Movies on TV this week: Sept. 29: ‘Almost Famous’ and more

Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Sept 29 - Oct 5, 2019

All About Eve (1950) TCM Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) Sundance Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Animal Crackers (1930) TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) Showtime Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) TMC Mon. 8 p.m. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) TNT Sat. 1:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Encore Tues. 7:03 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:06 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m.

The Graduate (1967) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) TCM Sun. 9:30 a.m.

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) Encore Fri. 6:36 a.m.

The Lady Eve (1941) TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) Cinemax Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Monkey Business (1931) TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Tues. 5:05 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:10 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

The Sting (1973) Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

The 39 Steps (1935) TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Ovation Wed. Noon Showtime Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) Ovation Sun. 11 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Sept 29 - Oct 5, 2019

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Sundance Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ BET Sun. 9 p.m. BET Mon. 3:33 p.m. IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon Showtime Sat. 10 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6:45 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ IFC Thur. 4:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:15 a.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ IFC Mon. 4 a.m. IFC Mon. 6 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ AMC Sun. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Thur. 3:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 2 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ E Sun. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:56 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:22 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ E Sun. 9 a.m. Bravo Sat. 10:42 a.m. Bravo Sat. 10:25 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ E Sun. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:18 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8:52 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4:18 p.m.

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Sundance Tues. Noon

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

King Kong (1976) ★★ IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Bravo Sun. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Mon. 1:32 a.m. Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6:18 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Net (1995) ★★ Sundance Thur. 3 a.m. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

On the Road (2012) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 7 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Thur. 11:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation (1992) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 8 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Sin City (2005) ★★★ IFC Sat. 11 a.m.

Sleepwalkers (1992) ★ Sundance Wed. 3:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Spawn (1997) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

True Grit (1969) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Sundance Fri. 2 a.m. Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Sept 29 - Oct 5, 2019

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ BBC America Sun. 9:58 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:58 a.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Freeform Thur. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:40 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ TMC Mon. Noon TMC Mon. 11:05 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Encore Tues. 8:09 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:12 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 1:05 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ A Sun. 5 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ BET Sun. 6 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ TNT Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ TNT Sat. 8 a.m. TNT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 12:57 p.m. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ BET Sun. 9 p.m. BET Mon. 3:33 p.m. IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Ovation Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon Showtime Sat. 10 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6:45 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ AMC Mon. 5:55 p.m. TNT Fri. 10 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Disney XD Sat. 7 p.m. Disney XD Sat. 11 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ TMC Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Ovation Wed. 7 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2:25 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. Noon

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ TNT Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Encore Tues. 7:03 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:06 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Starz Mon. 12:11 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sat. 4 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Encore Sat. 6 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Wed. 3:31 p.m.

For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943) ★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Wed. 2 a.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:25 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ KCOP Sun. 4 p.m. Showtime Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Graduate (1967) ★★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 11 p.m. Syfy Thur. 12:04 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Encore Mon. 12:36 p.m. Encore Mon. 3:20 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Starz Mon. 2:06 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ E Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ HBO Thur. 1:55 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ E Sun. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:56 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:22 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8:52 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4:18 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ EPIX Sat. 1:25 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:55 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Encore Thur. 10:41 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:06 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Showtime Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ WGN America Sat. 3 p.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ HBO Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m. TOON Mon. 1 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Sun. 1:45 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 2:40 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ BBC America Tues. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:45 p.m. Disney Wed. 8:35 p.m. Disney Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ TBS Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ EPIX Tues. 11:05 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ LOGO Tues. 3:30 a.m. LOGO Tues. 12:55 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 5:15 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Thur. 11:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ EPIX Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ TBS Sun. 9:30 a.m. TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ TNT Thur. Noon

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freeform Sat. 1:40 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Sun. 1 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ TMC Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

The Sting (1973) ★★★★ Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Mon. Noon Freeform Mon. 7 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 7 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ TMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Fri. 7 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ POP Fri. 1 p.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ KVEA Sat. 1 p.m. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 4 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ TNT Sat. 1 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Starz Sun. 5:10 p.m. Starz Mon. 8:12 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:49 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Ovation Wed. Noon Showtime Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Tues. 7 p.m. CMT Tues. 10 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 11 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 1:15 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Sept 29 - Oct 5, 2019

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) ★★★ Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law. In the future a cutting-edge android in the form of a boy embarks on a journey to discover his true nature. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Abducted: The Carlina White Story (2012) Aunjanue Ellis, Keke Palmer. Ann Pettway kidnaps an infant from a New York hospital and raises the child as her own daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) Alyson Hannigan. A high school teacher and her daughter are held captive for 53 days by a former student. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 4:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:10 a.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Sun. 9:58 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:58 a.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 3 a.m.

Adaptation (2002) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Meryl Streep. A screenwriter asks his identical twin, who is in the same profession, for advice on a story about a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:45 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Thur. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:40 p.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Thur. 9:10 a.m.

Adventures in Babysitting (2016) Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson. Two teenage baby sitters and a group of children spend a wild night in the big city. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 11 a.m.

The Adventures of Jurassic Pet (2019) Kyler Charles Beck, David Fletcher-Hall. A young boy tries to protect his pet dinosaur, Albert, from a scientist who is determined to conduct nefarious experiments on him. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Disney XD Sun. Noon

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000) ★ Voices of Rene Russo, Jason Alexander. Live action/animated. A flying squirrel and a moose confront their adversaries Boris and Natasha. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 10:02 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Mon. 11:05 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Tues. 8:09 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:12 p.m.

All About Eve (1950) ★★★★ Bette Davis, Anne Baxter. A Broadway star takes a young and seemingly naive aspiring actress under her wing. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 p.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Brennan Elliott, Lacey Chabert. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Thur. 2:10 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. VH1 Sat. Noon

American Me (1992) ★★★ Edward James Olmos, William Forsythe. A Latino gang leader returns to society after wielding 18 years of brutal power in Folsom State Prison. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Thur. 9:46 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:26 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:05 p.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Sun. 11:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m.

Amistad (1997) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins. U.S. lawyers defend Africans who revolted against their Spanish captors aboard a slave ship in 1839. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Starz Tues. 1:26 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:33 p.m.

The Amityville Murders (2018) John Robinson, Chelsea Ricketts. Ronald DeFeo Jr. lives a seemingly normal and happy life in Long Island, N.Y., but soon hears mysterious voices that urge him to kill his parents and four siblings. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Thur. 3:53 p.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:15 a.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

And Now... Ladies and Gentlemen (2002) ★★ Jeremy Irons, Patricia Kaas. A jewel thief and a singer who both want to break free of the past meet by chance in Morocco. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Wed. 7:35 a.m.

Animal (2014) Keke Palmer, Jeremy Sumpter. A vicious, bloodthirsty predator traps a group of friends in an isolated cabin. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:58 a.m.

Animal Crackers (1930) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. The zany brothers have the run of a mansion at a high-society party. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Annie Get Your Gun (1950) ★★★ Betty Hutton, Howard Keel. Sharpshooter Annie Oakley joins Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show and aims to win her man. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Apocalypto (2006) ★★★ Rudy Youngblood, Raoul Trujillo. As the end of the Mayan civilization draws near, a man makes a desperate bid to escape being a human sacrifice and return to his family and the woman he loves. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Aquí está tu enamorado (1963) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un charro quiere casarse con una joven, pero ella desea que primero lo haga su hermano mayor, que es un mujeriego. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Harley Jane Kozak. A doctor and his wife buy a California farm with termites and a killer spider from Venezuela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 10:05 a.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. VH1 Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Thur. 12:35 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (NR) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Armored (2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Armored-truck guards turn against one another after their plan to rob their company goes terribly awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:35 p.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 1 p.m.

El arracadas (1978) Vicente Fernández, Fernando Almada. Un doctor hace todo lo posible para salvar la vida de un niño, pero es asesinado cuando muere el niño. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Ashes and Embers (1982) John Anderson, Evelyn A. Blackwell. An embittered veteran of the Vietnam War attempts to come to terms with his past and his current place as a black man in America. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976) ★★★ Austin Stoker, Darwin Joston. Cops and convicts join forces to defend a barren police station from a vengeance-seeking street gang. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 3:40 a.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues. 6:05 p.m. BET Wed. 3:20 p.m.

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Sat. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Autumn in the Vineyard (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. A man and woman with a strained history learn to trust each other when their dreams bring them together to turn a ranch into an award-winning winery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Awakening in Taos: The Mabel Dodge Luhan Story (2015) Mabel Dodge’s evolution as a writer, salon hostess, art patroness, social activist, and resident of New Mexico. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. KVCR Sun. 10 p.m.

Awakenings (1990) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Robin Williams. A doctor tries the drug L-dopa on an immobile man and others like him in 1969 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Away From Her (2006) ★★★ Julie Christie, Gordon Pinsent. A man becomes confused and angry when his wife, an Alzheimer’s patient, seems to prefer the company of another resident at her nursing home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Tues. 4:05 a.m.

B

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Babadook (2014) ★★★ Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall. A troubled widow discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home through the pages of a children’s book. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 10:25 a.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:25 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. BET Sun. 6 p.m.

Bad Lieutenant (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:22 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:05 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:07 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:07 p.m.

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Wed. 6:44 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Banger Sisters (2002) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Susan Sarandon. Two former groupies, one with a family, the other with a wild temperament, reunite after two decades. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Fri. 8 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 9 a.m.

Basic (2003) ★★ John Travolta, Connie Nielsen. A DEA agent investigates the disappearance of a fearsome sergeant and his Special Forces trainees. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sat. 8 a.m. TNT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Sun. 4:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TNT Mon. 5:15 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Be Cool (2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Beacons of Hope (2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins. Audience Sun. 5 p.m.

Beauty and the Boss (1932) ★★ Marian Marsh, Warren William. A titled Viennese bank president winds up marrying his wide-eyed secretary. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Bed of Roses (1933) ★★ Constance Bennett, Pert Kelton. Two wayward women go down the Mississippi by steamboat, looking for men to fleece. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Bedazzled (2000) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Elizabeth Hurley. In an attempt to woo the woman of his dreams, a man sells his soul to the devil for seven wishes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 12:57 p.m. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018) Katie Douglas, David James Elliott. A 17-year-old girl uses reverse psychology to get her kidnapper to set her free. When she returns home, the only person who believes her story is a veteran detective who realizes she was taken by a notorious serial killer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:08 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:09 a.m.

Bell, Book and Candle (1958) ★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A witch’s warlock brother helps a San Francisco publisher break a love spell. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Belly (1998) ★ Nas, DMX. Two young friends involved in organized crime and drug dealing find that their priorities differ. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club (2008) Jayceon Taylor, Shari Headley. After eight years in prison, G is released and returns to his old ways on the streets -- until he starts to fall for a policewoman. (R) 1 hr. 16 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) ★★★ James Franciscus, Kim Hunter. A time-warped astronaut lands on ape-ruled Earth and finds telepathic mutants worshiping an atomic bomb. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:45 a.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ Fredric March, Myrna Loy. A disabled serviceman and two other veterans have difficulty adjusting to civilian life after World War II. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Betsy’s Wedding (1990) ★★ Alan Alda, Madeline Kahn. A Long Island contractor wants an ethnic bash for his daughter, but the bridegroom’s family does not. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:05 a.m.

Better Luck Tomorrow (2002) ★★★ Parry Shen, Jason Tobin. A 16-year-old Asian student commits crimes with his goofy friend and a gang in Southern California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 1:10 a.m.

The Beverly Hillbillies (1993) ★★ Jim Varney, Cloris Leachman. A woman hopes to tie up Jed Clampett, a mountain-man Easterner, and his newly acquired wealth in the bonds of matrimony. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5 a.m.

Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008) ★★ Piper Perabo, Jamie Lee Curtis. A pampered pooch from Beverly Hills must rely on help from scrappy Mexican street dogs after she is accidentally separated from her caretaker. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Sat. 5:58 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Beyond the Reach (2014) ★ Michael Douglas, Jeremy Irvine. In the Mojave Desert, a naked and unarmed hunting guide runs from a wealthy hunter who wants to ensure his silence in the death of an old man. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The BFG (2016) ★★★ Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill. A 10-year-old girl, Queen Victoria and the Big Friendly Giant must devise a plan to get rid of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and all the other bad giants once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m. TBS Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sun. 9 p.m. BET Mon. 3:33 p.m. IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Mon. 11 a.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. El rey local de las carreras ilegales de motocicletas toma al hijo de su mecánico fallecido bajo su tutela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

Black Narcissus (1947) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Sabu. Anglican nuns face a variety of pressures as they attempt to maintain a convent school and hospital in the Himalayas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Black Swan (2010) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis. A ballerina begins to lose her fragile grip on reality as a sultry newcomer threatens to usurp her position as the lead dancer in ``Swan Lake.’' (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 6:10 p.m.

Blankman (1994) ★★ Damon Wayans, David Alan Grier. An inventive oddball takes matters into his own hands when crime overruns the Illinois city he calls home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 8:45 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:20 a.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Tues. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Blood Fest (2018) Robbie Kay, Jacob Batalon. Fans flock to a festival celebrating iconic horror movies, only to discover that the showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers must band together to survive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Blossoms in the Dust (1941) ★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. The story of Edna Gladney, founder of the Texas Children’s Home and Aid Society of Fort Worth. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Blown Away (1994) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Tommy Lee Jones. An Irish explosives expert targets an old foe and his family living in Boston. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Mon. 3:53 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Fri. 6:30 p.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Thur. 1:54 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:35 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Bottle Rocket (1996) ★★★ Owen C. Wilson, Luke Wilson. Three inept robbers pull heists, then argue, split and reconcile in suburban Dallas. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:25 a.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sun. 5:15 a.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Tues. 4:36 p.m.

Boy Erased (2018) ★★★ Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman. Jared is the son of a small-town Baptist pastor who gets outed to his parents at age 19. He’s soon faced with an ultimatum -- attend a gay conversion therapy program or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 3:40 a.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon Showtime Sat. 10 p.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6:45 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union. Complications arise after a man writes a successful how-to book on ending romantic relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sat. 4:32 a.m.

Breakout (1975) ★★ Charles Bronson, Robert Duvall. A woman hires a bush pilot to free her husband, framed for a murder, from a Mexican prison. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

Broken Ghost (2017) Scottie Thompson, Devon Bagby. Family members move to Montana to escape from their past but soon find themselves terrorized by ghosts and old secrets in their new haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 3 a.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Mon. 11 p.m.

Bruce Lee: The Legend (1984) ★★ Bruce Lee, Linda Lee Cadwell. The martial artist is seen in clips and recalled by Steve McQueen, James Coburn and others who knew him. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:35 a.m.

Brüno (2009) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Gustaf Hammarsten. The gay Austrian fashionista ignites numerous outrageous situations when he brings his show to America. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Tues. 2:35 a.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Bulletproof (1996) ★ Damon Wayans, Adam Sandler. A mobster’s goons pursue a fugitive underling turning state’s evidence to an undercover policeman he once shot. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Thur. 7:28 a.m.

Bullets for O’Hara (1941) ★ Joan Perry, Roger Pryor. A detective courts a gangster’s ex-wife to lure him into a trap. (NR) 50 mins. TCM Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Bullseye! (1989) ★★ Michael Caine, Roger Moore. Spies force two British con men to pose as look-alike scientists peddling cheap-energy fusion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Thur. 4:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:25 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Thur. 12:26 p.m.

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999) ★★ Natasha Lyonne, Cathy Moriarty. Parents send their teenager to a rehabilitation camp in the desert because they think she is a lesbian. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Showtime Tues. 3 p.m.

The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations (2009) ★★ Chris Carmack, Rachel Miner. Sam goes back in time to save his sister, Jenna, from a house fire but makes other changes inadvertently, so he swears off time travel but changes his mind when an innocent man is convicted of killing his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Buzz (2019) Author Buzz Bissinger reveals his own buried desires in ways that test his marriage and family. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Tues. 1 a.m.

By the Light of the Silvery Moon (1953) ★★ Doris Day, Gordon MacRae. A World War I veteran makes his Indiana sweetheart wait for marriage while he makes money. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 8:15 a.m.

C

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant. Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 3:25 p.m. HBO Wed. 3:20 p.m.

Capote (2005) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Catherine Keener. Writer Truman Capote researches the brutal murder of a Kansas family to pen the book ``In Cold Blood.’' (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Sat. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Carmen Jones (1954) ★★★ Dorothy Dandridge, Harry Belafonte. A sultry plant worker drives a wartime soldier to murder in Jacksonville, Fla. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Cass Timberlane (1947) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Lana Turner. Cass Timberlane, a cultured judge in a small town, falls for working-class girl Virginia ''Jinny’’ Marshland, and his life unravels after she has an affair. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. AMC Mon. 5:55 p.m. TNT Fri. 10 p.m.

Chance at Romance (2013) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Chances (1931) ★★ Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Rose Hobart. Tragedy results when two British army officers fall in love with the same woman. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Disney XD Sat. 7 p.m. Disney XD Sat. 11 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Child’s Play 2 (1990) ★★ Alex Vincent, Jenny Agutter. Possessed by a killer’s spirit, Chucky the knee-high doll returns to get the boy who destroyed him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:55 a.m.

Children of a Lesser God (1986) ★★★ William Hurt, Marlee Matlin. A teacher falls in love with a gifted but bitter graduate at a Maine school for the deaf. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Mon. 10 p.m.

Chinese Zodiac (2012) ★★ Jackie Chan, Kwon Sang-Woo. Un cazador de tesoros y su equipo se embarcan en una búsqueda global para encontrar un conjunto de cabezas de bronce del zodiaco chino que fueron robadas de un palacio de Pekín en el siglo XIX. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

The Christmas Gift (2015) Michelle Trachtenberg, Sterling Suleiman. A journalist decides to write a holiday piece about her search for a ``Secret Santa’’ from her childhood whose anonymous gift made a huge impact on her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Mississippi (2017) Jana Kramer, Wes Brown. Holly returns to her hometown to help with a light show but has second thoughts when she sees Mike, her high school sweetheart, is organizing it. With help from her mother and Mr. Kriss, Holly falls in love with the town, and Mike, all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

CinemAbility: The Art of Inclusion (2012) Filmmaker Jenni Gold explores disability story lines in film, television and advertising to see if the media has helped societal inclusion for people with disabilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 8 p.m.

Cleopatra (1912) ★★ Helen Gardner, Charles Sindelar. Silent. The queen of Egypt has affairs with powerful noblemen, including Julius Caesar and Marc Antony. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Lifetime Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Closer (2004) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Jude Law. A writer, a photographer, a young woman and a successful dermatologist grapple with love and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:05 a.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. Una cámara de video graba los terribles eventos que se desarrollan cuando una criatura monstruosa ataca Nueva York, provocando a su paso muerte y destrucción. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 9:30 p.m. KFTR Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Wed. 7 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Cold Creek Manor (2003) ★ Dennis Quaid, Sharon Stone. An ex-convict plagues a couple and their two children after they move into his former mansion. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

The Cold Light of Day (2012) ★ Henry Cavill, Verónica Echegui. A vacation in Spain turns nightmarish when a man’s family is kidnapped by agents who are hell-bent on recovering a mysterious briefcase. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Tues. 9:55 a.m.

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:35 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Cole Younger, Gunfighter (1958) ★ Frank Lovejoy, James Best. A notorious outlaw helps a cowboy fight political corruption in 1873 Texas. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Thur. 2 p.m.

Collision (2013) Frank Grillo, Jaimie Alexander. Deceit and betrayal rise to the surface after newlyweds survive a deadly car accident in the Moroccan desert. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:20 p.m.

Commando (1985) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong. A human killing machine and an airline hostess take on an ousted dictator’s private army. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:35 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:40 a.m.

The Company Men (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Tues. 5 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Company Town (2016) San Francisco turns into a playground for tech moguls of the sharing economy. Meanwhile, middle class and ethnic communities are driven out by skyrocketing rents and evictions, sparking a grassroots backlash that challenges the oligarchy of tech. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. KVCR Tues. 8 p.m.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore. Chuck Barris produces game shows for television and leads a double life as a CIA assassin. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Don Murray. Caesar the ape leads simians in revolt against the governor enslaving them on future Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Mon. 4 a.m. IFC Mon. 6 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:15 a.m.

The Constant Nymph (1943) ★★ Charles Boyer, Joan Fontaine. A 14-year-old teen adores a promising composer, who is quite fond of the girl, but his romance with her older cousin and following marriage create an emotional rivalry that affects the three. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. AMC Mon. 2:25 p.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

A Cool, Dry Place (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. 5 p.m.

The Cotton Club (1984) ★★★ Richard Gere, Gregory Hines. A cornet player escorts gangster Dutch Schultz’s girlfriend amid gang war in late-1920s Harlem. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:20 a.m.

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:55 a.m.

Count Your Blessings (1959) ★★ Deborah Kerr, Rossano Brazzi. An Englishwoman waits about nine years for her wayward French husband to return from World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Courageous (2011) ★★★ Alex Kendrick, Kevin Downes. Four police officers begin to question their faith and their abilities as fathers after a tragedy hits close to home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Starz Thur. 6:02 a.m.

Cow Country (1953) ★★ Edmond O’Brien, Helen Westcott. A Texas cowboy saves indebted cattlemen from a crook in cahoots with a banker. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 4 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Sat. 7:55 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Crooked Man (2016) Angelique Rivera, Cameron Jebo. The singing of a nursery rhyme sets in motion a bloody curse that awakens a demonic figure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 1 p.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 p.m.

D

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Daddy Day Camp (2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Mon. 10 p.m. FX Tues. Noon

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody. A man tries to re-establish family ties by taking his two younger brothers on a train trip across India. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:05 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. Noon

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Dark Magic (1939) Robert Benchley, Ruth Lee. A man makes himself disappear. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:10 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 5:45 p.m. TMC Sun. 4:25 a.m.

Days After Your Departure (2018) Joekenneth Museau. A man questions the meaning of his own existence. (NR) Cinemax Sat. 5:55 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

De Peluquero a Millonario (1997) Rafael Inclán, Lina Santos. Una apuesta de dos millonarios cambia la vida de un ejecutivo por la de un peluquero. Mientras uno deberá sobrevivir en la calle, el otro debe aprender a comportarse como un hombre de negocios. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Deadly Influencer (2019) Abby Ross, Anne Dudek. A young woman commits murder to keep her classmates’ social media careers under her thumb. After killing a popular friend, she turns her sights on a new girl, but the girl’s mother suspects the truth and will fight to protect her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Dear Heart (1965) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Geraldine Page. An unmarried postmistress attends a New York convention and meets a salesman about to be married. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

The Death of Stalin (2017) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough. When dictator Joseph Stalin dies, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to become the next Soviet leader. As they bumble, brawl and back-stab their way to the top, the question remains -- just who is running the government? (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 4:10 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:05 a.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Imprisoned for a murder he did not commit, a three-time speedway champion must compete in a brutal auto race in which the penalty for losing is death. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Deep Rising (1998) ★ Treat Williams, Famke Janssen. A deadly monster stalks an adventurer, a thief, a builder and others out to sea. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:05 a.m.

