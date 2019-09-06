Movies on TV this week Sept. 8, 2019: ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Sept 8 - 14, 2019

Alien (1979) AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Aliens (1986) AMC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

An American in Paris (1951) TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) TCM Thur. Noon

Duck Soup (1933) TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Starz Sun. 8:58 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Sun. 4:10 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 6 p.m. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Greed (1924) TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:25 p.m.

Advertisement

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) TCM Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Lost Weekend (1945) TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Marty (1955) TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Paths of Glory (1957) TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Rashomon (1950) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Rocky (1976) AXS Thur. 7 p.m. AXS Thur. 9:15 p.m. AXS Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:25 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Stand by Me (1986) EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Throne of Blood (1957) TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

12 Angry Men (1957) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. AMC Sat. 8 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) Freeform Sun. 8:45 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Sept 8 - 14, 2019

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil (2006) ★★ IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia (2009) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Cable Guy (1996) ★★ IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 p.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 11:45 a.m. Sundance Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Sundance Thur. 2 p.m. Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 1 p.m. Sundance Sat. 1:21 a.m. BBC America Sat. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6 p.m.

Godzilla (1954) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. Noon

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Knife Fight (2012) ★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5 p.m. BBC America Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Bravo Sat. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Mon. 2 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:45 a.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 7 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

The Net (1995) ★★ Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Sundance Tues. 3:15 a.m. Sundance Tues. 9:15 a.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation (1992) ★★ IFC Fri. 10 a.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ IFC Mon. 7:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 3 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Sundance Mon. 11:15 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sun. Noon

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Sept 8 - 14, 2019

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 11:20 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Starz Wed. 9:12 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 3:20 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ A Sun. 5 p.m. A Sun. 10:32 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ POP Wed. 4 p.m. POP Wed. 9 p.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ TCM Thur. Noon

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Starz Wed. 11:03 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Starz Wed. 1:01 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Starz Wed. 2:51 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 6 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 9 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:33 a.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Encore Tues. 6 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:18 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. Noon

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 3:50 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 2 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 1:55 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Starz Mon. 7:51 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:10 p.m. Disney XD Sat. 9:01 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 12:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:18 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:51 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:45 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Starz Tues. 2:06 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:26 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ POP Fri. 9 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Starz Sun. 8:58 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Starz Sun. 5:10 p.m. Starz Fri. 7:11 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ BBC America Sat. 10 a.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:10 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ TMC Tues. 5:25 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 4:40 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 5 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

The Flintstones (1994) ★★ Freeform Wed. Noon

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 6 p.m. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:15 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 4 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 1 p.m. Sundance Sat. 1:21 a.m. BBC America Sat. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Freeform Mon. 11 a.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Comedy Central Sun. 6:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E Wed. 8 p.m. E Wed. 11 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ TBS Fri. 11:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 7 p.m. Syfy Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 4 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Nickelodeon Fri. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m. Ovation Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 11 a.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 5:10 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FXX Sun. 9 p.m. FXX Mon. 3 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sat. 11 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:25 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:25 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 6:40 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:10 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ EPIX Tues. 6 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:25 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 3:50 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ TBS Sat. 3 a.m. TBS Sat. 11 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ POP Thur. 9:30 p.m. POP Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ TOON Fri. 6 p.m. TOON Sat. 3 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Maverick (1994) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 1 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ HBO Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ TBS Mon. Noon TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8:30 a.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ TMC Mon. 9:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 8:05 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ CMT Mon. 10:15 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Wed. 1:05 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Encore Thur. 5:11 p.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Showtime Wed. 10 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) ★★ Freeform Wed. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ Freeform Tues. 8 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Freeform Thur. 8 p.m. Freeform Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Disney Sun. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8:50 p.m.

Remember the Titans (2000) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 12:40 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Ovation Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ AXS Thur. 7 p.m. AXS Thur. 9:15 p.m. AXS Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TNT Sun. 4 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:25 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Starz Fri. 1:36 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Thur. 8:40 a.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Encore Fri. 7:20 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:57 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Showtime Tues. 10 a.m. Showtime Tues. 5:55 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 2:15 a.m. Comedy Central Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:05 p.m. Disney XD Sat. 7 p.m.

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 3:10 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 3:45 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 3:50 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9 a.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Starz Sun. 12:48 p.m. Starz Mon. 12:18 p.m. Starz Thur. 8 a.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. AMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Encore Tues. 9:12 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Starz Mon. 11:37 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 8:45 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Encore Fri. 7:24 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Showtime Fri. 7:10 a.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ KCET Fri. 9:45 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ AMC Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ AMC Sun. 5:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 2 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Sept 8 - 14, 2019

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 5 a.m.

Acres & Acres (2016) Rafe Spall, Emilia Fox. A woman dying of incurable breast cancer creates a list of memories and lessons for the husband and sons she is about to leave behind. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Across the Universe (2007) ★★ Evan Rachel Wood, Jim Sturgess. Songs by the Beatles illustrate a tale of two star-crossed lovers swept up by the 1960s counterculture and the anti-war movement. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Tues. 6 a.m.

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000) ★ Voices of Rene Russo, Jason Alexander. Live action/animated. A flying squirrel and a moose confront their adversaries Boris and Natasha. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sun. 7:55 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:55 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:20 a.m.

After Earth (2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. A Sun. 3 p.m.

Agnes of God (1985) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Meg Tilly. A psychiatrist probes the mind of a nun in whose room has been found a dead newborn infant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:35 a.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:50 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:20 a.m.

The Alamo (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton. In 1836 Davy Crockett, Jim Bowie and more than 180 Texans hold off the Mexican army for 13 days during Sam Houston’s revolution. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m. HBO Fri. 6:35 a.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Fri. 10:03 p.m. BET Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Alfie (2004) ★★ Jude Law, Marisa Tomei. A Londoner continues his womanizing ways while working as a chauffeur in New York. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 9:12 a.m.

Alien (1979) ★★★★ Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship’s dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Mon. 11 a.m.

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 2 a.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

All Saints (2017) ★★★ John Corbett, Cara Buono. Pastor Michael Spurlock receives an assignment to close a country church and sell the prime piece of land where it sits. He soon has a change of heart when the church starts to welcome refugees from Burma who know how to farm. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Mon. 1:04 p.m.

All the Young Men (1960) ★★ Alan Ladd, Sidney Poitier. Marines object when a new sergeant and not a battle-wise comrade takes over their unit in Korea. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011) ★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore, along with the Chipettes, become marooned on a not-so-deserted island. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Amelia’s Closet (2016) Kira Jane Pinkney, Jon Chaffin. An 11-year-old girl steals from her bullies and hides their things in her closet. (NR) 18 mins. Cinemax Wed. 7:55 a.m.

American Animals (2018) ★★★ Barry Keoghan, Evan Peters. Looking to inject excitement and purpose into their lives, four friends hatch a plan to steal the rarest and most valuable books from Kentucky’s Transylvania University. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7 a.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The American Epic Sessions (2016) Taj Mahal, Jack White. Contemporary artists use equipment from the 1920s to record music. (NR) KVCR Wed. 7:30 p.m. KVCR Fri. 2 a.m. KVCR Sat. 10:30 p.m.

An American in Paris (1951) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron. An American soldier stays in Paris after World War II to paint and falls in love with a French beauty. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

American Me (1992) ★★★ Edward James Olmos, William Forsythe. A Latino gang leader returns to society after wielding 18 years of brutal power in Folsom State Prison. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Sat. 2:17 a.m.

American Outlaws (2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 6:25 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:20 a.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:45 a.m.

American Satan (2017) Andy Biersack, Malcolm McDowell. A young rock band, half from England and half from the US, drop out of college and move to the Sunset Strip to chase their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m. A Sun. 10:32 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m.

Anastasia (1997) ★★ Voices of Meg Ryan, John Cusack. Animated. Years after losing her family to evil Rasputin, Czar Nicholas’ grown daughter is able to reunite with her grandmother in Paris. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sat. 7:26 a.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Angela’s Ashes (1999) ★★ Emily Watson, Robert Carlyle. An impoverished family decides to return to Ireland from 1935 America, but things get worse instead of better. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:35 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Fri. 11:58 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Wed. 4 p.m. POP Wed. 9 p.m.

Anna Karenina (1935) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Fredric March. Tragic Anna leaves her cold husband for dashing Count Vronsky in 19th-century Russia. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton. Members of a satanic cult invade the home of a man and his pregnant wife and turn a vintage doll into a conduit for ultimate evil. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBC America Thur. 2:15 a.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Anne of Green Gables (2016) Ella Ballentine, Sara Botsford. Red-haired orphan Anne grows up in Avonlea on the farm of elderly Matthew and his sister, Marilla. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVCR Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Anne of Green Gables: The Good Stars (2017) Ella Ballentine, Julia Lalonde. The inquisitive, free-spirited Anne Shirley turns 13 and faces a host of new experiences. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVCR Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Anything for Love (2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

The Appearance (2018) Jake Stormoen, Kristian Nairn. An inquisitor investigates the mysterious death of a monk and alleged witchcraft in the Middle Ages. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Wed. 6:35 p.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ David Niven, Cantinflas. Victorian Phileas Fogg bets members of his London club that he and his valet, Passepartout, can circle the globe in 80 days. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

The Aspern Papers (2018) Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson. In 19th-century Venice, Italy, ambitious editor Morton Vint tries to get his hands on poet Jeffrey Aspern’s romantic letters to Juliana Bordereau -- his beautiful muse and lover. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 4:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Fri. 4 a.m.

Australia (2008) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman. An English aristocrat and a cattleman drive a herd across the Australian Outback to save her ranch from a hostile takeover. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Encore Mon. 3:44 a.m. Encore Fri. 9:42 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 4 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 7 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:05 p.m.

Away From Her (2006) ★★★ Julie Christie, Gordon Pinsent. A man becomes confused and angry when his wife, an Alzheimer’s patient, seems to prefer the company of another resident at her nursing home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 5:40 a.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. BET Sun. 10:34 a.m.

Babes in Arms (1939) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland. Talented children of retired vaudevillians put on a show. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Baby Boom (1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Bachelor Party Vegas (2005) ★ Kal Penn, Jonathan Bennett. An engaged man and his four friends have a series of wild misadventures in Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Wed. 11:03 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Wed. 1:01 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Wed. 2:51 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 6 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Bad Girls (1994) ★★ Madeleine Stowe, Mary Stuart Masterson. Gunslinging floozies flee town to avoid a hanging and meet an outlaw with a score to settle. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Bad Lieutenant (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:10 p.m.

The Bad Seed (2018) Mckenna Grace, Rob Lowe. When a tragedy takes place at his daughter’s school, a man is forced to question everything he thought he knew about his beloved girl. He slowly begins to suspect that she played a role in the horrific incident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Fri. 10:43 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:55 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:37 p.m.

A Bag of Marbles (2017) Dorian Le Clech, Batyste Fleurial. A Jewish kid and his brother escape from the Nazis in occupied France. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 9:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Banger Sisters (2002) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Susan Sarandon. Two former groupies, one with a family, the other with a wild temperament, reunite after two decades. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Thur. 4:25 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Basic (2003) ★★ John Travolta, Connie Nielsen. A DEA agent investigates the disappearance of a fearsome sergeant and his Special Forces trainees. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Battle of the Sexes (2017) ★★★ Emma Stone, Steve Carell. The 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs became the most watched televised sports event of all time. While trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs fight more personal and complex battles. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Bedlam (1946) ★★★ Boris Karloff, Anna Lee. A portly lord sends an 18th-century London actress to a madman’s insane asylum. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil (2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Four Navy SEALS fight for their lives after a top-secret mission to destroy a missile site in North Korea goes awry. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia (2009) ★★★ Joe Manganiello, Mr. Kennedy. Navy SEALS battle Colombian adversaries while on a mission to rescue a hostage. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Being Rose (2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 11:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

The Belle of New York (1952) ★★ Fred Astaire, Vera-Ellen. Charlie’s playboy ways dismay his wealthy aunt, who demands he change his ways, but he is unconvinced until he meets charity worker Angela and falls hopelessly in love. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Best Foot Forward (1943) ★★★ Lucille Ball, William Gaxton. A Hollywood star agrees, as a publicity gimmick, to be queen of a military-school prom. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Better Luck Tomorrow (2002) ★★★ Parry Shen, Jason Tobin. A 16-year-old Asian student commits crimes with his goofy friend and a gang in Southern California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Beyond White Space (2018) Holt McCallany, Zulay Henao. The captain of a deep-space vessel makes a daring decision to go after a rare and nearly extinct species. His obsession soon jeopardizes the mutinous crew when the gigantic and deadly creature attacks the ship. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Big Clock (1948) ★★★ Ray Milland, Charles Laughton. A crime-magazine publisher kills his mistress, then orders his editor to lead a manhunt. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Big Game (1936) ★ Philip Huston, James Gleason. Gamblers try for easy money with big-time football, but are surprised when a game fails to turn out as planned. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 7:45 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Big Trouble in Little China (1986) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall. A trucker and a lawyer become trapped in a sorcerer’s empire beneath San Francisco’s Chinatown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sat. 7:57 a.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sun. 2:45 p.m. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:25 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James ``Whitey’’ Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Black Sabbath: The End of the End (2017) Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne. Black Sabbath’s final performance, with onstage footage and behind-the-scenes banter. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Blair Witch (2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Tues. 5 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Blood and Bone (2009) Michael Jai White, Julian Sands. An ex-con fulfills a promise to a dead friend by taking the underground fighting world in Los Angeles by storm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Blood Fest (2018) Robbie Kay, Jacob Batalon. Fans flock to a festival celebrating iconic horror movies, only to discover that the showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers must band together to survive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Blue Denim (1959) ★★ Carol Lynley, Brandon de Wilde. A pregnant 15-year-old and her 16-year-old boyfriend seek an abortion without telling their parents. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes (2018) The history of the jazz music label. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:45 a.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sun. 8:01 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:57 p.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

The Bouquet (2013) Kristy Swanson, Alberta Mayne. Two estranged sisters set aside their differences to help their mother save her floral business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:33 a.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animada. Un niño y su nueva amiga idean un plan para salvar a una comunidad de traviesos habitantes de unas cavernas de un villano que planea exterminarlos. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Boyfriend Killer (2017) Barbie Castro, Patrick Muldoon. After the death of her son in a car crash, a grieving woman starts to suspect that his vindictive girlfriend set it up to look like an accident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. The Bradys and their TV-series clan refuse to sell their home to a shady real-estate developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly. Animated. A courageous Scottish princess must figure out how to undo a beastly curse after an eccentric witch grants her an ill-fated wish. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Tues. 6 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:18 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. Noon

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. POP Thur. 7 p.m. POP Fri. 4 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:50 a.m.

Bringing Up Bobby (2011) ★ Milla Jovovich, Bill Pullman. A con artist faces a tough decision when her criminal past catches up to her and her young son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. KTBN Sun. 8 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Broken Ghost (2017) Scottie Thompson, Devon Bagby. Family members move to Montana to escape from their past but soon find themselves terrorized by ghosts and old secrets in their new haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 2:05 a.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. BBC America Fri. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Tues. 11 p.m. Ovation Wed. 11 a.m. Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:15 p.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:55 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sat. 9 p.m. EPIX Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965) ★★★ Laurence Olivier, Carol Lynley. A Scotland Yard inspector seeks a woman’s missing daughter, who no one can prove exists. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 9:39 a.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Cable Guy (1996) ★★ Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick. An act of kindness brings a jilted architect the unwanted friendship of an unbalanced cable-TV installer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 p.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Sun. 3:02 p.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant. Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 1:10 a.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte. A tattooed psychopath preys on a Southern lawyer, his wife and their teenage daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Starz Mon. 7:51 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Thur. 1 p.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms. Animated. Two overly imaginative pranksters accidentally hypnotize their principal into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

La cárcel de Cananea (1960) ★★ Pedro Armendáriz, Agustin de Anda. Un hombre inocente es culpado de asesinato y para encontrar al verdadero criminal se escapa de la cárcel. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Carmen Jones (1954) ★★★ Dorothy Dandridge, Harry Belafonte. A sultry plant worker drives a wartime soldier to murder in Jacksonville, Fla. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 a.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Thur. 11:45 a.m. Sundance Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Paul Newman. Animated. A rookie race car that only cares about winning learns what is really important in life after getting stranded in a town along historic Route 66. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:10 p.m. Disney XD Sat. 9:01 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sat. 12:45 p.m. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Changeling (2008) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, John Malkovich. After her son is kidnapped and later found, a woman insists that the boy who was returned to her is not her child. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Starz Tues. 7:23 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:48 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Mon. 2 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:25 a.m.

The Cheerleader Escort (2019) Cynthia Preston, Damon Runyan. A college freshman who just made the cheerleading squad finds herself falling for a much older man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Chokehold (2018) Casper Van Dien, Melissa Croden. After her father is unceremoniously murdered by crime bosses, Zoey Delacroix decides to put her dreams of professional MMA aside and fight her way through the underground ring of street fighting to avenge her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 4 a.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sun. 9 a.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Cinco Asesinos Esperan (1964) Jorge Martínez de Hoyos, Noé Murayama. Un asaltante frustrado porque no pudo robar un tren planea vengarse del comisario raptando a su esposa y sus dos hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Sun. 12:07 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:29 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Encore Sun. 11:18 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:51 p.m.

Close-Up (1990) ★★★ Hossain Sabzian, Hassan Frazmand. A printer’s assistant tricks a family into believing that he is famous Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BET Tues. 6:40 p.m. BET Wed. 2:35 p.m.

The Cocoanuts (1929) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Groucho, Chico, Harpo and Zeppo take advantage of hotel guests during the Florida land boom. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Cold Blue (2018) A meditation on youth, war and trauma. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. HBO Sun. 1:45 p.m.

The Cold Light of Day (2012) ★ Henry Cavill, Verónica Echegui. A vacation in Spain turns nightmarish when a man’s family is kidnapped by agents who are hell-bent on recovering a mysterious briefcase. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 3:45 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:05 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 3:25 p.m.

Come Fly With Me (1963) ★★ Dolores Hart, Hugh O’Brian. Stewardesses flirt with a gem-smuggling baron, a rich Texan and a pilot. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:45 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Commando (1985) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong. A human killing machine and an airline hostess take on an ousted dictator’s private army. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:10 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Con Todo el Corazón (1952) Domingo Soler, Joaquín Cordero. Un sacerdote es enviado a su pueblo natal debido a problemas de salud, y en un terreno heredado funda un orfanato. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

The Condemned 2 (2015) ★ Randy Orton, Eric Roberts. A former bounty hunter lands in a tournament where convicts fight to the death for an online audience. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:25 a.m.

The Condemned (2007) ★ Steve Austin, Vinnie Jones. A death-row inmate from a Central American jail is among the prisoners taken to a remote island for a to-the-death match broadcast live over the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) ★★ Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy. A compulsive shopper who is drowning in debt lands a job as an advice columnist for a financial magazine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun. 3 a.m.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Don Murray. Caesar the ape leads simians in revolt against the governor enslaving them on future Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Contagion (2011) ★★★ Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon. The world panics as doctors race to find a cure for a rapidly spreading virus that kills those contaminated within days. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Tues. Noon AMC Tues. 12:08 p.m.

A Cool, Dry Place (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m.

Corky Romano (2001) ★ Chris Kattan, Vinessa Shaw. An assistant veterinarian poses as an FBI agent in order to steal incriminating evidence against his father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Mon. 2:45 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Courage of Lassie (1946) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Morgan. A young woman’s pet collie winds up in the Army and comes back from World War II trained to kill. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Thur. 4 p.m.

Crash (2004) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. POP Sat. 11 a.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Crash (1932) ★★ Ruth Chatterton, George Brent. Marital discord follows when a man loses his wife’s wealth in the 1929 stock market crash. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 3:20 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 9:10 a.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 p.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:05 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Cuando México canta (1956) Fernando Soler, Rosita Quintana. Un famoso compositor mexicano decide hacer de una joven ranchera una exitosa cantante folklórica. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Tues. 2:06 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:26 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m. FX Mon. 4 p.m. KVEA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Damage (2009) ★★★ Steve Austin, Walton Goggins. Un ex-convicto participa contra su voluntad en peleas clandestinas para ganar dinero para la operación de una joven. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Darkest Hour (2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Wed. 5:25 a.m.

Dater’s Handbook (2016) Kristoffer Polaha, Meghan Markle. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:25 a.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a ``friend to the Earth.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Mon. 6:04 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:27 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:50 p.m. Starz Fri. 5:24 p.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:05 p.m.

De Cocula Es el Mariachi (1977) Adalberto Martínez, Norma Lazareno. Drama policial matizado con diversas situaciones alegres y bellas canciones. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Dead Presidents (1995) ★★ Larenz Tate, Keith David. A high-stakes robbery tempts a Vietnam veteran who has returned to his desolate South Bronx neighborhood in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:35 a.m.

A Deadly Affair (2017) Valerie Azlynn, Luke Edwards. A woman who suspects her contractor husband of having an affair trails him to a house and finds him dead. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Death by Invitation (1971) ★ Shelby Leverington, Aaron Phillips. After learning that one of her ancestors was burned at the stake, a woman seeks violent revenge against descendants of those who committed the act. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 6:55 a.m.

A Demon Within (2017) Charlene Amoia, Clint Glenn Hummel. A young girl dies in 1914 after a demonic spirit preys on her family. Decades later, a skeptical doctor must stop history from repeating itself by confronting his own demons to save the life of a possessed teenager. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Sat. 6:35 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. E Tues. 8 p.m. E Wed. 4:30 p.m. E Sat. 4 p.m. E Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Diamonds Are Forever (1971) ★★★ Sean Connery, Jill St. John. James Bond, Agent 007, saves the world from Blofeld’s space laser and bikini-clad amazons Bambi and Thumper. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Wed. 1 a.m. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:40 a.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

Dios los Cría (1953) Germán Valdés, Niní Marshall. Dos vigilantes de una casa salvan la fortuna de su jefe cuando un abogado intenta apoderase de la fortuna de él. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Fri. 9 p.m.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) ★★★ Steve Martin, Michael Caine. An American con man and his British rival target a soap heiress from Cleveland on the French Riviera. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Disconnect (2012) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Hope Davis. A youth becomes a victim of cyberbullying in one of three tales centered around the impact of the Internet on people’s lives. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Doc Hollywood (1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 8:30 p.m.

A Dog’s Life (1918) Charles Chaplin. Silent. Charlie rescues a stray from other dogs, and together they meet Edna after finding a wallet full of cash. (NR) 33 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 4:31 a.m.

The Doors (1991) ★★★ Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan. UCLA film student Jim Morrison finds a girlfriend, forms a band and turns tragic 1960s rock star. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Double Date (2017) Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome. While Jim attempts to lose his virginity before he turns 30, he and his friend Alex meet two beautiful sisters, Kitty and Lulu, who seduce them as part of their plan of virgin sacrifice. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:20 p.m.

Drag Me to Hell (2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:31 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Dragged Across Concrete (2018) ★★ Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn. Police partners descend into the criminal underworld after they are suspended for assaulting a suspect on video. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Thur. 1:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 2:10 a.m. TMC Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Drop Dead Fred (1991) ★★ Phoebe Cates, Rik Mayall. An unhappy housewife gets a lift from the return of her imaginary childhood friend, Drop Dead Fred. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Drumline: A New Beat (2014) Alexandra Shipp, Leonard Roberts. A young woman aspires to become a trailblazing leader in her school’s marching band. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Wed. 11 a.m.

Du Barry Was a Lady (1943) ★★★ Red Skelton, Lucille Ball. A nightclub guy slips himself a Mickey and dreams that he is French King Louis XV, with a singer as Madame Du Barry. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Duck Soup (1933) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Spies intervene when Freedonia’s prime minister declares war on nearby Sylvania. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Dutch (1991) ★★ Ed O’Neill, Ethan Randall. A working man goes on an eye-opening road trip with a snobby preppie, his new girlfriend’s son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon Audience Thur. 5 p.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sun. 8:58 a.m.

Easy to Love (1934) ★★ Genevieve Tobin, Adolphe Menjou. A middle-aged couple’s marital woes take a back seat to their daughter’s intentions to run off with her beau. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Elektra (2005) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Terence Stamp. Hired to kill a man and his daughter, an assassin instead protects them while battling formidable adversaries. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Wed. 11:25 a.m.

Elizabethtown (2005) ★★ Orlando Bloom, Kirsten Dunst. In Kentucky to bury his father, a troubled man gets his life on track with the help of a free-spirited flight attendant. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:55 a.m. Showtime Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Emma (1932) ★★★ Marie Dressler, Richard Cromwell. Children sue their former nanny after their father, whom she weds, leaves her his fortune. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 p.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Endless Love (1981) ★ Brooke Shields, Martin Hewitt. Parental disapproval of two teenage lovers causes a confusion of arson, death and insanity. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Enemy Mine (1985) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Louis Gossett Jr. An Earthian space pilot crash-lands on a planet with a lizardlike warrior from the Dracon Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Thur. 2 p.m. Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

Epic (2013) ★★ Voices of Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson. Animated. Magically transported to a secret realm, a teenage girl joins an ongoing battle between the forces of good, which keep the natural world vital, and the forces of evil, which want to destroy it. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 8 p.m.

Escape From Planet Earth (2013) ★★ Voices of Rob Corddry, Brendan Fraser. Animated. A heroic astronaut dashes off on an ill-advised rescue mission. After he becomes caught in a fiendish trap, he must rely on his nerdy brother to save him. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Tues. 12:25 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:01 p.m.

Eulogy (2004) ★★ Hank Azaria, Jesse Bradford. A porn actor, a college student and other members of a dysfunctional family gather for a patriarch’s funeral. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:05 a.m.

Eurotrip (2004) ★★ Scott Mechlowicz, Michelle Trachtenberg. A teenager and his friends have misadventures in Europe while trying to meet one’s pen pal. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

Everfall (2017) Jessica McLeod, Joe Perry. A year after an accident sidelines her skating career, Eva accepts an invitation to a mysterious competition in a remote town. Some terrifying events unfold in the arena, forcing Eva and her team to confront a horrifying reality. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m. Syfy Tues. 1:59 a.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Tues. 3 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Evil Nanny (2017) Lindsay Elston, Matthew Pohlkamp. When their nanny begins neglecting her duties, the Tripps have no choice but to fire her. They then learn that the nanny has established residency in their home and will have to be legally evicted -- which could take months. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt. Banished to Staten Island, a homicide detective hopes a murder case is his ticket back to his Manhattan precinct. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Eye for an Eye (1996) ★★ Sally Field, Kiefer Sutherland. A slain girl’s mother considers vigilantism after police and the courts botch the case against the killer. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Fri. 1 a.m. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

The Eye (2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Una violinista se somete a un doble trasplante de córneas y percibe imágenes aterradoras provenientes de un mundo que solo ella puede ver. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Eyewitness (1981) ★★ William Hurt, Sigourney Weaver. Pretending to know something about a murder, a janitor seduces a TV newswoman but also becomes a target. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 10:20 a.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

F/X (1986) ★★★ Bryan Brown, Brian Dennehy. Federal agents hire a special-effects man to stage the fake assassination of a mob witness. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Wed. 6 p.m. BET Thur. 3:37 p.m.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) ★★★ Voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep. Animated. After three nefarious farmers declare war on them, a sly fox rallies his animal neighbors to fight back. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Audience Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Wed. 6:45 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 7:12 a.m. Starz Tues. 1:56 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:14 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Sun. 5:10 p.m. Starz Fri. 7:11 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. En Río de Janeiro, el exconvicto Dom Torretto y el expolicía Brian O’Conner unen fuerzas en contra de un corrupto hombre de negocios que los quiere ver muertos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:50 a.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. Noon

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Female (1933) ★★ Ruth Chatterton, George Brent. An auto-company president finds her right-hand man by process of elimination. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Ferocious Planet (2011) ★★★ Joe Flanigan, John Rhys-Davies. An experimental machine transports a group of people to a new dimension filled with predatory alien creatures. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 1:59 a.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Thur. 3:36 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBC America Sat. 10 a.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Fiesta en el Corazón (1958) Antonio Aguilar, Fernando Casanova. Dos charros atraen a bellas mujeres a través de las canciones que cantan y ellas les corresponden con su amor. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:40 p.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:10 p.m.

The Final Cut (2004) ★★ Robin Williams, Mira Sorvino. A man who assembles films from people’s memory chips finds a connection to his own darkest secret in the footage from a dead executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Sun. 9 p.m. Audience Mon. 1 a.m. Audience Fri. 2 p.m. Audience Fri. 5 p.m.

Final Destination 5 (2011) ★★ Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell. La premonición de un hombre salva a varias personas del fatal colapso de un puente y varias almas desafortunadas descubren que la muerte no puede ser engañada. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11 p.m. KFTR Sun. 2 a.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animada. Con la ayuda de Nemo y Marlin, Dory, el olvidadizo pez, se embarca en la misión de reunirse con su madre y padre. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m. Freeform Sun. 6:40 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:10 p.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:50 a.m.

Fingers at the Window (1942) ★★ Lew Ayres, Laraine Day. During a spree of axe murders in Chicago, Oliver sees a sinister figure following Edwina, and escorts her home. As he keeps watch, Oliver spots the man with an axe and tries to catch him to claim a reward. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Fire in the Sky (1993) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Robert Patrick. Based on the true story of an Arizona lumberjack who claimed to have been abducted by aliens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Tues. 11:23 a.m. Encore Wed. 8:54 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 5:25 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Sun. 7:05 a.m. HBO Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:40 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Wed. 5 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Flatliners (2017) ★ Ellen Page, Diego Luna. Five medical students trigger near-death experiences to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. As their experiments become more perilous, each must face the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Thur. 8 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:19 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:08 a.m.

Flawless (1999) ★★ Robert De Niro, Philip Seymour Hoffman. After a debilitating stroke and on his doctor’s advice, a conservative man takes singing lessons from a drag-queen neighbor. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Flight (2012) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle. A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5 p.m.

Flight 93 (2006) ★★ Jeffrey Nordling, Ty Olsson. On Sept. 11, 2001, courageous passengers aboard a hijacked airplane fight back against terrorists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Wed. 9 p.m. CMT Wed. 11:15 p.m. CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Flintstones (1994) ★★ John Goodman, Elizabeth Perkins. Betty’s Barney helps Wilma’s Fred move up the ladder at Slate & Co. in Stone Age Bedrock. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Fluidity (2019) Nico Tortorella, Isabella Farrell. Ten millennials search for love in the age of social media. (NR) TMC Thur. 3:10 a.m.

Follow the Boys (1963) ★★ Connie Francis, Paula Prentiss. Bonnie, Toni, Michele and Liz follow the course of their Navy mates along the Riviera. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Fools Rush In (1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Thur. 2 a.m. E Thur. 4 a.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 11:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Forest (2016) ★★ Natalie Dormer, Taylor Kinney. While investigating the disappearance of her twin sister, a young American encounters the tormented spirits of Japan’s mysterious and legendary Aokigahara Forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Forever in My Heart (2019) Jack Turner, Merritt Patterson. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 6 p.m. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:15 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:30 a.m.

The Fourth Angel (2001) ★★ Jeremy Irons, Forest Whitaker. A magazine editor seeks revenge against terrorists who botched a hijacking and killed his wife and children. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Frankie and Johnny (1991) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. An ex-convict short-order cook chases a Manhattan waitress who plays hard to get. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:05 p.m.

Freaky Friday (2003) ★★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan. Two fortune cookies cause an engaged psychotherapist and her teenage daughter to magically exchange bodies. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. Noon

Free Money (1998) ★ Marlon Brando, Charlie Sheen. Sven Sorenson forces Bud and Larry to marry his twin daughters when they become pregnant. Fed up with Sven’s tyranny, his sons-in-law decide to rob a passing train and make their escape. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Freeheld (2015) ★★ Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:40 a.m.

