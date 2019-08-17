Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

‘Christian Marclay: Sound Stories’ at LACMA and more museum shows this week in L.A.

Christian Marclay The Organ
A detail from Christian Marclay’s 2018 installation “The Organ,” among the artist’s works on display in a new exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
(Benoit Florençon)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Aug. 18, 2019
6 AM
Share

Here’s a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Aug. 18-25:

Christian Marclay: Sound Stories Five immersive audiovisual installations created by the artist in collaboration with the multimedia messaging app Snapchat. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends Oct. 14. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Matías Duville: Desert Means Ocean Assorted works by the Argentine multimedia artist. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Starts next Sun.; ends Dec. 1. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; members, children under 12, free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org

Entertainment & ArtsThings to DoMuseums & Art
Matt Cooper
Follow Us
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement