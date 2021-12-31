What’s on TV Friday: New Year’s Eve specials: CBS, NBC, the CW ABC, Fox, PBS, CNN, Fox News

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Guy: Hawaiian Style In this new cooking and travel series, Guy Fieri takes his wife Lori, sons Hunter and Ryder, and his nephew Jules to spend 20 days exploring Hawaii, one of Guy’s favorite places in the world. In the premiere their travels begins in Maui, with a traditional Hawaiian blessing. 9 p.m. Food Network

How to With John Wilson The quirky filmmaker tries to devise a plan for acting spontaneously in the season finale of the documentary comedy series. 10 and 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Women on the Move: Year in Review Highlights of the 2021 Season. Noon KCAL

Rose Reflections ... A Look Back Rose Parade hosts Leeza Gibbons and Mark Steines present a favorites list paying tribute to the most entertaining floats, best marching bands and more from Rose Parades over the decades. 7 p.m. The CW

NEW YEAR’S EVE SPECIALS

New Year’s Eve Live Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration from Times Square in New York City, (Tape) 5 and 10:30 p.m.; with Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota from New Orleans. 9:30 p.m. CNN.

Year in Review (N) 7 p.m. Fox

All American New Year Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Will Cain co-host a countdown to 2022, featuring entertainment from Times Square in New York City, New Orleans and Nashville. Trace Adkins, Eddie Montgomery, Sister Hazel and Lindsay Ell perform. (Tape) 7 and 10:30 p.m. Fox News

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash This new special welcomes the new year with country music. Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith host. (Tape) 8 and 11:30 p.m. CBS

2021: It’s Toast! Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager raise a glass to 2021 as they revisit lighthearted and humorous moments that provided a much-needed break during a challenging year. (Tape) 8 p.m. NBC

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 This festive event — originally conceived to be a younger-skewing alternative to Guy Lombardo’s more sedate big band special — marks its 50th anniversary. Ryan Seacrest returns as host with Billy Porter and Ciara. (Tape) Part 1, 8 and 11:30 p.m.; Part 2, 10 p.m. ABC

Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2022 Live This special from Las Vegas counts down to the New Year. 8:58 p.m. The CW

United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream Three-time Tony Award winner Chita Rivera hosts this musical New Year’s Eve special, which was filmed before a live audience at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Lea Salonga (“Miss Saigon”) and Paulo Szot (“South Pacific”), Drew Gehling (“Waitress”), Judy Collins, Sandi Patty, Deborah Cox, Cassadee Pope, David Archuleta and opera star Amber Merritt perform. Also featured are violinist Midori, jazz trumpeter Delbert Anderson and guitarist Pepe Romero. (Tape) 9 p.m. KOCE

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson This special from Miami, executive produced by Lorne Michaels, features musical performances and surprise guests as America rings in 2022. (Tape) 10:30 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

College Football Taxslayer Gator Bowl: Wake Forest versus Rutgers, 8 a.m. ESPN; Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State versus Central Michigan, 9 a.m. CBS; CFP at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati versus Alabama, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl: Georgia versus Michigan, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, Noon BSSC

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

Premier League Soccer Arsenal versus Manchester City, Sunday, 4:30 a.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The year ahead; New Year’s Eve drinks. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rapper LL Cool J; Melissa Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kumail Nanjiani (“Eternals”); Vanessa Hudgens (“My Little Pony”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Darlene Love performs. 10 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show The latest news on preventing cancer; what a person’s scalp reveals about their health. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Paul Rudd; Sebastian Maniscalco. 12:30 a.m. KNBC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Patti LuPone; James Acaster; Joy Crookes performs. 1:33 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

That’s Entertainment! (1974) 8 a.m. TCM

The Hunger Games (2012) 8:15 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 9 a.m. Bravo

Cast Away (2000) 9 a.m. Paramount

Back to the Future (1985) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. E!

Nebraska (2013) 10:05 a.m. TMC

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

That’s Entertainment, Part 2 (1976) 10:30 a.m. TCM

American Hustle (2013) 10:34 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) 10:35 a.m. Cinemax

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 10:40 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix

The Karate Kid (1984) 10:45 a.m. AMC

Iron Man 3 (2013) 10:51 a.m. Encore

Casino (1995) 11 a.m. Showtime

Bridesmaids (2011) 11 a.m. TBS

The Breakfast Club (1985) 11:30 a.m. CMT

Ant-Man (2015) Noon TNT

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 12:30 p.m. Bravo

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 12:30 and 8 p.m. E!

That’s Entertainment! III (1994) 12:45 p.m. TCM

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 1:10 and 10:30 p.m. Epix

Dirty Dancing (1987) 1:30 and 9 p.m. CMT

Ghostbusters (1984) 1:45 p.m. AMC

Before Midnight (2013) 2:05 p.m. TMC

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 2:11 p.m. TNT

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 2:48 p.m. Starz

News of the World (2020) 2:59 p.m. HBO

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3 and 10:30 p.m. E!

Bull Durham (1988) 3 p.m. MLB

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 3:15 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 3:30 p.m. Bravo

Knocked Up (2007) 3:30 p.m. TBS

Minari (2020) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 4:22 p.m. TNT

Red Dragon (2002) 4:24 p.m. Cinemax

Julie & Julia (2009) 4:41 p.m. Starz

In the Heights (2021) 4:59 p.m. HBO

The Thin Man (1934) 5 p.m. TCM

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5:45 p.m. IFC

Superbad (2007) 5:45 p.m. TBS

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 6 p.m. BET

After the Thin Man (1936) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 7 p.m. Bravo

Black Panther (2018) 7 p.m. TNT

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 8 p.m. POP

The Big Lebowski (1998) 8 p.m. TMC

Another Thin Man (1939) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 9 p.m. BET

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 10 p.m. Bravo

Pleasantville (1998) 10 p.m. TMC

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 10:35 p.m. POP

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 11:30 p.m. CMT

