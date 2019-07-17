What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Jane the Virgin’ on the CW

SERIES

MasterChef The contestants split into two teams to prepare 45 meals in 90 minutes for the wedding of Gerron Hurt, who won the ninth season of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish Zoey, Ana and Nomi (Yara Shahidi, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook) each come to believe that they’ve been far too kind and tolerant to their significant others, and each decides to take a stand for her own happiness, which leads to some changes in their relationships. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform

Jane the Virgin Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) editor suggests a dark twist for her book, prompting Jane to wonder whether the idea might be based on one of the woman’s actual experiences. Also, Xo (Andrea Navedo) tries to make peace between Jane and Alba (Ivonne Coll). Brooke Shields guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Suits As the long-running legal dramedy opens its ninth and final season, Harvey and Donna (Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty) try to balance their new relationship with efforts to salvage their law firm, which took a hit last season when Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) sacrificed himself to the bar association to save Harvey. Rick Hoffman, Dul Hill, Katherine Heigl and Amanda Schull also return to their series roles; original cast member Patrick J. Adams, will return as Mike Ross in a midseason guest appearance. 9 p.m. USA

Pearson Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), who got herself disbarred in New York to save a colleague in “Suits,” gets a fresh start in Chicago as Mayor Bobby Novak’s (Morgan Spector) fixer in this new spin-off. Bethany Joy Lenz and Simon Kassianides also star. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

SharkFest The first of two new episodes of “When Sharks Attack” looks at shark attacks in California, 8 p.m. National Geographic. Then, in “Man vs. Shark,” marine biologist Jeremiah Sullivan tests his latest armored suit that protects divers swimming with sharks. 10 p.m. National Geographic

MOVIES

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET

Live With Kelly and Ryan Awkwafina (“The Farewell”); Joe Manganiello. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us,” “Breakthrough”); Clodagh McKenna prepares recipes. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Louise Turpin’s sister drops a bombshell allegation about a couple accused of torturing 13 kids. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Doctors A male birth control pill; what to eat for a happier smile. 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara Lance Bass; Joe Manganiello. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Rob Riggle; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; Lauren Cohan. 2 p.m. KTTV

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Marion Ross. 9 p.m. KLCS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Dr. Christopher Phillips. 11 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Visual artist Nelson Makamo. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan James McAvoy; Jessica Chastain; Bill Hader; Isaiah Mustafa; Jay Ryan; James Ransone; Andy Bean. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joel McHale; Marc Maron; Dusty Slay. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sofía Vergara; David Cross; Tove Lo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kamala Harris; Lenny Clarke; Offset and Cardi B perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jesse Eisenberg; Emily Deschanel; Kate Tempest performs; Raghav Mehrotra performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Tampa Bay Rays visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the Houston Astros, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.