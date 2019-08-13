Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Heidi Duckler Dance’s ‘Stay Awake,’ Mantra Siam and more dance to see this week in L.A.

Heidi Duckler Dance’s “Stay Awake”
Heidi Duckler Dance presents its latest site-specific work, “Stay Awake,” at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.
(Sean Deckert)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Aug. 18, 2019
6 AM
Share

Here’s a list of dance performances in L.A. for Aug. 18-25:

The 13th MixMatch Dance Festival This two-day showcase presented by Hart Pulse Dance Company concludes. The Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (800) 838-3006. HartPulseDance.com

Stay Awake As part of the MoveWell@MLK project, Heidi Duckler Dance stages this site-specific work exploring the power of human interaction to improve individual and community well-being. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, Lot A, 680 E. 120th St., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. eventbrite.com

Tales From Mount Sumeru: The Golden Peacock Dancers from Thailand and Los Angeles reenact a tale about the reincarnation of Buddha in this Mantra Siam presentation that mixes ballet, modern dance and jazz with traditional Thai dance. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$150. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org

Advertisement

Idas y Vueltas Flamenco dancer Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile and company perform in this Forever Flamenco presentation. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com

Entertainment & ArtsThings to DoTheater
Matt Cooper
Follow Us
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement