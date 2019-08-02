What’s on TV Monday, Aug. 5: The series finale of ‘Divorce’ on HBO

SERIES
Infinity Train This new short-form animated series follows Tulip, a headstrong 13-year-old girl who finds a mysterious train where every car contains its own universe. 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Cartoon Network
American Ninja Warrior The competition returns to the Pacific Northwest’s Tacoma Dome. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Returning magicians Marcus Eddie, Kevin Li, Blake and Jana, and Robert Ramirez get a second chance in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Bachelor in Paradise Contestants from the “Bachelor” series franchise get a second — for some, a third — chance to find romance in a tropical paradise as a new season opens. Chris Harrison is the host. 8 p.m. ABC
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Fizz and J Boog are on the road as B2K’s The Millennium Tour begins in the season premiere. 8 p.m. VH1
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jonathan Mangum is this week’s guest comic on a new episode of the sketch series. 9 p.m. CW
So You Think You Can Dance The top 10 guys take the stage with all-star partners for choreographed duets in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman returns as hosts for a new cycle of the competition series. 9 p.m. Food Network
POV Danish filmmaker Simon Lereng Wilmont’s 2017 documentary “The Distant Barking of Dogs” looks at the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict through the eyes one 10-year-old Ukrainian boy in a rural village not far from the front lines. 10 p.m. KOCE
Divorce The saga of ex-spouses Frances and Robert (Sarah Jessica Parker, Thomas Haden Church) and their often hapless attempts to untangle their complicated shared lives closes out its third and final season. 10 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
The Kleptocrats This 2018 documentary from Sam Hobkinson and Havana Marking explores how investigative journalists eventually unraveled one of the most significant financial crimes in history: the theft of $3.5 billion from a Malaysian government fund. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Social activist Danielle Moss. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Brian Austin Green; author and social worker Kelley Kitley. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Shannen Doherty (“BH90210”); Jacob Tremblay (“Good Boys”); guest co-host Jenna Dewan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera. 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A pork and bacon buyers’ guide; a teen’s brain resets and wipes out her memories when she sleeps. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Pastors John and Aventer Gray (“The Book of John Gray”); guest co-host Joey Fatone. 11 a.m. KTTV, 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Checking up on favorite guests; post-pregnancy hair loss; ways to look more attractive, instantly. 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Hot Topics; Hollywood headlines. noon KCOP
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Women who had 60- and 70-pound fibroids and didn’t know it; hair products and fibroids. 1 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Denis Leary’s firefighter challenge event; 911 dispatchers’ surprise; a twist on fish and chips. 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says her adult daughter is violent and has threatened to kill the family. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Post-debate discussion. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Don Cheadle. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julianne Moore; Jacob Tremblay; comic Julio Torres. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Brian Cox; comic Hannah Gadsby. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Domhnall Gleeson; Olivia Munn; Aldis Hodge. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Milo Ventimiglia; Geena Davis; Ex Hex performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Little League Baseball Southeast region semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Angels visit the Cincinnati Reds, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Oakland Athletics visit the Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.