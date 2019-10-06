Museums in L.A. this week: Manet at the Getty and more

Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Oct. 6-13:

Openings

Open House: Gala Porras-Kim The artist uses a diverse set of works to explore how museums care for their collections. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Opens Mon.; ends May 11. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to the Geffen Contemporary; jurors and under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

Manet and Modern Beauty Exhibit focusing on the final years of the 19th century French painter’s life includes portraits, still lifes, café and garden scenes and more. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Jan. 12. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

The Elevated Eye: Aerial Photography Past and Present Images from contemporary artists and NASA, plus video, satellite models and drones. Forest Lawn Museum, 1712 S. Glendale Blvd., Glendale. Opens Thu.; ends March 8. Free. (323) 340-4545. forestlawn.com

Natural History of Horror: The Science of Scary Exhibit uses film clips, props and museum specimens to explore the scientific inspiration for monsters from classic horror movies like “Dracula,” “Frankenstein” and “The Creature From the Black Lagoon.” The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Starts Thu.; ends April 19. Open 7 days. $14 and up; 2 and under, free. (213) 763-DINO. nhm.org

Thomas Hunt: California Modernist Paintings by the artist who worked in Laguna Beach in the 1920s. Also on display: “Laurie Brown: Photographs,” documenting disrupted landscapes; and “Etchings by Mildred Bryant Brooks,” featuring works by the local print maker. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Starts next Sun.; ends Jan. 12. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org