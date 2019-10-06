Classical music in L.A. this week: ‘The Light in the Piazza’ and more

Here is a list of classical music performances for in L.A. for Oct. 6-13:

Camerata Pacifica Beethoven’s String Quartet in A Minor and Schubert’s Piano Sonata in B-flat Major. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St. Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also at The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org

Classical Dreams The Viano String Quartet performs. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org

Dudamel Conducts Gershwin & Copland Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil open the orchestra’s new season with Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” featuring soprano Julia Bullock; Gershwin’s Concerto in F featuring pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet; Previn’s “ Can Spring Be Far Behind?”; and Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” Suite. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$232. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

The Hanson-Koobs Chamber Music Series LA Phil violinist and concertmaster Martin Chalifour, et al., perform Schubert’s String Quartet in D Minor, “Death and the Maiden,” and more. La Sierra University, Troesh Conference Center, Zapara School of Business, 4500 Riverwalk Pkwy., Riverside. Sun., 7 p.m. $5-$15. (951) 785-2036. lasierra.edu

Jackie Evancho The young soprano performs. Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sun., 6 p.m. $24-$104. (800) 745-3000. ticketmaster.com

La Bohème LA Opera presents Komische Oper Berlin’s production of the Puccini classic about young artists in 19th century Paris; in Italian with English supertitles; contains adult content and brief nudity. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series opens its 10th season with “Luminous Vienna,” a program of works for piano and strings by Beethoven, Mozart, Handel and Haydn. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $95. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com

Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome Mozart and Brahms quintets for clarinet and strings, with clarinetist Pierre Génisson, cellist Cécilia Tsan, et al. Mount Wilson Observatory, L.A. Sun., 3 and 5 p.m. $50. mtwilson.edu

25th Anniversary Salute New West Symphony opens its season with Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” and Corigliano’s “Salute,” plus Gershwin’s Concerto in F featuring improvisations by the Marcus Roberts Trio. Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo. Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$96. (866) 776-8400. newwestsymphony.org

Los Angeles Chapter of the American Guild of Organists Organist Jacob Benda plays works by Clarence Mader including “Concerto for Organ.” First United Methodist Church of Glendale, 134 N. Kenwood St., Glendale. Mon., 8 p.m. Free. laago.org

Beethoven’s Late Genius Members of the LA Phil play chamber music by Beethoven, Haydn and Lowell Liebermann. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Dudamel Conducts Music from the Americas The LA Phil performs Chávez’s Symphony No. 2, “Sinfonía India”; the world premiere of Esteban Benzecry’s ““Universos infinitos” piano concerto with pianist Sergio Tiempo; and Copland’s “Rodeo” and “Fanfare for the Common Man.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $72-$222. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Brooklyn Rider and Magos Herrera The N.Y.-based string quartet and the Mexican-born jazz vocalist reinterpret classic Ibero-American songs. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $29-$59. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

Academy of St Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble Pieces by Brahms and Mendelssohn plus the West Coast premiere of Sally Beamish’s Octet for Strings in E flat. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $69 and up. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

The Light in the Piazza LA Opera presents Renée Fleming, Dove Cameron and Brian Stokes Mitchell in the Craig Lucas-Adam Guettel romantic musical about a woman and her daughter on vacation in Florence, Italy, in 1953. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 20. $29 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Nicole’s Favorites Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble marks 20 years under artistic director Dr. Nicole Baker with a program of works by Tallis, Monteverdi and others. St. Bede’s Episcopal Church, 3590 Grand View Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 122 S. California Ave., Monrovia. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

Propositional Music: David Rosenboom Portrait Concert A salute to the experimental-music pioneer includes performances by Isaura String Quartet and Rosenboom himself. Wild Beast Concert Pavilion, California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Pkwy., Valencia. Sat., 6 p.m. Free. calarts.edu

Quartetto di Cremona The quartet is joined by clarinetist David Orlowsky for a klezmer-infused program of works by contemporary composers Aviya Kopelman, Betty Olivero and Osvaldo Golijov. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $39-$99. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

Max Richter The composer is joined by American Contemporary Music Ensemble and soprano Grace Davidson for selections from his forthcoming album plus highlights from his eight-hour work “Sleep.” Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m. $28-$59. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu

Second Saturday Series LA Phil violinist Lyndon Johnston Taylor is joined by pianist Hyewon Cho and violist Michael Larco for works by Bach, Grieg, Mozart and Gershwin. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Sat., 5 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 244-7241.

Session Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra presents L.A.-based ensemble Wild Up in this program of contemporary works, with site-specific visual concepts staged by Four Larks. Pico Union Project, 1153 Valencia St., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $39. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

Symphonies for Youth: Copland’s America The LA Phil presents a kid-friendly exploration of the composer’s music. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $23, $27. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Synchromy The L.A. composer collective teams with cello-flute duo Autoduplicity for an evening of musical fun and games. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org

Camera Lucida Chamber music by Shostakovich, Bartok and Bridge. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

The Every Person’s Guide to the Orchestra Music appreciation with KUSC’s Alan Chapman. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Restoration Concerts The New Hollywood String Quartet plays pieces by Beethoven, Schumann and Purcell. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333. friendsofsopaslibrary.org

Second Sundays at Two Violinist Ken Aiso and pianist Valeria Morgovskaya play pieces by Beethoven and De Falla. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.