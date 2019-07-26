What’s on TV Monday, July 29: ‘Years and Years’ on HBO

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior The competition returns to Oklahoma City. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us The featured illusionists trying to stump Penn & Teller and land a spot on their show are Hans Petter Secker, Xulio Merino, Zoe LaFleur and Josh Farley, and Christopher Castellini. Alyson Hannigan is the host. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelorette Hannah feels torn between the three remaining men ahead of Tuesday’s season finale. 8 p.m. ABC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Heather Anne Campbell is a guest in a new episode of the improv comedy series. 9 p.m. CW

So You Think You Can Dance The top 10 women are each partnered with a man and perform a choreographed duet in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Years and Years A frustrated Muriel (Anne Reid) rails at her family and humanity in general for the sorry state of the world. Also, the family tries to liberate Viktor (Maxim Baldry), and Stephen (Rory Kinnear) contemplates suicide. Jessica Hynes and Emma Thompson also star as this drama ends its run with its sixth and final episode. 9 and 10:30 p.m. HBO

POV Laura Nix’s encouraging and uplifting new documentary “Inventing Tomorrow” follows six young high-school scientists from such locations as Indonesia, India, Mexico and Hawaii as they tackle some of the most complicated yet critical environmental issues of the day. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS

Divorce When Frances and Robert (Sarah Jessica Parker, Thomas Haden Church) are thrown together to chaperone Lila’s (Sterling Jerins) away game, Robert has his hands full trying to keep rowdy teens in line. 10 p.m. HBO

Grand Hotel Santiago (Demián Bichir) continues to be aggravated with the neighboring hotel and decides to take matters into his own hands; Danny (Lincoln Younes) becomes jealous of Alicia’s (Denyse Tontz) new relationship in this new episode of the opulent drama. Feliz Ramirez and Justina Adorno also star. 10 p.m. ABC

SHARK WEEK

Laws of Jaws: Sharkmania With shark attacks on the rise, expert divers re-enact encounters to see if these attacks should be blamed on the sharks involved or the humans. 7 p.m. Discovery

Sharks of the Badlands Greg Skomal, underwater filmmaker Andy Casagrande and shark expert Kina Scollay are in New Zealand to do some first-hand testing of new surveillance technology to track shark activity, equipment that might be handy in the waters off Cape Cod where sightings of great white sharks are on the rise. 8 p.m. Discovery

Legend of Deep Blue Shark experts Brandon McMillan and Jimi Partington travel to Guadalupe Island hoping to pick up the trail of Deep Blue, the creature believed to be the largest great white shark on Earth, nearly 21 feet in length and weighing more than two and a half tons. 9 p.m. Discovery

The Sharks of Headstone Hell Norfolk Island in the South Pacific is a destination for shark lovers who gather to witness islanders toss full-size animal carcasses into the sea as a treat for some of the largest tiger sharks on Earth. 10 p.m. Discovery

Shark After Dark Host Rob Riggle celebrates opening night of Shark Week. 11 p.m. Discovery

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Shaed performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Cinematographer Joe Romeiro. Irina and Victor Yelchin and Garrett Price (“Love Antosha”); Brandon Thomas Lee (“The Hills: New Beginnings”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chace Crawford (“The Boys”); Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things”); exotic animals. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View David Spade. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray A makeover; dyeing hair at home; a 79-year-old fitness enthusiast; Rachael prepares zucchini sticks. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.); Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.Y.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Dana Carvey. 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Lights Out With David Spade (Premiere) Neal Brennan, Erik Griffin and Whitney Cummings. 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rachel Brosnahan; Carla Gugino; Ty Dolla Sign performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Idris Elba; Maude Apatow; Perry Farrell performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Goldblum; Bishop Briggs performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; CC Sabathia; Mini Mansions perform; Jeff Quay performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet LA

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.