Frida (2002) ★★★ Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina. Mexican painter Frida Kahlo marries fellow artist Diego Rivera who shares her radical political views. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Ovation Sun. Noon

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:10 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Friday the 13th (2009) ★ Jared Padalecki, Danielle Panabaker. While searching for his missing sister, a young man and a group of student revelers encounter a hockey-masked killer and his razor-sharp machete at the ruins of Camp Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Friday the 13th -- A New Beginning (1985) ★ John Shepard, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. Noon

Frisco Jenny (1933) ★★ Ruth Chatterton, Donald Cook. A Barbary Coast madam’s illegitimate son, a district attorney, tries her for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 10:15 a.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Wed. 4:52 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:40 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 4 p.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:45 p.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:25 p.m.

Gaslight (1940) ★★ Anton Walbrook, Diana Wynyard. A schizoid Victorian tries to drive his wife mad; a Scotland Yard detective figures out why. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Los gemelos alborotados (1982) Antonio Aguilar, Ernesto Gómez Cruz. Un hermano gemelo que fue perdido desde niño reaparece y causa gran confusión en el pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Mon. 11:30 a.m.

The Getaway (2018) Aaron Paul, Emily Ratajkowski. A couple’s attempt at reconciling their relationship at a rental house in Italy is interrupted by the owner’s evil plans. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Fri. 1 p.m. Sundance Sat. 1:21 a.m. BBC America Sat. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:35 p.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Peter Porte, Ali Liebert. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

The Girl With All the Gifts (2016) Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close. In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a teacher find a girl who seems to be immune to the fungus, they all begin a journey to save humanity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Glory Road (2006) ★★★ Josh Lucas, Derek Luke. Coach Don Haskins leads the first all-black basketball team to NCAA victory during the 1966 season. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

The Godfathers of Hardcore (2017) Roger Miret, Vinnie Stigma. Roger Miret and Vinnie Stigma and their band Agnostic Front remain relevant in the New York music scene. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Godzilla (1954) ★★ Takashi Shimura, Momoko Kochi. A fire-breathing behemoth terrorizes Japan after an atomic bomb awakens it from its centuries-old sleep. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 10:52 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. New York City cop John McClane and his estranged son must put aside their differences and work together to get a Russian whistleblower to safety and thwart a disastrous crime in Chernobyl. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Tues. 7:36 p.m.

Good News (1947) ★★★ June Allyson, Peter Lawford. A college coed tempts a football hero, but a student librarian wins him. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

Goodland (2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 11 a.m.

The Great Dictator (1940) ★★★ Charles Chaplin, Paulette Goddard. A Jewish barber looks like Adenoid Hynkel, dictator of Tomania, who meets Benzino Napaloni, dictator of Bacteria. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:20 p.m.

Greed (1924) ★★★★ Gibson Gowland, ZaSu Pitts. Silent. A San Francisco dentist marries a lottery winner, and a jealous man follows him to Death Valley. (NR) 3 hrs. 59 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Green Card (1990) ★★ Gérard Depardieu, Andie MacDowell. A Frenchman and a New Yorker find love in a mismatched marriage of convenience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:55 a.m.

The Green Hornet (2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 6:58 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Greenberg (2010) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig. While taking care of his brother’s Los Angeles home, an unhappy carpenter builds a relationship with an equally lost soul. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:15 a.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 11:40 a.m.

Gridiron Flash (1935) ★ Eddie Quillan, Betty Furness. A prison athlete gets a chance to play college football and date the coach’s niece. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 11:01 p.m.

Guerra de sexos (1979) Ana Luisa Pelufo, Eduardo de la Peña. Dentro de un grupo estalla una competencia tratando de demostrar cuál de los sexos es el más ``sexualmente’’ fuerte. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hail, Caesar! (2016) ★★★ Josh Brolin, George Clooney. A studio fixer springs into action when a top movie star gets kidnapped while in costume for the swords-and-sandals epic ``Hail, Caesar!’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. Noon

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) ★★★ Annabella Sciorra, Rebecca De Mornay. To carry out her plan of revenge, an unhinged woman charms a Seattle couple into hiring her as a nanny. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Hoping to avoid the mayhem that marked his friend’s Las Vegas bachelor party, Stu opts for what he thinks will be a safe prewedding brunch in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 7 p.m.

A Happening of Monumental Proportions (2017) Jennifer Garner, Allison Janney. Administrators at an elementary school scramble to hide a dead body from students and parents on Career Day. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Thur. 4:55 a.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 1 p.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 7:35 a.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Havana (1990) ★★ Robert Redford, Lena Olin. An American gambler loves a rich rebel’s wife in 1958 Cuba on the verge of Castro. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Head of State (2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

Heat (1987) ★ Burt Reynolds, Karen Young. A down-and-out Las Vegas gambler/bodyguard hunts a mob punk for beating up his hooker friend. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Heaven’s Gate (1980) ★★ Kris Kristofferson, Christopher Walken. A well-educated marshal defends immigrant settlers against cattle barons in 1890s Wyoming. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 3:50 p.m.

Heidi (1937) ★★★ Shirley Temple, Jean Hersholt. An aunt takes a Swiss orphan from the girl’s grandfather in the Swiss Alps and puts her to work in Frankfurt as companion to a disabled child. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Hi, Gaucho! (1936) ★ John Carroll, Steffi Duna. An Argentine cowboy saves a don’s daughter from a bandit. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5:28 a.m.

High School Lover (2017) Paulina Singer, François Arnaud. A 17-year-old girl considers herself lucky to have attracted the attention of a much older actor until she realizes that his attention is beginning to border on obsession. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

High Wall (1947) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Audrey Totter. A mental-hospital psychiatrist helps a dazed ex-bomber pilot found next to his strangled wife. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

La Hija del Ministro (1952) Luis Aguilar, Rosita Arenas. Un modesto burócrata se enamora de la hija mimada de un ministro rico, ella tiene un plan para iniciar el romance. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Wed. 8 p.m. E Wed. 11 p.m.

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) ★ Rupert Friend, Hannah Ware. Endowed with strength, speed, stamina and intelligence, a genetically engineered assassin targets a mega-corporation that plans to unlock the secret of his past to create an army of killers even more powerful than him. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m. FX Mon. 10 a.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Sat. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson. Motown Records becomes the most successful label of all time after its formation in 1958 Detroit amid racial tension and the burgeoning civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:30 p.m. Showtime Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TBS Fri. 11:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Hold That Hypnotist (1957) ★★ Bowery Boys, Robert Foulk. When one of the Boys agrees to be hypnotized, he discovers he led a past life in the 1600s as a British tax collector. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of ``Superman’’ actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 11:47 a.m. Starz Tues. 5:49 a.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Sat. Noon

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Thur. 5:20 a.m.

The Honeymoon Machine (1961) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Jim Hutton. A Navy officer, his buddy and a computer whiz devise a ship-to-shore scheme to win at roulette. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Honeymooners (2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Mon. 11 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Freeform Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Horizontal Lieutenant (1962) ★★★ Jim Hutton, Paula Prentiss. A clumsy lieutenant flirts with a nurse while searching for a Japanese soldier hiding on an island. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sun. 4 p.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:20 p.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sat. 11:55 a.m.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) ★★ Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs. A 40ish San Francisco stockbroker has a fling with a 20-year-old while vacationing in Jamaica. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:30 a.m.

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek. Forced to live with his sister after his wife dumps him, a desperate man hatches a scheme to seduce a widowed billionaire and live the high life once again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:30 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 10:30 a.m. HBO Thur. 8:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. 10 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Fri. 7 p.m. Syfy Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Syfy Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sat. 6:02 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Syfy Fri. 4 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:55 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4 a.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song ``I Can Only Imagine’’ as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:55 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:35 a.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sat. 6:02 p.m. Starz Sun. 2:32 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Fri. Noon FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

An Ideal Husband (1999) ★★★ Rupert Everett, Julianne Moore. A devoted womanizer is called upon to help an old friend whose dark secrets threaten his marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 7 a.m.

Identity Theft of a Cheerleader (2019) Maiara Walsh, Karis Cameron. A woman in her 30s steals the identity of a high school cheerleader. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Imaginary Heroes (2004) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Emile Hirsch. Members of a dysfunctional family react differently to the suicide of the eldest son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Imperium (2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 p.m.

In a Valley of Violence (2016) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, John Travolta. A drifter with nothing to lose aims his sights on the thugs who killed his dog, receiving unlikely assistance from a young woman who runs the dusty town’s hotel with her older sister. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:50 p.m.

In the Army Now (1994) ★★ Pauly Shore, Andy Dick. Soon after joining the Reserves, two buddies are called to active duty in Africa. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m. Ovation Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 11 a.m.

The Inbetweeners (2011) ★★★ Simon Bird, James Buckley. Four uncool misfits take a post-high-school holiday in Malia, Crete, where they encounter a quartet of fun British gals. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Four divers cross paths with drug smugglers whose cargo plane has crashed near the site of underwater treasure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Into the Woods (2014) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt. A baker and his wife venture into a magical forest to find the ingredients that will reverse their curse of childlessness and restore the beauty of the ugly witch who placed it on them. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Tues. 10:51 p.m.

Invincible (2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 3 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 5:10 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. After a malevolent enemy reduces his world to rubble, Tony Stark must rely on instinct and ingenuity to protect those he loves as he searches for a way to avenge his losses. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FXX Sun. 9 p.m. FXX Mon. 3 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sat. 11 p.m.

The Isle (2018) Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell. When three shipwrecked sailors land on an abandoned island that has four sole residents, one of the men starts to question what happened. He soon finds himself in a fight to save his own life while trying to uncover the truth and escape. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

It’s Me, Hilary: The Man Who Drew Eloise (2015) Writer and artist Hilary Knight discusses his life and career, including his illustrations for the ``Eloise’’ series of books. (NR) 36 mins. HBO Wed. 9:05 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 p.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) ★★★ Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman. In a book club devoted to the author’s works, several people discover that their own lives closely parallel themes found in Austen’s prose. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:25 p.m.

Jaws 3 (1983) ★ Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong. An engineer and a marine biologist face a mother white shark at a Florida sea park. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary. Amity’s citizens and police chief dread another tourist season with a huge white shark near the beach. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:25 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:51 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) ★★ Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:40 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:10 a.m.

Joe (2013) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tye Sheridan. The rough-hewn boss of a lumber crew courts trouble when he steps in to protect the youngest member of his team from an abusive father. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:30 p.m. EPIX Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A dying man meets three women on his way to Polynesia, where a tycoon expects him to jump into a volcano. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 7:15 p.m. Encore Tues. 2:34 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:15 p.m.

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Journal of a Crime (1934) ★★ Ruth Chatterton, Adolphe Menjou. A woman kills her husband’s lover, then loses her memory as well as her guilt. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Juego Peligroso (1966) Roberto Guzmán, Lina Santos. Una joven se mete en problemas al ayudar a una pareja. Una millonaria planea el asesinato de la esposa de su amante. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Juice (1992) ★★ Omar Epps, Tupac Shakur. Four Harlem buddies hold up a store, and one of them gets hooked on the thrill of the gun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Thur. 6:40 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Thur. 1:21 a.m. Encore Thur. 9:52 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:58 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:11 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:58 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Mon. 6:33 a.m. Encore Mon. 2:56 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:34 a.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 3:50 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 4:15 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 6 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:25 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:50 p.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 1 p.m.

