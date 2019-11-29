Movies on TV this week: ‘Giant’ on TCM

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Dec 1 - 7, 2019

American Beauty (1999) EPIX Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) TCM Mon. 7:45 p.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) TNT Sat. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 10 p.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) TCM Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Encore Sun. 7:41 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:05 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Encore Sat. 6:09 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

42nd Street (1933) TCM Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Giant (1956) TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) BBC America Mon. Noon BBC America Mon. 8 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 4 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) BBC America Fri. 7:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Jaws (1975) Cinemax Mon. 8:35 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) Encore Sat. 11:31 a.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Thur. 6:40 p.m. Freeform Fri. 3:40 p.m.

Of Mice and Men (1939) TCM Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) BBC America Fri. 8 a.m. BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Sea Hawk (1940) TCM Tues. 2 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) BBC America Fri. 2 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) KCOP Mon. Noon KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Encore Tues. 12:28 p.m. Encore Tues. 8 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Tues. 7:45 a.m.

White Christmas (1954) AMC Thur. 9:15 a.m. AMC Fri. 3 a.m. AMC Sat. 8:15 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Dec 1 - 7, 2019

Admission (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Big Jake (1971) ★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ IFC Sat. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:16 p.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Death Race 2 (2010) IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 10 a.m.

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy (2018) IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Death Race: Inferno (2012) IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988) ★★ AMC Wed. 2:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

Funny Face (1957) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 12:21 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Java Heat (2013) ★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 10 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 9:51 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1963) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 2:51 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Richie Rich (1994) ★★ Sundance Fri. Noon

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 a.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Shootist (1976) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:16 a.m. Sundance Fri. 2 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ IFC Tues. 7 a.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition (1979) ★★ IFC Tues. Noon

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (2012) Sundance Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6:46 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 9 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Bravo Sat. 11 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:52 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:52 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 10 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:35 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Dec 1 - 7, 2019

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ EPIX Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Encore Sat. 9:39 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Thur. 6:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 6:45 a.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:20 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ POP Fri. 9:20 p.m. POP Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ POP Fri. 7:10 p.m. POP Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TBS Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 7:45 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ WE Wed. 3 p.m. WE Thur. 1 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ AXS Thur. 6:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 8 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ IFC Sat. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Encore Fri. 8 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ Encore Sun. 4:37 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 10:10 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:16 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ E Wed. 8:30 p.m. E Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Encore Sat. 4:37 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 7:41 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:05 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ TNT Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ WGN America Sun. 12:30 p.m. WGN America Sun. 6 p.m. Paramount Sat. 4:05 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ E Thur. 7:30 p.m. E Fri. 5 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 6:09 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Starz Fri. 3:16 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:22 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 10:25 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:35 p.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Thur. 4 p.m. REELZ Sat. 8 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Showtime Tues. 9:25 a.m. Showtime Tues. 5 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Sun. 5 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 9:25 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ EPIX Sat. 3:35 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Encore Fri. 12:28 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:13 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 2:50 p.m. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Showtime Thur. 6:50 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ WGN America Sun. 10 a.m. WGN America Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 2 a.m. BBC America Fri. 11 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ TNT Wed. 2 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 4 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Thur. 6:51 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:20 a.m. Encore Fri. 4:13 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Paramount Thur. Noon

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 4 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ TBS Sun. 4:15 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 2:05 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 9:02 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 6 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:29 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. Noon

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7:50 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ LOGO Wed. 6:05 p.m. LOGO Thur. 12:25 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Sun. 7:38 a.m. Starz Sun. 4:36 p.m. Starz Wed. 8:24 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Cinemax Mon. 8:35 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ LOGO Wed. 3:30 p.m. LOGO Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ A Sun. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ A Sun. 3 p.m. A Sun. 11:04 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ MLB Mon. 5 p.m.

Legal Eagles (1986) ★★ Encore Sat. 4:10 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 11 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:04 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TNT Fri. 10:15 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ TNT Tues. 1:30 a.m. TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) ★★ KVEA Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ CMT Thur. Noon

Never Say Never Again (1983) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 3:50 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E Thur. 9:30 p.m. E Fri. 7 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 a.m. BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 12:40 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:50 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Ovation Sun. 11 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Reds (1981) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ HBO Sun. 10:45 a.m. HBO Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m.

Romancing the Stone (1984) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8:06 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 4:50 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:05 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:45 p.m. Freeform Fri. 9:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ MTV Mon. 1:50 a.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:16 a.m. Sundance Fri. 2 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 2 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 12:45 p.m. Syfy Sun. 1:58 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Sun. 4:20 p.m. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ WE Wed. 10 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E Fri. 9:30 p.m. E Sat. 7 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 10 a.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ KTLA Sun. 2:02 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ KCOP Mon. Noon KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:35 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TNT Mon. 5 p.m. TNT Wed. 1 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6:46 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 9 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Bravo Sat. 11 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:52 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:52 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ REELZ Mon. 5 p.m. REELZ Mon. 8 p.m. REELZ Sat. 1 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Encore Tues. 12:28 p.m. Encore Tues. 8 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 10 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Encore Tues. 9:57 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:42 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 7:45 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Dec 1 - 7, 2019

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) ★★★ Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law. In the future a cutting-edge android in the form of a boy embarks on a journey to discover his true nature. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:50 a.m.

Above the Rim (1994) ★★ Duane Martin, Leon. A high-school basketball star is torn by loyalties to a drug dealer and an ex-player. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Sun. 11 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Absolute Power (1997) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. A veteran thief catches the president of the United States in adultery and a murder cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 12:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 5:55 p.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Admission (2013) ★★ Tina Fey, Paul Rudd. A driven Princeton University admissions officer thinks that a precocious applicant from an experimental high school may be the son she gave up for adoption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 6 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Mon. 8:42 p.m. Starz Tues. 2:32 p.m.

Adventures of Rusty (1945) ★★ Ted Donaldson, Margaret Lindsay. A lonely boy and a neglected German shepherd become fast friends and local heroes. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:35 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Ahí está el detalle (1940) Cantinflas, Joaquín Pardavé. Aventuras de un vago que aparenta ser el hermano de una señora distinguida, y se convierte en el amo y señor de la casa. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. GALA Sat. 3 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:50 a.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Wed. 1 p.m.

All Creatures Here Below (2018) David Dastmalchian, Karen Gillan. Desperate for money, Gensan and Ruby impulsively commit a crime which sets in motion a series of dire events. Now on the run, the couple seek refuge in Kansas City, Mo., a place filled with dark secrets that still haunt them. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 2:40 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

All I Want for Christmas (1991) ★★ Ethan Randall, Thora Birch. A boy and his little sister cook up a holiday scheme to get their divorced parents back together. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

All I Want for Christmas (2013) Melissa Sagemiller, Brad Rowe. A Christmas pin magically allows an executive to hear the unspoken thoughts of others. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Fri. 5:10 a.m.

All Is True (2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Fri. 8:51 a.m.

Almost Christmas (2016) ★★ Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union. A beloved patriarch asks his family members for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Always a Bridesmaid (2019) Javicia Leslie, Jordan Calloway. A woman is stuck being everyone’s bridesmaid. Deciding to no longer be a lady-in-waiting, she bravely reenters the dating scene. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. BET Thur. 4 p.m. BET Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Amelia (2009) ★★ Hilary Swank, Richard Gere. In the summer of 1937, famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart journeys into history in her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening. A man in midlife crisis and at odds with his wife begins working out to impress his teenage daughter’s friend. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:30 a.m.

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Wed. 6 p.m. HBO Thur. 3:45 a.m.

The American (2010) ★★★ George Clooney, Violante Placido. A hit man pursues a potentially dangerous romance with a local woman while hiding out in a picturesque Italian town. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:20 p.m.

Amistad (1997) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins. U.S. lawyers defend Africans who revolted against their Spanish captors aboard a slave ship in 1839. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Starz Sun. 2:38 a.m.

The Amityville Murders (2018) John Robinson, Chelsea Ricketts. Ronald DeFeo Jr. lives a seemingly normal and happy life in Long Island, N.Y., but soon hears mysterious voices that urge him to kill his parents and four siblings. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Mon. 1:26 p.m. Starz Mon. 11:32 p.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:20 a.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FX Sat. 7 a.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:25 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney. Daddy Warbucks protects little orphan Annie from Miss Hannigan and crooks in Depression-era New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:40 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sat. 9:39 p.m.

Another Nine & a Half Weeks (1997) ★ Mickey Rourke, Agathe de la Fontaine. Despondent at losing his lover, a man wanders the streets of Paris and has an affair with her kinky friend. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A bare-knuckle brawler battles crooks with his orangutan, girlfriend, buddy and mother. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. REELZ Thur. 6:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Apollo 11 (2019) ★★★ Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins. Never-before-seen footage and audio recordings take you straight into the heart of NASA’s most celebrated mission as astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic trip to the moon. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. CNN Sun. 6 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Armored (2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Armored-truck guards turn against one another after their plan to rob their company goes terribly awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (2004) ★★ Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan. With help from his two sidekicks, an eccentric inventor bets he can circle the globe in less than three months. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Arthur Christmas (2011) ★★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie. Animated. Santa’s youngest son sets out on an urgent mission to deliver a present to a forgotten child before Christmas morning dawns. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:10 a.m. Freeform Thur. 4:35 p.m. Freeform Fri. 1:35 p.m. Disney XD Sat. 7 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:20 a.m.

The Aspern Papers (2018) Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson. In 19th-century Venice, Italy, ambitious editor Morton Vint tries to get his hands on poet Jeffrey Aspern’s romantic letters to Juliana Bordereau -- his beautiful muse and lover. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 6:25 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:45 a.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Fri. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2 a.m.

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. POP Fri. 9:20 p.m. POP Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) ★★ Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley. Two cryogenically preserved foes, a hip British agent and his ‘60s nemesis, face off in the ‘90s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Fri. 7:10 p.m. POP Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TBS Sat. 5:15 p.m.

B

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m. BET Thur. 1 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Thur. 5:22 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:17 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Bad Santa 2 (2016) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates. Fueled by cheap whiskey and greed, a foulmouthed criminal, his mean mother and their angry sidekick conspire to bilk a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 11:30 a.m. Comedy Central Sun. 11:05 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 6:50 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sun. 3:03 p.m. Starz Mon. 9:49 a.m.

Baking Christmas (2019) Tim Reid, Aloma Wright. Patty, the founder of a popular bakery, announces her intentions to retire at year’s end, which prompts her three children to step up and offer their ideas for the future of the family business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Sun. 6 p.m. OWN Sun. 10 p.m. OWN Wed. 8 p.m. OWN Wed. 10 p.m. OWN Thur. 2 a.m. OWN Fri. 7 p.m. OWN Fri. 11 p.m. OWN Sat. 3 p.m.

The Band Wagon (1953) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse. Two playwrights bring a movie dancer to New York for a Broadway show with a ballerina. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 1:54 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:03 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:24 a.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Thur. 1:09 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:39 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:29 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Thur. 4:50 p.m. VH1 Fri. Noon

The Barkleys of Broadway (1949) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Half of a husband-and-wife dance team wants to be an actress, so they split up. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Bat (1959) ★ Vincent Price, Agnes Moorehead. A mystery writer and her friends are stalked by a faceless throat-ripper in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

The Battle of amfAR (2013) In the 1980s, Dr. Mathilde Krim and actress Elizabeth Taylor work together to form amfAR, the American Foundation for AIDS Research. (NR) 40 mins. HBO Mon. 6:50 a.m.

Battlefield Earth (2000) ★ John Travolta, Barry Pepper. A young man takes a courageous stand against an alien leader and his cohorts hoarding natural resources on Earth in the year 3000. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Wed. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TNT Mon. 2:15 p.m. TNT Mon. 11 p.m.

The Beach Boys: An American Band (1985) ★★ Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson. A profile of the ‘60s group includes ``Surfin’ U.S.A.,’' ``Good Vibrations,’' ``Wouldn’t It Be Nice.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AXS Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Beast of the Bering Sea (2013) Cassie Scerbo, Jonathan Lipnicki. While searching for gold, siblings Donna and Joe disturb a colony of vampires in an underwater cave. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

The Beautician and the Beast (1997) ★★ Fran Drescher, Timothy Dalton. A wacky beautician leaves Queens, N.Y., to tutor a European tyrant’s children in Slovetzia. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:40 p.m. VH1 Thur. 10 p.m.

Becoming Santa (2015) Michael Gross, Meredith Baxter. A man is shocked to learn that the parents of his girlfriend are Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011) Kyle Massey, Munro Chambers. Lovable dog Beethoven must rescue a Christmas elf and retrieve Santa Claus’ magic toy bag from crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Being John Malkovich (1999) ★★★ John Cusack, Cameron Diaz. A puppeteer and his co-worker discover a tunnel that allows others to enter the actor’s mind and body for 15 minutes at a time. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins. An enslaved Judean prince meets his Roman betrayer, a former friend, in a chariot race. (G) 3 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 7:45 p.m.

Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ (1925) ★★★ Ramon Novarro, Francis X. Bushman. Silent. An enslaved Jewish prince meets his Roman betrayer in a chariot race. (NR) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Bend It Like Beckham (2002) ★★★ Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley. An Anglo-Indian teenager does not tell her tradition-minded parents that she has joined a women’s soccer team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Thur. 2:48 a.m.

Berlin Express (1948) ★★ Merle Oberon, Robert Ryan. International train passengers comb postwar Frankfurt for a politician abducted by Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:10 a.m.

Best Christmas Party Ever (2014) Torrey DeVitto, Steve Lund. A young party planner arranges a special Christmas party for a New York toy store. When a powerful corporation threatens to shut her down, she decides to follow her heart and move forward with the party plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2:09 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Big Green (1995) ★ Steve Guttenberg, Olivia d’Abo. A sheriff helps a British teacher coach a grade-school soccer team of misfits in a dying Texas town. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sat. 5:44 a.m.

Big Jake (1971) ★★ John Wayne, Richard Boone. A rancher’s wife summons him home to hunt down the outlaw and gang who kidnapped his grandson. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. WE Wed. 3 p.m. WE Thur. 1 a.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 12:40 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. El rey local de las carreras ilegales de motocicletas toma al hijo de su mecánico fallecido bajo su tutela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 11:17 p.m.

The Bishop’s Wife (1947) ★★★ Cary Grant, Loretta Young. A suave angel saves a woman and her Episcopal husband from spiritual doubt and marital woe. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Bitter Victory (1958) ★★ Richard Burton, Curt Jurgens. A British captain goes on a raid in World War II Libya with a major he knows his wife has slept with. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Black Hand (1950) ★★ Gene Kelly, J. Carrol Naish. The son of a slain Italian lawyer helps a policeman fight organized crime in circa-1900 New York. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. MTV Wed. 11 a.m. MTV Thur. 12:04 p.m.

Blind Date (1987) ★ Kim Basinger, Bruce Willis. A Los Angeles bachelor attends a company dinner with a stranger who gets silly when she drinks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:55 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Blonde Crazy (1931) ★★ James Cagney, Joan Blondell. A hotel bellhop and his girlfriend work con games, then are conned by a con man themselves. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 8 p.m.

Blondie Johnson (1933) ★★ Joan Blondell, Chester Morris. The death of her mother drives a bitter blonde to a life of crime that ends with prison. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Blood Simple (1984) ★★★ John Getz, Frances McDormand. A jealous bar owner hires a malevolent private detective to kill his straying wife and her lover. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:15 a.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Benjamin Ayres, Rachael Leigh Cook. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:40 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Body Double (1984) ★★ Craig Wasson, Melanie Griffith. An actor house-sits a friend’s Hollywood home and sees a woman murdered next door. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 4 p.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Wed. 10:44 a.m. Starz Wed. 11:21 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:59 p.m.

Bonitas las Tapatías (1961) Elvira Quintana, Carlos López Moctezuma. Un trío de bellas agentes, campeonas de judo, va a un pueblo en busca de un traficante. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:35 a.m.

Born for Trouble (1942) ★★ Van Johnson, Faye Emerson. A reporter and his colleagues work together to solve the murder of a death-row inmate. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. AXS Thur. 6:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 10:12 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 7:54 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Sun. 2 p.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Tues. 1:13 a.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Brainstorm (1983) ★★ Christopher Walken, Natalie Wood. Researchers develop a helmet which allows its wearer to feel another person’s recorded sensations. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 7:45 a.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. IFC Sat. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Fri. 8 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. E Sat. 1 p.m. E Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Brighton Rock (2010) ★★ Sam Riley, Andrea Riseborough. A violent teenage hoodlum murders a rival gangster’s lackey, then seduces a naive waitress who can link him to the crime. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) ★ Warren Oates, Isela Vega. A seedy American and his hooker girlfriend seek an angry father’s $1 million bounty. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Bringing Out the Dead (1999) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette. After too many years on the job, an EMS paramedic begins an emotional descent during 56-hour tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ William Hurt, Albert Brooks. A reporter, a producer and an anchorman form a triangle in a TV-network news bureau. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Sun. 4:37 a.m.

Broken Ghost (2017) Scottie Thompson, Devon Bagby. Family members move to Montana to escape from their past but soon find themselves terrorized by ghosts and old secrets in their new haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Broken Vows (2016) Wes Bentley, Jaimie Alexander. A troubled man spirals into a rage after he is rejected by a woman he seduced. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 10 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Audience Thur. Noon Audience Thur. 7 p.m.

Bruce Lee: The Man, the Myth (1977) ★★ Bruce Li, Unicorn Chan. The life and times of Bruce Lee, from his beginnings in Hong Kong to his rise as a karate expert and movie star. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Bus Stop (1956) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Don Murray. A brash young cowboy gets off the bus in Phoenix and courts a cafe singer. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Wed. 9:30 a.m.

C

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Calendar Girls (2003) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Julie Walters. When older women pose nude for a calendar to raise money for a Yorkshire hospital, the results are a worldwide sensation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 6:35 a.m.

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019) Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin. A young woman spills all of her secrets to a stranger on a plane when she thinks it’s about to crash. She later meets the man and discovers he is her company’s new CEO, and he knows all of her humiliating secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sun. 4:10 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Career Girls (1997) ★★ Katrin Cartlidge, Lynda Steadman. Two former schoolmates reunite in London, recall old times and renew their friendship. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Carefree (1938) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A lawyer sends his singer girlfriend to a psychiatrist to help her decide about marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Carole’s Christmas (2019) Kimberly Elise, Jackée Harry. A busy, overworked businesswoman finds her life turned upside down after wishing she’d taken a different path in life. (NR) OWN Mon. 2 a.m. OWN Sat. 5 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:10 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas! (2012) Voices of Martin Short, Alexa Torrington. Animated. The Cat in the Hat, Sally, Nick and Fish help a baby reindeer find its way home in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. KLCS Mon. 11 a.m. KOCE Mon. Noon KPBS Mon. Noon KVCR Mon. 3 p.m. KVCR Wed. 3 p.m. KLCS Fri. 11 a.m. KOCE Fri. Noon KPBS Fri. Noon KVCR Fri. 3 p.m.

Cat People (1982) ★★★ Nastassia Kinski, Malcolm McDowell. A woman’s discovery that intense desire turns her into a leopard jeopardizes her relationship with a zoo-keeper. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:40 a.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:16 p.m.

