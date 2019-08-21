What’s on TV Thursday, Aug. 22: ‘The Flay List’ on Food Network

SERIES

The Outpost Zed (Reece Ritchie) waits for Talon (Jessica Green) after a mysterious disappearance. Imogen Waterhouse and Aaron Fontaine also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Two Sentence Horror Stories A rebellious teen is diagnosed with terminal cancer and is sent to an experimental treatment center that has a sinister transformation in mind. 9 p.m. CW

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon Bobby Flay and Michael Symon serve as sous chefs in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Beat Bobby Flay Alton Brown and Amanda Freitag are on hand as Napa Valley’s Gregory Wiener and Daphne Brogdon compete in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

Baskets The off-beat comedy ends its run with Zach Galifianakis, Martha Kelly and Louie Anderson. 10 p.m. FX

Alone Weight loss, brutally low temperatures and relentless predators continue to make life a misery for the three finalists in the season finale of the survivalist competition. 10:03 p.m. History

The Flay List Chef Bobby Flay launches a new culinary series, in which he shares the spotlight with Sophie, his daughter, as they visit their favorite restaurants and share their dining experiences. In the premiere, they spend the day in New York City. 10:30 p.m. Food Network

MOVIES

The House That Jack Built Danish writer-director Lars von Trier’s 2018 psychological horror film chronicles a 12-year crime spree in Washington state by Jack (Matt Dillon), a serial killer. In between depictions of Jack’s horrific homicides, he chats about philosophy. Bruno Ganz and Uma Thurman costar in a film that got only a single-day theatrical release in the U.S. 11:35 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Taylor Swift performs; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Alexi Lalas, Fox Sports; Heather Brooks Karatz and Winston Moss, XFL; Elizabeth Hirsch (“What Not to Use”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Selena Gomez (“The Dead Don’t Die”); Bill Hader (“Barry”); Mena Massoud (“Aladdin”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Flula Borg; Mohanad Elshieky. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE, KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 Little League World Series Noon and 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Preseason Football The Green Bay Packers versus the Oakland Raiders, 5 p.m. CW; the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Miami Dolphins, 5 p.m. Fox.

MLS Soccer Minnesota United FC visits Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Basketball The Indiana Fever visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

