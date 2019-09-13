What’s on TV This Week: ‘Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin,’ ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and more

SUNDAY

A veteran norteño band follows in the footsteps of country music legend Johnny Cash in the new concert doc “Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison.” Anytime, Netflix

A salute to Peter Fonda features the late actor in the 1997 drama “Ulee’s Gold” and the 1969 counterculture fable “Easy Rider.” 5 and 7 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

This means “Warigami.” Modern-day warriors fold ordinary paper into lethal weapons in this imported martial arts drama. 8 p.m. The CW

It don’t mean a thang if it ain’t got that twang! Filmmaker Ken Burns does for “Country Music” what he did for baseball, jazz, the Civil War, etc. in this exhaustive new documentary series. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE; also Mon.-Wed.; concludes Sept. 22-25

The new special “Young, Gifted and Broke: Our Student Loan Crisis” examines the high price of higher education for African American students. 8 p.m. BET

Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of cheerleaders? The “Undercover Cheerleader” knows in this new thriller. With Kayla Wallace and Maddie Phillips. 8 p.m. Lifetime

An Emmy-winning “30 Rock” star and noted Trump impersonator finds himself in the hot seat at “The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central; also MTV, Paramount Network, TV Land

MONDAY

To the victor go the spoils on the season finale of “American Ninja Warrior.” 8 p.m. NBC

With former White House press secretary Sean Spicer among the contestants, “Dancing With the Stars” is sure to draw the largest audience to ever witness its season premiere, period. With James Van Der Beek, Christie Brinkley, Lamar Odom, Ray Lewis, et al. 8 p.m. ABC

As a new season of “DWTS” beginneth, another season of “So You Think You Can Dance” endeth. Cat Deeley hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

The new special “Wait! That’s a Dog?” shows what happens when animal groomers get a little carried away giving makeovers to their canine customers. 10 p.m. TLC

TUESDAY

The remaining contests have one last chance to impress before the latest winner is announced the following night on “America’s Got Talent.” 8 p.m. NBC; also Wed.

The new special “Digital Addiction” follows regular folks who became hooked on video games and social media. 9 p.m. A&E

The 2018 WWI documentary "They Shall Not Grow Old" airs on HBO. (Warner Bros. Entertainment)

“LOTR” filmmaker Peter Jackson works some more of his movie magic by restoring and colorizing archival footage of “the war to end all wars” in the 2018 WWI doc “They Shall Not Grow Old.” 9 p.m. HBO

A cool quarter-mil goes to the comic who brought the most funny in the season finale of “Bring the Funny” 10 p.m. NBC

WEDNESDAY

Three chefs enter, one “MasterChef” leaves as the culinary competition concludes its 10th season. Gordon Ramsay hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

Meet the comic and YouTube star who just took over Carson Daly’s old late-night time slot in a special prime-time edition of “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.” 10 p.m. NBC

Emma Roberts and “Glee’s” Matthew Morrison are, like, totally headed to summer camp in “American Horror Story: 1984,” the latest iteration of Ryan Murphy’s creepy-campy anthology series. 10 p.m. FX

THURSDAY

The new special “Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event” comes on the eve of the release of a new big-screen adaptation of the veddy British period drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Ted Danson and Kristen Bell costar in NBC sitcom "The Good Place." (NBC)

Holy forking shirtballs! “The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place” before that quirky fantasy comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson returns for its fourth and final season on Sept. 26. 9 p.m. NBC

The new docu-special “The Last Days of Phil Hartman” recalls the tragic 1998 death of the former “Saturday Night Live” and “NewsRadio” star. 9 p.m. ABC

FRIDAY

Zach Galifianakis is taking his show — and his plants — on the road in the star-studded mockumentary “Between Two Ferns: The Movie.” With Will Ferrell, Peter Dinklage, Matthew McConaughey, et al. Anytime, Netflix

Whodunit? Find out in the new anthology series/procedural drama “Criminal.” With “Doctor Who’s” David Tennant and “Agent Carter’s” Hayley Atwell. Anytime, Netflix

Go medieval as Matt Groening’s animated fantasy-comedy “Disenchantment” returns with the back half of its first season. Anytime, Netflix

One hundred billion reasons why: The new three-part series “Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” gets up close and personal with the Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist. Anytime, Netflix

The stylish new doc “Savage X Fenty Show” goes behind the scenes of the recent Fashion Week showcase for pop star Rihanna’s clothing line. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Well seasoned: Vivaldi is first up as the new “Great Performances” miniseries “Now Hear This” tells the stories of four influential composers. Conductor-violinist Scott Yoo is the host. 9 p.m. KOCE

A former gang member turned UC professor tries to help at-risk students in South L.A. stay in school in “The Pushouts” on a new “Voces on PBS.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Your place or mine? The sketch-comedy series “Hot Date” is back for its sophomore season. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Pop

“Killjoys,” we hardly knew ye. After five seasons, this sci-fi action drama ends its run. With Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore and Luke MacFarlane. 10 p.m. Syfy

SATURDAY

’Tis the night before the Emmys, so the “2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards” for technical achievement, reality TV, etc., are handed out in this new special. 8 p.m. FXX

Everything is slightly less awesome in the computer-animated 2019 sequel “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” With the voices of Chris Pratt, Will Arnett and Elizabeth Banks. 8 p.m. HBO

Peter Facinelli costars in the new Lifetime movie "Escaping The NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter." (Chris Reardon)

It doesn’t get much more ripped from the headlines than the new fact-based TV movie “Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter.” With Andrea Roth and Peter Facinelli. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Salma Hayek and the aforementioned Alec Baldwin play suburbanites trying to keep their financial woes on the down low in the 2019 comedy “Drunk Parents.” 8 p.m. Starz

A professional matchmaker finds herself “Over the Moon in Love” in this new TV movie. With Jessica Lowndes and Wes Brown. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel