L.A. movie events & revivals: ‘El Cid,’ ‘Rebel Without a Cause,’ ‘Woodstock’ and more

Here is a list of movie events and revivals for Aug. 11-18:

El Cid Charlton Heston portrays the fabled knight and military leader in medieval Spain in director Anthony Mann’s 1961 historical epic; with Sophia Loren. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu

Hello, Dolly! 50th-anniversary screenings of this 1969 musical starring Barbra Streisand as the titular matchmaker; with Walter Matthau, Michael Crawford, Tommy Tune, Louis Armstrong; directed by Gene Kelly. Various theaters. Sun., 1 and 4 p.m.; Wed., noon and 7 p.m. $10.49-$13.49. fathomevents.com

Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future Documentary about the artist dubbed the “Father of Space Art”; followed by a Q&A that includes sci-fi film stars Barbara Rush and Ann Robinson. Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $9, $12. laemmle.com

Advertisement

The Last Seduction / Rounders A two-night salute to director John Dahl kicks off with a pairing of his steamy 1994 thriller starring Linda Fiorentino, Peter Berg and Bill Pullman and the poker-themed 1998 drama starring Matt Damon, Edward Norton, John Malkovich and Gretchen Mol. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut Screenings of this 1970 documentary mark the 50th anniversary of the storied rock-music festival and counter-culture happening held on a farm in upstate New York in 1969; with Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, the Who, Santana, Sly and the Family Stone and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Various theaters. Thu., 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com

Finding Shelter Documentary about the creation of a fact-based 2016 play about unaccompanied minors from Central America making the perilous trek to the United States. Museum of Social Justice, 115 Paseo De La Plaza, L.A. Sat., 4 p.m. Free. centerfornewperformance.org

The Long, Long Trailer 65th-anniversary screening of director Vincente Minnelli’s 1954 romp starring “I Love Lucy’s” Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz; presentation includes a slideshow by humorist Charles Phoenix celebrating the film, its stars and vintage travel trailers. Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25. laemmle.com

Advertisement

9th Annual Movies All Night Slumber Party The slate includes 1999’s “Never Been Kissed” starring Drew Barrymore; 1997’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe; and 1999’s “Jawbreaker” with Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart and Julie Benz. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $12-$29. cinespia.org

Rebel Without a Cause James Dean plays a troubled teen in director Nicholas Ray’s 1955 melodrama; with Natalie Wood, Sal Mineo, Dennis Hopper, Jim Backus. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Free with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. theautry.org

Suburbia / Rock ’N’ Roll High School Double feature pairs Penelope Spheeris’ punk-fueled 1984 drama about disaffected youth in L.A. with Allan Arkush’s 1979 comedy starring P.J. Soles, Mary Woronov and the Ramones. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu