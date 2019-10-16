8 best things to do in L.A., including a Day of the Dead show with Lila Downs

This weekend singer Lila Downs helps get you ready for the Day of the Dead, Mariinsky Ballet returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts with the timeless tale “La Bayadère,” and a decidely different revival of “Little Shop of Horrors” closes in Pasadena. Los Angeles Master Chorale and Pasadena Symphony launch their seasons, Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer-winning play “Between Riverside and Crazy” comes to the Fountain Theatre, and the Theatre at Ace Hotel marks a milestone. And if you need to get the kids out of the house, try the Norton Simon Museum’s Fall Family Festival.

For the dearly departed

In her new stage show “Lila Downs’ Día de Muertos: Al Chile,” the Grammy-winning vocalist is joined by Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company and the all-female Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicana for a cross-border celebration of Mexico’s Day of the Dead. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $35-$70. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org. Downs brings her production to Segerstrom in Costa Mesa on Oct. 27.

Viktoria Tereshkina and Vladimir Shklyarov in Mariinsky Ballet’s “La Bayadère.” (Natasha Razina)

Love, death and dance

Russia’s Mariinsky Ballet is back with “La Bayadère.” The storied company, backed by the Mariinsky Orchestra performing Ludwig Minkus’ score, returns to Southern California to perform choreographer Marius Petipa’s classic romantic tragedy about an ill-fated temple dancer in ancient India. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Advertisement

David Lockington and the Pasadena Symphony open the orchestra’s 92nd season on Saturday. (Kay E. Kochenderfer / Pasadena Symphony and Pops)

Getting in tune in Pasadena

The Pasadena Symphony and Music Director David Lockington open the orchestra’s 92nd season with a program that includes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 featuring violinist Tessa Lark and the world premiere of teen composer Sydney Wang’s “P (Is for Play).” Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

George Salazar and Audrey II in “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Pasadena Playhouse. (Bryce Darlington)

Closing up ‘Shop’

It’s your last chance to catch “Little Shop of Horrors” at Pasadena Playhouse. George Salazar, “Pose” actress Mj Rodriguez and “Glee” star Amber Riley head the cast of this revival of the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken sci-fi musical comedy about a meek florist, his secret crush and a carnivorous plant bent on world domination. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. $25 and up. (626) 356-7529. pasadenaplayhouse.org

Advertisement

Los Angeles Master Chorale opens its season this weekend at Walt Disney Concert Hall. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Lift every voice

For Los Angeles Master Chorale’s season opener, conductor Grant Gershon leads the ensemble and guest vocalist Luciana Souza in a program that includes Bruckner’s Mass in F Minor and the L.A. premiere of “Oceana,” Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov’s choral work featuring the poetry of Pablo Neruda. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282. lamasterchorale.org

Montae Russell, left, and Victor Anthony costar in “Between Riverside and Crazy” at the Fountain Theatre. (Jenny Graham)

Getting ‘Crazy’ at the Fountain

A widowed former cop and his recently paroled son share a rent-controlled New York City apartment somewhere “Between Riverside and Crazy” in the L.A. premiere of this Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy-drama from Stephen Adly Guirgis. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Dec. 15. $25-$45. (323) 663-1525. FountainTheatre.com

It’s a party in DTLA

Composer-performer Ryuichi Sakamoto and goth chanteuse Zola Jesus are among the artists who’ll be on hand to help the Ace Hotel celebrate its 20th year in the local landmark formerly known as the United Artists Theatre. Stay for the after-party with DJs in the lobby. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Friday. $20-$150. theatre.acehotel.com

Family fun in Pasadena

The Norton Simon Museum’s Fall Family Festival has a time-travel theme this year. The fun includes arts and crafts, creative-writing workshops, live music and storytelling. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Included in museum admission ($12-$15; students and kids 18 and younger, free). (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org