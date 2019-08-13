Heidi Duckler Dance’s ‘Stay Awake,’ Mantra Siam and more dance to see this week in L.A.

Here’s a list of dance performances in L.A. for Aug. 18-25:

The 13th MixMatch Dance Festival This two-day showcase presented by Hart Pulse Dance Company concludes. The Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (800) 838-3006. HartPulseDance.com

Stay Awake As part of the MoveWell@MLK project, Heidi Duckler Dance stages this site-specific work exploring the power of human interaction to improve individual and community well-being. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, Lot A, 680 E. 120th St., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. eventbrite.com

Tales From Mount Sumeru: The Golden Peacock Dancers from Thailand and Los Angeles reenact a tale about the reincarnation of Buddha in this Mantra Siam presentation that mixes ballet, modern dance and jazz with traditional Thai dance. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$150. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org

Idas y Vueltas Flamenco dancer Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile and company perform in this Forever Flamenco presentation. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com