A Demon Within (2017) Charlene Amoia, Clint Glenn Hummel. A young girl dies in 1914 after a demonic spirit preys on her family. Decades later, a skeptical doctor must stop history from repeating itself by confronting his own demons to save the life of a possessed teenager. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. Showtime Thur. 11 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:35 a.m. Disney Tues. 7 p.m.

The Descent: Part 2 (2009) ★★ Shauna Macdonald, Krysten Cummings. An amnesiac spelunker joins a rescue team to explore underground caves where bloodthirsty creatures dwell. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:55 p.m.

The Descent (2005) ★★★ Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza. Women on a caving expedition encounter ravenous underground predators that would love to sink their teeth into fresh meat. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Desirable (1934) ★★ Jean Muir, George Brent. A girl too old for boarding school steals one of her vain actress mother’s admirers. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Destination Wedding (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. EPIX Sun. 2:30 p.m. EPIX Sun. 2:05 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. E Mon. 11:30 p.m. E Tues. 8 p.m. E Fri. 10 p.m. E Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Devil’s Own (1966) ★★★ Joan Fontaine, Kay Walsh. An Englishwoman haunted by African voodoo becomes headmistress of a school run by an odd brother and sister. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6 p.m.

Dick (1999) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams. Two enraptured high-school girls become President Nixon’s official dog-walkers and secret advisers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:35 a.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sun. 7 a.m.

Diego Maradona (2019) Diego Armando Maradona. On July 5, 1984, Diego Maradona arrives in Naples for a world-record fee. The world’s most celebrated soccer icon and the most passionate but dangerous city in Europe are a perfect match for each other. (NR) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 9 p.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Fri. 11:20 a.m.

Dirty Harry (1971) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino. A police detective defies his superiors to capture a sniper terrorizing San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 1 p.m.

The Divorce Party (2019) Thomas Cocquerel, Matilda Lutz. A recently divorced man hires his former wedding planner to throw a divorce party to celebrate his newfound freedom. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Thur. 2:26 a.m.

Doc Hollywood (1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. MTV Thur. 11:03 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Wed. 11:21 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:45 p.m.

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:25 a.m.

Drag Me to Hell (2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Fri. 3:26 p.m. Syfy Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 11:59 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:13 a.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Sat. 8 p.m. TRU Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Dutch (1991) ★★ Ed O’Neill, Ethan Randall. A working man goes on an eye-opening road trip with a snobby preppie, his new girlfriend’s son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Audience Mon. 2 p.m.

E

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Tues. 7:03 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:06 a.m.

EDtv (1999) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Elfman. A video-store clerk allows a TV executive to film every aspect of his life for 24 hours a day. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:45 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Eight Men Out (1988) ★★★ John Cusack, Clifton James. Disgruntled Chicago White Sox stand trial for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series for mobster Arnold Rothstein. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:10 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Mon. 12:11 p.m.

Empire of the Sun (1987) ★★★ Christian Bale, John Malkovich. Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed account of an English boy’s life in a WWII internment camp in Japanese-occupied China. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Employees’ Entrance (1933) ★★★ Warren William, Loretta Young. A tyrannical department-store manager falls for an employee who is secretly married to one of his assistants. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Thur. 8 p.m. E Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:03 a.m. Encore Wed. 1:28 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Wed. 9:39 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:17 p.m.

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter (2019) Andrea Roth. A mother will stop at nothing to save her daughter from a dangerous sex cult. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. Noon

Espaldas Mojadas (1953) David Silva, Víctor Parra. Las vicisitudes del trabajador mexicano que emigra a los EE.UU. y enfrenta explotación y discriminación en el trabajo. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

El esqueleto de la señora Morales (1959) Arturo de Córdova, Amparo Rivellas. Un taxidermista, atrapado por su esposa fanática y desequilibrada, planea realizar el crimen perfecto. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Eve Knew Her Apples (1945) ★★ Ann Miller, William Wright. A radio singing star hides in the trunk of a reporter’s car to get away from it all. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Eve’s Bayou (1997) ★★★ Jurnee Smollett, Meagan Good. Tragedy strikes a prosperous Louisiana family in 1962 after a girl catches her father with another woman. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:40 p.m.

Ever in My Heart (1933) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Otto Kruger. Propaganda leads to tragedy for a German-American professor and his rich wife during World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Everybody’s Fine (2009) ★★ Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore. A widower sets out on a road trip to reconnect with each of his adult children, then he finds that their lives are far from perfect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:02 a.m. Syfy Fri. 1 a.m.

Evil Dead 2 (1987) ★★★ Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry. Cabin visitors fight protean spirits of the dead with a chainsaw, a shotgun and Egyptian incantations. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:35 a.m. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Evil Dead (1981) ★★★ Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss. Teens in a remote cabin accidentally resurrect demonic forces with a taped incantation and the Book of the Dead. (NC-17) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Ex-Lady (1933) ★★★ Bette Davis, Gene Raymond. A liberated woman’s views on marriage are drastically changed after moving in with her marriage-minded beau. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt. Banished to Staten Island, a homicide detective hopes a murder case is his ticket back to his Manhattan precinct. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Extract (2009) ★★ Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis. The owner of a flavor-extract factory suffers a series of personal and professional disasters following a freak workplace accident. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Extraction (2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Tues. 11:41 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:56 p.m.

F

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:25 p.m.

Fair Game (2010) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Sean Penn. Valerie Plame’s life becomes front-page news when someone leaks her status as a covert CIA operative after her husband, Joseph Wilson, wrote a controversial article for The New York Times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 4:10 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

A Family Man (2016) Gerard Butler, Gretchen Mol. Dane Jensen is a hard-driven headhunter who’s gearing up for the professional battle of his life. When his young son is given a harrowing diagnosis, Dane is pulled between achieving his dream and spending time with the family that needs him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Wed. 4:10 a.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Mon. 6:03 a.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:40 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Tues. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sun. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Fantoche (1977) Joaquín Cordero, Lilia Michel. Un joven es testigo de la muerte de su mejor amigo en un accidente automovilístico, y busca con paciencia vengarse. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

A Farewell to Arms (1932) ★★★ Helen Hayes, Gary Cooper. An ambulance driver and a nurse share an ill-fated romance in World War I Italy. Based on Ernest Hemingway’s novel. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 8 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 4:21 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. USA Sat. 12:29 p.m. USA Sat. 7:02 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sat. 9:39 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 6 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. En Río de Janeiro, el exconvicto Dom Torretto y el expolicía Brian O’Conner unen fuerzas en contra de un corrupto hombre de negocios que los quiere ver muertos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Thur. 10 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Fatal Getaway (2019) Christie Burson, Tilky Jones. Friends who are staying at a stunning home-share rental begin to suspect that something’s not quite right with the property’s charming and handsome host. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 4 p.m.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) ★★ Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro. In town for a motorcycle race, a sportswriter and his attorney engage in prolific substance abuse. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Tues. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The 15:17 to Paris (2018) ★★ Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos. On Aug. 21, 2015, American tourists Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone thwart a terrorist attack on a train heading to Paris. Their heroic and courageous actions help to save the lives of more than 500 passengers on board. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Thur. 5 a.m.

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017) ★★ Annette Bening, Jamie Bell. Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame finds romance and happiness with a younger man, but her life changes forever when she is diagnosed with breast cancer in the 1970s. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Thur. 2:31 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Finders Keepers (2014) Jaime Pressly, Patrick Muldoon. A divorced mother’s life is thrown into turmoil when her young daughter becomes obsessed with an evil doll left behind by the previous owners. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 11 a.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Disney Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:50 a.m.

The First Texan (1956) ★★ Joel McCrea, Felicia Farr. Sam Houston leaves Tennessee for Texas, meets Jim Bowie and leads the fight against Mexico for independence. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson. An undercover Los Angeles reporter investigates a businessman who wants him to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Wed. 3:31 p.m.

Fletch Lives (1989) ★★ Chevy Chase, Hal Holbrook. Reporter Fletch inherits his aunt’s Louisiana plantation and wakes up in bed with a dead lawyer. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Wed. 5:12 p.m.

The Flight Before Christmas (2015) Mayim Bialik, Ryan McPartlin. Two strangers share a room at a bed-and-breakfast when an unexpected snowstorm delays their flight on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

The Fly (1986) ★★★ Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis. David Cronenberg’s remake of the 1958 classic about a botched experiment that transmutes a man into a monstrous insect. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m.

For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Ingrid Bergman. An American mercenary vows to help loyalists destroy a strategically located bridge during the Spanish Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Sat. 3:05 a.m.

Forever in My Heart (2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:55 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Lifetime Tues. 3 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m.

47 Ronin (2013) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada. Forty-seven leaderless samurai must turn to a mixed-blood outcast for help in defeating the treacherous overlord who killed their master and banished them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Syfy Sun. 1 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:24 a.m.

The Fourth Angel (2001) ★★ Jeremy Irons, Forest Whitaker. A magazine editor seeks revenge against terrorists who botched a hijacking and killed his wife and children. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

Freaky Friday (2003) ★★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan. Two fortune cookies cause an engaged psychotherapist and her teenage daughter to magically exchange bodies. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. E Fri. 8 p.m. E Sat. 5 p.m.

Free State of Jones (2016) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. In Jones County, Miss., Newt Knight joins forces with other farmers and a group of runaway slaves to lead a violent rebellion against the Confederacy. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FXX Sat. 5 p.m. FXX Sun. 12:34 p.m.

The French Line (1954) ★★ Jane Russell, Gilbert Roland. A Texas heiress meets a French playboy while posing as a model in Europe. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Frida (2002) ★★★ Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina. Mexican painter Frida Kahlo marries fellow artist Diego Rivera who shares her radical political views. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Thur. 4:55 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Thur. 9 p.m. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:55 a.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Fri. 10:32 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:08 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Wed. 2 a.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

G

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Thur. 3:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 2 p.m.

Galveston (2018) Ben Foster, Elle Fanning. Roy is a hard-drinking criminal enforcer and mob hit man who gets double-crossed by his powerful boss. He soon finds himself on the run with a young woman and her daughter as they try to find sanctuary in Galveston, Texas. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:05 a.m.

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne ``The Rock’’ Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TRU Sun. 10 a.m.

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Gema (2016) Ari Blinder, Mj Rodriguez. A woman struggles with the pressure of meeting her fiance’s parents for the first time. (NR) 13 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:40 a.m.

General Magic (2018) General Magic -- a Silicon Valley startup built by the brightest minds of the 1980s -- becomes a complete failure when launched in 1994. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:25 a.m.

Getaway (2013) ★ Ethan Hawke, Selena Gomez. To save his kidnapped wife, a former race-car driver must follow the instructions of a man who is watching his every move through a hidden camera. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. USA Sat. 2:31 p.m.

Ghost Light (2018) Cary Elwes, Shannyn Sossamon. A disgruntled summer stock performer disregards the superstition surrounding Shakespeare’s ``MacBeth,’' unleashing a curse upon his company. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Ghost Town (2008) ★★★ Ricky Gervais, Téa Leoni. A man who sees spirits finally agrees to a persistent request by one of them to sabotage the impending marriage of his widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

Giant Little Ones (2018) Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann. Franky and Ballas are athletic, popular and living the perfect high school life until the night of Franky’s 17th birthday party when an incident changes their lives forever. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed. 12:35 p.m.

The Girl From Missouri (1934) ★★★ Jean Harlow, Lionel Barrymore. An innkeeper’s daughter runs away from home and meets a Palm Beach millionaire and his son. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

The Girl From 10th Avenue (1935) ★★ Bette Davis, Ian Hunter. A spurned New York socialite gets drunk and wakes up married to an honest working girl. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness (2015) A woman in Pakistan sentenced to death for falling in love becomes a rare survivor of the country’s harsh judicial system. (NR) 40 mins. HBO Fri. 1:15 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Wed. 7:41 a.m. Starz Wed. 4:46 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:53 a.m. Starz Fri. 7:02 p.m.

The Girl Most Likely (1957) ★★ Jane Powell, Cliff Robertson. Musical Dodie wonders whether to marry a playboy, a salesman or a diesel mechanic. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. KCOP Sun. 4 p.m. Showtime Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1954) ★★ Takashi Shimura, Momoko Kochi. A fire-breathing behemoth terrorizes Japan after an atomic bomb awakens it from its centuries-old sleep. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Godzilla Raids Again (1955) ★★ Hiroshi Koizumi, Setsuko Wakayama. Atomic blasts off the coast of Japan activate a prehistoric monster. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 8 p.m.

Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956) ★★ Raymond Burr, Takashi Shimura. A U.S. newsman in Tokyo recounts the story of a huge dinosaur roused from the sea by an atomic blast. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Goin’ South (1978) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Mary Steenburgen. A horse thief escapes hanging by marrying a proper woman who expects him to work her gold mine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:20 a.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. John McClane, un policía de la ciudad de Nueva York, y su hijo deben dejar de lado sus diferencias para trabajar juntos y evitar que el hampa de Moscú controle unas armas nucleares. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 7:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 10:30 p.m. TNT Thur. 11 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Good Son (1993) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Elijah Wood. An evil child terrorizes a visiting cousin who turns for help, but no one believes him. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Goosebumps (2015) ★★★ Jack Black, Dylan Minnette. Author R.L. Stine, his young daughter and their new neighbor must save the day when the monsters from the ``Goosebumps’’ books magically come to life. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Disney Fri. 7:15 p.m. Disney Sat. 11 a.m. Freeform Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Graduate (1967) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft. An aimless college man lets an older woman seduce him, then finds himself falling for her daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 p.m. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m.

The Great Wall (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Imprisoned within the Great Wall of China, a mercenary warrior joins forces with an elite army to battle an onslaught of marauding monsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Greenberg (2010) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig. While taking care of his brother’s Los Angeles home, an unhappy carpenter builds a relationship with an equally lost soul. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m. Syfy Thur. 12:04 p.m.

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. A designer and his wife try to stop hundreds of creatures from taking over New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:25 a.m. Syfy Thur. 2:31 p.m.

Grounds for Marriage (1950) ★★ Van Johnson, Kathryn Grayson. An opera singer blocks her doctor ex-husband’s marriage to his colleague’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 12:36 p.m. Encore Mon. 3:20 p.m.

Gulliver’s Travels (2010) ★ Jack Black, Jason Segel. While a man is on assignment in the Bermuda Triangle, a vortex transports him to Lilliput, a magic land of little people. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 6 a.m.

Guns, Girls and Gambling (2011) Gary Oldman, Christian Slater. After a priceless Apache war mask is stolen from an Indian casino, a host of criminals descends on the small town in hope of claiming the stolen treasure first. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m.

H

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Hairspray (2007) ★★★ John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky. In 1960s Baltimore a plump teen becomes an overnight celebrity after she wins a spot on a local dance program called ``The Corny Collins Show.’' (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. E Sat. Noon E Sun. Noon

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Mon. 2:06 a.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Tues. 1:50 p.m. HBO Thur. 5:20 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 12:25 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 4:55 p.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Mon. 7 p.m.

The Harder They Fall (1956) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Rod Steiger. A fight promoter hires a hard-luck sportswriter to hype a simple Argentine boxer for the mob. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. E Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Harvest Moon (2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

The Harvey Girls (1946) ★★★ Judy Garland, John Hodiak. A mail-order bride stops in a frontier gambler’s town to work as a waitress. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 a.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Fri. 9:05 a.m.

The Haunted Mansion (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp. A real estate agent and his family encounter ghosts in an old New Orleans house on a remote bayou. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Thur. 4:45 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:35 p.m.

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) Abigail Spencer, Chad Michael Murray. A historic Southern home’s new residents come face to face with a malevolent force. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Wed. 5 p.m.

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Kyle Gallner. A woman turns to a priest for help when her cancer-stricken son becomes increasingly disturbed by paranormal activity that seems to permeate their new home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Wed. 7 p.m.

Havana (1990) ★★ Robert Redford, Lena Olin. An American gambler loves a rich rebel’s wife in 1958 Cuba on the verge of Castro. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:10 a.m.

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages (1922) ★★ Benjamin Christensen, Maren Pedersen. Silent. A Swedish history of black magic and witches also describes the Inquisition and other medieval horrors. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 a.m.

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968) ★★★ Alan Arkin, Sondra Locke. John, a deaf and mute man, rents a bedroom in a small town to be closer to his friend, Spiros, who is also deaf. John attempts to strike up a friendship with Mick, the teenage daughter of his disabled landlord, and meets the town drunk. (G) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Sun. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. Noon

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007) ★ Michael McMillian, Jessica Stroup. Cannibalistic mutants attack a group of National Guardsmen investigating a distress signal in the New Mexican desert. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:26 p.m.

The Hills Have Eyes (2006) ★★ Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan. A family road trip takes a terrifying turn when the travelers become stranded in a government atomic zone inhabited by a band of bloodthirsty mutants. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Fri. 11 a.m. Syfy Sat. 1:47 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell. An ace reporter’s editor tries to stop her from remarrying in this remake of director Lewis Milestone’s ``The Front Page.’' (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Hit the Deck (1955) ★★ Jane Powell, Tony Martin. A bosun’s mate and his two buddies find three women and trouble on shore leave in San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) ★ Rupert Friend, Hannah Ware. Endowed with strength, speed, stamina and intelligence, a genetically engineered assassin targets a mega-corporation that plans to unlock the secret of his past to create an army of killers even more powerful than him. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Thur. 11:36 p.m. FX Fri. 8 a.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Hocus Pocus (1993) ★★ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker. Halloween trick-or-treaters come face to face with three witch sisters from the past in Salem, Mass. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Fri. 8:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9 a.m. Freeform Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sun. 10:22 a.m.

Home for the Holidays (1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom’s Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 7:10 p.m.

Horror Hotel (1960) ★★ Patricia Jessel, Christopher Lee. A professor sends a coed to a Massachusetts village where he and a witch lead the living dead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Hot Fuzz (2007) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. A British constable feels certain foul play is afoot when a series of grisly accidents rocks his quiet village. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Fri. 4:59 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:24 a.m.

Hot Pursuit (2015) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara. A straight-arrow policewoman must protect a wisecracking witness as they race through a gauntlet of crooked cops and gunmen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 7:25 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney Wed. 7 p.m. Disney Thur. 5:25 p.m.

House of the Witch (2017) Emily Bader, Darren Mann. In search of a place to party, teenagers are trapped in an abandoned house on Halloween night and are terrorized by a witch who won’t be satisfied until they are all dead. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 3 p.m. Syfy Wed. 9 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Fri. 7 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m.

The Hucksters (1947) ★★★ Clark Gable, Deborah Kerr. A World War II veteran rejoins Madison Avenue and plays dirty for a ruthless soap tycoon. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Thur. 1:55 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. E Sun. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:56 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:22 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. E Sun. 9 a.m. Bravo Sat. 10:42 a.m. Bravo Sat. 10:25 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. E Sun. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:18 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:52 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4:18 p.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017) Alana Boden, Skeet Ulrich. In 2002, Brian David Mitchell abducts 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City home. Held captive by Mitchell and his accomplice, Smart must endure months of brutality while trying to figure out a way to escape. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Jason Segel. As a bridegroom’s bond with his new best friend grows, it threatens his relationship with his fiancee. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Wed. 10:59 p.m.

I See a Dark Stranger (1946) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Trevor Howard. A young Irish woman’s hatred for the British leads to her involvement with Nazi spies. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sat. 6 p.m.

I’ll Take Your Dead (2018) Aidan Devine, Ava Preston. A man who disposes of bodies for gangsters in a nearby city faces a difficult decision when one of the ``corpses’’ turns out to still be alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:55 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Icebox (2018) Anthony Gonzalez, Omar Leyva. Óscar, a 12-year-old Honduran boy who is forced to flee his home and seek asylum in the United States, finds himself trapped inside the U.S. immigration system. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Wed. 1:45 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. En diciembre de 2004, una familia pasa sus vacaciones navideñas en Tailandia. El día después de Navidad, el sueño se transforma en una pesadilla con la llegada de un tsunami. La familia tendrá que luchar para sobrevivir y reencontrarse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m.

In a Valley of Violence (2016) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, John Travolta. A drifter with nothing to lose aims his sights on the thugs who killed his dog, receiving unlikely assistance from a young woman who runs the dusty town’s hotel with her older sister. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:50 p.m.

In a World ... (2013) ★★★ Lake Bell, Fred Melamed. A vocal coach competes with her own father and his main rival for a prestigious gig doing the voice-over on a trailer for a big-budget movie. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

In Her Shoes (2005) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette. A sexy partyer clashes with her serious-minded sister and befriends a widow at a Florida retirement community. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Tues. 9:10 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:10 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

The Incredible Hulk (2008) ★★★ Edward Norton, Liv Tyler. As Bruce Banner seeks to rid himself of The Hulk forever, a powerful enemy known as The Abomination arises to wreak havoc on the human race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Paramount Sat. 11:10 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:15 p.m.

El increíble profesor Zovek (1972) Tin Tan, Tere Velázquez. El profesor Sovek se enfrenta a un doctor que puede controlar las mentes humanas y quiere apoderarse del planeta. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:25 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m.

Indiscretion of an American Wife (1953) ★★ Jennifer Jones, Montgomery Clift. A Philadelphian says goodbye to her Italian lover at the train station in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013) ★★★ Skylan Brooks, Ethan Dizon. The sons of two drug-addled hookers must fend for themselves after one’s mother goes missing and the other is arrested. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:55 a.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Into the Wild (2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. TMC Wed. 9:40 p.m.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:10 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:25 a.m.

Invasion Roswell (2013) Denise Crosby, Greg Evigan. Sixty-six years after the Roswell crash, aliens invade Earth and the only people who can stop them are retired commandos who trained to stop them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:55 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. El descarado y brillante Tony Stark, tras ver destruido todo su universo personal, debe encontrar y enfrentarse a un enemigo cuyo poder no conoce límites. Este viaje pondrá a prueba su entereza una y otra vez, y le obligará a confiar en su ingenio. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Isle of Dogs (2018) ★★★ Voices of Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton. Animated. In the future, an outbreak of canine flu leads the mayor of a Japanese city to banish all dogs to an island that’s a garbage dump. The outcasts must soon embark on an epic journey when a 12-year-old boy arrives on the island to find his beloved pet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:10 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sun. 7:25 p.m. HBO Fri. 8:30 p.m.

It’s a Party (2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010) ★★★ Keir Gilchrist, Zach Galifianakis. A depressed teenager checks himself into a psychiatric facility and winds up in the adult ward, where a fellow patient takes him under his wing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 10:15 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 9:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Jackson Nicoll. Irving Zisman takes his young and impressionable grandson on a cross-country trip in which they encounter male strippers, biker-bar patrons and other unsuspecting citizens. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 8 a.m.

Jane Doe: ‘Til Death Do Us Part (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A woman must find an arms dealer who faked a heart attack to escape from prison. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Jane Doe: Now You See It, Now You Don’t (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A housewife who secretly works for the government must help solve the theft of the Declaration of Independence. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

Jane Doe: The Wrong Face (2005) ★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. Agent Davis must find the U.S. attorney’s missing wife and ensure that a long-term investigation does not fall apart. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

Jane Doe: Vanishing Act (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A top-secret government agency calls back to duty a former agent-turned-housewife in suburbia. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m.