Keys to the City (2019) Stephen Bishop, Isaiah Washington. A widower runs for mayor in Atlanta against the man who raised him. (NR) BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Kick-Ass (2010) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Despite a complete lack of extraordinary powers, a teenager reinvents himself as a superhero and, together with a father/daughter team of vigilantes, takes on a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 6 p.m.

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Sun. 12:58 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 4 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:55 p.m.

Killer Coach (2016) Keesha Sharp, Javicia Leslie. A world renowned swimming coach pushes an Olympic hopeful to the limit. When the swimmer realizes that the teaching methods might not be the best thing for her, the coach does everything she can to destroy her. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 1 a.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Wed. 7:01 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:25 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:27 p.m.

Knife Fight (2012) ★ Rob Lowe, Jamie Chung. When his usual methods prove ineffectual, a political strategist takes a gamble on a new client to prove that sometimes dirty battles have to be fought cleanly. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5 p.m. BBC America Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Knowing (2009) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne. Después de leer unas predicciones terribles en una cápsula del tiempo, un profesor de astronomía cree que su familia jugará un papel importante en unos eventos que están por suceder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) ★★★ Voices of Charlize Theron, Art Parkinson. Animated. Young Kubo leads a quiet life in a small village until a spirit from the past renews an age-old vendetta, plunging him into a search for his father’s magical armor to survive. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Fri. 10 a.m. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ladies They Talk About (1933) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Preston Foster. A district attorney feels a strong attraction for an imprisoned gun moll who rises to the top of the prison ladder. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Fri. 3:45 p.m.

The Lady of Scandal (1930) ★★ Ruth Chatterton, Basil Rathbone. An actress leaves her fiance and his cousin, her lover, to pursue her stage career. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Lake Placid: Legacy (2018) Katherine Barrell, Tim Rozon. Explorers stumble upon an island that harbors an abandoned facility and a deadly predator that is eager to feast on naive visitors. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:30 a.m. Syfy Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m. TBS Sat. 11 a.m.

Larry Crowne (2011) ★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. Unemployed after a round of corporate downsizing, a middle-aged man enrolls in college and meets a teacher who has lost her passion for her job and her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Sat. 4:42 a.m. Starz Sat. 4:20 p.m.

The Last Knights (2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. Raiden, un afortunado caballero al que su maestro Bartok nombra heredero, debe desterrar a su mentor para no tener que decapitarlo, según las órdenes del emperador Mott. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Tues. 11 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Thur. 9:30 p.m. POP Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Les Misérables (2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:50 a.m.

Life (1999) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence. Wrongly convicted of murder, two men become close friends during decades in a Mississippi penitentiary. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:20 p.m.

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) ★★★★ Roger Livesey, Deborah Kerr. A Boer War subaltern becomes a World War II colonel, with three lovers along the way. (NR) 2 hrs. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972) ★★★ Paul Newman, Victoria Principal. A small-time outlaw takes over a town by dispensing his own form of justice and confiscating property for court costs. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:05 a.m.

Light in the Piazza (1962) ★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Rossano Brazzi. An American allows her mentally impaired daughter to marry a rich young man in Florence. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Lilies of the Field (1963) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Lilia Skala. A traveling laborer teaches English to a group of German-speaking nuns while building a chapel for their community. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Lilly Turner (1933) ★ Ruth Chatterton, George Brent. A girl with a baby has bad luck with the men in her medicine show. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 a.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) ★★★ Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell. Members of a dysfunctional family set out on a road trip to watch their daughter take part in a children’s beauty pageant. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

The Little Princess (1939) ★★★ Shirley Temple, Richard Greene. A poor but proud girl searches army hospitals for her father, reported dead in the Boer War. (G) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

The Little Stranger (2018) ★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson. The inhabitants of Hundreds Hall -- mother, son and daughter -- remain haunted by something ominous. When Dr. Faraday takes on a new patient there, he has no idea how closely the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:25 p.m.

Live and Let Die (1973) ★★★ Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto. Agent 007 charms a tarot reader in Jamaica on the voodoo/heroin trail of Mr. Big. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Wed. 8:40 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FXX Sat. 7 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. USA Sat. 10 a.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 1:26 a.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 10 a.m.

The Long Ships (1964) ★★ Richard Widmark, Sidney Poitier. A Viking and his men fight a Moor and his men for a legendary golden bell. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 2:30 a.m.

The Long Voyage Home (1940) ★★★ John Wayne, Thomas Mitchell. Merchant seamen on a tramp freighter drink, dodge U-boats and rescue a shanghaied Swede in the early days of World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. VH1 Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Looking for Love (1964) ★★ Connie Francis, Susan Oliver. A singer sees the man she wants but winds up swapping boyfriends with her roommate. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 10:15 a.m.

The Lost Weekend (1945) ★★★★ Ray Milland, Jane Wyman. Billy Wilder’s Academy Award-winning portrait of an alcoholic writer facing a losing battle against the bottle. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Love at First Glance (2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Thur. 1:45 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 a.m.

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow (2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:45 a.m.

Lucky in Love (2014) Jessica Szohr, Benjamin Hollingsworth. A woman must adjust to her new, seemingly perfect life when her pranks on April Fools’ Day come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Tina Turner. Aunty Entity will return Mad Max’s camels if he will fight the giant Blaster in a barbaric caged arena. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Thur. 9 p.m.

The Mad Miss Manton (1938) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Henry Fonda. Debutantes and a newsman help a kooky heiress find a missing corpse. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. TOON Fri. 6 p.m. TOON Sat. 3 p.m.

Madame X (1929) ★★ Ruth Chatterton, Lewis Stone. A French diplomat’s fallen wife stands trial for murder, defended by a son who does not know her. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Bravo Sat. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. POP Wed. 6:30 p.m. POP Thur. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Lee. Agent 007 heads for the Orient to find a $1 million hit man with a midget sidekick. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

Marie Antoinette (2006) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman. An Austrian teenager becomes queen of France, then later loses her head during the French Revolution. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Marty (1955) ★★★★ Ernest Borgnine, Betsy Blair. A lonely, heavy-set Bronx butcher, who lives with his mother, finds his soul mate in a shy schoolteacher. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 6:50 p.m. HBO Wed. 9:35 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Mary Shelley (2017) Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth. Lord Byron challenges his houseguests to write a ghost story, which leads Mary Shelley to begin her novel ``Frankenstein.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Wed. 10 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:45 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Match Point (2005) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. A one-time tennis professional becomes obsessed with his brother-in-law’s seductive fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:25 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 8:15 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Maverick (1994) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster. A lawman, a lady and a gambler head to a poker championship, where conning is the name of the game. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Mon. 1 p.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri. 12:26 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Me Before You (2016) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin. A paralyzed man gets a new lease on life when a cheerful young woman becomes his caregiver. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Mean Machine (2001) ★★ Vinnie Jones, Jason Statham. Acusado de haber arreglado un partido, al futbolista Danny Meehan lo condenan a la cárcel por agredir a un policía. En la prisión, Danny descubre que su fama como capitán de la selección inglesa de fútbol es, a la vez, un problema y una ventaja. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Arthur Bishop había decidido dejar atrás su vida delictiva, pero uno de sus enemigos secuestra a la mujer que ama y la matará si el excriminal no mata a un señor de la guerra africano, a un traficante de personas y a un traficante de armas. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Showtime Wed. 7 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Meet Wally Sparks (1997) ★ Rodney Dangerfield, Debi Mazar. As the threat of cancellation looms, a TV talk show host pulls an outrageous stunt in an attempt to boost his ratings. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

El mexicano feo (1984) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Dos organilleros viven en la misma vecindad, ambos muy diferentes: uno irresponsable y borracho, otro serio y juicioso. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014) ★★ Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron. A pistol-packing woman helps a cowardly farmer find his inner courage, but when her outlaw husband rides into town seeking revenge, the farmer must put his newfound bravery to the test. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Thur. 10:30 a.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Misericordia (1952) Sara García, Carmen Montejo. Una familia lucha para sobrevivir en la ciudad, pero sólo la entereza de la madre logra salvarla. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Mon. 2:10 a.m. Starz Mon. 10:01 a.m. Starz Mon. 6:13 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:13 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:22 p.m.

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and ``off the grid’’ to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m.

Mississippi Damned (2009) Adam Clark, Malcolm Goodwin. Three black kids suffer the consequences of living in a home full of abuse, addiction, and violence. (NR) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. Noon

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Mon. 2 a.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

Mogambo (1953) ★★★ Clark Gable, Ava Gardner. A chorus girl and a married woman fight over a white hunter in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Tues. 7:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 10 p.m.

Moonlight in Vermont (2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sun. 10 a.m. HBO Tues. 3:10 p.m.

mother! (2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sun. 7:45 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:20 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Mon. Noon TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Mr. Holmes (2015) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Laura Linney. Long-retired and near the end of his life, Sherlock Holmes grapples with an unreliable memory and must rely on his housekeeper’s son as he revisits the still-unsolved case that led to his retirement. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Michael Keaton, Teri Garr. An automotive engineer’s wife gets a job, and he stays home with the children, housework and housewives. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011) ★★ Jim Carrey, Carla Gugino. A stern businessman’s chilly relationship with his ex-wife and children warms up after he inherits six mischievous penguins. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m.

Mrs. McCutcheon (2017) Alec Golinger, Nadine Garner. Having always felt wrong in his own body, 10-year-old Tom prefers to be known as Mrs. McCutcheon. This change creates challenges at his new school, as Mrs. McCutcheon struggles to find acceptance from peers. (NR) 17 mins. TMC Mon. 5:40 a.m.

Mud (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:40 a.m.

La Muerte de Pancho Villa (1974) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Tras su retiro, Pancho Villa se dedica a la agricultura, pero unos hombres deseosos de venganza planean su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

El muerto al hoyo (1990) Maribel Fernández, Pedro Weber. Un cliente de un burdel fallece durante su sesión amorosa y quieren sacarlo del local sin que los demás se enteren. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Mon. 7 p.m. HBO Fri. 6:20 p.m. HBO Sat. 6 p.m.

The Muppets (2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Thur. 6:15 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8:30 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sat. 5:56 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:32 a.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin. An 11-year-old meets a boy and grows up at her widowed father’s funeral home in the summer of ’72. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 9:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 8:05 a.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on ``The One’’ try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m.

My Soul to Take (2010) ★ Max Thieriot, John Magaro. A teen must figure a way to save his friends from a presumed-dead serial killer who has returned to finish the job he started 16 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Mysterious Object at Noon (2000) ★★ Filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul interviews a hodgepodge of people to continue a creative story about a boy and his teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Mystery Men (1999) ★★ Hank Azaria, Janeane Garofalo. Aspiring superheroes band together to defeat a villain when real superhero Captain Amazing disappears. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Tues. 3:44 a.m.

