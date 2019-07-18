What’s on TV Friday: The UnXplained” on History

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Host Dean Cain welcomes a slate of illusionists that includes Michael Tetro, Anna DeGuzman, Eric Jones, Joshua Jay, Tommy Ward, Ed Alonzo and “Spidey.” 8 p.m. CW

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Team must trust one another to face impending doom and an enemy that’s closer than they think. Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge star. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved In the first of two new episodes of the documentary series, a seal throws an octopus at a kayaker and a surprising creature has been leaping out of the Irish Sea. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Animal Planet

The Big Stage Acts in this new episode of the performing arts series include Charity & Andres, Lina Liu, Josh Horton, Mikalah Gordon, Cristin Sandu, Terry Fator and Winston, the Impersonating Turtle. 8:30 p.m. CW

Jett Jett (Carla Gugino) orchestrates the heist of a vintage Mercedes from a luxurious lakeside estate. Jodie Turner-Smith and Gentry White also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Savage Builds Gary Oldman joins host Adam Savage for a build one of the deadliest weapons in science fiction, the ZF1 multi-artillery gun from the movie “The Fifth Element.” 10 p.m. Discovery

The UnXplained William Shatner is both executive producer and host of this new six-episode anthology series, which explores assorted subjects that have proved baffling over the centuries, including ancient cities said to be under a curse, bizarre rituals and inexplicable structures. The premiere explores mountains from which legend says no visitor ever returns alive and visits haunted houses. 10 p.m. History

Killjoys This banter-filled science-fiction action series opens its fifth and final season as Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) discovers that the lethally dangerous and shape-shifting entity known as the Lady has put all of Westerley under a collective delusion that serves her own insidious ends. Aaron Ashmore and Luke MacFarlane also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

This Week at the Comedy Cellar Comedians from rising stars to established legends perform at New York’s legendary Comedy Cellar in this new series. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Los Espookys Andrés and Úrsula (Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti) plan a fake dream to help a doctor’s insomnia patient fall asleep in the season finale of the quirky comedy. With Fred Armisen, Bernardo Velasco, Carol Kane and Ana Fabrega. 11 p.m. HBO

SharkFest The second of two new episodes of the National Geographic event recalls 12 days of bloodshed on the Jersey Shore that give rise to America’s fear of sharks, 8 and 9 p.m. At 10 p.m., “Shark Movers: Deadly Cargo” visits the South Pacific harbor of Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia, where hand-feeding by tourists has attracted a growing influx of huge bull sharks, and the efforts of scientists to transplant the predators to a pristine coral reef.

Wonders of the Moon This new special explores how the moon shapes life on Earth. 10 p.m. BBC America

Hunter Killer Gerard Butler stars as a recently promoted sub commander assigned to investigate the disappearance of another U.S. sub while shadowing a Russian vessel in the Arctic, in director Donovan Marsh’s 2018 action thriller based on Don Keith and George Wallace’s novel “Firing Point.” Gary Oldman, Common, Zane Holtz and Caroline Goodall also star. 7:55 p.m. Cinemax

Black ’47 Director and cowriter Lance Daly’s 2018 period drama is set against the backdrop of the Great Famine of Ireland, particularly in its most devastating year, 1847. James Frecheville, Hugo Weaving, Jim Broadbent and Stephen Rea also star. 10 p.m. Showtime

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kacey Musgraves performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Blink-182 performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jerry O’Connell; Holly Robinson Peete; Drax Project performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jake Gyllenhaal (“Sea Wall/A Life”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Lance Bass; Maryellis Bunn and Manish Vora. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Sutton Foster; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week President Trumps comments that united House Democratic representatives: Bob Woodward, the Washington Post; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Harvey Levin, TMZ; Tomi Lahren; attorney Lisa Bloom. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Kristen Bell; Jason Dohring; Enrico Colantoni; Ryan Hansen; Percy Daggs III; Francis Capra. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chrissy Teigen; Bashir Salahuddin; Diallo Riddle. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Joe Namath. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MLS Soccer L.A. FC visits L.A. Galaxy, 7 p.m. ESPN