Jane Doe: Yes, I Remember It Well (2006) Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A woman and her mother set aside their angst to investigate the kidnapping of a British agent. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Han pasado 10 años desde que Jason Bourne desapareciera, pero ahora deberá luchar contra una organización que utiliza la tecnología para sembrar el terror. Mientras tanto, una hacker contratada por la CIA y un antiguo agente tratan de localizarlo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Jason X (2002) ★ Lexa Doig, Lisa Ryder. The masked killer awakens in 2455 and stalks a professor and a group of students aboard a spacecraft. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Thur. 7 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) ★★ Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Mon. 10:04 p.m. Syfy Tues. 7 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006) ★★★ Jet Li, Betty Sun. After spending time in a remote village to atone for his past, a martial artist gets caught in a duel to defend China’s honor against his country’s enemies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Thur. 4:19 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:54 p.m.

Jewel Robbery (1932) ★★ William Powell, Kay Francis. Baroness Teri von Horhenfels deals with the tedium of her aristocratic life with a long line of lovers until she gets a much-needed dose of excitement when she becomes the target of a charismatic thief. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:40 a.m.

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 10:15 a.m.

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) ★★★★ Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley. Antarctic outpost men fight a slimy alien able to assume the form of life it engulfs. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 6:36 a.m.

John Tucker Must Die (2006) ★ Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush. Three popular gals from different cliques join forces for revenge after discovering that the school stud is stringing them along. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:40 p.m.

Johnny English (2003) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, John Malkovich. A bumbling British agent tries to find a French billionaire who has stolen the crown jewels. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:10 a.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 8 p.m.

Judge Dredd (1995) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante. An archcriminal escapes in 22nd-century New York and seeks revenge on the lawman who sent him to prison. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Fri. 4:10 a.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Sundance Tues. Noon

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 6:15 a.m. Encore Sun. 1:41 p.m. Encore Sun. 10:34 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri. 3:11 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:38 p.m.

June in January (2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Jungle Gents (1954) ★★ Bowery Boys, Patrick O’Moore. The boys get sent to Africa by a diamond firm when they find out that one of them can locate the stones by smell. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Jupiter’s Darling (1955) ★★ Esther Williams, Howard Keel. Roman general Fabius sends his swimming bride to stall an invasion by Hannibal and his elephants. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Just Add Romance (2019) Meghann Fahy, Luke MacFarlane. Two talented chefs, exact opposites in culinary style and personality, find themselves competing on a cable cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sun. 6:47 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 2 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Mon. 6:55 p.m.

Kaboom (2010) ★★★ Thomas Dekker, Haley Bennett. Tripping on hallucinogens and believing he witnessed a murder, a sexually ambivalent college student makes a terrifying discovery. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Tues. 7 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Kate & Leopold (2001) ★★★ Meg Ryan, Hugh Jackman. A Manhattan woman falls in love with the 19th-century Duke of Albany who has stepped through a time portal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Wed. 2:45 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:52 a.m.

Keep Watching (2017) ★★ Bella Thorne, Natalie Martinez. Home intruders force members of a family to play a terrifying game of life or death. As the mysterious rules become clear, they soon learn that their nightmare is streaming live to viewers all around the world. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Mon. 2:21 a.m. Encore Mon. 11:56 a.m.

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Sun. 8:45 a.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Sat. 11:03 p.m.

The Kids Are All Right (2010) ★★★ Julianne Moore, Annette Bening. The teenage children of a lesbian couple seek out their biological father and make him a part of their lives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:10 a.m.

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Thur. 10:41 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:06 p.m.

King Arthur (2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:55 p.m.

King Kong (1976) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange. An oil explorer, a zoologist and a shipwrecked blonde capture a huge ape leading to a battle atop the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

King Solomon’s Mines (1950) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Stewart Granger. An Englishwoman and her brother hire Allan Quatermain to take them to her husband and African treasure. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Tues. 7:07 p.m. Starz Wed. 4:04 a.m. Starz Sat. 3:29 a.m. Starz Sat. 1:13 p.m. Starz Sun. 12:42 p.m.

Knight and Day (2010) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz. A woman gets ensnared in a deadly, global adventure when she becomes the reluctant partner of a fugitive spy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. WGN America Sat. 12:30 p.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. BBC America Mon. 5 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Lady Eve (1941) ★★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Henry Fonda. Father-daughter cardsharps fleece a rich man’s son on a cruise ship. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Lady Gaga: The Art of Music (2014) Lady Gaga’s explosive, eccentric rise to fame and her reputation for revolutionizing music. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. Ovation Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 12:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Las Tres Elenas (1954) Amelia Bence, Manuel Fábregas. Una mujer casada con un reconocido médico, confiesa a su madre que se ha enamorado del joven novio de su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Lassie Come Home (1943) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Donald Crisp. An English boy’s collie finds her way back home from Scotland after his father sells her to a duke. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 8 a.m. EPIX Sat. 10:15 a.m.

The Last Brickmaker in America (2001) Sidney Poitier, Wendy Crewson. A hardworking laborer loses passion for his work until he becomes a mentor to a 13-year-old boy. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) ★★★★ John Lone, Joan Chen. Named Emperor of China at age 3 in 1908, Pu Yi becomes a prisoner of destiny. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 42 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:50 a.m. EPIX Fri. 5 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:57 a.m. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Lean on Me (1989) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Wed. 2 p.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 5 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2 a.m.

The Ledge (2011) ★ Charlie Hunnam, Terrence Howard. After an atheistic neighbor has an affair with his wife, a vengeful Fundamentalist forces the man to choose between killing himself or allowing someone else to die in his place. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 3 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera. Animated. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

Level 16 (2018) Katie Douglas, Celina Martin. Girls in a prison-like boarding school embark on a desperate search to uncover the awful truth behind their captivity. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Liability (2012) Tim Roth, Talulah Riley. After Adam wrecks his stepfather’s car, he takes a job as a driver for Roy, a hit man. Thrust into a world of murder and revenge, he begins to realize he is Roy’s final target. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:25 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Life (1999) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence. Wrongly convicted of murder, two men become close friends during decades in a Mississippi penitentiary. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:25 p.m.

Lilly Turner (1933) ★ Ruth Chatterton, George Brent. A girl with a baby has bad luck with the men in her medicine show. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Voices of Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders. Animated. A lonely girl adopts a dog which is really a mischievous alien hiding from intergalactic hunters. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) ★★★ Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell. Members of a dysfunctional family set out on a road trip to watch their daughter take part in a children’s beauty pageant. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Audience Sun. 8 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Wed. 6:49 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:23 p.m. Encore Sat. 3:57 a.m. Encore Sun. 12:21 p.m.

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003) ★★ Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg. After graduating from junior high school, a teenager travels to Rome and meets a pop singer. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Lone Star (1952) ★★ Clark Gable, Ava Gardner. A Texas cattle baron fights a state senator’s politics and steals his newspaper-editor girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Now divided, members of a fellowship take different paths to destroy the ring and defeat evil Sauron and his pawns. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 59 mins. WGN America Sat. 3 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m.

Love at First Bark (2017) Jana Kramer, Kevin McGarry. A single woman with a new, out of control German shepherd turns to a handsome dog trainer for help. As they make progress with the dog, she realizes she may be developing feelings for the trainer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Niall Matter, Becca Tobin. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

Love by Chance (2016) Ben Ayers, Beau Garrett. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Love Is Better Than Ever (1952) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Larry Parks. A Broadway agent agrees to pose as the fiance of a dance teacher from Connecticut. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Love on a Limb (2016) Ashley Williams, Trevor Donovan. Always willing to fight for a just cause, Aimie Roarke chains herself to her town’s beloved oak tree to stop the mayor from cutting it down. While attempting to outwait her, a handsome landscaper becomes close to her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m.

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Love on the Slopes (2018) Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin. Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex’s guide as she faces her fears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Love Struck Café (2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Love Unleashed (2019) Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell. While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter’s pleas to adopt a rescue dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Love You to Death (2019) Marcia Gay Harden, Emily Skeggs. Shocking secrets are revealed when a mother is found stabbed to death and her daughter goes missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Loving (2016) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. In 1967, Richard and Mildred Loving take their case to the Supreme Court after violating a Virginia law that prohibits interracial marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:55 a.m.

Luxury Liner (1948) ★★ George Brent, Jane Powell. The daughter of a ship’s captain livens up a luxury cruiser with her melodious renditions. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

M (1951) ★★ David Wayne, Howard da Silva. A gangster orders his men to find the child killer whose crimes have boosted police activity in the area. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Machine Gun Preacher (2011) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michelle Monaghan. Sam Childers, un exmotociclista, viaja a África para establecer un orfanato para víctimas jóvenes de la guerra. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Tues. 2 p.m. Ovation Wed. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 a.m.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Tina Turner. Aunty Entity will return Mad Max’s camels if he will fight the giant Blaster in a barbaric caged arena. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m. Syfy Mon. 1:50 a.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals must learn to survive in the wild after they wash ashore on an exotic island. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. TOON Sun. 6 p.m. TOON Mon. 1 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Sun. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Mon. 1:32 a.m. Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6:18 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Syfy Sun. 6 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003) ★★ Jamie Kennedy, Taye Diggs. A rapper’s hip-hop lifestyle jeopardizes his father’s campaign to become governor of California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:45 p.m. VH1 Fri. 12:35 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sun. 1:45 p.m.

The Man on the Train (2002) ★★★ Jean Rochefort, Johnny Hallyday. A prospective bank robber and a retired teacher secretly dream about having each other’s lives. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 6 a.m.

El Marido de Mi Novia (1951) María Elena Marqués, Abel Salazar. Una mujer va a la capital para mantener a su marido inválido, roba carteras en los camiones y se enamora de otro ladrón. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Marie Antoinette (2006) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman. An Austrian teenager becomes queen of France, then later loses her head during the French Revolution. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:15 a.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. A Sun. 11:04 p.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Mon. 5:05 a.m. HBO Fri. 12:25 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:40 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Mon. 6:39 p.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Fri. 6:38 a.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 9 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Me Before You (2016) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin. A paralyzed man gets a new lease on life when a cheerful young woman becomes his caregiver. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Mon. 9 p.m. CMT Sat. 1 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Showtime Thur. 7 a.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Wed. 9 p.m. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Meet the Robinsons (2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. Disney XD Sat. 5 p.m.

Meet Wally Sparks (1997) ★ Rodney Dangerfield, Debi Mazar. As the threat of cancellation looms, a TV talk show host pulls an outrageous stunt in an attempt to boost his ratings. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Sat. 8:30 p.m. Audience Sun. Noon

The Merchant of Venice (2004) ★★ Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons. Antonio borrows money from Shylock to help his friend Bassanio woo the beautiful heiress Portia. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:25 p.m.

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. Para saldar sus deudas con la mafia y casarse con Samantha, Jerry tiene que hacer un viaje a México en busca de una pistola antigua muy valiosa. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 7 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Midnight Special (2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:10 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:35 a.m.

Midnight Sun (2018) ★ Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger. A teen who lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight finds romance with a young man she’s admired for years. As their relationship starts to blossom, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Sun. 9 p.m. FXX Mon. 4 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014) ★★ Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron. A pistol-packing woman helps a cowardly farmer find his inner courage, but when her outlaw husband rides into town seeking revenge, the farmer must put his newfound bravery to the test. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Tues. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:30 p.m. EPIX Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Mon. 2:40 p.m. Starz Tues. 9:31 a.m. Starz Sat. 7:32 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:43 p.m.

Monkey Business (1931) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo stow away on a trans-Atlantic ocean liner bound for New York and try not to get caught. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Monster House (2006) ★★★ Voices of Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Animated. No adults believe three youths’ assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature that means them harm. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Sun. Noon

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:45 p.m. Disney Wed. 8:35 p.m. Disney Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BBC America Sun. 4 p.m.