Mystery Woman: At First Sight (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth reunites with her estranged mother, then must prove the woman is innocent of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Game Time (2005) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth tries to solve the murder of a writer who has connections to the video-game business. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Mystery Weekend (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. An amateur sleuth puts her skills to the test when an attempted murder takes place in her bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

Mystery Woman: Sing Me a Murder (2005) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Amateur sleuth Samantha Kinsey and her partner Philby investigate the murder of a band promoter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Snapshot (2005) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. The friend of an amateur sleuth winds up dead after accusing her family of rigging a will. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

Mystery Woman: Vision of a Murder (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Invited to a health spa for the weekend, an amateur sleuth investigates the killing of a fellow guest. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Wed. 11:30 p.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his ``Police Squad’’ pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Mon. 12:40 p.m. TMC Sat. 10:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:40 a.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of ``Police Squad’’ blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:45 a.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 7 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

Nerve (2016) ★★ Emma Roberts, Dave Franco. Partnered with a mysterious stranger, a high school senior joins a popular online game that dares players to perform increasingly dangerous stunts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Net (1995) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Jeremy Northam. Software allowing Internet access to classified government files makes a computer nerd the target of a British hacker’s criminal organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Fri. 11 p.m. CMT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sun. 11 a.m.

The Next Three Days (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:50 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Mon. 10:15 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

The Night of the Hunter (1955) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters. The Rev. Harry Powell, a religious fanatic and serial killer, meets condemned murderer Ben Harper in prison, who tells him about hiding $10,000 in stolen loot. After he’s released, Powell tracks down Harper’s widow, Willa, and her two children. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 1:15 p.m. HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

Nightcrawler (2014) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo. A freelance cameraman goes to increasingly greater lengths to get shots of the most-lurid and disturbing crimes on the dark streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) ★★ Jackie Earle Haley, Rooney Mara. Teens struggle to stay awake when a razor-gloved killer invades their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Nine Months (1995) ★★ Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore. His girlfriend’s pregnancy sends a San Francisco child psychologist into panic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:20 p.m.

No Vacancy (1999) ★★ Ryan Bollman, Lolita Davidovich. In a surreal motel in Los Angeles, society’s riffraff dwell in a place between freedom and desperation. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Nocturne (1946) ★★★ George Raft, Lynn Bari. A police detective asks too many questions about a Hollywood composer’s so-called suicide. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Norbit (2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TNT Mon. Noon TNT Sat. 10 p.m.

Norm of the North (2016) ★ Voices of Rob Schneider, Heather Graham. Animated. A polar bear and three mischievous lemmings travel to New York to stop a shady developer from building luxury condos in the Arctic. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sat. Noon

Nossa Chape (2018) Filmmakers Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist track the rebuilding of the Chapecoense football club in Brazil after an airplane carrying the team crashes on Nov. 28, 2016, and left all but three of the players dead. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. FS1 Sun. 4 a.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Wed. 1:05 p.m.

A Novel Romance (2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Tues. 4 p.m. FX Wed. 1 p.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Old Pioneer (1934) Voices of Carman Maxwell, Elmore Vincent. Animated. An old man tells a newsboy about his adventures in the Old West. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Omen (2006) ★★ Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles. An American diplomat and his wife learn that the child they adopted may be the son of Satan. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Thur. 11:54 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:34 p.m.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) ★★★ George Lazenby, Diana Rigg. Agent 007 proposes to a contessa and foils SPECTRE chief Blofeld’s agricultural plot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

One Fine Day (1996) ★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, George Clooney. On a hectic day, architect Melanie, single mom of a small boy, meets news columnist Jack, divorced dad of a little girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:45 a.m.

One Winter Proposal (2019) Jack Turner, Taylor Cole. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

127 Hours (2010) ★★★ James Franco, Amber Tamblyn. After his arm becomes pinned by a boulder in a remote canyon, mountaineer Aron Ralston must do the unthinkable in order to survive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 4 a.m.

Open Marriage (2017) Tilky Jones, Nikki Leigh. A couple agree to an open relationship with their friends but are ill-prepared for the jealousy, heartbreak and betrayal that soon follow. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006) Susan May Pratt, Richard Speight Jr. Six long-time friends try to stay afloat in the ocean after they forget to lower the ladder from a luxury yacht. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:50 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m. EPIX Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Operation Odessa (2018) In the early 1990s, three friends set out to hustle the Russian mob, the Cali cartel and the DEA for the score of a lifetime. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 4:40 p.m.

Original Sin (2001) ★ Antonio Banderas, Angelina Jolie. A Cuban tycoon enters a world of deception after marrying a beautiful mail-order bride from America. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m.

The Other Guys (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Two deskbound detectives get more than they bargain for when they take on a seemingly minor case that may turn out to be New York’s biggest crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 10 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Thur. 5:11 p.m.

Out of Omaha (2018) Twin black brothers come of age in racially divided Omaha. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Mon. 9 p.m. Starz Tues. 9:48 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:37 p.m.

Out of Time (2003) ★★ Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes. Considered a suspect in a deadly arson, a police chief must cover his tracks while trying to prove his innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Tues. 6:11 a.m.

The Out-of-Towners (1999) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An Ohio couple reinvigorate their passionless marriage during a bizarre 24 hours in New York City. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sat. 6:24 a.m.

Over the Goal (1937) ★★ June Travis, William Hopper. An injured football star plays one more game despite a promise he made to his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) ★★ James Franco, Mila Kunis. A shady circus magician crashes his balloon in the magical land of Oz, where he encounters three beautiful witches and becomes a reluctant leader in an epic battle of good vs. evil. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:35 a.m.

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Para siempre, amor mío (1954) Jorge Mistral, Rosario Granados. Cansado de la rutina del matrimonio, Juan Carlos huye a España con el pretexto de viajar por negocios, pero en el país ibérico encuentra el amor. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. E Thur. 8 p.m. E Fri. 4 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

A Patch of Blue (1965) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Shelley Winters. A blind white teenager, sheltered by her sleazy mother, falls in love with a kind young black man. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

Paths of Glory (1957) ★★★★ Kirk Douglas, Ralph Meeker. A World War I French colonel defends three soldiers picked to be shot for a general’s blunder. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Avenging Ace (1988) ★★ Raymond Burr, Patty Duke. Told of a new witness, lawyer Mason defends a military officer he sentenced for murder as a judge. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Lady in the Lake (1988) ★★ Raymond Burr, David Hasselhoff. Lawyer Mason finds a conspiracy around a man accused of killing his missing heiress wife. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Lethal Lesson (1989) ★★ Raymond Burr, Brian Keith. Mason relunctantly defends a law student for the murder of another student whose father Mason knows. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Murdered Madam (1987) ★★ Raymond Burr, Ann Jillian. Lawyer Mason defends a man for killing his wife, an ex-madam doing PR work for bank swindlers. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Scandalous Scoundrel (1987) ★★ Raymond Burr, Barbara Hale. Lawyer Mason and Della Street party with a tabloid publisher later found dead in the pool. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Sun. 1 p.m.

Pete’s Dragon (2016) ★★★ Bryce Dallas Howard, Oakes Fegley. Live action/animated. A forest ranger meets a 10-year-old orphan who claims he lives in the woods with a giant, friendly dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Phantom Thread (2017) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps. Renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock and his sister Cyril are at the center of British fashion in 1950s London. His carefully tailored existence soon gets disrupted by Alma, a young and strong-willed woman who becomes his muse and lover. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:50 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Piranha (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Piranhaconda (2012) Michael Madsen, Rachel Hunter. After a deranged scientist steals the egg of a hybrid animal, members of a film crew run from the creature before the people become its dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 4 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. While the Flying Dutchman ghost ship wreaks havoc on the Seven Seas, Will, Elizabeth and Barbossa unite to save Jack Sparrow from Davy Jones’ locker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 48 mins. Freeform Wed. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. Capt. Jack Sparrow must find a way to avoid the clutches of ghostly pirate Davy Jones and his crew or be damned for all eternity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Freeform Tues. 8 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Thur. 8 p.m. Freeform Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. A swashbuckler must rescue a governor’s daughter from a pirate and his mates, who turn into skeletons by moonlight. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Freeform Mon. 8 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

A Place in the Sun (1951) ★★★ Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor. A social climber in love with a wealthy beauty figures out how to get rid of his poor, pregnant girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Planes (2013) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Stacy Keach. Animated. Despite his incompatible build and fear of heights, a small-town plane dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Tues. 3 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Julie Bowen. Animated. After his engine gets damaged, world-famous air racer Dusty must shift gears and find a new career. He joins an elite crew of firefighting aircraft devoted to protecting historic Piston Peak National Park. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Tues. 4:34 p.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BET Mon. 5 p.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Priest (2011) ★★ Paul Bettany, Karl Urban. A warrior priest from a dystopian wasteland sets aside his sacred vows and embarks on a quest to save his niece from a nest of vampires. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Sat. 3:10 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney Sat. 6 p.m.

Problem Child 2 (1991) ★★ John Ritter, Michael Oliver. Unruly Junior meets wild Trixie and together they try to match his father with her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Wed. 10:46 a.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sun. 3:38 p.m.

Pure Country (1992) ★★★ George Strait, Lesley Ann Warren. An amiable country singer struggles to free himself of the hollow trappings of commercial stardom. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Pushing Tin (1999) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. Two air traffic controllers who thrive on living dangerously compete to outdo each other on several levels. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:25 p.m.

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Q Ball (2019) The inmates on the San Quentin Warriors basketball team search for redemption from their troubled pasts. In a place where freedom is taken away, the game provides a path forward. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. FS1 Tues. 1 a.m. FS1 Thur. 5 p.m.

Quo Vadis (1951) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Deborah Kerr. Emperor Nero burns Rome and puts a Roman commander’s Christian bride in the arena with a bull. (NR) 2 hrs. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Racing With the Moon (1984) ★★★ Sean Penn, Elizabeth McGovern. Two buddies with girlfriends hop trains for kicks before joining the Marines in 1942 California. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:50 a.m.

Radio (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Ed Harris. A high-school football coach becomes a mentor to a mentally impaired young man in 1970s South Carolina. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sun. 6 a.m. Showtime Wed. 1:05 p.m. Showtime Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Ragin’ Cajun Redneck Gators (2013) Jordan Hinson, Victor Webster. After toxic moonshine turns alligators into gigantic, mutated monsters, two rival swamp families have to find a way to work together to save their kin. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

A Raisin in the Sun (1961) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Claudia McNeil. Proud members of a Chicago family argue over a $10,000 insurance windfall. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Thur. 11 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animada. Rango es un camaleón que lleva toda su vida viviendo como mascota en un terrario. Sin embargo, un buen día, mientras transportan su terrario, el recipiente se cae del auto en medio del desierto y acaba en un pueblo salvaje donde lo nombran alguacil. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Rashomon (1950) ★★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Machiko Ky? Three parties and a witness have four versions of a rape/murder in ninth-century Japan. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Sun. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8:50 p.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Tues. 3:15 a.m. Sundance Tues. 9:15 a.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

Realive (2016) Tom Hughes, Charlotte Le Bon. A man who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer decides to freeze his body, hoping that time will provide a cure for his death sentence. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:37 a.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. USA Fri. 5:30 p.m. USA Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. USA Sat. 12:08 p.m.

