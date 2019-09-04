What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Activate: The Global Citizen Movement’ on National Geographic

SERIES

The Outpost Talon and Zed (Jessica Green and guest star Reece Ritchie) unearth an enemy from Talon’s childhood. 8 p.m. CW

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation The guys visit Mike in jail in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. MTV

Two Sentence Horror Stories When an elderly Haitian grandmother (Sharon Hope) is forced to move in with her estranged son (Guy Lockard), she begins to suspect something is very wrong with his seemingly perfect family. 9 p.m. CW

Mountain Men The unscripted series ends its season. 9 p.m. History

Reef Break When Doug O’Casey (Rob Collins) involves Cat (Poppy Montgomery) in a prison break scheme, no one can be sure for whom Cat is really working in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Activate: The Global Citizen Movement Hugh Jackman, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Becky G join Global Citizen in campaigns to push world leaders into enacting policy changes that would end extreme poverty around the globe in the premiere of this documentary series. 10 p.m. National Geographic

The Flay List Chef Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie are on a tour of New York City looking for burgers, starting with J.G. Melon and finishing up at Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer. 10:30 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football In the aftermath of the Civil War, America’s South begins to embrace football. 8 p.m. ESPN2

MOVIES

Dr. No TCM’s monthlong Bond festival, airing each Thursday, opens with this first James Bond film, made in 1962, and starring Sean Connery, Joseph Wiseman and Ursula Andress. Four other 1960s Bond outings, all starring Connery, immediately follow: “From Russia With Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball” and “You Only Live Twice.” 5 p.m.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; Orlando Bloom (“Carnival Row”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sarah Grueneberg and Ace Champion. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Anna Wintour; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”); the Kingdom Choir performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Constance Wu (“Hustlers”); photographer Me Ra Koh. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Wendy Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Fran Drescher. 1 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil A man is unable to get past his young son’s being injured at a holiday gathering five years ago. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Taylor Swift; chef José Andrés (“Vegetables Unleashed”). 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Steve Bullock. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan In Australia. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kendall Jenner; Desus Nice and the Kid Mero; Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.); Graham Norton. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kirsten Dunst; June Diane Raphael; Clairo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Orlando Bloom (“Carnival Row”); Yvonne Strahovski; O-Town performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bernie Sanders; DeRay Mckesson; Carter McLean performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

Women’s College Volleyball Marquette visits Wisconsin, 5 p.m. FS1

NFL Football The Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears, 5:15 p.m. NBC

WNBA Basketball The Seattle Storm visit the Sparks, 7 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.