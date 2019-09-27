What’s on TV Monday: ‘Prodigal Son’ on Fox

SERIES

The Neighborhood When Grover (Hank Greenspan) gets into a fight with a bully at school, Gemma (Beth Behrs) is torn between her roles as principal and mom. Also, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) encourages Marty (Marcel Spears) to stand up to his own bully but is shocked when he learns who that bully is. Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney and Tichina Arnold also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured performers in the season finale include Woody Aragon, Denny Corby, Sinbad Max and John Walton. Alyson Hannigan is the host. 8 p.m. CW

9-1-1 As a giant tsunami hits the Santa Monica Pier, Buck and Christopher (Oliver Stark, Gavin McHugh) are among those whose lives are in danger. Angela Bassett and Peter Krause also star in this new episode with guest stars Ronda Rousey and William Russ. 8 p.m. Fox

Bob Hearts Abishola Bob (Billy Gardell) tries a low-key approach in his courtship of Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), but her meddling aunt and uncle (Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley) complicate things. Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones and Maribeth Monroe also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise When an immigration agent pursues a defendant in Lola’s (Simone Missick) courtroom, she fends him off while determining the appropriate sentence for the offender, an undocumented immigrant whose crime was warning people that a grocery store was selling spoiled goods. 9 p.m. CBS

Prodigal Son As Malcolm (Tom Payne) tries to get into the mind of a serial killer, he must deal with repercussions of seeing his father (Michael Sheen) again for the first time in years in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

The Terror: Infamy Chester and Luz (Derek Mio, Cristina Rodlo) have reached a turning point in their relationship while Amy (Miki Ishikawa) is tormented by a powerful nemesis in this new episode. 9 p.m. AMC

A Very Brady Renovation Barry Williams joins Lara Spencer and Jasmine Roth to re-create his attic bedroom. Jasmine also works on Mike and Carol Brady’s master bedroom with Mike Lookinland. 9 p.m. HGTV

POV “The Silence of Others,” a new documentary from Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar, chronicles the first attempt in 77 years to prosecute heinous crimes committed in Spain during the 40-year dictatorship of General Francisco Franco. 10 p.m. KOCE and 10:30 p.m. KPBS

SPECIALS

The Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Challenge For nearly 15 years, resourceful designers from around the world have gotten together to show off their ingenious wedding dress creations made with the two-ply product, and this new special is the first time the event has been broadcast on TV. Paige Davis hosts and the finished products are evaluated by bridal expert Monte Durham (“Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta”), fashion entrepreneur Jeremiah Brent (“Nate & Jeremiah by Design”) and Zanna Roberts Rassi from Marie Claire magazine. 10 p.m. TLC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Lonnie Bunch; podcast host Gretchen Rubin (“Happier”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kristin Chenoweth performs; Rob Lowe; Henry Winkler (“Alien Superstar”); Gregg and Evan Spiridellis (“Storybots”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. A 3-year-old cancer patient; Oliver Stark (“9-1-1”); Marcellas Reynolds; Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Paris Hilton; Deborah Norville; chef Aarón Sánchez. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rob Lowe. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bobby Berk (“Queer Eye”); cast members of “Bob Hearts Abishola.” (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sara Gilbert; John Goodman; Laurie Metcalf; Lecy Goranson; Michael Fishman; Emma Kenney. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Duane “Dog” Chapman, who had checked himself out of the hospital against advice. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show America Ferrera, Tituss Burgess and Ronnie Woo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Angela and Nelson from “Ex on the Beach”. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Cena (“Playing With Fire”); Pete Yorn performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez (“The Riveras”); guest co-host Jessica Moore. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé “Ageless Vegan: The Secret to Living a Long and Healthy Plant-Based Life.” (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Season premiere) Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan David Cross. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James Spader; Ruby Rose; Elvis Duran; Koffee performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hillary Rodham Clinton; Chelsea Clinton; Wilco performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Christian Slater; Kaitlyn Dever; Gary Clark Jr. performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Oscar Isaac; Sean Casey; Kevin Millar; Avril Lavigne performs; Roy Mayorga performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Barbie Ferreira; Alexa Demie. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NFL Football The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 5 p.m. ESPN