What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Activate: The Global Citizen Movement’ on National Geographic

SERIES
The Outpost Talon and Zed (Jessica Green and guest star Reece Ritchie) unearth an enemy from Talon’s childhood. 8 p.m. CW
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation The guys visit Mike in jail in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. MTV
Two Sentence Horror Stories When an elderly Haitian grandmother (Sharon Hope) is forced to move in with her estranged son (Guy Lockard), she begins to suspect something is very wrong with his seemingly perfect family. 9 p.m. CW
Mountain Men The unscripted series ends its season. 9 p.m. History
Reef Break When Doug O’Casey (Rob Collins) involves Cat (Poppy Montgomery) in a prison break scheme, no one can be sure for whom Cat is really working in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Activate: The Global Citizen Movement Hugh Jackman, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Becky G join Global Citizen in campaigns to push world leaders into enacting policy changes that would end extreme poverty around the globe in the premiere of this documentary series. 10 p.m. National Geographic
The Flay List Chef Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie are on a tour of New York City looking for burgers, starting with J.G. Melon and finishing up at Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer. 10:30 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football In the aftermath of the Civil War, America’s South begins to embrace football. 8 p.m. ESPN2
MOVIES
Dr. No TCM’s monthlong Bond festival, airing each Thursday, opens with this first James Bond film, made in 1962, and starring Sean Connery, Joseph Wiseman and Ursula Andress. Four other 1960s Bond outings, all starring Connery, immediately follow: “From Russia With Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball” and “You Only Live Twice.” 5 p.m.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; Orlando Bloom (“Carnival Row”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Sarah Grueneberg and Ace Champion. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Anna Wintour; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”); the Kingdom Choir performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Constance Wu (“Hustlers”); photographer Me Ra Koh. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Wendy Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Fran Drescher. 1 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil A man is unable to get past his young son’s being injured at a holiday gathering five years ago. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Taylor Swift; chef José Andrés (“Vegetables Unleashed”). 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Steve Bullock. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan In Australia. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kendall Jenner; Desus Nice and the Kid Mero; Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.); Graham Norton. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kirsten Dunst; June Diane Raphael; Clairo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Orlando Bloom (“Carnival Row”); Yvonne Strahovski; O-Town performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bernie Sanders; DeRay Mckesson; Carter McLean performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
Women’s College Volleyball Marquette visits Wisconsin, 5 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears, 5:15 p.m. NBC
WNBA Basketball The Seattle Storm visit the Sparks, 7 p.m. SportsNet
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.