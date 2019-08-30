What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: Farmsteaders’ on PBS

SERIES

Bachelor in Paradise A stunning departure takes place before the rose ceremony in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance Two dancers are eliminated from the top six in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

The Terror: Infamy Chester (Derek Mio), in search of a better life, is treated with hostility by his fellow Americans. Cristina Rodlo, Paul Ready, Naoko Mori and George Takei also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. AMC

Grand Hotel Alicia and Javi (Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig) continue their mission to find out what really happened to their mother while Santiago (Demián Bichir) still feels bound to Mateo (Shalim Ortiz), as startling secrets from his past come to light. 10 p.m. ABC

POV Director Shaena Mallett’s new documentary “Farmsteaders” chronicles the story of Nick Nolan, wife Celeste and their young family on a determined quest to resurrect his grandfather’s old dairy farm, which is on the verge of “drying up and blowing away.” 10 p.m. KOCE; 11 p.m. KPBS

Lodge 49 Dud (Wyatt Russell) happily plans to travel to Mexico with El Confidente (guest star Cheech Marin), despite Ernie’s (Brent Jennings) attempts to steer him down a new path. Also, the friendship between Liz and Lenore (Sonya Cassidy, Bertila Damas) blossoms, and Scott (Eric Allan Kramer) implements some big changes at Lodge 49. 10 p.m. AMC

MOVIES

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders Shortly after transferring to a new high school, a teenager (Savannah May) is pressured by her mother (Denise Richards) to try out for the cheerleading team. She makes the squad and her popularity skyrockets, which ruffles the feathers of cheer captain and homecoming queen (Allie DeBerry) in this 2019 drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Steven Universe: The Movie The popular animated series gets the feature-length movie treatment, 6 p.m. Cartoon Network. A new special featuring short segments from the series follows at 7:30. TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Jim Mattis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nikki Novak. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“Power”); YouTube star David Dobrik. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray. 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Harry Hamlin; Matthew Gray Gubler; Chris Wragge. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Priyanka Chopra (“Isn’t It Romantic”); Boy George and Culture Club perform. 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan After hearing the president’s remarks about Haiti, Conan immediately plans a visit to the island. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Lil Rel Howery; Natalie Merchant performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tiffany Haddish; Jared Harris; the Smashing Pumpkins. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Renée Zellweger; Ben Kingsley; Oliver Tree performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Che; Alison Brie; Torche; Nate Smith. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 U.S. Open Tennis Round of 16, 8 a.m. ESPN2 and 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Texas Rangers visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Houston Astros visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. SportsNet LA

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.