What’s on TV Wednesday: The series finale of ‘Suits’ on USA

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Jim Jefferies shows off an electric Corvette in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Survivor The unscripted series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. CBS

Dick Wolf’s series “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” each return for a new season. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) insists the family take a road trip to Disneyland before Erica and Barry (Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile) head off to college in a season premiere episode that’s a salute to the 1983 movie “National Lampoon’s Vacation.” Sam Lerner also stars, with guest stars Anthony Michael Hall and Christie Brinkley. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer The first eight undercover celebrity singers face off against one another in the season premiere. 8 p.m. Fox

Country Music “Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’ (1984-1996)” is the finale of the Ken Burns documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Schooled Lainey (AJ Michalka) is excited to be back to work in the season premiere of this comedy spinoff of “The Goldbergs.” Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Modern Family The comedy opens its final season with new mom Haley (Sarah Hyland) trying to follow advice in her parenting books, although Phil and Claire (Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen) keep advocating for their own time-tested child-rearing strategies. Meanwhile, Manny (Rico Rodriguez) prepares to direct Jay’s (Ed O’Neill) dog-bed commercial, somehow convinced it will help him win back an old flame. Sofia Vergara also stars. 9 p.m. ABC

Suits As this legal dramedy closes out its final season, it does so with legal shark Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and longtime associate Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) working in tandem to take down an adversary. Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty also star. 9 p.m. USA

Big Brother The winner is revealed in the season finale. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Single Parents Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi and Brad Garrett star in the season premiere. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Stumptown Cobie Smulders stars as a sharp-witted former Marine making ends meet as a private eye in Portland, Ore., in this new series adaptation of graphic novels by Greg Rucka. Cole Sibus, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal and Camryn Manheim also star. 10 p.m. ABC

South Park The raunchy animated comedy returns for a new season. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia The comedy returns for a new season as Mac (Rob McElhenney) concocts a scheme to attract single women to rent Dennis’ (Glenn Howerton) bedroom, while Charlie and Frank (Charlie Day, Danny DeVito) have a similar scheme. 10 p.m. FXX

Cake This new anthology series showcases live-action and animated comedy shorts that are thought-provoking, funny, artistic and authentic. 10:33 p.m. FXX

MOVIES

Buzz This new documentary follows Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Buzz Bissinger during his collaboration with Caitlyn Jenner on her book “The Secrets of My Life.” 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern; Walton Goggins. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ben Platt; Maria Shriver, Rita Wilson, Tina Knowles Lawson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Will Smith; Finn Wittrock. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Wedding planner Mindy Weiss. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Cobie Smulders (“Stumptown”); Liza Koshy (YouTube series “Liza on Demand”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Former astronaut Mark Kelly. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Hannah Bronfman; Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”); David Burtka. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Nick Cannon (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kirsten Dunst; Paris Hilton. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Does microwaving food makes it less healthful? Does CBD relieve pain and anxiety? (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kate Upton; Arianna Huffington. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says she’s been ditched without warning eight times. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer”); Monsta X performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Rico Rodriguez (“Modern Family”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Sensory processing disorder; miniature horse service animals; washing a makeup brush; a giveaway. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Valorie Kondos Field, head coach of the UCLA women’s gymnastics team. 9 p.m. KLCS; 11 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Gary Gulman. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Robert De Niro; Jameela Jamil; Bastille performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Renée Zellweger; Walton Goggins. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Joe Biden; Cobie Smulders; James Blake performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ashley Tisdale; Taran Killam; Cherry Glazerr; Reggie Watts. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Kendrick, Kal Penn and Edi Patterson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline Demi Moore. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Anna Faris. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. ESPN and Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

MLS Soccer The L.A. Galaxy visit the Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Preseason Hockey The Kings visit the Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime