What’s on TV Friday: New Year’s Eve specials: CBS, NBC, the CW ABC, Fox, PBS, CNN, Fox News
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Guy: Hawaiian Style In this new cooking and travel series, Guy Fieri takes his wife Lori, sons Hunter and Ryder, and his nephew Jules to spend 20 days exploring Hawaii, one of Guy’s favorite places in the world. In the premiere their travels begins in Maui, with a traditional Hawaiian blessing. 9 p.m. Food Network
How to With John Wilson The quirky filmmaker tries to devise a plan for acting spontaneously in the season finale of the documentary comedy series. 10 and 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Women on the Move: Year in Review Highlights of the 2021 Season. Noon KCAL
Volunteers decorate Rose Parade floats, enjoying the event’s return even as concern rises over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Rose Reflections ... A Look Back Rose Parade hosts Leeza Gibbons and Mark Steines present a favorites list paying tribute to the most entertaining floats, best marching bands and more from Rose Parades over the decades. 7 p.m. The CW
NEW YEAR’S EVE SPECIALS
From ‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen’ to ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,’ you have plenty of viewing options for Friday night.
New Year’s Eve Live Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration from Times Square in New York City, (Tape) 5 and 10:30 p.m.; with Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota from New Orleans. 9:30 p.m. CNN.
Year in Review (N) 7 p.m. Fox
All American New Year Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Will Cain co-host a countdown to 2022, featuring entertainment from Times Square in New York City, New Orleans and Nashville. Trace Adkins, Eddie Montgomery, Sister Hazel and Lindsay Ell perform. (Tape) 7 and 10:30 p.m. Fox News
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash This new special welcomes the new year with country music. Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith host. (Tape) 8 and 11:30 p.m. CBS
2021: It’s Toast! Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager raise a glass to 2021 as they revisit lighthearted and humorous moments that provided a much-needed break during a challenging year. (Tape) 8 p.m. NBC
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 This festive event — originally conceived to be a younger-skewing alternative to Guy Lombardo’s more sedate big band special — marks its 50th anniversary. Ryan Seacrest returns as host with Billy Porter and Ciara. (Tape) Part 1, 8 and 11:30 p.m.; Part 2, 10 p.m. ABC
Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2022 Live This special from Las Vegas counts down to the New Year. 8:58 p.m. The CW
United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream Three-time Tony Award winner Chita Rivera hosts this musical New Year’s Eve special, which was filmed before a live audience at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Lea Salonga (“Miss Saigon”) and Paulo Szot (“South Pacific”), Drew Gehling (“Waitress”), Judy Collins, Sandi Patty, Deborah Cox, Cassadee Pope, David Archuleta and opera star Amber Merritt perform. Also featured are violinist Midori, jazz trumpeter Delbert Anderson and guitarist Pepe Romero. (Tape) 9 p.m. KOCE
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson This special from Miami, executive produced by Lorne Michaels, features musical performances and surprise guests as America rings in 2022. (Tape) 10:30 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
College Football Taxslayer Gator Bowl: Wake Forest versus Rutgers, 8 a.m. ESPN; Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State versus Central Michigan, 9 a.m. CBS; CFP at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati versus Alabama, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl: Georgia versus Michigan, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, Noon BSSC
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
Premier League Soccer Arsenal versus Manchester City, Sunday, 4:30 a.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The year ahead; New Year’s Eve drinks. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rapper LL Cool J; Melissa Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kumail Nanjiani (“Eternals”); Vanessa Hudgens (“My Little Pony”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Darlene Love performs. 10 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show The latest news on preventing cancer; what a person’s scalp reveals about their health. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Paul Rudd; Sebastian Maniscalco. 12:30 a.m. KNBC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Patti LuPone; James Acaster; Joy Crookes performs. 1:33 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
That’s Entertainment! (1974) 8 a.m. TCM
The Hunger Games (2012) 8:15 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 9 a.m. Bravo
Cast Away (2000) 9 a.m. Paramount
Back to the Future (1985) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. E!
Nebraska (2013) 10:05 a.m. TMC
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
That’s Entertainment, Part 2 (1976) 10:30 a.m. TCM
American Hustle (2013) 10:34 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) 10:35 a.m. Cinemax
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 10:40 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix
The Karate Kid (1984) 10:45 a.m. AMC
Iron Man 3 (2013) 10:51 a.m. Encore
Casino (1995) 11 a.m. Showtime
Bridesmaids (2011) 11 a.m. TBS
The Breakfast Club (1985) 11:30 a.m. CMT
Ant-Man (2015) Noon TNT
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 12:30 p.m. Bravo
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 12:30 and 8 p.m. E!
That’s Entertainment! III (1994) 12:45 p.m. TCM
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 1:10 and 10:30 p.m. Epix
Dirty Dancing (1987) 1:30 and 9 p.m. CMT
Ghostbusters (1984) 1:45 p.m. AMC
Before Midnight (2013) 2:05 p.m. TMC
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 2:11 p.m. TNT
The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 2:48 p.m. Starz
News of the World (2020) 2:59 p.m. HBO
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3 and 10:30 p.m. E!
Bull Durham (1988) 3 p.m. MLB
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 3:15 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 3:30 p.m. Bravo
Knocked Up (2007) 3:30 p.m. TBS
Minari (2020) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 4:22 p.m. TNT
Red Dragon (2002) 4:24 p.m. Cinemax
Julie & Julia (2009) 4:41 p.m. Starz
In the Heights (2021) 4:59 p.m. HBO
The Thin Man (1934) 5 p.m. TCM
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5:45 p.m. IFC
Superbad (2007) 5:45 p.m. TBS
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 6 p.m. BET
After the Thin Man (1936) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 7 p.m. Bravo
Black Panther (2018) 7 p.m. TNT
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 8 p.m. POP
The Big Lebowski (1998) 8 p.m. TMC
Another Thin Man (1939) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 9 p.m. BET
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 10 p.m. Bravo
Pleasantville (1998) 10 p.m. TMC
Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 10:30 p.m. Showtime
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 10:35 p.m. POP
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 11:30 p.m. CMT
What’s on TV This Week: New Year’s Eve, college football, the Rose Parade and more
TV highlights for Dec. 26-Jan. 1 include New Year’s Eve specials, the Rose Parade, college football, a new “Star Wars” series and more
Movies on TV this week: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ on Showtime; ‘L.A. Confidential’
Movies on TV this week: December 26: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ on Showtime; ‘L.A. Confidential’ on TMC; ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ on KCET
Movies on TV for the entire week, Dec. 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 26 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.