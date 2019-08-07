Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Dance in L.A., Aug. 11-18: MixMatch Dance Festival, ‘Women Rising’ and more

MixMatch Dance Festival
The MixMatch Dance Festival returns to the Miles Memorial Playhouse in Santa Monica.
(Victor Leung)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Aug. 9, 2019
3 PM
Death and the Maiden American Contemporary Ballet performs artistic director Lincoln Jones’ new work set to Schubert’s chamber-music classic. Fashion Theater at California Market Center, 110 E. 9th St., L.A. Sun., 2 and 5 p.m. $45-$105. acbdances.com

Red Bull Dance Your Style Sixteen contestants take part in this freestyle street-dance battle competition. Avalon Hollywood, 1735 Vine St., Hollywood. Sun., 3 p.m. $10, $15. eventbrite.com

Women Rising: Choreography from the Female Perspective BrockusRED, LA Contemporary Dance Company, Blue 13 Dance Company, Kybele Dance Company, JazzAntiqua, Luminario Ballet and others perform in this Los Angeles Dance Festival presentation curated by Deborah Brockus. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $25-$65. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org

The 13th Annual MixMatch Dance Festival This two-day showcase presented by Hart Pulse Dance Company features several dance artists and troupes including Contemporary Ballet Collective/LA, White Crane Dance Theatre and Sonia Ochoa Dance Co. The Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (800) 838-3006. HartPulseDance.com

Matt Cooper