The Catcher Was a Spy (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Mark Strong. Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 9:10 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:25 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Catwoman (2004) ★ Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt. Una tímida artista adquiere velocidad felina, agilidad y sentidos agudos tras un encuentro cercano con la muerte. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Tues. 10:05 a.m. Syfy Wed. 3:01 a.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m. Audience Fri. 5 p.m.

The Changeover (2017) Timothy Spall, Melanie Lynskey. A teen in Christchurch, New Zealand, battles an ancient spirit who slowly drains the life out of her 4-year-old brother. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Charlotte’s Web (2006) ★★★ Voice of Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning. After learning that a young pig’s days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher’s block. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:40 a.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3:09 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While his wife is away on business, a college football coach must handle the chaos surrounding his 12 children. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. E Wed. 8:30 p.m. E Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Richard Karn, Rachel Boston. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10:03 p.m.

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) Tina Lifford, Ali Liebert. As Darcy and Aiden prepare to celebrate their second Christmas together, an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Child’s Play 2 (1990) ★★ Alex Vincent, Jenny Agutter. Possessed by a killer’s spirit, Chucky the knee-high doll returns to get the boy who destroyed him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:40 a.m.

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2:09 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 p.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Julia Duffy. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1:06 a.m.

The Christmas Candle (2013) ★ Hans Matheson, Samantha Barks. In 19th-century England, a minister’s quest to modernize his village puts him at odds with people who believe that whoever lights the candle that an angel touched will receive a miracle on Christmas Eve. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. KTBN Sun. 8 p.m.

The Christmas Card (2006) ★★ Ed Asner, John Newton. Home on leave, a soldier visits a small town and falls for the woman who wrote a well-wishing card to the troops. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3:09 a.m.

A Christmas Carol (1951) ★★★ Alastair Sim, Kathleen Harrison. Dickens’ London miser Ebenezer Scrooge meets the spirits of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

A Christmas Carol (1999) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant. Dickens’ Ebenezer Scrooge receives visits from three Christmas spirits who show him his past, present and future. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 12:06 p.m. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

The Christmas Consultant (2012) David Hasselhoff, Caroline Rhea. A workaholic mother hires a popular consultant to get her family through the holidays all in one piece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4:05 a.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Teryl Rothery, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 12:06 p.m.

The Christmas Gift (2015) Michelle Trachtenberg, Sterling Suleiman. A journalist decides to write a holiday piece about her search for a ``Secret Santa’’ from her childhood whose anonymous gift made a huge impact on her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 p.m.

The Christmas Hope (2009) ★★★ Madeleine Stowe, James Remar. After a personal tragedy, Patty, a social worker, dedicates herself to finding homes for children in need. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Michael Rady, Taylor Cole. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Christmas in Louisiana (2019) Jana Kramer, Barry Bostwick. When a woman returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival, she rediscovers the magic of the season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

Christmas in Paradise (2007) Charlotte Ross, Colin Ferguson. While vacationing in the Caribbean, bonds form among a man and his two children and a woman and her two children. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

Christmas in Rome (2019) Sam Page, Lacey Chabert. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 10:03 p.m.

A Christmas in Royal Fashion (2018) Cindy Busby, Diarmaid Murtagh. A handsome prince hopes to convince an American fashion company to bring more business to his kingdom. He hosts a Christmas fashion show, where he meets an intriguing young assistant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. Noon KPXN Sun. 3 p.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 a.m.

Christmas in the City (2013) Ashley Williams, Ashanti. To help her daughter during the holidays, a woman tries to bring the Christmas spirit back to her department store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

A Christmas in Vermont (2016) Abigail Hawk, Chevy Chase. A businesswoman is sent to shut down one of her company’s holdings, but instead of closing down the iconic firm, she unexpectedly falls in love and learns valuable lessons beyond the bottom line. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 8 a.m. KPXN Sun. 11 a.m.

Christmas Incorporated (2015) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Steve Lund. Riley lands an assistant position for a headstrong socialite who is being forced to play Scrooge and close one of his factories just weeks before Christmas. Riley slowly convinces him to visit the town and hatches a plan to keep the factory afloat. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matthew Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Kiss (2011) ★★★ Elisabeth Röhm, Laura Breckenridge. Trapped in an elevator, a designer shares an impulsive kiss with the boyfriend of her new boss. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. ION Sun. 6 a.m. KPXN Sun. 9 a.m. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4:05 a.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Christmas Lost and Found (2018) Tiya Sircar, Diane Ladd. After years of missing family gatherings, New York City event planner Whitney is off to Chicago to spend Christmas with Grandma Frances. But in an unfortunate turn of events, Whitney mistakenly throws out a box of precious family ornaments. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show but becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Barry Bostwick, Tamera Mowry-Housley. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 a.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10:03 p.m.

Christmas 9 to 5 (2019) Tiya Sircar, George Wendt. Jennifer is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas on Chestnut Street (2006) Kristen Dalton, Robert Moloney. A materialistic storekeeper learns the true meaning of Christmas after her employee starts a holiday competition. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3:09 a.m.

The Christmas Pact (2018) Kyla Pratt, Jarod Joseph. As childhood friends and neighbors, Sadie and Ben planted a scrawny Christmas tree and promised to always keep the spirit of Christmas alive in their hearts. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

The Christmas Parade (2014) AnnaLynne McCord, Jefferson Brown. A humiliated TV personality flees to a small town, where she becomes involved in a budding artist’s battle to save a community arts center. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Christmas Perfection (2018) Caitlin Thompson, James Henri-Thomas. A woman magically wakes up in her perfect Christmas village in Ireland. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

A Christmas Princess (2019) Erin Gray, Cameron Jebo. A prince from a small European country arrives in New York City to plan his family’s annual Christmas charity dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 4 p.m. KPXN Sun. 7 p.m.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry. When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2:09 a.m.

A Christmas Song (2012) Natasha Henstridge, Gabriel Hogan. Two music teachers who are competing for the same job end up falling in love with each other. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 a.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) ★★★★ Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin. In the 1940s, little Ralphie tries to convince his parents to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas. Narrated by Jean Shepherd. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 10 p.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Tim Rozon, Candace Cameron Bure. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Christmas Unleashed (2019) Vanessa Lachey, Bethany Brown. A missing dog leads exes Marla and Max on a search that brings back fond memories of Christmas pasts that they spent together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

A Christmas Wedding Date (2012) Marla Sokoloff, Catherine Hicks. Fired from her job, a woman returns home to see her mother and attend a Christmas Eve wedding. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Wish (2019) Hilarie Burton, Pam Grier. Every December in the small town of Ponchatoula, La., a wooden wishing box is placed in the park as a Christmas tradition. People write down their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Matthew Davis, Jill Wagner. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 12:06 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:15 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:48 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Cimarron (1960) ★★ Glenn Ford, Maria Schell. Husband-and-wife homesteaders spend 25 years in Oklahoma after the great land rush of 1889. (NR) 2 hrs. 27 mins. TCM Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Cimarron (1931) ★★★ Richard Dix, Irene Dunne. Husband-and-wife homesteaders join the Oklahoma land rush of 1889 and stay on to build an empire. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TCM Sat. Noon

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

A Cinderella Christmas (2016) Emma Rigby, Peter Porte. At a holiday masquerade ball, Angie and Nicholas meet and fall for each other anonymously. While Nicholas tries to locate the girl of his dreams, Angie must choose between pursuing her lifelong dream of running a business or following her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 2 p.m. KPXN Sun. 5 p.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Tues. 5:59 a.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Enigmatic newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane rises, falls and leaves behind a riddle with his dying breath. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Closer (2004) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Jude Law. A writer, a photographer, a young woman and a successful dermatologist grapple with love and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 10:55 p.m.

The Cold Light of Day (2012) ★ Henry Cavill, Verónica Echegui. A vacation in Spain turns nightmarish when a man’s family is kidnapped by agents who are hell-bent on recovering a mysterious briefcase. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Collision (2013) Frank Grillo, Jaimie Alexander. Deceit and betrayal rise to the surface after newlyweds survive a deadly car accident in the Moroccan desert. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Con quién andan nuestros locos (1960) Manuel Valdés, Hernán Vera. Un millonario adinerado se propone conquistar a Claudia, una cabaretera a la que contrata para una supuesta gira mundial, durante la cual planea disfrazarse y convertirse en diferentes personajes. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:15 p.m.

The Conquerors (1932) ★★ Richard Dix, Ann Harding. Newlyweds head for 1870s Nebraska and build a banking empire spanning three generations. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The Conspirator (2010) ★★ James McAvoy, Robin Wright. A novice lawyer realizes that his client, the only woman charged with conspiring to kill President Lincoln, may be innocent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. 9 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2:09 a.m. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Sun. 6:30 p.m. BET Mon. 1:31 p.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

A Country Christmas Story (2013) Dolly Parton, Desiree Ross. A country-music singer reunites with her father, while appearing in a competition hosted by Dolly Parton. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Tues. 5 p.m. E Tues. 7:30 p.m.

The Covenant (2006) ★ Steven Strait, Toby Hemingway. The death of a student at an elite Massachusetts academy threatens to shatter a pact that has protected four families with eldritch powers since the 17th century. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 12:20 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Sat. 3 p.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. El excampeón del mundo de peso pesado Rocky Balboa se desempeña como el entrenador y mentor de Adonis Johnson, el hijo de su difunto amigo y antiguo rival Apollo Creed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. KVEA Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:50 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:20 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. A rich reporter tours outback Australia with a crocodile hunter, then brings him to Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sat. 4:37 p.m.

The Crowd Roars (1932) ★★ James Cagney, Joan Blondell. Women get in the way of a boozing auto racer and his kid brother at the Indianapolis 500. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) ★★★ Voices of Elizabeth Daily, Frank Welker. The inquisitive monkey makes preparations for a perfect Christmas. (NR) 58 mins. KOCE Tues. 7 a.m. KPBS Tues. 7 a.m. KLCS Tues. 9:30 a.m. KVCR Tues. 3 p.m. KOCE Wed. 5 a.m. KOCE Thur. 6:30 a.m. KPBS Thur. 6:30 a.m. KLCS Thur. 9:30 a.m. KVCR Thur. 3 p.m. KLCS Sat. 8 a.m.

D

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Dad for Christmas (2006) Kristopher Turner, Louise Fletcher. Matt, a 19-year-old student, goes to the hospital to see his newborn son. He learns his girlfriend plans to put the baby up for adoption without his consent, so he takes his son to his grandmother’s house to fight for custody. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Dance, Fools, Dance (1931) ★★ Joan Crawford, Cliff Edwards. A broke socialite gets a newspaper job and goes undercover at a cafe to expose a bootlegger. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Encore Sun. 7:41 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:05 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. TNT Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Dark Passage (1947) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. A San Francisco art student hides a fugitive recovering from underworld plastic surgery. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:20 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10:35 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Tues. 6 a.m.

Dead Again (1991) ★★★ Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson. A private eye and an amnesiac echo a 1940s murder-case couple whom they may have been in a previous life. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m. TMC Tues. 2 p.m. TMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Wed. 10 p.m.

Dear John (2010) ★★ Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried. Unexpected consequences await a soldier and his lover, who correspond through the mail over a period of seven tumultuous years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. E Fri. Noon

Dear Secret Santa (2013) Tatyana Ali, Lamorne Morris. Mourning the loss of her recently deceased friend, a woman receives a surprising Christmas card from a secret admirer. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Death Becomes Her (1992) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis. An actress and an author fight over a plastic surgeon and the secret of eternal beauty. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:25 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Imprisoned for a murder he did not commit, a three-time speedway champion must compete in a brutal auto race in which the penalty for losing is death. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Death Race 2 (2010) Luke Goss, Ving Rhames. Convicted of killing a cop, an inmate competes in a brutal race where cars are deadly weapons. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 10 a.m.

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy (2018) Zach McGowan, Danny Glover. Black ops specialist Connor Gibson infiltrates a maximum security prison to take down legendary driver Frankenstein in a violent and brutal car race. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Death Race: Inferno (2012) Luke Goss, Ving Rhames. Only one victory away from winning his freedom, legendary driver Carl Lucas enters the first Death Race to take place in the brutal Kalahari Desert. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle (2010) Doris Roberts, Eric Johnson. Mrs. ``Miracle’’ Merkle helps save a struggling department store during the Christmas season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 a.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 a.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Deck the Halls (2006) ★ Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick. Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:05 a.m. Freeform Mon. 4:15 p.m. Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Deep Rising (1998) ★ Treat Williams, Famke Janssen. A deadly monster stalks an adventurer, a thief, a builder and others out to sea. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:40 a.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FX Thur. 2 p.m.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter’s urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Wed. 4:54 a.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:30 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Delta Farce (2007) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall. An Army officer mistakes three buddies for Army Reservists and deploys them to Iraq, but their vehicle is prematurely ejected over Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:50 p.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Deseada (1949) Dolores del Río, Jorge Mistral. Un hombre llega a una aldea para casarse con una muchacha, pero al conocer a la hermana de la novia, se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Thur. Noon VH1 Thur. 7:30 p.m.

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) ★★★ Millie Perkins, Joseph Schildkraut. A German-Jewish girl and her family spend two years in an Amsterdam attic hiding from the Nazis. (NR) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 8:40 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. WGN America Sun. 12:30 p.m. WGN America Sun. 6 p.m. Paramount Sat. 4:05 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Thur. 7:30 p.m. E Fri. 5 p.m.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) ★★★ Steve Martin, Michael Caine. An American con man and his British rival target a soap heiress from Cleveland on the French Riviera. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 10:25 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:33 p.m.

Doc of the Dead (2014) Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe examines the zombie phenomenon in today’s popular culture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Thur. 7 p.m. CMT Thur. 11:30 p.m.

A Dog’s Best Friend (1960) ★★ Bill Williams, Marcia Henderson. Married ranchers take in an ungrateful boy who befriends a slain hermit’s German shepherd. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 8 p.m.

Dogville (2003) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Harriet Andersson. On the run from gangsters, a woman agrees to work for residents of a small town in exchange for a place to hide. (R) 2 hrs. 58 mins. Audience Fri. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:05 a.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 2:23 p.m.

Don Juan 67 (1967) Mauricio Garcés, David Reynoso. Una jovencita le tiende una trampa a un hombre mujeriego del que está enamorada para así llamar su atención. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 4 p.m.

Double Team (1997) ★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Rodman. An international spy teams with a flamboyant weapons dealer to escape from a penal colony and save his family. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Down to Their Last Yacht (1934) ★★ Mary Boland, Polly Moran. Socialites are shipwrecked on the island of Molakamokalu, whose queen likes to feed sharks. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 6 a.m.

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Fri. 7:05 a.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Dr. No (1962) ★★★ Sean Connery, Ursula Andress. Agent 007 foils a SPECTRE madman out to divert rockets from Cape Canaveral. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 2 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 9 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Fri. 5:20 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Fri. 4 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 4:43 a.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sun. 9:30 a.m. TBS Mon. 3:45 a.m.

Dumb and Dumber To (2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Sat. 1 p.m. FXX Sun. 1:04 a.m.

E

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sat. 6:09 a.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Wed. 1:40 p.m. MTV Wed. 10:04 p.m.

EDtv (1999) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Elfman. A video-store clerk allows a TV executive to film every aspect of his life for 24 hours a day. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997) ★★ Joe Pesci, Andy Comeau. A fellow airline passenger takes home a mobster’s bag of severed human heads by mistake. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:40 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Fri. 3:16 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:22 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Harvest (2018) Abbey Lee, Ciarán Hinds. Newly married, Elizabeth travels with her husband to his vast, luxurious estate. He explains that she can go anywhere she pleases -- except for one locked, forbidden room. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 1:35 a.m.

An En Vogue Christmas (2014) Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron. The members of En Vogue reunite for a Christmas concert to save a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Fri. 9 p.m. OWN Sat. 1 a.m. OWN Sat. 1 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:25 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:35 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Mon. 6 p.m. BET Tues. 3:31 p.m.

La entalladita de Texas (2012) Sergio Reynoso, Chavita Almada. Un ranchero de Texas está enamorado de una mujer que se casará con otro hombre. Un enfrentamiento sangriento cambiará la vida de esta pequeña ciudad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Entertaining Christmas (2018) Jodie Sweetin, Jane Moffat. The daughter of a lifestyle mogul is poised to become the new face of the brand. The only trouble is, she can’t cook, sew, or do any of the other things for which her mother is known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Entrapment (1999) ★★ Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A woman pretends to be a burglar to catch a gentleman thief planning a big heist in Malaysia on the eve of the millennium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon Audience Sat. 5 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:57 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988) ★★ Jim Varney, Douglas Seale. Nitwit Ernest bails out Santa Claus who is in Florida on a deadline to recruit a new Santa. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Wed. 2:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Fri. 10:50 p.m.

El esqueleto de la señora Morales (1959) Arturo de Córdova, Amparo Rivellas. Un taxidermista, atrapado por su esposa fanática y desequilibrada, planea realizar el crimen perfecto. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Tues. 6 a.m.

Everest (2015) ★★★ Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin. Climbers from two expeditions fight for survival during a fierce blizzard on Mount Everest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Wed. 11 a.m. FX Thur. 9 a.m.

Everfall (2017) Jessica McLeod, Joe Perry. A year after an accident sidelines her skating career, Eva accepts an invitation to a mysterious competition in a remote town. Some terrifying events unfold in the arena, forcing Eva and her team to confront a horrifying reality. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 a.m.

Every Day Is Christmas (2018) Toni Braxton, Jennifer Juniper-Angeli. A self-proclaimed workaholic embraces the Christmas spirit when her past, present and future collide, forcing her to risk the one thing money can’t buy: her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A truck driver woos a country singer and fights bare-knuckle brawls egged on by his orangutan. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. REELZ Thur. 4 p.m. REELZ Sat. 8 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt. Banished to Staten Island, a homicide detective hopes a murder case is his ticket back to his Manhattan precinct. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun. 7 a.m.

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) ★ Stellan Skarsgard, James D’Arcy. While visiting an excavation site in Kenya, a former priest sees signs of demonic possession. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:05 a.m.

Extract (2009) ★★ Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis. The owner of a flavor-extract factory suffers a series of personal and professional disasters following a freak workplace accident. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Thur. 9 p.m.

F

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon. In a future society where books are banned and burned, a fireman begins to read in secret and discovers an underground rebellion committed to protecting literature. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Thur. 7:35 a.m.

The Family Fang (2015) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jason Bateman. An actress and her brother investigate the mysterious disappearance of their parents, two performance artists known for their elaborate hoaxes. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:05 a.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3:09 a.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:55 a.m.

The Famous Ferguson Case (1932) ★★ Joan Blondell, Tom Brown. A small-town reporter gets a break when a banker is murdered and the New York papers decide to cover the case. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Fri. 6:59 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:10 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Tues. 9:25 a.m. Showtime Tues. 5 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 2:37 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:22 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:15 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Sun. 5 p.m.

The 15:17 to Paris (2018) ★★ Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos. On Aug. 21, 2015, American tourists Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone thwart a terrorist attack on a train heading to Paris. Their heroic and courageous actions help to save the lives of more than 500 passengers on board. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Mon. 5:15 a.m. HBO Thur. 9:20 a.m.

Finding Mrs. Claus (2012) Mira Sorvino, Will Sasso. Santa Claus travels to Las Vegas when his wife goes there to help a little girl and her mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:05 a.m.

