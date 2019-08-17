‘Christian Marclay: Sound Stories’ at LACMA and more museum shows this week in L.A.

Here’s a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Aug. 18-25:

Christian Marclay: Sound Stories Five immersive audiovisual installations created by the artist in collaboration with the multimedia messaging app Snapchat. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends Oct. 14. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Matías Duville: Desert Means Ocean Assorted works by the Argentine multimedia artist. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Starts next Sun.; ends Dec. 1. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; members, children under 12, free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org