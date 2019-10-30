What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Superstore’ on NBC

SERIES
Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) amps up the store’s Halloween spirit to impress the new district manager, but her haunted house terrifies Glenn (Mark McKinney) in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Grey’s Anatomy In a new Halloween episode, Alex (Justin Chambers) is feeling optimistic that he can impress investors at Pac-Gen North, until he hears about skeletons being unearthed at the construction site. Also, Teddy (Kim Raver) tries to create original trick-or-treat costumes. 8 p.m. ABC
Perfect Harmony Arthur (Bradley Whitford) helps Ginny (Anna Camp) conquer her inferiority complex as she tries to take on a new management role at work. Meanwhile, Dwayne (Geno Segers) bows out of a long-established Halloween tradition, prompting Wayne (Will Greenberg) to fear that he and his lifelong buddy are starting to grow apart. Tymberlee Hill and Rizwan Manji also star in this new episode of the musical comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Mysteries Decoded The season finale heads to New Orleans to investigate whether a vampire has attained immortality. 9 p.m. The CW
Ghost Adventures In a two-hour Halloween special episode, Zak Bagans and his team take their cameras to the Rhode Island farmhouse that provided the narrative backdrop for the horror movie “The Conjuring.” 9 p.m. Travel
Will & Grace When Grace (Debra Messing) admits she’s not sure who the father of her baby is, Karen (Megan Mullally) orchestrates a “Mamma Mia!” situation where all the potential baby daddies are invited. Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time Host Dean Cain counts down some of the scariest thrillers ever made in this new one-hour special. Guests include Elizabeth Stanton, Garrett Clayton, Darrin Butters & Ezra Weiss, Jackie Fabulous, Brandon Rogers, Noah Matthews, Katherine Murray, Ron Pearson, Mikalah Gordon and Neel Ghosh & Sheridan Pierce. 8 p.m. CW
Top 10 Most Terrifying Places A countdown of the spookiest locations on Earth, from a ghostly pirate hideout to a castle in England. 8 p.m. Travel
HALLOWEEN MOVIES
House on Haunted Hill (1959) 8:15 a.m. TCM
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8:45 a.m. IFC
Halloween (1978) 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. AMC; 8 p.m. HBO
Paranormal Activity (2007) 12:45 p.m. IFC
Carrie (1976) 2:45 p.m. IFC
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) 3 p.m. Epix
Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994) 3:30 p.m. BBC America
Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) 3:35 p.m. Disney
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 3:43 p.m. Encore
The Omen (2006) 7:07 p.m. Encore
Get Out (2017) 7:30 and 11:39 p.m. FX
The Village (2004) 7:35 p.m. Showtime
Ghost Ship (2002) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Scream Team (2002) 8 p.m. Disney XD
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 8 p.m. Epix
It (2017) 8 p.m. TBS
House of Usher (1960) 8 p.m. TCM
Halloweentown (1998) 8:20 p.m. Disney
Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Hocus Pocus (1993) 8:50 p.m. Freeform
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) 9 p.m. AMC
Trick ’r Treat (2007) 9:15 p.m. IFC
Hell Fest (2018) 9:30 p.m. Showtime
The Pit and the Pendulum (1961) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Thirteen Ghosts (2001) 10 p.m. BBC America
The Amityville Horror (1979) 10:20 p.m. Epix
Halloween II (2009) 11 p.m. AMC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning A Utah childrens hospital celebrates Halloween. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Halloween on the plaza; the science of fright. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Celebrating Halloween; the O’Jays perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Rachael Ray; chef Gretchen Shoemaker; Harry Shearer as character Derek Smalls of “Spinal Tap.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Fallon, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Josh Groban, Liza Koshy, Kal Penn. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jordin Sparks; Dr. Mehmet Oz; “Beetlejuice.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Rachael’s husband, John Cusimano; chef Anne Burrell. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”); Circo Hermanos Vazquez performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk The fifth Rocktober Lip Sync War; Kelly Osbourne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Whether an adoptee is actually a teenager or a 30-year-old woman; Casey Anthony’s parents. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kate Flannery; the Kingdom Choir performs; Lindsey Stirling performs with Kelly. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man’s alcoholism has caused him to injure himself. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Momoa (“See”); Tiffany Haddish and Andy Lassner. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Medical records and doctors suggest a woman’s mother intentionally kept her sick. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ewan McGregor (“Doctor Sleep”). (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Stewart; Gaten Matarazzo; Pete Lee. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; Rob Corddry. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Antonio Banderas; Natalia Reyes; Big Boi; Sleepy Brown. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Momoa; Alfre Woodard; Hollywood Vampires perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Timothée Chalamet; Cynthia Erivo; Miranda Lambert performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh David Arquette; Justin Willman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4 p.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers host the San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
NFL Football The San Francisco 49ers visit the Arizona Cardinals, 5 p.m. Fox