The Finger Points (1931) ★★ Richard Barthelmess, Fay Wray. A gangster pays a crime reporter to bury bad news, then has him killed when bad news leaks out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

A Firehouse Christmas (2016) Anna Hutchison, Marcus Rosner. As Christmas approaches, a relationship author tests the true love between her soon-to-be ex-husband and his firefighting girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 8 p.m. KPXN Sun. 11 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:25 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:05 p.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone’s classic about a mysterious drifter’s involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. History Thur. 8 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:35 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

Fletch Lives (1989) ★★ Chevy Chase, Hal Holbrook. Reporter Fletch inherits his aunt’s Louisiana plantation and wakes up in bed with a dead lawyer. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Wed. 5:23 a.m.

The Fog (2005) ★★ Tom Welling, Maggie Grace. Residents of a seaside community fall prey to malevolent entities hidden within the thick mist around their homes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:20 a.m.

FollowFriday (2016) Courtney Lakin, Joseph Poliquin. College students and faculty members are targeted by a killer using social media. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:02 a.m.

For a Few Dollars More (1965) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef. A man with no name and a man with a mission hunt a Mexican bandit for different reasons. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. History Thur. 10:30 a.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Mon. 8 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Shannyn Sossamon. A young man meets the girl of his dreams after vowing to avoid any physical contact with women during Lent. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Fri. 2:28 a.m. Encore Fri. 6:22 p.m.

48 Christmas Wishes (2017) Maya Franzoi, Clara Kushnir. Dos elfos menores extraviaron las cartas de un pueblo a Santa y se dispusieron a recuperar los deseos que faltaban. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sat. 11 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sat. 8 p.m.

42nd Street (1933) ★★★★ Ruby Keeler, Warner Baxter. An understudy gets a shot at stardom when a Broadway performer is sidelined with a twisted ankle. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 4:15 a.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Four Christmases (2008) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon. When their plans for a holiday getaway fall apart, a couple must spend Christmas Day trudging to a quartet of family get-togethers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Mon. 11:35 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Four Christmases and a Wedding (2017) Arielle Kebbel, Markie Post. Chloe and Evan’s whirlwind romance ends when Evan is sent overseas for his job. Over the next three Christmases, something happens that keeps them apart. On their fourth Christmas, something magical may finally bring them together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Fri. 12:28 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:13 p.m.

Fred Claus (2007) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. The yuletide season brings headaches for Santa Claus, who bails his ne’er-do-well brother Fred out of trouble and puts him to work in his factory. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Mon. 9:05 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:05 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) ★ Robert Englund, Lisa Zane. Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger terrorizes his therapist daughter who tries to destroy him once and for all. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Free State of Jones (2016) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. In Jones County, Miss., Newt Knight joins forces with other farmers and a group of runaway slaves to lead a violent rebellion against the Confederacy. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Freedom Writers (2007) ★★★ Hilary Swank, Patrick Dempsey. A dedicated Los Angeles teacher inspires her class of at-risk students to believe in themselves and achieve academic success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6 p.m.

The Frighteners (1996) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado. Friendly ghosts help a psychic detective probe the hauntings that killed residents of a coastal California town. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:33 a.m.

From Paris With Love (2010) ★★ John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A low-ranking agent joins forces with a trigger-happy operative to stop a terrorist attack in France. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 1 a.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Fri. 2:15 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:50 p.m. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Showtime Thur. 6:50 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. WGN America Sun. 10 a.m. WGN America Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Funny Face (1957) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Fred Astaire. A fashion photographer turns a Greenwich Village bookworm into a Paris cover girl. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Tues. 12:21 p.m.

G

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Gambling on the High Seas (1940) ★★ Wayne Morris, Jane Wyman. A reporter talks a gangster’s secretary into helping him trap her boss. (NR) 56 mins. TCM Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006) ★★ Voice of Bill Murray, Breckin Meyer. Garfield follows Jon to England and gets the royal treatment after he is mistaken for the heir to a grand castle. But the feline will need all nine lives to foil the plans of evil Lord Dargis, who wants to turn the castle into a resort. (PG) 1 hr. 18 mins. Starz Thur. 5:44 p.m.

Get Carter (2000) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Miranda Richardson. An enraged hit man embarks on a vengeful quest to find the perpetrators responsible for his brother’s death. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Thur. Noon Cinemax Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m. BBC America Fri. 11 a.m.

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Val Kilmer. An Irish engineer and a U.S. hunter stalk two lions decimating a construction crew in East Africa. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 1:07 a.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Mon. 9:34 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Mon. 7:30 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2:03 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (2019) Aisha Dee, Kimiko Glenn. Jess goes on the greatest first date of her life, but inadvertently ``ghosts’’ Ben when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. (NR) 2 hrs. Freeform Wed. 9 p.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson. A cattleman and his spoiled wife watch an upstart oilman try to take over Texas. (G) 3 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

A Gift Wrapped Christmas (2015) Meredith Hagner, Travis Milne. A personal shopper tries to make her new client get into the holiday spirit and spend more time with his young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 a.m.

Git! (1965) ★★ Jack Chaplain, Heather North. A teenage boy and a dog breeder’s daughter train a setter with a bad reputation. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Glacier Park and Waterton Lakes (1942) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick, Narrated by Mary Sweeney. Montana’s Glacier National Park and Canada’s Waterton Lakes National Park. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:21 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TNT Wed. 2 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. BBC America Mon. Noon BBC America Mon. 8 p.m.

The Godfather, Part III (1990) ★★★ Al Pacino, Diane Keaton. Dignified Michael Corleone joins his wild nephew in a Sicilian vendetta involving the Vatican. (R) 2 hrs. 41 mins. BBC America Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 4 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3:09 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. A Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Goin’ South (1978) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Mary Steenburgen. A horse thief escapes hanging by marrying a proper woman who expects him to work her gold mine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

Going the Distance (2010) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Justin Long. A California-based journalism student and her New York lover try valiantly to keep their bicoastal romance alive. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 1:55 a.m.

Gold Diggers of 1935 (1935) ★★★ Dick Powell, Gloria Stuart. Romance strikes when a vacationing millionairess and her daughter spend their vacation at a posh New England resort. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 a.m.

A Golden Christmas (2009) ★★ Andrea Roth, Bruce Davison. A special dog helps a woman reunite with a friend that she met years earlier as a child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Fri. 4:06 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:17 p.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 7 a.m.

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011) Bridgit Mendler, Leigh-Allyn Baker. Chaos strikes when a woman and her daughter get separated from their family during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 8 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Thur. 6:51 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:20 a.m. Encore Fri. 4:13 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. BBC America Fri. 7:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Great Wall (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Imprisoned within the Great Wall of China, a mercenary warrior joins forces with an elite army to battle an onslaught of marauding monsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FX Tues. 3 p.m.

The Green Hornet (2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Mon. 6:59 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:58 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:41 p.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Gridiron Gang (2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Tues. Noon

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Paramount Thur. Noon

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Gulliver’s Travels (2010) ★ Jack Black, Jason Segel. While a man is on assignment in the Bermuda Triangle, a vortex transports him to Lilliput, a magic land of little people. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sat. 10 a.m.

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:40 p.m.

H

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 4:15 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:25 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 p.m.

Hansel and Gretel: Witch hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Los hermanos Hansel y Gretel son los mejores vigilantes y cazadores de brujas. Pero ahora, sin que ellos lo sepan, ellos se han convertido en la presa y deben enfrentarse a un peligro mayor que las brujas, su pasado. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animada. Un joven pingüino emperador, que nació sin la habilidad para cantar, debe expresarse bailando tap y espera atraer a una pareja a través de su increíble talento para bailar. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 2:05 a.m.

The Happy Prince (2018) ★★ Rupert Everett, Colin Firth. His body ailing, Oscar Wilde lives in exile, surviving on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Mon. 3:09 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:18 p.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Hardcore Henry (2015) ★★ Sharlto Copley, Danila Kozlovsky. A half-human, half-robotic hybrid embarks on a bloody rampage through Moscow to save his kidnapped wife from a madman and his army of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Syfy Tues. 9:02 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Tues. 6 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:29 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Sun. 7 a.m.

He Got Game (1998) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ray Allen. A convict’s freedom depends upon convincing his estranged son, a basketball star, to attend the governor’s alma mater. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Showtime Thur. 3 a.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Mon. 9:40 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:50 a.m.

Hearts in Atlantis (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Anton Yelchin. A mysterious man with a very rare ability enters the lives of a widow and her son in Connecticut. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Sat. 6:17 p.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 a.m.

Heaven Is for Real (2014) ★★ Greg Kinnear, Kelly Reilly. A little boy says that he visited heaven during a near-death experience and tells his astonished parents about things he couldn’t possibly know. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:25 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 11 p.m.

Hip Hop Holiday (2019) Wendy Raquel Robinson. When hip hop diva Leesa J rekindles an old friendship over Christmas, her walk down memory lane causes her to shed her prima donna persona, and soon opens her heart to receive love. (NR) BET Sun. 2 p.m.

The Hit List (2011) Cuba Gooding Jr., Cole Hauser. Un hombre enojado crea una lista negra con un desconocido durante una noche de parranda, luego lucha por salvar la vida de las personas que se encuentran en ella, cuando empiezan a ser asesinadas. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. Noon

Holiday Affair (1949) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh. A war widow has a 6-year-old son, and two men who want to marry her for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 p.m.

A Holiday Engagement (2011) Jordan Bridges, Bonnie Somerville. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2:09 a.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 a.m.

Holiday High School Reunion (2012) Rachel Boston, Marilu Henner. Returning home for Christmas, a woman develops an unexpected attraction to her best friend from school. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007) ★★★ Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez. To fool her parents, a waitress kidnaps a customer and forces him to pretend to be her beau. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Thur. 7:30 a.m.

