed., 7 p.m. $15, $17; 15 and under, free. (310) 510-2414. catalinamuseum.org

The Wicker Man A British police officer encounters modern-day pagans as he probes the disappearance of a young girl in a remote island village in this 1973 cult classic; with Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12. laemmle.com

El desencanto (The Disenchantment) Jaime Chávarri’s 1976 documentary about a famous but dysfunctional family of literary types in post-Franco Spain; followed by a Q&A. Now Instant Image Hall, 5319 York Blvd., Highland Park. Thu., 8 p.m. $5, $10. lareviewofbooks.org

Warner Bros. 6-Film Horror/Sci-Fi Marathon Includes 1958’s “House on Haunted Hill” with Vincent Price; 1951’s “The Thing From Another World”; Tod Browning’s 1932 tale “Freaks”; the 1954 mutant-ant thriller “Them!”; 1963’s “The Haunting” directed by Robert Wise; and 1942’s “Cat People” starring Simone Simon. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 2 p.m. $25. americancinematheque.com