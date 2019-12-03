What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Goldbergs’ on ABC

SERIES
Riverdale The seniors of Riverdale High await their college decision letters in this new episode of the drama loosely based on the “Archie” comic books. K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse star. 8 p.m. CW
The Goldbergs A publishing company is interested in Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) cookbook, but they don’t like the way she writes. Sean Giambrone also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer Four of the remaining celebrities perform. 8 p.m. Fox
Extinct or Alive: Uncovered Evidence Host Forrest Galante travels to the Faroe Islands to look for any trace of the Great Auk, a flightless bird not seen since 1844. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Vikings The action-filled period drama returns with a two-episode, three-hour season premiere. Alex Hogh Andersen, Alexander Ludwig and Katheryn Winnick star. 8 p.m. History
Man vs. Bear In what may be the wildest unscripted competition series ever, three grizzly bears (two males and a female named Bart, Tank and Honey Bump) living at a Utah sanctuary compete in a series of challenges against three humans. 9 p.m. Discovery
The Moodys Adapted from an Australian sitcom, this comedy about a dysfunctional Chicago family launches as a six-episode series. Denis Leary (“Rescue Me”) and Elizabeth Perkins (“Weeds”) star as a couple who are not overjoyed that their three adult children (Jay Baruchel, Francois Arnaud and Chelsea Frei) are home for the Christmas holidays. 9 p.m. Fox
Toast of London A recently divorced actor (Matt Berry) struggles with his new living arrangement while working in an offensive production in this new British import. Midnight. IFC
SPECIALS
Impeachment Hearing The House Judiciary Committee examines the case against President Donald Trump. 7 a.m. CNN; 5 p.m. CSPAN. The hearing will be covered as breaking news on several cable news and broadcast channels.
Christmas in Rockefeller Center The annual celebration begins with a half-hour introduction followed by a two-hour special built around the lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Plaza, a tradition that started in 1931 during the Great Depression. “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker host the festivities, featuring performances from Chicago, Brett Eldredge, Derek and Julianne Hough, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Ne-Yo, Gwen Stefani, Lea Michele, Straight No Chaser and Skylar Astin and Alex Newell (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”). 7:30 and 8 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Chef Sean Brock. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Karlie Kloss. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux and Cary Fukunaga; Rachel Beller. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sherri Crichton discusses the sequel to Michael Crichton’s “The Andromeda Strain”; Jeremy Piven. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Harry Hamlin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Michael Eric Dyson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Morris Day (“On Time”); chef Jacques Torres. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk David Boreanaz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Cynthia Garrett addresses the postponement of the movie “The Banker.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Testing yoga pants and sports bras; Michael Symon makes comfort meals; pain-trigger foods to avoid. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Madonna’s “Express Yourself”; Tracee Ellis Ross; Hayley Kiyoko; Dr. Pimple Popper. 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman changed after she met a man who had been caught committing armed robbery and auto theft. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Will Smith and Martin Lawrence (“Bad Boys for Life”); Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Cyn Santana (“Love & Hip Hop: New York”); Pepa and Egypt Criss (“Growing Up Hip Hop”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Erica Campbell; vaccine exemptions; a child wins a lawsuit over a playground slide; sleep. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Elizabeth Warren; Alanis Morissette talks and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Eddie Redmayne; Pharrell Williams performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Holland; Ana Gasteyer; Adam Levine; Angel Olsen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden John Travolta; Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Sam Taylor-Johnson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sam Rockwell; Lucy Boynton; Les Savy Fav performs; Steve Gorman performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Constance Wu. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Pennsylvania visits Villanova, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Texas Tech visits DePaul, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Wisconsin visits NC State, 6:15 p.m. ESPN2; Ohio State visits North Carolina, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; Utah State visits San Jose State, 8:15 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Washington Capitals visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Utah Jazz, 6 p.m. SportsNet
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.