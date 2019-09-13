What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Welcome to Marwen’

SERIES

Planet Earth: Nature’s Great Events The new episode “The Great Tide” documents a sardine run, which happens each winter along the South African coast. 9 p.m. BBC America

Black Women OWN the Conversation Tina Lifford, Nicole Byer and author Brittney Cooper join 100 black women to discuss mind, body and soul. in this new episode.10 p.m. OWN

MOVIES

Welcome to Marwen Steve Carell stars as Mark Hogancamp, who creates a model village (named Marwen) peopled by fashion dolls as a means of coping with acute memory loss and devastating post-traumatic stress disorder after he suffers a brutal assault by a gang of white supremacists. Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Merritt Wever, Janelle Monáe and Gwendoline Christie also star in this odd 2018 drama from director Robert Zemeckis. 8 p.m. HBO

The Cheerleader Escort College freshman Cassie Talbot (Alexandra Beaton) is thrilled by the new friendships and other enhancements in social status that come with her spot on the cheerleading squad, but she soon drifts into a liaison with an older man (Damon Runyan), who is president of the school’s alumni association, and draws her into a sordid world where cheerleaders provide sexual favors to rich alumni. Cynthia Preston also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A Dog’s Way Home Actor-director Charles Martin Smith (“Never Cry Wolf”) directed this heartwarming 2019 family-friendly story of the adventures of Bella, a puppy who travels more than 400 miles from New Mexico to Denver to find her owner (Jonah Hauer-King) after they’re separated. Bella’s voice is provided by Bryce Dallas Howard, whose dad, Ron Howard, starred with Smith in the 1973 film “American Graffiti.” Ashley Judd and Edward James Olmos also star. 8 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Bumblebee This 2018 quasi-reboot of the “Transformers” movie franchise stars Hailee Steinfeld as an 18-year-old who finds and befriends a young robot scout (voiced by Dylan O’Brien). Those providing Transformer voices include Angela Bassett, Justin Theroux and Peter Cullen. John Cena and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. also star. 9 p.m. Epix

Forever in My Heart Having recently become engaged, a woman (Merritt Patterson) on a business trip decides to visit a family-run inn in Ireland where she worked a few years earlier. The cozy operation in the beautiful Irish countryside starts to feel like home to her again, and she’s unprepared for how strongly drawn she is to her old flame (Jack Turner) in this 2019 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Advertisement

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Challenges facing teachers; Leroy Graves; the Backstreet Boys; Angie Dickinson. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Foreign policy; National Security: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ken.). 2020 election: Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. 2020 election: Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D- South Bend, Ind.). Panel: Jennifer Granholm; Rick Santorum; Aisha Moodie-Mills; Bill Kristol. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.). Robert F. Kennedy’s most famous speeches: Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. Panel: Josh Holmes; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Katie Pavlich; Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress. Guest anchor Bill Hemmer. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Brexit: Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair. President Trump’s foreign policy; racial relations: Former Secretary of State author Condolezza Rice. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services. Former Secretary of State author Condoleezza Rice (“To Build a Better World: Choices to End the Cold War and Create a Global Commonwealth”). Former ambassador to the U.N. author Samantha Power (“The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir”). Climate and weather: Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Gun control: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Panel: Matthew Dowd; Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Arshad Hasan. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter President Trump versus the Democratic leadership in messaging wars: Alexandra Rojas; Dahlia Lithwick, Slate. Implications of the story about Russian spy: Jim Sciutto. Krystal Ball (Hill TV) responds to Rush Limbaugh’s false claim. Investigative reporters who uncovered Harvey Weinstein’s abuses: authors Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor (“She Said”). President Trump’s fear mongering: Author Barry Glassner (“The Culture of Fear”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Jeanne Zaino, Iona College; Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; author Sean Spicer (“The Briefing”); Steve Hayes; Britt McHenry. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Fentanyl overdoses and China’s involvement; frontotemporal dementia; artist Mark Bradford. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Football Pittsburgh visits Penn State, 9 a.m. ABC; Ohio State visits Indiana, 9 a.m. Fox; Kansas State visits Mississippi State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Arkansas State visits Georgia, 9 a.m. ESPN2; NC State visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. FS1; the Citadel visits Georgia Tech, 9:30 a.m. FS Prime; New Mexico visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Alabama visits South Carolina, 12:30 p.m. CBS; USC visits BYU, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Stanford visits UCF, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Tulsa, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Army visits Texas-San Antonio, 12:30 p.m. NFL; Arizona State visits Michigan State, 1 p.m. Fox; Iowa visits Iowa State, 1 p.m. FS1; Florida visits Kentucky, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kent State visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits Syracuse, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Oklahoma visits UCLA, 5 p.m. Fox; Northern Illinois visits Nebraska, 5 p.m. FS1; Portland State visits Boise State, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech visits Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

ABC

Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the Washington Nationals, 2 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. CW and SportsNetLA; the Angels host the Tampa Bay Rays, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see

Advertisement

the Sports section.