A Holiday to Remember (1995) Connie Sellecca, Randy Travis. Returning to her South Carolina hometown reunites a recently divorced mother with her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Tues. 11:57 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:02 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Tues. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7:50 p.m.

Home Alone 3 (1997) ★ Alex D. Linz, Olek Krupa. A clever boy stymies spies seeking a toy car with a top-secret computer chip hidden inside. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Home Alone: Taking Back the House (2002) French Stewart, Mike Weinberg. Kevin tries to reunite his separated parents while dealing with an old nemesis. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Sun. 4 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10 a.m.

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012) Malcolm McDowell, Debi Mazar. With his parents away, an 8-year-old engages in a battle of wits with some thieves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. Noon

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 a.m.

Home for the Holidays (1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom’s Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:40 a.m.

Home for the Holidays (2005) ★★★ Sean Young, Perry King. A loving aunt struggles to adopt her young relatives after their parents die in a car accident. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Wed. 11:30 a.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. LOGO Wed. 6:05 p.m. LOGO Thur. 12:25 p.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Hotel for Dogs (2009) ★★ Emma Roberts, Jake T. Austin. After moving into a foster home that forbids pets, siblings transform an abandoned hotel into a home for their pooch and a slew of stray dogs. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sat. 8:34 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney Sat. 6:25 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Sat. 12:15 p.m.

How to Behave (1936) Robert Benchley. A newspaper columnist advises two construction workers on the ins and outs of etiquette. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:10 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett. Animated. After discovering a secret cave filled with wild dragons and their mysterious benefactor, Hiccup and Toothless find themselves at the center of a battle to protect the peace of Berk. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Sun. 7:38 a.m. Starz Sun. 4:36 p.m. Starz Wed. 8:24 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Humoresque (1946) ★★★ Joan Crawford, John Garfield. A married socialite falls tragically in love with a classical violinist. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song ``I Can Only Imagine’’ as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. Noon

I Don’t Care Girl (1953) ★★ Mitzi Gaynor, David Wayne. Three men recall vaudeville queen Eva Tanguay for producer George Jessel’s movie of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:15 a.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Idiocracy (2006) ★★ Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph. Selected for a human hibernation project, an average soldier awakens 500 years in the future, where society is so dumbed-down that he is the smartest person alive. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:05 p.m. Showtime Fri. 11:05 a.m.

In & Out (1997) ★★ Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack. An actor’s comment stirs media speculation about his prim Midwestern teacher’s sexuality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:25 a.m.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017) ★★★ Al Gore. Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world to train an army of activists and influence international climate policy. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:40 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 9 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 5:17 a.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:05 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 10 p.m.

The Isle (2018) Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell. When three shipwrecked sailors land on an abandoned island that has four sole residents, one of the men starts to question what happened. He soon finds himself in a fight to save his own life while trying to uncover the truth and escape. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 3:45 a.m.

It’s a Dog’s Life (1955) ★★ Jeff Richards, Edmund Gwenn. A Bowery loafer’s bull terrier befriends the groom on a millionaire’s estate. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 p.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 4:05 a.m. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 8:15 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:09 p.m. Starz Thur. 7:04 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:11 p.m.

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston. A man who died on Christmas Eve returns to his wife and son one year later in the form of a snowman. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Tues. 10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 2:35 a.m. AMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Jack Goes Boating (2010) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, John Ortiz. An unassuming limo driver begins a tentative romance, while a best friend faces the dissolution of his marriage. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. Un joven granjero entra en un reino mágico lleno de gigantes. Deberá defender su tierra de los peligrosos guerreros. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon TMC Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016) Charlie Weber, Scott Adkins. Marines protecting a U.S. embassy are caught off guard when militants suddenly attack. Outnumbered and outgunned, the Marines have to muster enough courage and firepower to survive the assault. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014) Cole Hauser, Esai Morales. Without tanks or air support, a corporal and his team must muster all the courage and firepower they can to fight their way across war-torn Afghanistan and shepherd an important anti-Taliban woman to safety. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 2 a.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Java Heat (2013) ★ Kellan Lutz, Mickey Rourke. Following a terrorist attack in Indonesia, a hot-headed American joins forces with a Muslim detective to find the mastermind behind the attack. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:35 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary. Amity’s citizens and police chief dread another tourist season with a huge white shark near the beach. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Jersey Girl (2004) ★★ Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler. A young woman changes the life of a single father who used to be a successful New York music publicist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 12:10 p.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Wed. 6:48 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:32 a.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Jingle Belle (2018) Tatyana Ali, Obba Babatunde. A songwriter runs into an old flame when she returns home to help with a Christmas Eve pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 11 p.m.

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m. TMC Thur. 12:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:40 a.m.

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) ★★★★ Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley. Antarctic outpost men fight a slimy alien able to assume the form of life it engulfs. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sat. 11:31 a.m.

John Tucker Must Die (2006) ★ Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush. Three popular gals from different cliques join forces for revenge after discovering that the school stud is stringing them along. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:45 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:35 p.m. Paramount Sun. 7:05 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sun. 4:05 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Johnny Belinda (1948) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Lew Ayres. Scandal erupts when a woman who cannot hear or speak is accused of gunning down the bully who supposedly raped her. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 a.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 7 p.m.

Joyful Noise (2012) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton. Two strong-willed singers must learn to work in harmony if their Georgia church choir is to stay together and win a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. WE Wed. 12:30 p.m. WE Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Judge Dredd (1995) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante. An archcriminal escapes in 22nd-century New York and seeks revenge on the lawman who sent him to prison. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, ``Mastering the Art of French Cooking.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 a.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:35 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. LOGO Wed. 3:30 p.m. LOGO Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Jurassic Galaxy (2018) Ryan Budds, Doug Burch. In the near future, a ship of space explorers crashes on an unknown, mysterious planet. They’re soon met with some of their worst fears as they discover the planet is inhabited by monstrous dinosaurs. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TMC Sun. 8:40 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:05 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. A Sun. 3 p.m. A Sun. 11:04 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sun. 9:58 a.m. Starz Sun. 11:06 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:34 a.m. Starz Sat. 10:16 a.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 8:37 a.m.

K-PAX (2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Jeff Bridges. A psychiatrist tries to determine how best to help a patient who convincingly claims to be from a distant galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Mon. 6:12 a.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Key to the City (1950) ★★ Clark Gable, Loretta Young. A New England mayor and a California mayor clash and flirt at a convention in San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Kick-Ass (2010) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Despite a complete lack of extraordinary powers, a teenager reinvents himself as a superhero and, together with a father/daughter team of vigilantes, takes on a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:35 a.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 9 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Tues. 12:14 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:02 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016) Dolph Lundgren, Sarah Strange. Un agresivo agente del FBI trabaja de forma encubierta como maestro de un jardín de niños. Él está ahí para recuperar una información robada, pero primero tendrá que aprender a sobrevivir en el políticamente correcto mundo de la educación elemental. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Un grupo de exploradores, liderado por un extrovertido director de cine, visitan Skull Island para investigar todo lo relacionado con las leyendas del gorila gigante llamado King Kong. Ahí encuentran una jungla llena de criaturas prehistóricas. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5:30 p.m.

King of Kings (1961) ★★★ Jeffrey Hunter, Siobhan McKenna. Orson Welles narrates the story of Jesus including the Sermon on the Mount, the Last Supper, the Passion and the Resurrection. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 2 p.m.

The King of Kings (1927) ★★★ H.B. Warner, Jacqueline Logan. Silent. After driving the sin out of Mary Magdalene and raising Lazarus from the dead, Jesus enters into Jerusalem, where Judas conspires to have him turned over to the authorities. (NR) 2 hrs. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 a.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Thur. 10:34 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Knight and Day (2010) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz. Una mujer se ve atrapada en una aventura mortal e internacional cuando se convierte en la renuente compañera de un espía fugitivo. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Fri. 6 p.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Krampus (2015) ★★ Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott. Members of a dysfunctional family face the wrath of Krampus, an ancient demon from European folklore who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Kristin’s Christmas Past (2013) Shiri Appleby, Judd Nelson. After traveling back in time during Christmas, a woman tries to change the past to improve her future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Bryan Cranston. Animada. En esta tercera aventura panda, Po deberá enfrentar dos desafíos épicos: uno, de origen sobrenatural, y el otro, muy cerca de su hogar, con la aparición de quien dice ser su padre biológico. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Lady in the Lake (1946) ★★ Robert Montgomery, Audrey Totter. Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe searches for a publisher’s missing wife. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Lake Placid vs. Anaconda (2015) Robert Englund, Yancy Butler. A town sheriff has to find a way to kill a gigantic crocodile and anaconda before they kill and destroy the whole town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 5 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:12 a.m.

Lake Placid: Legacy (2018) Katherine Barrell, Tim Rozon. Explorers stumble upon an island that harbors an abandoned facility and a deadly predator that is eager to feast on naive visitors. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 3 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Lassie Come Home (1943) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Donald Crisp. An English boy’s collie finds her way back home from Scotland after his father sells her to a duke. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. WE Wed. 8 p.m. WE Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Last Song (2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Thur. 1:21 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:38 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. Noon

Law Abiding Citizen: Unrated Director’s Cut (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sun. 11 a.m. Paramount Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Tues. 6:11 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. MLB Mon. 5 p.m.

Legal Eagles (1986) ★★ Robert Redford, Debra Winger. An assistant New York district attorney works and flirts with his adversary and her kooky artist client. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sat. 4:10 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Golf Sun. 6 p.m. Golf Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005) Narrated by Burt Reynolds, Voice of Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. The enchanted snowman brings magical fun to the children of a town. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. AMC Mon. 4:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Thur. 1 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sat. 2:45 a.m. TBS Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Less Than Zero (1987) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz. Beverly Hills rich kids help their friend who is hooked on cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Tues. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10:03 p.m.

