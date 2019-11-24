Movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Queen & Slim’ and more

Nov. 27

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

An indigenous woman in Canada bonds with another who is fleeing domestic abuse. Written, directed by and starring Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn; story by Tailfeathers. (1:45) NR.

Knives Out

Writer-director Rian Johnson rounds up a stellar group of suspects for this whodunit about the murder of a famous crime novelist. With Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Riki Lindhome, Frank Oz, Christopher Plummer. (2:10) PG-13.

Queen & Slim

An African American couple on their first date become fugitives after a traffic stop gone tragically wrong. With Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny, Flea, John Sturgill Simpson, Indya Moore. Written by Lena Waithe; story by James Frey, Waithe. Directed by Melina Matsoukas. (2:12) R.

The Two Popes

Pope Benedict summons his future successor, Argentine cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, to Rome to share a secret that threatens the Catholic Church. With Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce, Juan Minujin. Written by Anthony McCarten. Directed by Fernando Meirelles. (2:05) PG-13.

Advertisement

Nov. 29

After Parkland

Documentary talks with survivors and the families of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. in February 2018. Directed by Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman. (1:32) NR.

Away

Animated tale from Croatia about a boy and a bird on a fantastical journey. Written and directed by Gints Zilbalodis. (1:15) NR.

Bruno Sammartino

Documentary profiles the Italian-born American WWE Hall of Fame wrestler. Directed by Patrea Patrick. (1:36) NR.

Cavale

Three teenage girls go on a road trip from France to Belgium after escaping from a psychiatric clinic. With Lisa Viance, Yamina Zaghouani, Noa Pellizari. Written by Micha Wald. Directed by Virginie Gourmel. In French with English subtitles. (1:25) NR.



Advertisement

Les Misérables

A drone captures an out-of-control arrest by an anti-crime unit amid tensions in the projects in Paris. With Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manenti, Djebril Zonga. Written by Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Manenti. Directed by Ly. In French with English subtitles. (1:42) R.

Locusts

Two estranged brothers in Australia are targeted by violent thugs when they return to their remote hometown for father’s funeral. With Ben Geurens, Jessica McNamee, Nathaniel Dean, Angry Anderson. Written by Angus Watts. Directed by Heath Davis. (1:25) NR.

The Man in the Trunk

A man’s former college roommate shows up in the middle for the night asking for help in this thriller. With Ace Marrero, Vanessa Rose Parker, Jennica Schwartzman, Ryan Schwartzman. Written by Marc Hampson, Arron Farley, Ronnie Ursenbach. Directed by Hampson. (1:24) NR.

Melody Makers

Documentary charts the rise and fall of the British rock magazine Melody Maker. With Barrie Wentzell, Ian Anderson, Eric Burdon. Directed by Leslie Ann Coles. (1:37) NR.

My Friend the Polish Girl

A young American woman in London tries to make a documentary about a struggling Polish actress. With Emma Friedman-Cohen, Aneta Piotrowska. Written and directed by Ewa Banaszkiewicz, Mateusz Dymek. (1:27) NR.

Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project

Documentary about a political activist turned archivist in Philadelphia who spent three decades obsessively recording TV news programs, talk shows, commercials, etc. Directed by Matt Wolf. (1:27) NR.