The Relic (1997) ★★ Penelope Ann Miller, Tom Sizemore. A homicide detective helps a biologist hunt a giant creature that is killing people in a Chicago museum. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Tues. 4:19 a.m.

Remember the Titans (2000) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Will Patton. A Virginia high school hires a black football coach after undergoing integration in 1971. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Paramount Thur. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 12:40 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

Remittance (2018) Maritte Lee Go, Sean Michael Smith. A Filipino maid takes a job in Singapore to support her family back home. (NR) 10 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:20 a.m.

The Replacement Killers (1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Rescuing Madison (2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) ★ Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Fri. 4:27 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:46 p.m.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Sienna Guillory. Survivors of a deadly virus must fight their way through Raccoon City’s legion of undead inhabitants. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 8:20 p.m.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Thur. 3 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick, Poindexter and Booger attend a big fraternity convention in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation (1992) ★★ Robert Carradine, Ted McGinley. Skolnick and fellow alumni help their nerd fraternity block a power play at the old alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Fri. 10 a.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick and his fellow nerds plan a bachelor party for Booger whose future in-laws disapprove. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

The Rich Are Always With Us (1932) ★★ Ruth Chatterton, George Brent. A New York socialite keeps in touch with her cheating husband, frustrating an admirer in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Ride Lonesome (1959) ★★ Randolph Scott, Karen Steele. A bounty hunter’s need for vengeance emerges when he learns the outlaw he’s escorting is related to his wife’s killer. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash (2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Thur. 7 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Ovation Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Rocker (2008) ★★ Rainn Wilson, Christina Applegate. Twenty years after his band mates gave him the boot, a failed drummer gets a second shot at fame as a member of his teenage nephew’s band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 12:47 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. AXS Thur. 7 p.m. AXS Thur. 9:15 p.m. AXS Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:35 a.m.

The Rolling Stones - Crossfire Hurricane (2012) ★★★ Filmmaker Brett Morgen examines the history of the Rolling Stones, from their London debut in 1962 as a group of blues-obsessed bad boys to their status as the ``World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band.’' (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. AXS Sat. 6 a.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Fri. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:25 a.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 6 a.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:05 a.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Royally Ever After (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:14 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:13 p.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Mon. 7:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 3 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Sun. 4 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TNT Sun. 6 p.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:55 p.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. Un explorador emprende una de las aventuras más peligrosas de su vida. La posibilidad de encontrar un barco que naufragó cargado de oro, lo lleva a él y a su compañero a enfrentarse con traficantes de armas y a la maldición que rodea al cargamento. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 7:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 10 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Saturday’s Heroes (1937) ★★ Van Heflin, Marian Marsh. A young gridiron hero who does his best to restore integrity to football is rewarded with the position of head coach. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Saving Mr. Banks (2013) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Tom Hanks. Walt Disney pulls out all the stops to get the movie rights to ``Mary Poppins’’ from its prickly author, P.L. Travers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Mon. 10:56 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:44 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:25 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Starz Fri. 1:36 a.m.

Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins (2009) ★★★ Robbie Amell, Kate Melton. Young Shaggy and his newly adopted dog joins forces with Fred, Daphne and Velma to investigate a haunting at their school. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TOON Fri. 9 a.m.

Screen Actors (1950) Narrated by John Nesbitt. Learning about the non-show business activities of 1950s film stars. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:10 a.m.

The Secret Life of Bees (2008) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning. Haunted by memories of her late mother, a teen finds comfort with three sisters who teach her about beekeeping, honey, and the Black Madonna. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Fri. 7:34 a.m.

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders (2019) Denise Richards, Savannah May. A new transfer student reluctantly tries out for the cheerleading team at the insistence of her overly-ambitious mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Seeing El Salvador (1945) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A tour of San Salvador. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:19 a.m.

Senna (2010) ★★★ Alain Prost, Frank Williams. Ayrton Senna becomes a three-time Formula One racing champion and Brazil’s national hero before his untimely death at age 34. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Wed. 8:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Fri. 5:19 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:17 p.m.

Seventh Son (2014) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:25 p.m.

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Shanghai Surprise (1986) ★ Sean Penn, Madonna. An American tie salesman and a missionary team up to track down missing opium in 1938 China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:10 a.m.

Shark Night (2011) ★ Sara Paxton, Dustin Milligan. A weekend of fun turns into a blood-soaked nightmare when college students discover they are stranded amid a school of hungry sharks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:02 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m.

She’s the One (1996) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Maxine Bahns. An affair with his cab-driver brother’s ex-fiancee typifies a married Wall Street guy’s need for sibling rivalry. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes (2009) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The resourceful detective and his astute partner, Dr. Watson, meet a powerful criminal, a devotee of black magic who arises from his grave. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Mon. 3:58 a.m. Starz Mon. 1:20 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:20 a.m. Starz Sat. 12:03 p.m.

Signpost to Murder (1965) ★★ Stuart Whitman, Joanne Woodward. An Englishwoman whose husband is away hides a killer escaped from an asylum. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 8:40 a.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Silver Lake (2018) Alex Boling, Robert Buscemi. A writer feels caught between the chaotic world of his eccentric friends and the more stable world of his girlfriend and her young children. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon Audience Sat. 5 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Thur. 10:15 a.m.

The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (2018) Jeanté Godlock, Julius Tennon. Simone Biles pursues her dream of becoming an elite gymnast, giving up parties, high school football games and senior prom along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sun. 5:35 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

6 Bullets (2012) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Joe Flanigan. A mercenary who specializes in finding missing children is hired to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a champion in mixed martial arts. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Thur. 11:40 p.m.

The Skulls (2000) ★ Joshua Jackson, Paul Walker. A freshman joins an elite society that will guarantee him success, but he questions his decision when his reporter roommate dies mysteriously. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Thur. 6:15 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin. The battered wife of a yuppie neat-freak fakes her death at sea and flees from Cape Cod to Iowa. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri. 7:20 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:57 a.m.

The Slender Thread (1965) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Anne Bancroft. A hot-line worker stalls a suicidal woman while Seattle police trace her call. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Nancy Travis. A multimedia poet falls for a San Francisco butcher who may be a husband killer, and he may be next. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Soldier (1998) ★★ Kurt Russell, Jason Scott Lee. A soldier, trained as such from birth, helps colonists stave off a team of genetically engineered killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Solo para damas (1981) Jaime Moreno, Ana Luisa Peluffo. Un joven llega a Nueva York con la esperanza de convertirse en un gran actor. Sin embargo, pronto descubre lo difícil que es triunfar en el mundo artístico y acepta un trabajo como stripper en un club nocturno. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Someone Like You (2001) ★★ Ashley Judd, Greg Kinnear. A woman who hires talent for a talk show investigates male behavior after her boyfriend breaks up with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Son tus perjúmenes mujer (1978) Luis de Alba, Patricia María. Un hombre hace todo tipo de trabajo para ganar bastante dinero, y así poder llevar su sobrino lisiado a Disneylandia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965) ★★★ John Wayne, Dean Martin. Four sons learn their father gambled away the family ranch, leading to his murder. The brothers decide to avenge their father’s death and win back the ranch, starting a feud with the local sheriff and the rival Hastings clan. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sun. 10:02 a.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sun. 10:56 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:08 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:05 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m. Showtime Tues. 5:55 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Mon. 11 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:40 a.m.

Stalked by My Ex (2017) Yves Bright, Tamara Braun. After learning that her abusive ex-husband is about to be released from prison, a woman flees with her teenage daughter back to her old hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Stand and Deliver (1988) ★★★ Edward James Olmos, Lou Diamond Phillips. Los Angeles high-school teacher Jaime Escalante leads a street punk and his classmates into calculus. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 7:29 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Stand Up Guys (2012) ★★ Al Pacino, Christopher Walken. A geriatric gangster’s release from prison leads to a reunion with his two partners in crime, one of whom has orders to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. Picard, Riker and the others set off to stop the half-robot Borg from sabotaging the first warp drive flight in 2063. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:45 p.m.

The Stepfather (1987) ★★★ Terry O’Quinn, Jill Schoelen. A Pacific Northwest teen suspects that her mother’s smiling new husband is not what he appears to be. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:55 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Stone (2010) ★★ Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. An inmate uses whatever means necessary to convince a parole officer to grant his release. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Mon. 10 a.m. FXX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Stop the Wedding (2016) Rachel Boston, Niall Matter. A young, single attorney discovers that her mother’s new fiance is a TV star known more his failed marriages than his acting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

The Story of G.I. Joe (1945) ★★★ Burgess Meredith, Robert Mitchum. During World War II, American journalist Ernie Pyle goes abroad to write about the arduous experiences of stalwart members of the U.S. Army. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Sat. 1 a.m.

The Subject Was Roses (1968) ★★★ Patricia Neal, Jack Albertson. Bickering parents welcome their son home from World War II. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Suicide Kings (1997) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Denis Leary. Four wealthy young men take a New York crime boss hostage, planning to trade him for one’s kidnapped sister. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Summer Holiday (1948) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Gloria De Haven. A musical high-school love affair has parents in an uproar. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Victor Webster, Hilarie Burton. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Super (2010) ★★ Rainn Wilson, Ellen Page. After his wife leaves him, a fry cook emulates a TV superhero and transforms himself into a costumed vigilante. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Superstar (1999) ★ Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell. An energetic schoolgirl hopes to win a talent contest where a prize as a movie extra might lead to her first kiss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Susan Lenox: Her Fall and Rise (1931) ★★ Greta Garbo, Clark Gable. A farmer’s daughter knows other men as a woman of the world, yet searches for the man she loves. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Mon. 8:15 p.m.

Swamp Volcano (2012) Rachel Hunter, Brad Dourif. Volcanologist Antoinette Vitrini and her sister try to stop an oil company’s illegal drilling operation when they discover it is tapping into an enormous volcano beneath Miami. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

Sweet Smell of Success (1957) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis. An all-powerful New York gossip columnist gives a press agent some dirty work. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life (2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. Dumped by her husband, a woman takes a job at her father’s bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m.

Swingers (1996) ★★★ Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn. Would-be sultans of coolness help a socially inept friend find romance as they strut through Hollywood and Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 7:30 a.m. TMC Tues. 9:40 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:35 a.m.

Swung (2015) Elena Anaya, Owen McDonnell. A man having trouble in the bedroom and his girlfriend stumble upon the swinger scene, which might be a messy solution to their problems. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 1 a.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Tabloid (2010) ★★★ Joyce McKinney, Troy Williams. Live action/animated. In the 1970s, former Miss Wyoming Joyce McKinney becomes obsessed with a Mormon acquaintance and flies to England to abduct him after he goes there for missionary work. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1949) ★★ Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra. Two dancing baseball players run into trouble with their team’s new female owner and a gambler who doesn’t want them to win the pennant. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990) ★★ Deborah Harry, Christian Slater. A doomed boy stalls a witch with three tales: ``Lot 249,’' ``Cat From Hell’’ and ``Lover’s Vow.’' (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Sat. Noon

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 2:15 a.m. Comedy Central Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:05 p.m. Disney XD Sat. 7 p.m.

A Taste of Romance (2011) Teri Polo, Bailee Madison. A grudge between two neighboring restaurateurs soon turns to love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their hearts, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood to fulfill their dreams. Things soon go awry, however, when a supervillain plans to take over the planet -- putting the very fate of the young heroes on the line. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Sat. 6:02 a.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Sat. 6:30 p.m. E Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Tequila Sunrise (1988) ★★ Mel Gibson, Michelle Pfeiffer. A narcotics officer uses a woman to catch his buddy, a big-time cocaine dealer ready to retire. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m.

The Terror of Hallow’s Eve (2017) Caleb Thomas, Sarah Lancaster. A bullied boy’s desire for revenge is so intense that it summons a supernatural entity that frightens his enemies to death. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

That Hamilton Woman (1941) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier. British naval hero Lord Nelson’s affair with another man’s wife ends at Trafalgar in 1805. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

That Thing You Do! (1996) ★★★ Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:30 a.m.

That’s My Boy (1932) Richard Cromwell, Dorothy Jordan. Football players use shady tactics to make money. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

They Fight (2018) Ex-convict Walter Manigan starts an after-school boxing program to steer teens in a positive direction in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. FS1 Wed. 5 p.m.

They Remain (2017) Rebecca Henderson, William Jackson Harper. Scientists Keith and Jessica investigate a horrific incident that occurred at a cult’s remote encampment. Soon, the discovery of a mysterious artifact leads Keith to experience paranoia and strange visions as he slowly loses his grip on reality. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 2:05 p.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sun. 11 a.m.

Thirteen Days (2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Thoroughbreds (2017) ★★★ Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy. Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Thur. 2:10 a.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Tues. 4 a.m.

Three O’Clock High (1987) ★★ Casey Siemaszko, Anne Ryan. A bully challenges a California high-school student to a 3 o’clock fight in the parking lot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 3:23 a.m. Encore Thur. 1:47 p.m.

Three to Tango (1999) ★ Matthew Perry, Neve Campbell. A wealthy businessman and his mistress believe the architect looking out for her is gay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:05 a.m.

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner. Two ex-cons and their partners in crime plan a Las Vegas casino heist during the week of an Elvis convention. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:25 a.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m.

A Thrill for Thelma (1935) Irene Hervey, Robert Livingston. A young woman winds up in jail when she tries to cheat her way to luxury. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Throne of Blood (1957) ★★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Isuzu Yamada. A Japanese version of ``Macbeth’’ features a samurai, his scheming wife and a flurry-of-arrows finale. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) ★★★ Danny DeVito, Billy Crystal. Two writers mistake tit-for-tat murders: one’s ex-wife for the other’s beastly mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:10 p.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Golf Wed. 5:30 p.m. Golf Wed. 8 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Tomorrowland (2015) ★★ George Clooney, Hugh Laurie. A scientist and a gifted young woman travel to the mysterious city Tomorrowland to uncover its secrets. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 5 p.m.

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Sat. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Topper Returns (1941) ★★ Roland Young, Joan Blondell. A girl’s ghost wants Cosmo Topper to find the hooded man who stabbed her but meant to stab her friend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 6:25 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 2:31 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:18 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:49 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Treacherous Beauties (1994) Emma Samms, Catherine Oxenberg. A photojournalist falls for the eldest son in a family she has tied to her brother’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sun. 3 a.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Thur. 4:36 a.m.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989) ★★ Shelley Long, Craig T. Nelson. An idle rich woman’s husband challenges her to lead their daughter’s troop of campers. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:45 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:50 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9 a.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 5:20 p.m.

Tu camino y el mío (1973) Vicente Fernández, Blanca Sánchez. Un mecánico joven lucha por el amor de una mujer, pero ella está enamorada de otro hombre que la hace sufrir. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Tully (2018) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis. Hesitant at first, a mother of three welcomes a nighttime nanny named Tully into her home to help take care of her newborn daughter. She soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does -- forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:35 p.m.

Turbo (2013) ★★ Voices of Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti. Animated. A snail gets the chance to escape his slow-paced life and race in the Indianapolis 500 when a freak accident gives him the power of superspeed. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Mare Winningham. A drooling dog helps a tidy detective link California beach-town foul play to a drug-money laundry. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m.

12 Angry Men (1957) ★★★★ Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb. One of 12 jurors holds out in the case of a boy from the slums who is accused of killing his father. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

12 Rounds 3: Lockdown (2015) Dean Ambrose, Roger Cross. Framed for a homicide by his fellow officers, a detective tries to expose the conspiracy to clear his good name. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:50 a.m.

Twisted (2004) ★ Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson. With help from her partner, a police inspector searches for a killer who is murdering her former lovers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sun. 12:48 p.m. Starz Mon. 12:18 p.m. Starz Thur. 8 a.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Sun. 10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Unbroken (2014) ★★ Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson. During World War II, Olympian and war hero Louie Zamperini survives for 47 days at sea in a raft, only to be captured by the Japanese navy and sent to a series of prisoner-of-war camps. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Wed. 9 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

United 93 (2006) ★★★ David Alan Basche, Richard Bekins. Passengers take action when terrorists seize control of their doomed airliner on Sept. 11, 2001; events count down in actual time. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Wed. 3:32 a.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Unlawful Entry (1992) ★★ Kurt Russell, Ray Liotta. A creepy policeman gets close to a Los Angeles couple in order to drive them apart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. AMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Voices of Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer. Animated. A 78-year-old balloon salesman ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies to South America, but discovers too late a young stowaway aboard. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 9:12 p.m.

Upside Down (2012) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jim Sturgess. Though it is forbidden, a man devises a way to reunite with a long-lost love from the twin world that sits just above his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Valentine Ever After (2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett. A Caribbean vampire seeks the half-vampire, half-human New York homicide detective destined to be his bride. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz. A wealthy womanizer has trouble distinguishing dreams from reality after a car accident leaves him disfigured. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Mon. 11:37 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Mon. 11:15 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Sat. 9:39 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Vice (2015) ★ Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Victoria & Abdul (2017) ★★ Judi Dench, Ali Fazal. Queen Victoria faces disapproval from her inner circle after forging an unlikely and devoted friendship with Abdul Karim, a young clerk from India. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Victory (1981) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine. Allied prisoners can either play soccer with the Germans or try to escape. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:35 a.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

W. (2008) ★★ Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Banks. George W. Bush transforms himself from a ne’er-do-well son of privilege to president of the United States. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:48 p.m.

The Waiting Game (2001) Paula Abdul, Chandra West. Enigmatic strangers bring romance and intrigue to two New England friends mounting their first art show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sat. 3 a.m.

Waking Up in Reno (2002) ★ Billy Bob Thornton, Charlize Theron. A married man has an affair with his best friend’s wife while both couples travel from Arkansas to Nevada. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Ovation Tues. 1 a.m.

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010) ★★ Michael Douglas, Shia LaBeouf. Following a long prison term for insider trading, master manipulator Gordon Gekko keeps his real motives hidden when he forges an alliance with his daughter’s fiancé. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Mon. 5:10 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:45 p.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Wash (2001) ★ Dr. Dre, Snoop ``Doggy’’ Dogg. Two roommates who work at a car wash must save their kidnapped boss in order to keep their jobs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:40 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Fri. 7:24 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:10 a.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 5 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 1 a.m. Encore Wed. 1:54 p.m.

The Wedding Plan (2016) ★★★ Noa Koler, Amos Tamam. After her fiance calls off their wedding a month before the ceremony, a woman decides to keep the reservation and trusts God will provide her with a husband. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:05 a.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Tues. 11 a.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:55 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Mon. 10:30 p.m. BET Tues. 4:24 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 3:40 a.m.

The Westerner (1940) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan. Hanging Judge Roy Bean spares a drifter who claims to know Lillie Langtry. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Wed. 12:30 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women’s minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

When the Boys Meet the Girls (1965) ★★ Connie Francis, Harve Presnell. A playboy helps a young woman turn her father’s Nevada ranch into a haven for divorcees. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Where the Boys Are (1960) ★★ Dolores Hart, George Hamilton. Angie, Melanie, Tuggle and Merritt take off to Florida for spring break, and find that the trip isn’t all fun and games. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 2:40 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Sat. 1:25 p.m. Starz Sun. 12:37 p.m.

White Noise (2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Tues. 7:59 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:54 p.m.

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 a.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sun. 3 p.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

A Winter Princess (2019) Natalie Hall. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Witchboard (1987) ★★ Todd Allen, Tawny Kitaen. Two guys help a mutual girlfriend fight unknown evil accidentally summoned with a Ouija board. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ Seth Green, Matthew Lillard. Three childhood friends embark on a canoe trip to find a plane hijacker’s stash of money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Mon. 1 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. KCET Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery (2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

A Woman Under the Influence (1974) ★★★ Gena Rowlands, Peter Falk. The loving wife of a blue-collar boss somehow crosses the line from quirkiness to madness. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:25 a.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018) ★★★ Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s TV show ``Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Fri. 8:55 a.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Audience Wed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

The Wrong Cheerleader (2019) Cristine Prosperi, David Meza. A high school cheerleader catches the eye of a handsome new student. He seems like the ideal boy, until his affection turns into obsession and he stops at nothing to keep her all to himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Sun. 5:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 2 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. Un estrella del deporte extremo es elegido para infiltrarse en el santuario de un anarquista que pretende crear el caos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:45 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:33 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Yo Soy Muy Macho (1953) Silvia Pinal, Miguel Torruco. Una joven vestida de hombre sustituye en un vuelo a su hermano piloto, preso por parrandero, para que no sea despedido. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

You Again (2010) ★★ Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis. An upcoming family wedding brings a young woman and her mother face to face once more with their high-school tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Tues. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 6:48 p.m.

Younger Generation (1929) ★ Jean Hersholt, Lina Basquette. A Jewish vendor’s son achieves financial success but is ashamed of his family’s humble background. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Z for Zachariah (2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sun. Noon

Zombie Tidal Wave (2019) Ian Ziering, Chikashi Linzbichler. Zombies wreak bloodthirsty havoc after a tidal wave hits a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m. Syfy Mon. 8 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10 p.m. BBC America Tues. 6 p.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 11 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMT Mon. 8 p.m. CMT Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat. 6:20 p.m.