The Liability (2012) Tim Roth, Talulah Riley. After Adam wrecks his stepfather’s car, he takes a job as a driver for Roy, a hit man. Thrust into a world of murder and revenge, he begins to realize he is Roy’s final target. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:15 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 3:50 a.m.

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008) ★★ Noah Wyle, Bob Newhart. A librarian and a beautiful singer must prevent vampires from taking over the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 a.m.

Life as We Know It (2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Thur. 5:40 a.m.

Life Is Sweet (1991) ★★★ Alison Steadman, Jim Broadbent. An English housewife supports her injured husband, her twin teenage daughters and a friend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:35 p.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 7:05 p.m.

Little Caesar (1930) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. An aspiring small-town criminal relocates to Chicago to hit the big time, accompanied by his buddy, but once there they find their paths taking them in drastically different directions. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Little Women (1949) ★★ June Allyson, Peter Lawford. Based on the story by Louisa May Alcott. The four March sisters forge unbreakable emotional ties during the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Wed. 10:08 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:03 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 3:58 p.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Encore Sun. 10:45 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sat. 7:55 p.m. HBO Sun. 1 a.m.

Look Back in Anger (1958) ★★ Richard Burton, Claire Bloom. A man vents his rage against society by lashing out at his demoralized wife, his best friend and his eager mistress. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Looking for Danger (1957) ★★ Bowery Boys, Lili Kardell. Sach and the gang fool Nazis and a sultan in North Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. A chosen hobbit and his loyal friends join a wizard, humans, a dwarf and an elf on a quest to destroy a powerful ring and defeat an evil lord. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 58 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 11 p.m.

Lorenzo’s Oil (1992) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Susan Sarandon. Intellectual parents seek and find a way to save their son from a rare nerve disease called ALD. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Fri. 6:02 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:04 a.m.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces ``Pet Sounds’’ and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 1:50 p.m.

Love & Other Drugs (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway. A pharmaceutical salesman begins a tempestuous romance with a free-spirited Parkinson’s patient. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Sun. 9 p.m. Audience Mon. 1 a.m.

Love Actually (2003) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Laura Linney. A prime minister, an office worker, a pop star, a jilted writer, married couples and various others deal with relationships in London. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Tues. 3:55 p.m.

Love Always, Santa (2016) Marguerite Moreau, Mike Faiola. A widow’s daughter writes to Santa Claus, asking for her mother to find love again. When a struggling writer receives the letter, he finds new inspiration and the beginnings of a romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 a.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow (2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 7:20 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

Machine Gun Preacher (2011) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michelle Monaghan. Sam Childers, a former biker, travels to Africa to establish an orphanage for young victims of war. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Thur. 3:11 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:59 p.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Sundance Tues. 10 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 a.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 a.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) ★★★★ Joseph Cotten, Tim Holt. Orson Welles’ tale of an eccentric Indiana family clinging to tradition during a time of rapid change. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972) ★★ Lee Van Cleef, Stefanie Powers. A marshal, an Eastern reporter and five ex-convicts rescue widows from Mexican bandits. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Thur. Noon

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Syfy Sat. 8 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Ovation Sat. Noon

Mail Order Monster (2018) Charisma Carpenter, Josh Hopkins. A girl relies on help from a robot monster to cope with bullies at school and her father’s new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Make Me a Star (1932) ★★ Stuart Erwin, Joan Blondell. An actress gets an aspiring actor a role in a Western comedy. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Mama’s New Hat (1939) Billy Bletcher. Hans and Fritz buy their mother a hat but accidentally drop it into some dirty water. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Wed. 7:09 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:33 a.m. Encore Thur. 5 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Ovation Mon. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) ★★ Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer. Using real-life inspiration and his vivid imagination, author Charles Dickens brings Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters to life in ``A Christmas Carol,’' forever changing the holiday season into the celebration known today. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 9:20 a.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Wed. 3 a.m.

Manhattan Night (2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:45 a.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:25 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Tues. 10:03 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Mary Shelley (2017) Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth. Lord Byron challenges his houseguests to write a ghost story, which leads Mary Shelley to begin her novel ``Frankenstein.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Mask of Dimitrios (1944) ★★★ Sydney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre. A smuggler and a Dutch mystery writer trace the life of a master criminal reported dead. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Masquerade (1988) ★★ Rob Lowe, Meg Tilly. An ambitious sailor tries to charm his way into the heart and bank account of a naive young heiress. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Tues. Noon FXX Wed. 10 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:55 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Memories of Christmas (2018) Christina Milian, Mark Taylor. When Noelle inherits her mother’s house, she finds out that for the past few years her aging mother had been hiring professionals to decorate it for Christmas. Noelle tells the decorator that the deal is off, but he refuses to take no for an answer. (NR) 4 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 p.m.

The Merchant of Venice (2004) ★★ Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons. Antonio borrows money from Shylock to help his friend Bassanio woo the beautiful heiress Portia. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 12:06 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Kyle Dean Massey, Ashley Newbrough. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 p.m.

Merry In-Laws (2012) Shelley Long, George Wendt. A surprise awaits a single mother when she becomes engaged to the son of Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Merry Kissmas (2015) Karissa Staples, Brant Daugherty. A magical kiss in an elevator leaves a woman torn between two men at Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 p.m. KPXN Mon. 1 a.m.

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A successful entrepreneur’s messy family descends on her new dream home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Metropolitan (1990) ★★★ Carolyn Farina, Edward Clements. A West Side loner gets a taste of high society when he becomes involved with a group of privileged young Manhattanites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m. TMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Middle of the Night (1959) ★★ Kim Novak, Fredric March. A widowed manufacturer falls in love with a divorced employee 30 years his junior. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

El mil abusos (1990) Guillermo Rivas, Maricarmen Resendes. Un mañoso busca la ayuda de un mago para ganar dinero, lo malo es que se queda con la mayor parte de las ganancias. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:55 p.m.

Millie (1931) ★★ Helen Twelvetrees, Lilyan Tashman. A woman stands trial for shooting her lover but will not reveal why, to protect her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins. A retail-war lawyer goes to court to prove a department-store Santa Claus is for real. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 9:51 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Fri. 10:35 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:13 p.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FX Sat. 1 a.m.

Miss Pinkerton (1932) ★ Joan Blondell, George Brent. Many people with a means and a motive confuse a murder investigation. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Tues. 1:30 a.m. TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. 1 p.m.

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2019) Damien Doepping, Jake Epstein. A determined toy company executive must learn about Hanukkah in a hurry in order to land a big account. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

The Mistletoe Inn (2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Mo’ Money (1992) ★★ Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two brothers go shopping with stolen credit cards and land in a scam linked to murder. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Tues. 5:35 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Monkeybone (2001) ★ Brendan Fraser, Bridget Fonda. Live action/animated. A comatose cartoonist lands in limbo while his simian alter ego takes over his body and escapes to the real world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:20 a.m.

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) ★★ Voices of Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Laurie. Animada. Una mujer gigante, un científico con cabeza de insecto y una masa gelatinosa se encuentran entre los monstruos que deben defender a la Tierra de un robot extraterrestre. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Monte Carlo (2011) ★★ Selena Gomez, Leighton Meester. A case of mistaken identity turns a trip to Europe into the adventure of a lifetime for a teen, her stepsister and her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. The British troupe’s sketches include gluttony, birth control and total insignificance. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Mon. 6:46 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:48 p.m.

Moon (2009) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Dominique McElligott. As his three-year shift draws to a close, the sole human at a lunar mining facility encounters a younger version of himself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Mon. 3 a.m.

Moonlight and Mistletoe (2008) ★★★ Candace Cameron Bure, Tom Arnold. Nick and his daughter Holly fight a real-estate developer to keep their Christmas theme park open. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3:09 a.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 2:20 p.m.

Moths & Butterflies (2017) Jake Cannavale, Amari Cheatom. A socially awkward man decides to try to live a little. (NR) 17 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:50 a.m.

The Mountain Between Us (2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6 p.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:55 p.m.

La Muerte en Bikini (1966) Rodolfo de Anda, Eric del Castillo. Varias mujeres bellas son asesinadas en la playa y su vida fue el precio que tuvieron que pagar por su audacia. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues. 1:30 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMT Thur. Noon

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) ★★★ Michael Caine, Voice of Dave Goelz. Kermit, Miss Piggy and friends play Dickens characters as Scrooge meets the spirits of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (G) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Mon. 7:30 a.m.

The Mustang (2019) ★★★ Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon. A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:05 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Christmas (2019) Breanne Hill, Colton Little. When a woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship, she enlists her best friend to act as her fake boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 7:45 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2:09 a.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from ``The 12 Days of Christmas’’ from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Mon. 11:24 a.m. Starz Sat. 10:47 p.m.

My Father, the Hero (1994) ★★ Gérard Depardieu, Katherine Heigl. While on a tropical vacation with her father, a teen passes him off as her lover, to impress a boy. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 4:35 p.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:35 a.m.

My Pal, Wolf (1944) ★★ Sharyn Moffett, Jill Esmond. A girl with a stern governess goes to Washington to buy back her dog from the secretary of war. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Nanny McPhee (2005) ★★ Emma Thompson, Colin Firth. A widower hires a mysterious woman who uses magic to control his seven unruly children. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Thur. 12:05 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Sun. 8:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Natural Born Killers (1994) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis. Two young lovers embark on a blood-drenched killing spree that quickly propels them to celebrity status. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:57 a.m.

Naughty or Nice (2012) Hilarie Burton, Gabriel Tigerman. Krissy Kringle receives Santa’s naughty or nice book by accident and starts exposing the naughty deeds of people around her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:33 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Ovation Sun. 8 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Never Say Never Again (1983) ★★★ Sean Connery, Klaus Maria Brandauer. Aging agent 007 seeks hijacked warheads and finds SPECTRE’s Largo and Fatima Blush. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:50 p.m.

