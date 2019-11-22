Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Jane Fonda avoids jail but cheers on Diane Lane, Piper Perabo during arrests

Jane Fonda at a recent climate protest in D.C.
Jane Fonda rallies at a Fire Drill Friday protest held Nov. 8 in Washington, D.C. She did the same this Friday, without getting arrested.
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By Christie D'Zurilla 
Nov. 22, 2019
11:42 AM
Jane Fonda and her Fire Drill Friday friends marched toward the Supreme Court on Friday to demand new water regulations — this week’s theme — as part of their ongoing campaign to raise climate-crisis awareness.

Actresses Diane Lane and Piper Perabo and actress-model Amber Valletta were among the famous faces arrested this week. As she did a week ago, Fonda stepped back from the final part of the protest to avoid the possibility of a lengthy jail stay after four previous arrests. She already spent the night in jail after getting hauled in on Nov. 1.

“Show up for climate!” Lane shouted as she was led off by in restraints by law enforcement Friday. Valletta joined in a climate justice chant as her hands were zip-tied.

“My 82-year-old bones hurt,” Fonda said three weeks ago after spending a night in jail following her fourth arrest this fall.

Meanwhile, back on the West Coast, Fonda’s “Grace and Frankie” costar Lily Tomlin told The Times on Thursday that she fully intends to get arrested at a future climate protest. Issues in her wife Jane Wagner’s life kept the actress away from an earlier protest she had planned to attend with Fonda, she said.

“I would expect to misbehave enough so that I get arrested,” Tomlin said. “It’s with the very best intentions, and she’s gotten a lot of terrific people to join her. Our whole writers room went last week. ... Our heart is really in it. We just want everybody else’s heart to get in it.”

Sam Waterston goes Jane Fonda: Both arrested in D.C. climate change protests

In addition to marching Friday, Fonda hosted an hour-long water quality “teach-in” Thursday night featuring Jessica Loya of Green Latinos and Maude Barlow and Mary Grant of Food and Water Watch. The video is posted on Facebook.

Christie D’Zurilla
Christie D'Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news.
