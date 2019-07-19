SoCal dance, July 21-28: Forever Flamenco and more

Misuda Cohen will be among the dancers featured in a new edition of Forever Flamenco. (Fountain Theatre)

Versa-Style Dance Company The Laguna Dance Festival presents the L.A.-based troupe in a pair of free performances. Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach. Sun., 1 and 2 p.m. Free. lagunadancefestival.org

Disney’s Aladdin Jr. Young performers from Inland Pacific Ballet Academy are featured in this abridged adaptation of the classic tale. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 4 p.m. $15-$45; discounts available. (909) 345-5053. IPBallet.org

Louise Reichlin & Dancers / LA Choreographers & Dancers The company performs favorite repertoire as part of the Fontana Arts Festival. Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Ave, Fontana. Sat., 7:35 p.m. Free. LAChoreographersAndDancers.org

National Choreographers Initiative 2019 Professional ballet dancers from companies across the country perform new works by four choreographers as part of this annual three-week intensive. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $45. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

Free to Be STC Foundation celebrates Chinese dance and culture as this family-friendly interactive-performance series continues. Skirball Cultural Center, Family Amphitheater, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., noon and 2 p.m. Included with museum admission ($7-$12). (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

Meditación Flamenca Dancers Vanessa Albalos, Wendy Castellanos and Misuda Cohen are featured in this Forever Flamenco presentation. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com

Peruvian Fest Los Angeles Daylong celebration of Peruvian arts and culture includes performances by dance companies Chacombo and Raices Peruanas. Plaza de la Raza, 3540 N. Mission Road, L.A. Next Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. $25-$50. eventbrite.com