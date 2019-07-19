SoCal museums, July 21-28: A salute to Notre Dame cathedral and more

The 18th century photograph “Chevet de Notre-Dame-de-Paris, vue prise du Quai de La Tournelle” by Charles Soulier is among the pieces on display in a new Getty Center exhibition celebrating Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. (The J. Paul Getty Museum)

Pow! Wow! Long Beach Citywide street-mural festival celebrating public art includes events, panel discussions and more. Various locations, Long Beach. Starts Sun.; ends next Sun. Free. powwowlongbeach.com

Venerated — Persecuted — Forgotten: Victims of Nazism at FC Bayern Munich Exhibit remembers players and officials of the famed German soccer club who became victims of the Holocaust. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Now through Sept. 30. Open seven days. Free. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org

An Enduring Icon: Notre-Dame Cathedral Exhibit of paintings, photographs, prints and rare books celebrates the centuries-old religious and historical landmark in Paris that was severely damaged in a fire in April. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Oct. 20. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Anna Uddenberg: Privé Works by the Berlin-based Swedish artist examine femininity, representation, societal norms, consumer culture, etc. Marciano Art Foundation, 4357 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Thu.; ends Dec. 1. Closed Sun.-Tue. Free; advance reservations required. (424) 204-7555. marcianoartfoundation.org

In Just a Blink of an Eye Performers appear to float in midair in this performance exhibition created by Chinese artist Xu Zhen. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Opens Sat.; ends Sept. 11. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to the Geffen Contemporary; jurors and children under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

The Invisible Man and the Masque of Blackness Sculptural installation by British artist Zak Ové salutes the struggles and triumphs of the African diaspora (starts Sat.; ends Nov. 3). Also on display: “Mary Corse: A Survey in Light,” featuring paintings, sculptures and prints by the veteran artist (starts next Sun.; ends Nov. 11). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sat.; ends Nov. 3. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org