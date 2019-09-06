What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Deuce’ on HBO

SERIES

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune The long-running game shows return for the new season. 7 and 7:30 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance The final four dancers perform. 8 p.m. Fox

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Comic Brad Sherwood is a guest on this new episode of the improv comedy show. 9 p.m. CW

The Terror: Infamy The Japanese Americans must undertake a humiliating exercise that divides the community while Chester (Derek Mio) comes face to face with a man who forces him to question his very nature in this new episode of the historically based horror series.9 p.m. AMC

The Deuce This gritty drama from David Simon and George Pelecanos opens its final season with a leap to 1985, when the home video revolution is reaching its height and VHS is replacing film as the preferred medium for the industry. Maggie Gyllenhaal, James Franco, Margarita Levieva, Zoe Kazan and David Krumholtz star. 9 p.m. HBO

A Very Brady Renovation “The Brady Bunch” kids — Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) — work with home makeover specialists on revamping the split-level ranch-style residence in North Hollywood that stood in for the Brady home exterior in the show’s opening credits. Jonathan and Drew Scott are among the experts lending a hand in the premiere. 9 p.m. HGTV

Grand Hotel Several long-held secrets come out in the season finale of this opulent drama. Danny’s (Lincoln Younes) true identity becomes known to his colleagues, but Santiago (Demián Bichir) is distracted by life-changing news he gets from Mrs. P (Wendy Raquel Robinson). 10 p.m. ABC

POV The new documentary “Grit” tells the story of a teenager who recruits her neighbors to fight against a multinational natural gas drilling company allegedly responsible for a disaster that displaced 60,000 East Java villagers in Indonesia, submerging their homes in mud. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS

Lodge 49 Liz and Lenore (Sonya Cassidy, Bertila Damas) go into business together in this new episode of the quirky comedy. Wyatt Russell, David Pasquesi and Eric Allan Kramer also star. 10 p.m. AMC

Aaron Needs a Job Aaron works on a tramcar 8,000 feet above the desert, helps build a hovercraft in Indiana and spends some time with woodworker-turned-car-builder Isaac Cohen in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10:04 p.m. Discovery

SPECIALS

Lip Sync to the Rescue Inspired by a recent social media challenge that went viral, this new one-hour special is an interactive countdown of police officers, sheriff’s officials, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other first responders channeling their inner pop stars as they lip-sync on video to a variety of hit songs. Cedric the Entertainer hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

CBS Fall Preview Show Patricia Heaton, Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Simone Missick and Walton Goggins host a look at the network’s new fall series. 9 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

Out of Omaha Young twins Darcell and Darrell Trotter come of age against the backdrop of racially and economically divided Omaha, Neb., in this intimate documentary portrait from filmmaker Clay Tweel (“Gleason”), who met the brothers when they were 17 and filmed them over eight years. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Malcolm Gladwell; Jodi Kantor. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Billy Bush (“Extra”); Dr. Mehmet Oz (“The Dr. Oz Show”); Mary Murphy (“So You Think You Can Dance”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ansel Elgort (“The Goldfinch”); Tamron Hall. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (Season premiere) NFL players Nick Mangold and Amani Toomer; Sunny Anderson, Food Network. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (Season premiere) Author Kobe Bryant. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (Season premiere) A health issue that has hit close to home for Dr. Oz; Candidate Check-up: Bernie Sanders. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Premiere) Dwayne Johnson; a remix of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” features a celebrity cameo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (Season premiere) Bam Margera (“Jackass”) reaches out for help. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Season premiere) Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner; performer Alyson Stoner; U.S. Open Tennis. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors (Season premiere) (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ashton Kutcher; Billie Lourd; Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Condoleezza Rice; Bill Skarsgard; Banks performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sean Hayes; Kate Bosworth; Charlotte Day Wilson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kelly Clarkson; Bashir Salahuddin; Diallo Riddle; CJ Hauser; Terri Lyne Carrington. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NFL Football The Houston Texans visit the New Orleans Saints, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Broncos visit the Oakland Raiders, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Cleveland Indians visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.