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. The British troupe’s sketches include gluttony, birth control and total insignificance. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Sat. 12:26 p.m.

Moonlight in Vermont (2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Morning Glory (1933) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. A stage-struck New England girl meets men and gets a lucky break in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:35 p.m.

El Moro de Cumpas (1976) Antonio Aguilar, Alicia Encinas. Los habitantes de un pueblo se apuesta hasta lo que no poseen, a la velocidad de un caballo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Tues. 6:50 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:50 a.m.

Mothra (1961) ★★ Frankie Sakai, Hiroshi Koizumi. A flying monster terrorizes Japan after a nightclub owner kidnaps two tiny princesses from their island paradise. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964) ★★ Akira Takarada, Yuriko Hoshi. Mothra defends her offspring when Godzilla invades their Pacific island nursery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Moulin Rouge (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Wed. 11:35 a.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:55 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Michael Keaton, Teri Garr. An automotive engineer’s wife gets a job, and he stays home with the children, housework and housewives. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:05 a.m.

Mr. Right (2015) ★★ Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick. A woman comes to a crossroad when she finds out that her new beau is a professional assassin who kills the people who hire him instead of the intended targets. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Mrs. Soffel (1984) ★★ Diane Keaton, Mel Gibson. A warden’s wife in 1901 Pittsburgh falls in love with a condemned man and joins him in an escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. Después de que su hijo es engañado para despertar a un maldito emperador chino, Rick O’Connell y su familia buscan la forma de enviar a él y a sus 10.000 guerreros de regreso a su tumba. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Muppets (2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Wed. 1 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

My Brilliant Career (1979) ★★★ Judy Davis, Sam Neill. In turn-of-the-century Australia, an independent woman tries to make a career as a writer despite pressures to marry. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 11:30 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Mon. 10:37 p.m.

My Soul to Take (2010) ★ Max Thieriot, John Magaro. A teen must figure a way to save his friends from a presumed-dead serial killer who has returned to finish the job he started 16 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Mystery Woman: In the Shadows (2007) ★★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Amateur sleuth Samantha Kinsey is thrust into the world of espionage while searching for a KGB double agent. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Oh Baby (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A couple goes on the run when they are accused of a murder and leave their baby on Samantha’s doorstep. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

Mystery Woman: Redemption (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. An amateur sleuth searches for clues in the murder of a visitor at a bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Wild West Mystery (2006) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Samantha investigates the murder of a cowboy in Clint Taylor’s traveling Wild West show. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Mon. 10:30 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:22 p.m.

The Nanny Is Watching (2018) Talya Carroll, Adam Huber. Following a break-in, Scott and Mara decide to install a deluxe home security system and give their new nanny all of the pass codes. With the codes, the nanny torments the couple by controlling the smart home’s system from her laptop. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:34 a.m.

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) ★★ Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Magical Nanny McPhee helps a harried mother who is trying to care for five children and tend to the family farm while her husband is away at war. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 10 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Net (1995) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Jeremy Northam. Software allowing Internet access to classified government files makes a computer nerd the target of a British hacker’s criminal organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Thur. 3 a.m. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

Neverknock (2017) Jodelle Ferland, Dominique Provost-Chalkley. After Grace and her friends ignore the warnings of a local urban legend, they unleash a creature called Neverknock, which uses their fears to kill them. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Wed. 11 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Thur. 7 p.m. VH1 Fri. 4:55 p.m.

Night of Dark Shadows (1971) ★★ David Selby, Lara Parker. An artist and his bride move into his family mansion, haunted by a ghoulish ancestor. (GP) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 p.m.

The Night of the Iguana (1964) ★★★ Richard Burton, Ava Gardner. In Mexico, a defrocked clergyman juggles relationships with three women of disparate personalities. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Nightcrawler (2014) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo. A freelance cameraman goes to increasingly greater lengths to get shots of the most-lurid and disturbing crimes on the dark streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Tues. 5:05 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:10 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) ★★★ John Saxon, Ronee Blakley. Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his glove, haunts and kills teens in their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4:58 p.m.

Nine (2009) ★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard. An Italian director endures personal and creative crises as he tries to juggle relationships with his wife, his mistress and numerous other women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Nine Lives (2016) ★ Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Garner. A workaholic billionaire tries to communicate with his family when a bizarre turn of events traps him inside the body of a cat named Mr. Fuzzypants. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Wed. 9 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin. Three fed-up secretaries kidnap their sexist boss and force him to authorize office improvements. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. LOGO Tues. 3:30 a.m. LOGO Tues. 12:55 p.m.

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005) ★★★ Filmmaker Martin Scorsese traces Bob Dylan’s evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins. AXS Fri. 7 a.m.

No Escape Room (2018) Jeni Ross, Mark Ghanimé. A father and daughter check out a small town’s escape room and discover something sinister about the place. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Thur. 6 a.m.

No Good Deed (2014) ★ Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage ``no good deed goes unpunished’’ when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:45 a.m.

North Dallas Forty (1979) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Mac Davis. The fast life begins to take its toll on two fun-loving but aging football players. Based on Peter Gent’s novel. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

Nothing Sacred (1937) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Fredric March. A circulation-hungry newspaper brings a terminally ill Vermont woman to New York as a publicity stunt. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Mon. 7:54 p.m.

A Novel Romance (2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Novitiate (2017) ★★★ Margaret Qualley, Melissa Leo. A 17-year-old trains to become a nun as the Roman Catholic Church undergoes radical changes in the early 1960s. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Fri. 1:40 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:34 a.m.

Nowhere Boy (2009) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Kristin Scott Thomas. Raised by his aunt, teenage John Lennon meets his birth mother, Julia, who gives him the gift of music. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 10:10 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Thur. 11 p.m. E Fri. 2 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:40 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 10 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

El Ojo de Vidrio (1969) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. La vida de unos jóvenes, que después de ser maltratados y torturados por la dictadura porfirista, pues les sacan uno de sus ojos y más tarde asesinn al padre de uno de ellos, toman venganza y luchan en nombre de la revolución mexicana. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 4:15 p.m.

The Omen (2006) ★★ Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles. An American diplomat and his wife learn that the child they adopted may be the son of Satan. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 11:49 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:07 p.m. Encore Mon. 5:56 a.m.

Ominous (2015) Barry Watson, Esmé Bianco. Michael and Rachel take a stranger’s offer to resurrect their 6-year-old son, but the child who returns is not the one they once knew. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:16 a.m.

On the Road (2012) ★★ Garrett Hedlund, Sam Riley. An aspiring writer, his new friend and his friend’s seductive wife heed the call of the open road. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A corrupt CIA agent recruits a tormented gunman to stop conspirators from assassinating the president of Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

One Sunday Afternoon (1948) ★★ Dennis Morgan, Janis Paige. A New York dentist marries another girl instead of a strawberry blonde. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 10 a.m.

One Sunday Afternoon (1933) ★★ Gary Cooper, Fay Wray. A dentist who thinks he married the wrong woman plots revenge on the guy who married his original choice. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

One Way Passage (1932) ★★★ William Powell, Kay Francis. A condemned man and dying woman fall in love on a ship from Hong Kong to San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Onion Movie (2008) Daniel Dae Kim, Steven Seagal. Hilarity ensues when a veteran anchorman refuses to adhere to corporate standards. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Encore Thur. 6:05 a.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Sun. 11:55 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:40 p.m. Encore Tues. 2:56 p.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Order (2003) ★ Heath Ledger, Shannyn Sossamon. A priest meets an immortal who can offer absolution to confessors by swallowing their sins. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 5:56 a.m.

The Other Guys (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Two deskbound detectives get more than they bargain for when they take on a seemingly minor case that may turn out to be New York’s biggest crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Tues. 12:47 p.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Our Family Wedding (2010) ★ America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker. Insults fly and tension runs high when two highly competitive men wreak havoc with their children’s wedding plans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Audience Thur. Noon Audience Thur. 5 p.m.

Our House (2018) Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz. A science wiz creates a machine that can bring back dead loved ones, which seems like a great idea -- until the wrong spirits are unleashed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 8:40 a.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 7 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2 a.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. Noon

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Pacific Heights (1990) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Matthew Modine. San Francisco yuppies restore a costly Victorian, then rent a studio to a landlord’s nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:50 a.m.

Pacific Rendezvous (1942) ★★ Lee Bowman, Jean Rogers. A code expert working for Naval Intelligence is assigned to decode enemy messages despite his desire for active duty. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:25 a.m.

ParaNorman (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi. Animated. A ghoul-whispering youngster battles zombies, ghosts, witches and ignorant adults to save his town from an ancient curse. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Thur. 2:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Patient Zero (2018) Matt Smith, Natalie Dormer. A supervirus has turned humankind into highly intelligent, streamlined killers, and an asymptomatic victim who can communicate with the infected must lead the last survivors on a hunt for Patient Zero and a cure. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Fri. 3:45 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:49 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Patriots Day (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon. In the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings, police Sgt. Tommy Saunders, FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers and Commissioner Ed Davis join survivors, first responders and other investigators in a race against time to find the suspects. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A Sun. 2 p.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform ``Band on the Run,’' ``Silly Love Songs,’' ``Maybe I’m Amazed.’' (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Paul, Apostle of Christ (2018) ★★ Jim Caviezel, James Faulkner. Luke ventures to Rome to visit Paul -- the apostle who’s bound in chains and held captive in Nero’s bleakest prison cell. Before Paul’s execution, Luke resolves to write another book that details the birth of what will come to be known as the church. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Tues. 6:19 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:06 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:20 a.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Fri. 5:46 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Disney XD Sun. 2:01 p.m.

The Perfect Score (2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:40 a.m.

The Perfect Soulmate (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Alex Paxton-Beesley. An isolated poet becomes desperate to escape her controlling, abusive husband. She befriends a devoted fan, unwittingly inviting another dangerous person into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:34 a.m.

Personal Best (1982) ★★★ Mariel Hemingway, Patrice Donnelly. Two women runners have an affair while training for the 1980 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Fri. 2 a.m.

Pete’s Dragon (2016) ★★★ Bryce Dallas Howard, Oakes Fegley. Live action/animated. A forest ranger meets a 10-year-old orphan who claims he lives in the woods with a giant, friendly dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Picture Perfect (1997) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Jay Mohr. An advertising executive asks a young man to pose as her fiance so that she will be eligible for a promotion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Pineapple Express (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, James Franco. A stoner who witnessed a murder flees with his dealer when a drug lord and crooked cop trace a rare strain of marijuana back to them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. MTV Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Pink Panther (1963) ★★★ Peter Sellers, David Niven. Clumsy Inspector Jacques Clouseau chases a jewel thief and his nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Thur. 11:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Players Club (1998) ★★ LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BET Mon. 8:58 p.m. BET Tues. 3:33 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow. The zany graduates attempt to stop rampant acts of vandalism when they take to the meanest beat on the streets. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson. An American Indian helps a broke and homeless family, once again prey to a poltergeist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Possession (2002) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Eckhart. Two scholars investigate an illicit romance between two poets of the Victorian era. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 11:25 a.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Zach Gilford. An optimistic graduate gets a rude awakening when she fails to find a job and must move back in with her eccentric family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Audience Sun. 9:30 a.m. Audience Sun. 12:30 p.m. Audience Sun. 5:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 1:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 5:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

Preciosa (1965) Ana Bertha Lepe, Julio Alemán. Una cantante hace famosa la canción ''Preciosa’’ y su compositor vicioso se regenera para ser aceptado por ella. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TBS Sun. 9:30 a.m. TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) ★★ Lily James, Sam Riley. In 19th-century England, Elizabeth Bennet, master of martial arts and weaponry, joins forces with zombie killer Mr. Darcy to battle the undead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Sun. 3:12 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway. A woman gives etiquette lessons to her reluctant granddaughter who is heir apparent to a throne. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Thur. 12:59 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:34 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Pumpkin Pie Wars (2016) Julie Gonzalo, Eric Aragon. The respective children of two rival bakers fall in love while preparing to compete against each other in a pumpkin pie contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Mon. 3 p.m.

