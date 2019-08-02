What’s on TV This Week, Aug. 4-10: ‘Serengeti,’ ‘CMA Fest,’ ‘BH90210,’ ‘GLOW,’ ‘Aquaman’ and more

SUNDAY

The circle of life: African animals strut their stuff on the “Serengeti” in this new six-part nature series narrated by “Black Panther’s” Lupita Nyong’o. 7:59 p.m. Discovery Channel

Lil Nas X is gonna take his horse from the old town road to the annual “CMA Fest” in Nashville. Other performers include Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Brandi Carlile and Joan Jett. 8 p.m. ABC

The end is nigh as “Preacher” begins its fourth and final season. With Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga. 9 p.m. AMC

“Flip It Like Disick” is a new home-renovation series starring that guy who used to date one of the Kardashians. 9 p.m. E!

Too many cooks: Chefs Anne Burrell and Bobby Flay reunite for a new season of “Worst Cooks in America.” 9 p.m. Food Network

MONDAY

“Enter the Anime” with this documentary that explores the sci-fi and fantasy worlds of Japanese animation. Anytime, Netflix

“Xena’s” Lucy Lawless plays a private detective cracking the toughest cases in Melbourne in the new 10-part mystery series “My Life Is Murder.” Anytime, Acorn TV

“Bachelor in Paradise” returns for more summer lovin’, had me a blast, summer lovin’, happened so fast. Chris Harrison hosts. 8 p.m. ABC; also Tue.

Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman are back to host another cycle of “Kids Baking Championship.” 9 p.m. Food Network

Journalists’ efforts to expose “The Kleptocrats” who made off with $3.5 billion of the Malaysian government’s money are detailed in this new documentary. 9 p.m. Starz

Suffer the children: Airing on “POV,” the 2018 documentary “The Distant Barking of Dogs” examines the on-going war in Eastern Ukraine through the eyes of one 10-year-old boy. 10 p.m. KOCE

The comedy drama “Divorce” airs its series finale. Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church star. 10 p.m. HBO

TUESDAY

The mother-of-all counter-culture music festivals is remembered in “Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation” on a new “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE

(Barry Z. Levine)

The docu-series “Intervention” is back with more stories from the frontlines of the heroin epidemic. 9 p.m. A&E

The ladies who started it all return for a 14th season of the franchise mothership “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” 9 p.m. Bravo

It’s not personal, it’s strictly business for one former couple in the new home-renovation series “Flipping Exes.” 10 p.m. Bravo

A self-made man tries to start a new multi-million-dollar business from scratch in the new unscripted series “Undercover Billionaire.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

The boys in silver and black suit up for “Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Oakland Raiders.” 10 p.m. HBO

Sibling explorers seek the fabled golden city of El Dorado in the debut of the unscripted series “Code of the Wild.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

WEDNESDAY

What’s all this, then? “Bulletproof” is a new imported action drama about two undercover cops working the mean streets of London’s East End. 8 p.m. The CW

“Hypnotize Me” say contestants and professional hypnotist Keith Barry obliges in this new competition series hosted by Taye Diggs. 9 p.m. The CW

The gang’s mostly all here! Cast members from the original 1990s-era teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210” reunite to play fictionalized versions of themselves in the faux reality series “BH90210.” 9 p.m. Fox

The cast of “Beverly Hills, 90210" reunites in the new limited series “BH90210” on Fox. With Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering.

(Brian Bowen Smith / Fox)

Next stop, Saturn, as a five-part survey of “The Planets” continues on “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Out there, the truth is: They’re desperately seeking E.T. in the new unscripted series “Contact,” while the debut of “American Mystery” investigates a mass UFO sighting. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel; 10 p.m. Travel Channel

THURSDAY

Doctors try to crowd-source solutions to medical mysteries in real time in the new interactive docu-series “Chasing the Cure.” Ann Curry hosts. 6 p.m. TBS, TNT

Brevity is the soul … of terror! in the new anthology series “Two Sentence Horror Stories.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. The CW

Explorers race across Antarctica in the new unscripted series “Beyond the Pole.” Just kidding, this one’s about strippers in Atlanta. 10 p.m. WE

FRIDAY

The new five-part exposé “The Family” looks into a secretive organization that lobbies for conservative Christian causes in our nation’s capital. Anytime, Netflix

The new documentary series “Free Meek” tracks chart-topping rapper Meek Mill’s misadventures with the criminal justice system. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Vegas, baby! Those gorgeous ladies of wrestling take their act to Sin City for Season 3 of “Glow.” With Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron. Anytime, Netflix

Betty Gilpin, left, and Alison Brie costar in Season 3 of “GLOW” on Netflix.

(Ali Goldstein / Netflix)

Everyone’s favorite anthropomorphic 1990s-era cartoon wallaby is back in action in the new one-hour special “Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling.” Anytime, Netflix

Young do-gooders are saluted for the good that they do in this year’s star-studded “WE Day” special. Neil Patrick Harris hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Have baton, will travel: The LA Phil’s Gustavo Dudamel moonlights at the “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2019” on a new “Great Performances.” With pianist Yuja Wang. 9 p.m. KOCE

The new documentary “David Bowie: Finding Fame” recalls the rise of the dearly departed rock-music icon. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

The Brooklyn-set docu-series “The Zoo” begets a closer-to-here spinoff, “The Zoo: San Diego.” 8 p.m. Animal Planet

“Game of Thrones’ ” Jason Momoa is most moist superhero in the DC Universe in director James Wan’s everything-but-the-kitchen-sink 2018 action tale “Aquaman.” With Nicole Kidman. 8 p.m. HBO

(Warner Bros. Pictures / DC Comics)

The saga of Heaven Casteel continues in the new TV movie “V.C. Andrews’ Fallen Hearts.” With Annalise Basso, Jason Priestley and Kelly Rutherford. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Youngsters’ most-est favorite-est athletes are feted at the “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2019.” Michael Strahan hosts. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

A romance simmers between rival restaurateurs in the new TV movie “A Taste of Summer.” With Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres” finds the quirky comic working all the angles in this new standup special. 10:30 p.m. HBO