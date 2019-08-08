What’s on TV Fri., Aug. 9: ‘Jett’ on Cinemax

SERIES

Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved The first of two new episodes of this documentary series investigates a 500-year-old shark. In the second episode, 25,000 honey bees swarm a hot dog stand in the middle of New York City’s Times Square. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Animal Planet

What Would You Do? A deaf person is discriminated against at a restaurant in the season premiere of this hidden camera series. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performs an open-air concert from the gardens of Austria’s Imperial Schönbrunn Palace, with guest soloist Yuja Wang. 9 p.m. KOCE

Jett Before she goes into what promises to be a fateful meeting with Bestic (Greg Bryk), Jett (Carla Gugino) sets into motion a dangerous plan that could free her of him for good in the season finale of the crime drama. Giancarlo Esposito also stars. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Masters of Disaster Using cutting-edge technology, a team of engineers restores an amphibious vessel that helped the Allies on D-Day for use in a modern-day Great Flood in the premiere of this new documentary series. 10 p.m. Discovery

MotherFatherSon In the season finale, Caden (Billy Howle) leaves the rehabilitation center, returning to London and an uncertain future both personally and professionally. Meanwhile, his mother, Kathryn (Helen McCrory), ponders the offer that Max (Richard Gere) has made. 10 p.m. Starz

SPECIALS

WE Day This annual special salutes young people and their families who have become a force for good. Host Neil Patrick Harris welcomes some of those remarkable change-makers, along with musical performers and celebrity guests including Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”), Chance the Rapper, Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Pentatonix, Meghan Trainor, Bill Nye and Lilly Singh. 8 p.m. ABC

David Bowie: Finding Fame Francis Whately’s 2019 documentary looks back at the early career of the pop music icon — when he was frontman for a band called The Lower Third — and follows Bowie’s early career, from the late 1960s through to the on-stage death of Ziggy Stardust in 1973. 9 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

Ready Player One Ernest Cline co-adapted his own best-selling 2011 science fiction novel for Steven Spielberg’s 2018 adventure, which uses a combination of live-action and animation to conjure the dystopian near future of 2045 where humanity retreats into OASIS, a virtual-reality software program, to escape their bleak surroundings. Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg and Mark Rylance star. 7:35 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Tori Kelly performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Keith Urban performs; William Shatner; John Quiñones. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Guillermo del Toro; movie expert Grae Drake; John Strong, Fox Sports. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Fred Savage (“What Just Happened?”); Eugenio Derbez (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Hair stylist Vernon François. (N) noon KABC

Washington Week Mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio; President Trump’s response; gun control: Pierre Thomas, ABC; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Josh Dawsey, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.); Richard Engel, MSNBC; Tom Nichols; Catherine Rampell; Anthony Scaramucci. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Gov. Gavin Newsom; attorney Areva Martin; John Thomas; podcaster John “Stuttering John” Melendez. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Little League Baseball Midwest Region, second semifinal, 8 a.m. ESPN; New England Region, second semifinal, 10 a.m. ESPN; Northwest Region,second semifinal, Noon ESPN; Great Lakes Region, second semifinal, 2 p.m. ESPN; Mid-Atlantic Region, second semifinal, 4 p.m. ESPN; West Region, second semifinal, 6 p.m. ESPN

ATP Tennis Rogers Cup Quarterfinals, 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Preseason Football The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. NFL

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.