Q Ball (2019) The inmates on the San Quentin Warriors basketball team search for redemption from their troubled pasts. In a place where freedom is taken away, the game provides a path forward. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. FS1 Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Quicksand (1950) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Jeanne Cagney. A garage mechanic robs the till for a date with a gold digger, then sinks even lower. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:30 p.m.

R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (2016) Corey Fogelmanis, Sophie Reynolds. One enchanted jewel stands between Earth and an army of evil spirits led by Phears, a devious ghoul. With the help of his new girlfriend and ghost pals, Max Doyle races to find the crystal and save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Rafter Romance (1933) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Norman Foster. Two roommates who work different shifts eventually meet and fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Encore Mon. 7:48 a.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:35 p.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) ★★★ James Dean, Natalie Wood. Tragedy follows when a new-to-town, troublemaking teen meets other anguished children of feckless parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Red Planet (2000) ★ Val Kilmer, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Earth dies, a team of American astronauts tries to colonize Mars to save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:35 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Redemption (1930) ★ John Gilbert, Conrad Nagel. A man’s wife and best friend become lovers in Russia, thinking he is dead. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Regarding Henry (1991) ★★ Harrison Ford, Annette Bening. Two bullets force a career-driven Manhattan lawyer to start life over with his loving wife and daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:05 a.m.

The Relic (1997) ★★ Penelope Ann Miller, Tom Sizemore. A homicide detective helps a biologist hunt a giant creature that is killing people in a Chicago museum. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 1:28 p.m. Starz Sun. 2:35 a.m.

The Remains of the Day (1993) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson. An English butler’s devotion to service keeps him from the housekeeper he loves in 1930s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KPBS Sun. 10 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Rescue Dawn (2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 9:25 a.m.

Rescuing Madison (2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m.

Return to House on Haunted Hill (2007) ★★ Amanda Righetti, Erik Palladino. Ariel and her boyfriend, Paul, are kidnapped by deranged anthropology student Desmond and forced to help search for a statue worth millions inside an abandoned insane asylum. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Fri. 5:14 a.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick, Poindexter and Booger attend a big fraternity convention in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation (1992) ★★ Robert Carradine, Ted McGinley. Skolnick and fellow alumni help their nerd fraternity block a power play at the old alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick and his fellow nerds plan a bachelor party for Booger whose future in-laws disapprove. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

Revolutionary Road (2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:40 a.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

The Ring Two (2005) ★★ Naomi Watts, Simon Baker. A female journalist must prevent evil Samara from taking possession of her son’s soul. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sun. 2:50 p.m.

Rio Conchos (1964) ★★★ Stuart Whitman, Richard Boone. A cavalry captain, an ex-Rebel, a Mexican killer and a soldier hunt a madman running guns to Apaches. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 8:10 a.m.

Robots (2005) ★★★ Voices of Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry. Animated. A robot leads a revolution against a corporate bigwig who wants to send older-model cyborgs to the scrap heap. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sat. 9:49 a.m.

Rock Dog (2016) ★★ Voices of Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard. Animada. Una radio caída del cielo cambia la hasta entonces apacible vida de un mastín tibetano. El perro descubre el rock y abandona su aldea para encontrar a un músico legendario y convertirse en una estrella del rock. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. A scientist and a British spy who once escaped from Alcatraz are sent to the former island prison to stop a disgruntled war hero from obliterating San Francisco with chemical warheads. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Thur. Noon

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri. 7:18 p.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Robert Pine, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Romance sobre ruedas (1969) César Costa, Tere Velázquez. Dos amigos ganan un concurso con un carro que ellos mismos están armando en su trabajo y le llaman ''Satán’’. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Fri. 11:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 a.m.

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 8 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sun. 8:17 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:24 p.m.

Running on Empty (1988) ★★★ Christine Lahti, River Phoenix. Two former ‘60s radicals live underground with their sons, one of whom wants to stop running. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Ruta Madre (2019) Paulina Gaitán, Lia Marie Johnson. After he gets his heart broken, a Mexican-American singer embarks on a road trip through Mexico to reconnect with his roots. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 4:03 a.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Syfy Fri. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3 p.m.

Sabotage (1936) ★★★ Sylvia Sidney, Oscar Homolka. A London housewife learns that her husband is helping a secret group planting bombs in public places. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:40 p.m.

The Sandman (2017) Haylie Duff, Tobin Bell. A monster from a little girl’s nightmares comes to life and attacks anyone who would harm her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Fri. 5 p.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate claims that a theme park is haunted. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001) ★★ Voices of Joe Alaskey, Bob Bergen. Animated. Transported into a video game, the gang must survive different levels of difficulty to solve a mystery. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TOON Fri. 9 a.m.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate a group of ghouls terrorizing people. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Seagull (2018) Saoirse Ronan, Annette Bening. At a picturesque lakeside estate, a love triangle unfolds between the diva Irina, her lover Boris, and the ingenue Nina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Tues. 2:56 a.m. Encore Tues. 10 a.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 6:50 p.m.

Secondhand Hearts (2017) Ben Isaacs, Mallory Corinne. A photographer discovers that the woman he fell in love with while on a trip to Japan is his girlfriend’s older sister. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Helen Slater. A would-be yuppie from Kansas sorts mail in Manhattan but pretends to be a corporate executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Secretariat (2010) ★★★ Diane Lane, John Malkovich. Penny Chenery takes over her ailing father’s Thoroughbred farm and, together with trainer Lucien Laurin, fosters a colt that wins horse racing’s Triple Crown in 1973. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMT Wed. 8 p.m. CMT Wed. 11 p.m.

Secrets in Suburbia (2017) Brianna Brown, Brody Behr. After learning of a murder plot against her, an otherwise kind-hearted housewife exacts a deadly plan of revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Seduced by My Neighbor (2018) Andrea Bogart, Trevor St. John. A single mom moves into the suburbs and starts dating a firefighter, only to find herself the target of an obsessive neighborhood watchman who aims to prove he’s the best man to protect her -- even if he has to create the danger himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 11:03 p.m.

Serendipity (2001) ★★ John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale. A man and a woman try to find each other after spending one night together 10 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Fri. 5:05 a.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. E Sat. 7 p.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. CMT Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 5:27 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Shall We Dance (1937) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Ballet dancer Petrov woos a musical star at sea and in New York, despite rumors of their marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Sat. 3 a.m. E Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 5:35 a.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sun. 3:42 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Short Circuit 2 (1988) ★★ Fisher Stevens, Michael McKean. Harmless military robot No. 5 goes to the city, where people see him as a marketable novelty item. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

Shut In (2016) ★ Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt. Living in isolation in rural Maine, a widowed child psychologist starts to believe that the ghost of a missing boy is in her house during a dangerous ice storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sun. 4:27 a.m.

Side Streets (1934) ★ Aline MacMahon, Paul Kelly. A San Francisco shopkeeper hires a derelict sailor, weds him and deals with a series of life crises. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sun. 1 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Sin City (2005) ★★★ Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki. Lawmen, prostitutes, a hulking thug and other sordid characters run amok in a crime-ridden metropolis. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Sat. 11 a.m.

Single White Female (1992) ★★ Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A software designer shares her Manhattan apartment with a young woman who’s dangerous. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. Noon

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Fri. 11:51 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:36 p.m.

Sleepwalkers (1992) ★ Brian Krause, Madchen Amick. Mother-and-son monsters who survive on the blood of young women move to a sleepy town in Indiana. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Sundance Wed. 3:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:05 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 10:35 p.m.

The Smurfs 2 (2013) ★ Neil Patrick Harris, Brendan Gleeson. Live action/animated. Papa and the rest of the Smurfs reunite with their human friends to rescue Smurfette from the clutches of evil wizard Gargamel. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

The Smurfs (2011) ★ Hank Azaria, Neil Patrick Harris. Live action/animated. A magic portal transports the little blue people to Manhattan, where they must find a way back to their village before evil wizard Gargamel can find them. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 2 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat. 4 p.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

The Snowman (2017) ★ Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson. For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but a routine homicide. His investigation leads him to ``The Snowman Killer,’' an elusive sociopath who taunts Hole with cat-and-mouse games. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:35 a.m.

La Sonrisa de los Pobres (1964) Julio Alemán, Patricia Conde. Un mecánico se casa con una joven pero ambos pierden el empleo y la felicidad vuelve cuando saben que esperan un hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Tues. 11:03 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:36 a.m.

Sorority Boys (2002) ★ Barry Watson, Michael Rosenbaum. Accused of stealing by other fraternity members, three chauvinists pose as women while trying to find the real culprits. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:25 p.m.

Soul Food (1997) ★★★ Vanessa L. Williams, Vivica A. Fox. Three sisters deal with romantic crises and their widowed mother’s fatal illness. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sun. 2:32 a.m.

Spawn (1997) ★★ John Leguizamo, Michael Jai White. A clown from Hell allows a badly scarred man, Al Simmons, to return to Earth on a mission to conquer the world. Simmons agrees in hopes of seeing his wife, but must ultimately choose between good and evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:50 p.m. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Species II (1998) ★ Michael Madsen, Natasha Henstridge. A half-alien female escapes from a government compound to search for the half-alien male who has been raping and fatally impregnating women. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:40 p.m.

Species III (2004) ★ Sunny Mabrey, Robin Dunne. An alien hybrid beauty follows her overwhelming, but deadly, urge to mate while commandos hunt her down. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Spielberg (2017) Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his colleagues discuss the classic movies that made him famous, including ``Jaws,’' ``Raiders of the Lost Ark,’' ``E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,’' ``Jurassic Park,’' ``Schindler’s List’’ and ``Saving Private Ryan.’' (NR) 2 hrs. 27 mins. HBO Mon. 11:55 a.m.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin (2004) Voices of Sonja Ball, Bruce Dinsmore. Animated. A scarecrow and a spider trio help an odd-shaped pumpkin overcome his feelings of shame and inadequacy. (G) 45 mins. Disney Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Wed. 2 p.m. FX Thur. 10 a.m.

Ssuperzam el invencible (1971) Claudio Lanuza, Raul Martinez. Tres extraterrestres llegan a la Tierra y causan pánico. Superzán deberá resolver el misterio que los rodea antes de que alguien salga herido. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Stand and Deliver (1988) ★★★ Edward James Olmos, Lou Diamond Phillips. Los Angeles high-school teacher Jaime Escalante leads a street punk and his classmates into calculus. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Thur. 8:55 a.m. Encore Thur. 8 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Step Up 3 (2010) ★★ Rick Malambri, Adam G. Sevani. Street dancers team with a freshman from New York University for a high-stakes showdown against the world’s best hip-hop dancers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Sat. 11:22 a.m.

Stickman (2017) Alanna Bale, Valerie Buhagiar. As a child, when Emma was wrongly accused of murdering her sister, she knew the Stickman committed the crime. Years later, although she has her demons under control, the Stickman returns to wreak havoc. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Wed. 1 p.m.

Stigmata (1999) ★ Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne. An atheist’s visions and manifestations of wounds like those of the crucified Christ prompt the Vatican to send an investigator. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:05 a.m.

