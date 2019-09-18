Classic movies, film festivals, etc. in L.A. this week: ‘Shawshank Redemption,’ ‘Hocus Pocus’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Sept. 22-29:

Pan’s Labyrinth Rooftop screening of Guillermo del Toro’s dark 2006 fable, set in fascist Spain in the 1940s, about a young girl who discovers a fantasy world. The Montalbán, rooftop, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Sun., 8:15 p.m. $18, $25. themontalban.com

The Point A boy and his dog undertake a fantastical journey in this animated 1971 musical fable based on singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson’s 1970 concept album. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., 11 a.m. Free. cinema.ucla.edu

The Shawshank Redemption 25th-anniversary screenings of director Frank Darabont’s 1994 drama, shot by cinematographer Roger Deakins and based on a Stephen King story about an innocent man sent to prison for a double murder in 1940s Maine; with Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Various theaters. Tue.-Sun., 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com

Advertisement

Caballerango (Horse Wrangler) Juan Pablo González’s 2018 documentary about a village in rural Mexico mourning the loss of one of their own; in Spanish with English subtitles. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

COLCOA French Film Festival Annual showcase for French-language cinema includes feature films, shorts and documentaries. The Directors Guild Theater Complex, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Mon.; ends Sat. $5-$150; passes available. colcoa.org

Mulholland Drive A Hollywood hopeful meets a mystery woman with amnesia in David Lynch’s dark, hallucinatory 2001 drama; with Naomi Watts, Laura Harring. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com/

Beyond Fest Showcase for genre films features new and classic sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks, etc. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Wed.; ends Oct. 8. $12, $15; some free screenings. beyondfest.com

Advertisement

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch This documentary narrated by Alicia Vikander charts the negative environmental impact of human civilization. Laemmle Theatres, Wed., 7:30 p.m. $13. laemmle.com. Also at American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

Hocus Pocus Kids in modern-day Salem, Mass., go up against a trio of witches in this 1993 fantasy comedy; with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Fri., 7 and 9:45 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 10 a.m., 1, 4, 7 and 9:45 p.m.; ends Oct. 7. (800) 347-6396. elcapitantickets.com

Prince of Darkness This screening of John Carpenter’s 1987 terror tale takes place in the former church where it was filmed; with Donald Pleasance. East West Players, David Henry Hwang Theater, 120 Judge John Aiso St., Little Tokyo. Fri., 8 p.m. $25. (213) 625-7000. eastwestplayers.org

Mur Murs, a Film Series Inaugural edition of this showcase spotlights works by local filmmakers, video artists, etc. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sat., 3, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org