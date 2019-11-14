What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS

SERIES

Hawaii Five-0 The squad partners with a DEA agent on a manhunt for a killer in the jungle, whose plane crashed with $10 million worth of heroin onboard. Meanwhile, Grover (Chi McBride, who co-wrote this episode) is elated when his niece (guest star Nia Holloway) tries out for the University of Hawaii basketball team. Metta World Peace guest stars in this new episode of the rebooted police drama. 8 p.m. CBS

Charmed Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is in a fight for her life against a dangerous enemy. Also, Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) impromptu karaoke duet with Jordan (Jordan Donica) may lead to answers about her powers. Melonie Diaz also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) exploits Oliver’s (Daniel DiMaggio) aggressively savvy business instincts as she tries to turn her lasagna-making hobby into a serious business venture in a new episode of the family comedy. Diedrich Bader also stars with guest star Matt Shively. 8 p.m. ABC

Fresh Off the Boat Jessica (Constance Wu) worries about Evan’s (Ian Chen) future as doctor-president. Randall Park, Hudson Yang and Forrest Wheeler also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Magnum P.I. The new partnership between Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) is strained when they can’t agree over whether to accept a commission from a woman who wants them to recover her $3 million in stolen drug money, which she needs to save her husband’s life. Also, TC and Shammy (Stephen Hill, guest star Christopher Thornton) investigate a case impersonating a decorated veteran. Valerie Cruz and Troy Garity also guest star. 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) ponders shaking things up with her company when Dominique (Michael Michele) presents her with a business proposition. Grant Show and Sam Adegoke also star in this new episode of the rebooted prime-time soap. 9 p.m. CW

Great Performances The Broadway play “Red” tells the story of painter Mark Rothko as he creates murals for New York’s Four Seasons restaurant. Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch star. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park The prosecution offers a plea deal in the finale of the true crime documentary miniseries. 9 p.m. AMC and Sundance

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In a new Thanksgiving episode host Guy Fieri revisits some favorite spots, including a Boston diner where Guy happily reminisces about a spectacular holiday plate he enjoyed there in 2007; a New Orleans restaurant that serves turkey with a French Quarter flair; and a place in Albuquerque where the chef puts her distinctive New Mexico spin on turkey. 9 p.m. Food Network

Ancient Aliens The new episode “The Storming of Area 51” documents the response to an internet post that advocated storming the gates of a top-secret military installation. 9 p.m. History

In Search Of Host Zachary Quinto takes his audience on a hunt for Nazi treasures from World War II. 10:03 p.m. History

SPECIALS

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) chairs the committee’s public impeachment hearings on President Trump. (Saul Loeb / Associated Press)

Impeachment Hearings Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify at the impeachment hearings of the House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). (Live) 6 a.m. CSPAN2; KCET; (Tape) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Impeachment Inquiry Coverage CNN is offering live coverage and analysis. 8 and 11 a.m., 9 and 10 p.m. The hearings will be covered as breaking news on cable and broadcast channels.

MOVIES

Christmas a la Mode A woman (Katie Leclerc) needs a Christmas miracle to save her family’s dairy farm in this new holiday romance. Jennifer Ellis and Ryan Cooper also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

One Fine Christmas Families in a close-knit neighborhood struggle to find time for their loved ones during the holiday season in this new TV movie. Marla Gibbs, Vanessa Williams, Sasha Fox, Rick Fox, Mark Christopher Lawrence, June Carryl, Rodney Van Johnson and Eva La Dare star. 9 p.m. OWN

Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston Filmmaker Simon George’s 2019 documentary chronicles the swift rise and mortifying fall of boxing champion Sonny Liston, regarded by many as one of the most unjustly vilified and misunderstood sports icons ever. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kristen Dahlgren; Lady Antebellum; Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mark Ruffalo; Jeff Mauro; Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Deborah Norville; Ray J. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anna Kendrick; Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Joy Behar (“The View”); chef Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Whoopi Goldberg (“The Unqualified Hostess”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Patrick Stewart; Peter Bergman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Cynthia Bailey (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and fiancé Mike Hill. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Taste-testing and investigating the many butter options; fast-food and boxed macaroni and cheese. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kobe Bryant; Martha Stewart; I Love You billboards. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A couple’s 15-year-old runaway daughter says she is pregnant. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracee Ellis Ross; Lena Waithe (“Queen & Slim”); guest host John Legend performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Karlie Redd (“Even Exchange”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Domestic-violence survivor; bringing healthy food to less fortunate people; the inner child. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Public impeachment hearings: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Heather Caygle, Politico; Michael Crowley, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio); Senate candidate Jaime Harrison (D-S.C.); Donna Brazile; Ian Bremmer; Frank Bruni, the New York Times. 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii). (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Celine Dion; Tig Notaro; Colin O’Brady; Shin Lim. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert David Harbour; Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit talk and perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shia LaBeouf; Lil Rel Howery; Grace Potter performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cobie Smulders; Kristin Chenoweth talks and performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Emma Thompson; Alex Moffat; playwright Jeremy O. Harris. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Justin Hartley; Lea Michele. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Missouri State visits Xavier, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Alabama visits Rhode Island, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Boston Celtics visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; the Sacramento Kings visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.