Still Waiting ... (2009) Justin Long, Danneel Harris. When a competing eatery steals their customers, restaurant employees hatch a raunchy plan to drum up business. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Sting (1973) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Robert Redford. To avenge a murder, two con men bilk a mobster with their betting-room scam in 1930s Chicago. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Stop the Wedding (2016) Rachel Boston, Niall Matter. A young, single attorney discovers that her mother’s new fiance is a TV star known more his failed marriages than his acting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Strictly Dishonorable (1951) ★★ Ezio Pinza, Janet Leigh. An Italian opera star has a marriage of convenience with an innocent fan from Mississippi. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Stuck on You (2003) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. Conjoined twins go to Hollywood and land a role on a television show starring Cher. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Thur. 4:01 a.m. Starz Thur. 11:53 a.m.

Sucker Punch (2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:25 a.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Tues. 9 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Fri. 4:09 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:16 a.m.

Summertree (1971) ★★ Michael Douglas, Jack Warden. A guitar-player faces his father, mother and lover, and a call to Vietnam. (GP) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:10 a.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Tues. 2:37 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:35 p.m.

SuperGrid (2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:40 a.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Suspiria (1977) ★★★ Jessica Harper, Stefania Casini. A New York ballerina enrolls at a haunted dance academy run by witches in the Black Forest. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:50 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 7:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990) ★★ Deborah Harry, Christian Slater. A doomed boy stalls a witch with three tales: ``Lot 249,’' ``Cat From Hell’’ and ``Lover’s Vow.’' (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Mon. Noon Freeform Mon. 7 p.m.

Tea and Sympathy (1956) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, John Kerr. Marked as a sissy, a preppie turns to his housemaster’s understanding wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Ten Thousand Bedrooms (1957) ★★ Dean Martin, Anna Maria Alberghetti. An American hotel tycoon goes to Rome and courts a girl who cannot marry until her three sisters do. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Tengo 17 años (1964) Rocío Dúrcal, Pedro Osinaga. Una joven rica, que es huérfana de madre, huye de su casa y se refugia con una familia que se dedica a la alfarería. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986) ★★ Dennis Hopper, Caroline Williams. A retired Texas Ranger pursues a killer named Leatherface and his family of chainsaw-wielding cannibals. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Thur. 4 a.m.

Thank You for Smoking (2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun. 6:20 p.m. TMC Mon. 5:20 a.m.

The 39 Steps (1935) ★★★★ Robert Donat, Madeleine Carroll. Spies and the police chase a handcuffed couple who cannot stand each other. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:05 p.m.

A Thousand Words (2012) ★ Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington. A fast-talking literary agent must learn how to live without speech upon discovering that he has only a thousand words left to say before he dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:50 p.m.

The Three Faces of Eve (1957) ★★★ Joanne Woodward, Lee J. Cobb. A psychiatrist attempts to help a troubled housewife with three distinct personalities. Woodward won an Oscar. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 5:55 p.m.

A Ticklish Affair (1963) ★★★ Shirley Jones, Gig Young. A Navy commander answers an SOS flashing from a window in a San Diego widow’s house. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 p.m.

‘Til Death Do Us Part (2017) ★ Taye Diggs, Annie Ilonzeh. Madison Roland finds love with another man after she leaves her abusive husband, Michael, and changes her identity. All seems well, until Michael discovers Madison’s whereabouts and re-creates her nightmare all over again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Mon. 6:03 p.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Golf Tues. 5 p.m. Golf Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Mon. 7 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Fri. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Torture Money (1937) Edwin Maxwell, George Lynn. A cop goes under cover to break up a gang of crooks committing insurance fraud. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m.

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1976) ★★ Ben Johnson, Andrew Prine. A hooded madman stalks the lovers’ lanes of Texarkana in this fact-based account of a 1946 killing spree. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:20 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Fri. 7 p.m.

Trapped (1949) ★★ Lloyd Bridges, John Hoyt. An ex-counterfeiter leads an undercover agent to a gang using his best plates. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Trapped Sisters (2016) Alexandra Park, Nora-Jane Noone. Two sisters must survive an entire night trapped beneath the fiberglass cover of a public pool. They are at the mercy of the night janitor, who sees the trapped sisters as an opportunity to solve some of her own problems. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019) Ian Lake, Addison Holley. When a teenager reveals that she is gay to her devout Mormon parents, they decide to send her to a conversion therapy home in Utah. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

The Tree of Life (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:05 a.m.

El Tren de la Muerte (1975) Julio Alemán, Patricia Rivera. Un forastero ha regresado tras varios años para cumplir un juramento: matar a los asesinos de su padre y de su hermana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

¡Tres Amigos! (1970) Andrés García, Lucha Villa. Un hombre y sus dos hijos van a la ciudad a vender ganado y son testigos de la muerte de un amigo al que juran vengar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Los Triunfadores (1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. En pleno campo de batalla, un mexicano en la guerra de Vietnam recuerda a sus amistades y a su banda musical. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

True Grit (1969) ★★★ John Wayne, Glen Campbell. One-eyed Marshal ``Rooster’’ Cogburn and a Texas Ranger help a girl find her father’s killer. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Truly, Madly, Sweetly (2018) Nikki DeLoach, Dylan Neal. Natalie and Eric must learn to work together after they both inherit an old, historic bakery. Natalie soon realizes that she has a chance to have it all -- a business to call her own, and the true love of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Sun. Noon BET Sun. 11:29 p.m.

22 Jump Street (2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m. FX Sun. 11:02 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. POP Fri. 1 p.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella debe elegir entre Edward y Jacob mientras ocurre una serie de asesinatos y un vampiro vengativo acecha. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 4 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sat. 1 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sun. 5:10 p.m. Starz Mon. 8:12 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:49 p.m.

Two Little Pups (1936) Animated. Two puppies chase a hen when she tries to eat something from the garden. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m. FX Fri. 10 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:30 a.m.

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:35 p.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Under the Autumn Moon (2018) Lindy Booth, Wes Brown. While scouting a dude ranch for the outdoor adventure company that employs her, a woman rediscovers her passion for the great outdoors and becomes smitten with the ranch’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Under the Bed (2017) Hannah New, Beverly D’Angelo. An obsessed stalker befriends a despondent woman on social media and takes up residence in her home by hiding out under her bed. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Undercover Brother (2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:59 p.m.

An Unfinished Life (2005) ★★ Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman. Old wounds get a chance to heal when a Wyoming rancher shelters his abused daughter-in-law and her child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Thur. 8:10 p.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Wed. Noon Showtime Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Union Depot (1932) ★★★ Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Joan Blondell. A hobo finds a handbag in a train station and becomes a gentleman for a day with a chorus girl. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2 a.m.

Upside Down (2012) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jim Sturgess. Though it is forbidden, a man devises a way to reunite with a long-lost love from the twin world that sits just above his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. CMT Tues. 7 p.m. CMT Tues. 10 p.m.

Valente Quintero (1973) Antonio Aguilar, Saby Kamalich. Dos oficiales zapatistas que han sido amigos por toda la vida se convierten en rivales por el amor de una hermosa mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Valentine in the Vineyard (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. Winemakers plan a wedding while also executing a high-stakes business expansion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett. A Caribbean vampire seeks the half-vampire, half-human New York homicide detective destined to be his bride. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 2:05 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Mon. 10:03 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:57 p.m.

Veronica Mars (2014) ★★★ Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring. On the eve of her law-school graduation, Veronica turns amateur sleuth once again after ex-boyfriend, Logan, becomes a murder suspect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 7:35 a.m.

The Village (2004) ★★ Bryce Dallas Howard, Joaquin Phoenix. Members of a 19th-century community fear the strange creatures that inhabit the surrounding forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Viral (2016) ★★ Sofia Black-D’Elia, Analeigh Tipton. Separated from their father, two teenage sisters try to survive an apocalyptic viral outbreak that leads to a quarantine. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TBS Mon. 4:15 a.m.

Virus (1999) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, William Baldwin. Passengers on a sinking ship board a seemingly deserted Russian vessel containing a mutating alien force. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Tues. 4:37 a.m.

Voyage of the Damned (1976) ★★★ Faye Dunaway, Max von Sydow. A captain returns to Germany with a ship of doomed Jewish refugees, rejected by Cuba as a Nazi propaganda stunt. (PG) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:55 a.m.

Waking Ned Devine (1998) ★★★ Ian Bannen, David Kelly. Two elderly Irishmen scheme to claim the winnings of a villager who died of shock at hitting a lottery jackpot. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Thur. 6:35 a.m.

A Walk in the Clouds (1995) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón. A married chocolate salesman agrees to pose for a day as the new husband of a pregnant vineyard heiress in postwar California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 7:25 a.m.

Wall Street (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen. Oliver Stone’s tale of the career of an ambitious stockbroker and his involvement with a ruthless corporate raider. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Tues. 7:23 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:23 a.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Warren Miller’s Face of Winter (2018) Jonny Moseley. New and veteran athletes pay tribute to the late Warren Miller. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Tues. 5:38 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Wedding Plan (2016) ★★★ Noa Koler, Amos Tamam. After her fiance calls off their wedding a month before the ceremony, a woman decides to keep the reservation and trusts God will provide her with a husband. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:55 a.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m. Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m.

A Weekend With the Family (2016) Marques Houston, Karrueche Tran. A young attorney tries to keep the peace when his loving girlfriend arranges a surprise get-together with both of their families. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 7:15 a.m. HBO Sat. 2 p.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:10 a.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:35 p.m.

The Wheeler Dealers (1963) ★★★ James Garner, Lee Remick. A Texas oil rascal woos a Wall Street stock analyst and takes the market for a ride. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 a.m.

When a Stranger Calls (1979) ★★ Charles Durning, Carol Kane. A retired police detective hunts a deranged British seaman out to re-create a baby sitter’s horror. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AXS Thur. 7 p.m. AXS Thur. 8:45 p.m. AXS Fri. 4:15 p.m.

When in Rome (2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Fri. 8:20 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:37 p.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Fri. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. 5 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. WGN America Sat. 7 p.m.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) ★★★★ Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd. Live action/animated. In a world where cartoons coexist with humans, a private eye tries to clear a long-eared fugitive of murder charges. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Wild Bill (1995) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ellen Barkin. The legendary gunfighter resumes romance with Calamity Jane, faces an upstart and copes with his past in late-1800s Dakota Territory. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Fri. Noon

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 12:30 p.m.

A Winter Princess (2019) Natalie Hall. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery (2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 a.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:35 a.m. EPIX Sat. Noon

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m. Audience Fri. 5 p.m.

The Wrong Student (2017) Jessica Morris, Jason-Shane Scott. A student becomes obsessed with her soccer coach When he rejects her advances, she turns her unhealthy rage at his girlfriend, attempting to sabotage her entire life. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. El profesor Xavier lidera a Wolverine y otros superhéroes contra Magneto, un mutante que dominará a la humanidad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 5 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. USA Sat. 4:50 p.m. USA Sat. 9 p.m.

You Can’t Say No (2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

You Might Be the Killer (2018) Fran Kranz, Alyson Hannigan. A camp counselor suffering from memory loss finds himself in the middle of a horror movie massacre. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Thur. 8:01 a.m. Syfy Fri. 3 a.m.

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 11:33 p.m.

Young Adult (2011) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt. A writer unexpectedly bonds with a former classmate after she returns home to relive her glory days and steal her now-married high-school sweetheart. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:40 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Young Bess (1953) ★★★ Jean Simmons, Stewart Granger. Henry VIII’s daughter Elizabeth has a forbidden romance with naval hero Thomas Seymour. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8 p.m. AXS Mon. 10 p.m.

The Young Stranger (1957) ★★ James MacArthur, Kim Hunter. A Hollywood producer and his wife lose touch with their teenage son. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Z for Zachariah (2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:05 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Zodiac (2007) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo. Investigators and reporters become obsessed with finding the elusive serial killer terrorizing San Francisco in the late 1960s and ‘70s. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Thur. 7 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Disney Sun. 6 p.m.

