Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘The Godfather Part II,’ ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Nov. 10-17:

The Godfather Part II The saga of the Corleone family continues in Francis Ford Coppola’s powerful 1974 follow-up to his 1972 mafia masterpiece; with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire. Various theaters. Sun., 3 and 7 p.m.; Tue.-Wed., 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com

The Wizard of Oz Judy Garland is Dorothy, the Kansas farm girl taken by a twister to a magical land, in Victor Fleming’s beloved 1939 musical fantasy based on the writings of L. Frank Baum; presented by Secret Movie Club. Sun., 10 a.m. $11-$45. eventbrite.com

The Right Stuff Veterans Day screening the 1983 historical drama starring Ed Harris, Scott Glenn and Sam Shepard as test pilots who went on to become some of America’s first astronauts; with writer-director Philip Kaufman in person. American Legion Hollywood Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Mon., 7 p.m. $15-$35. (800) 833-3006. brownpapertickets.com

The Tree of Life Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain star in Terrence Malick’s 2011 meditation on family, evolution, existence and everything in-between. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Tue., 1 p.m. $6. americancinematheque.com

Film Maudit 2.0 Inaugural festival showcases features, documentaries and experimental films from around the world. Highways Performance Space & Gallery, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Starts Thu.; ends next Sun. $10; passes, $40. filmmaudit.org

Hedwig and Angry Inch John Cameron Mitchell stars as a transgender rocker from East Germany in this 2001 adaptation of his hit off-Broadway musical. With Michael Pitt. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $15. drafthouse.com

Israeli Film Festival 33rd annual showcase includes feature films, documentaries, shorts and TV series. The Saban Theater, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Also at Ahrya Fine Arts, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills; and Laemmle Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino. Starts Thu.; ends Nov. 26. Opening-night gala: $50, $150; regular tickets: $10-$15; passes: $75. The Saban Theater, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. (310) 247-1800. IsraelFilmFestival.com

40 Years of UCLA Student Filmmaking Month-long series spotlights the best of the university’s film program. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts Fri.; ends Dec. 15. $10. cinema.ucla.edu

Jason and the Argonauts The ancient Greek hero and his crew have an epic adventure in this 1963 tale featuring Ray Harryhausen’s stunning stop-motion animation. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com

Excalibur John Boorman’s visually ravishing 1981 take on the Arthurian legend. With Nigel Terry, Nicol Williamson, Helen Mirren, Cherie Lunghi, Gabriel Byrne, Patrick Stewart, Liam Neeson. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 1 p.m. $12. drafthouse.com

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison The veteran norteño band follows in the footsteps of Johnny Cash in this 2019 documentary; a filmmaker Q&A follows. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org