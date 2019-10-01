L.A. Phil names a longtime insider, Chad Smith, as its new CEO

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced Tuesday its new chief executive is Chad Smith, the orchestra’s chief operating officer. He takes the post immediately.

“The LA Phil has been my creative home for the last 17 years and I am honored to be stepping into this role,” Smith said in a statement. “Supporting the expansive vision of Gustavo and his deeply held commitment to serving the whole of the LA community has never been more important, and I continue to strive to support that work.”

Smith, 48, a native of Gettysburg, Penn., studied European history at Tufts University and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in vocal performance from the New England Conservatory. He joined the L.A. Phil in 2002 but then left for a stint at the New York Philharmonic. In 2006 he returned to the L.A. Phil as vice president of artistic planning, and in 2015 he was named COO.

LA Phil Board Chair Thomas L. Beckmen said Smith had done “years of brilliant work in advancing the LA Phil in every aspect of its mission, from planning and commissioning our extraordinary presentations of new music, to heightening the orchestra’s profile at the Hollywood Bowl, to overseeing our crucial educational programs and helping to launch YOLA.”

“As we focus on ensuring that our great orchestra thrives,” Smith added, “as we continue to grow our YOLA program, and as we imagine new ways our programming can connect to existing audiences while inviting in new listeners, I could not be more excited about beginning my new role.”

His latest appointment marks the second time the organization has named a CEO in less than two years. Smith replaces Simon Woods, a London native who came to the orchestra in January 2018 from the Seattle Symphony. Woods resigned unexpectedly last month, leaving many in the arts world shocked.

Woods said his “hopes and aspirations lie elsewhere.” The L.A. Phil declined to give any more information.

In the wake of Woods’ departure, board chair Jay Rasulo and board chair designate Thomas L. Beckmen assumed interim leadership of the orchestra.

Woods and now Smith follow Deborah Borda, who served as president and chief executive for 17 years before departing for New York. Borda left behind a financially secure and internationally renowned orchestra, having grown the L.A. Phil budget from $46 million in 1999 to $125 million when Woods arrived.

Smith has been named the next artistic director of the Ojai Music Festival, replacing Thomas Morris. His first festival takes place in 2020.

Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel said he’s known Smith for about a decade and he considers him “an exceptional colleague, partner and friend,” he said. “We share the same vision of excellence for the future of our institution, and I have complete faith that he will help me deliver on our immense dreams and responsibilities to the next generation - artistically, educationally and musically.”