The Newton Boys (1998) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Skeet Ulrich. Seeking an escape from poverty, sibling Texas farmers gain notoriety as daring 1920s bank robbers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

The Nice Guys (2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

The Night Before (2015) ★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen. As their annual reunion tradition comes to an end, three lifelong friends plan a night of debauchery and hilarity by searching for the Nutcracka Ball, the Holy Grail of Christmas parties in New York. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Mon. Noon FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Nightcrawler (2014) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo. A freelance cameraman goes to increasingly greater lengths to get shots of the most-lurid and disturbing crimes on the dark streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:05 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Thur. 6:40 p.m. Freeform Fri. 3:40 p.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005) ★★★ Filmmaker Martin Scorsese traces Bob Dylan’s evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins. AXS Sat. 12:55 p.m.

No Way Out (1987) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman. The secretary of Defense forces a Pentagon naval aide to lead a manhunt for a Soviet spy during a murder cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FXX Thur. 8 a.m.

Nobody’s Fool (1994) ★★★ Paul Newman, Jessica Tandy. An aging irresponsible misfit falls in love with an unhappily married younger woman. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:50 a.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 a.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11:03 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story (2010) ★ Elle Fanning, Nathan Lane. A girl must save an enchanted nutcracker and its magical world from the machinations of the evil Rat King. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:45 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1963) ★★★ Jerry Lewis, Stella Stevens. Goofy professor Kelp’s potion turns him into Buddy Love, a lounge singer at ease with a coed and a crowd. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Tues. 2:51 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean vuelve a reunir a los chicos para un nuevo golpe, después de que Willy Bank, el despiadado dueño de un casino, traicione a Reuben Tishkoff, amigo y mentor de Danny. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Joel Edgerton. A boy magically appears on the doorstep of a childless couple who desperately want a family but are unable to conceive. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Tues. 9:59 a.m.

Of Mice and Men (1939) ★★★★ Burgess Meredith, Lon Chaney Jr. Based on John Steinbeck’s novel about the relationship between a migrant worker and his slow-witted friend. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Office Christmas Party (2016) ★★ Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn. Hoping to close a sale and save their jobs, two co-workers must rally their colleagues to throw an epic Christmas party. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Sun. 11:31 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 4:45 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 1 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Thur. 9:15 p.m. CMT Fri. 1:45 a.m.

On Strike for Christmas (2010) Daphne Zuniga, David Sutcliffe. Neighborhood women band together when their families take them for granted during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Robin Dunne, Brooke Nevin. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 12:06 p.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11:03 p.m.

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

One Crazy Christmas (2018) Terri Abney, Sean Blakemore. A successful, divorced attorney must juggle her family and guests during a Christmas dinner when her daughter brings home her new fiancé, a man with whom she had a one-night stand. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

One Fine Christmas (2019) Marla Gibbs, Vanessa Williams. A group of neighbors struggles to find time for their families during the holiday season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Sun. 8 p.m. OWN Mon. Noon OWN Thur. Noon OWN Sat. 7 p.m. OWN Sun. 2 a.m.

One Starry Christmas (2014) Sarah Carter, Damon Runyan. Sparks fly between a woman and her bus companion after her boyfriend leaves her alone during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 a.m.

One Way Passage (1932) ★★★ William Powell, Kay Francis. A condemned man and dying woman fall in love on a ship from Hong Kong to San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FXX Thur. 2 p.m. FXX Fri. 11 a.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 p.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:25 a.m.

Operation Odessa (2018) In the early 1990s, three friends set out to hustle the Russian mob, the Cali cartel and the DEA for the score of a lifetime. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 2:10 a.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

Our Daily Bread (1934) ★★★ Karen Morley, Tom Keene. Midwesterners turn their farm into a Depression commune and are hit by a drought. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Our House (2018) Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz. A science wiz creates a machine that can bring back dead loved ones, which seems like a great idea -- until the wrong spirits are unleashed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 9:25 a.m. TMC Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Out of the Furnace (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. A steelworker takes matters into his own hands when his brother joins one of the Northeast’s most-ruthless crime syndicates, then disappears. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Mon. 5:42 p.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:20 p.m.

The Padre (2018) Tim Roth, Luis Guzmán. A retired judge and a hired gun try to track down a small-time con man who’s posing as a priest in a Colombian town. They’re soon thrown off course by a scrappy 16-year-old who’s trying to reunite with her youngster sister in the United States. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Mon. 3 a.m.

Pandorum (2009) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster. Two astronauts discover a terrifying reality after awaking disoriented, aboard a seemingly abandoned spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m.

Paper Heart (2009) ★★ Charlyne Yi, Michael Cera. Newlyweds, longtime couples, a romance novelist, a divorce lawyer and a psychic are among the people with whom actress Charlyne Yi discusses the meaning of true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:35 p.m.

Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston (2018) Sven Ruygrok. The life and suspicious death of boxer Sonny Liston. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:30 a.m.

The Party (2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973) ★★ James Coburn, Kris Kristofferson. Garrett, an aging outlaw, becomes a sheriff and has to hunt down his former friend. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

Patrulla de valientes (1966) Alberto Vázquez, Rosa María Vázquez. El dueño de una hacienda trata de educar a su hijo como guardabosques, pero el asunto no le interesa al hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Paul, Apostle of Christ (2018) ★★ Jim Caviezel, James Faulkner. Luke ventures to Rome to visit Paul -- the apostle who’s bound in chains and held captive in Nero’s bleakest prison cell. Before Paul’s execution, Luke resolves to write another book that details the birth of what will come to be known as the church. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Mon. 1:19 a.m. Encore Mon. 8:35 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:09 p.m.

Pay or Die (1960) ★★★ Ernest Borgnine, Zohra Lampert. Police Lt. Joseph Petrosino leads his squad against the Mafia in New York’s Little Italy, circa 1906. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain’s plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

A Perfect Christmas List (2014) Ellen Hollman, Marion Ross. A woman concocts a Christmastime scheme to repair the damaged relationship between her daughter and granddaughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

The Perfect Christmas Present (2017) Sam Page, Tara Holt. Tom Jacobs has built a business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. When he’s hired to find a gift for his friend’s girlfriend, he finds himself in a bit of trouble: The more he researches her, the more he likes her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1:06 a.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Perfect Skin (2018) Richard Brake, Natalia Kostrzewa. A young Polish woman’s relationship with a mysterious tattoo artist takes a sinister turn as she becomes increasingly fascinated by him. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Sun. 12:52 p.m.

Pistoleros famosos II (1986) Fernando Casanova, Maribel Guardia. Lucía tiene una herida en la pierna. Su amigo Ceferino la ayuda a escapar y la lleva a un médico que tiene la licencia suspendida. El doctor trata de seducirla y, como no lo consigue, la droga. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:32 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Play or Die (2019) Charley Palmer Rothwell, Roxane Mesquida. Two passionate gamers participate in an exclusive escape game in an abandoned hospital. They soon realize that only one of them will get out alive. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m. TMC Fri. 1:15 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Michael Jeter. Animated. The conductor of a train to the North Pole guides a boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Por Mis Pistolas (1968) Cantinflas, Isela Vega. Un farmaceuta se marcha a un pueblo del Oeste para hacerse cargo de una mina que heredó de su abuelo. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Pork Pie (2017) Dean O’Gorman, James Rolleston. Accidental outlaws travel New Zealand in a yellow mini, protesting conformity and chasing lost love, with the cops and the media hot on their tail. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston. A handsome angel saves a New York Baptist and his wife from spiritual doubt and marital woe. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Thur. 9:30 p.m. E Fri. 7 p.m.

A Prince for Christmas (2015) Viva Bianca, Kirk Barker. A prince from Europe meets a charming waitress when he travels to America during the Christmas holiday to escape an arranged marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 p.m. KPXN Sun. 9 p.m.

Prince of the City (1981) ★★★ Treat Williams, Jerry Orbach. A New York police detective wears a ``wire’’ for federal agents to nail his friends on the take. (R) 2 hrs. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7 a.m.

The Prince (2014) ★ Jason Patric, Bruce Willis. A retired assassin is drawn back into his former life and a confrontation with an old rival when his daughter is kidnapped. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:58 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10:29 a.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6 a.m.

The Prodigal (1931) ★★ Lawrence Tibbett, Esther Ralston. A Southerner returns to his plantation after riding the rails with his sidekicks, Snipe and Doc. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 2 a.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 11:05 a.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Mon. 11 p.m. Ovation Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sun. 11:56 a.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 2:16 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:39 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:22 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. BBC America Fri. 8 a.m. BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Pumpkin (2002) ★★ Christina Ricci, Hank Harris. A sorority girl falls in love with a disabled student, much to the dismay of her jock boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Tues. 10:20 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Sat. 2 a.m.

Puppet Master (1989) ★★ Paul Le Mat, Irene Miracle. Psychics at a bay hotel meet the puppets Pin Head, Leech Woman, Tunneler, Blade and Jester. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:40 a.m.

The Purple Gang (1960) ★★ Barry Sullivan, Robert Blake. A Detroit policeman hunts a ruthless hoodlum on a rampage during Prohibition. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) ★★★ Mia Farrow, Jeff Daniels. A 1930s movie star steps off the screen to join a waitress in the audience. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:40 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:50 a.m.

A Qué le Tiras Cuando Sueñas Mexicano (1979) ★★ Luis de Alba. Un profesor se enamora de una mujer que tiene una deuda pendiente con unos criminales que quieren atraparla. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6 p.m.

Race Street (1948) ★★ George Raft, William Bendix. A police detective and a bookie bust a protection racket in San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Radio Christmas (2019) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tim Reid. When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Sat. 9:54 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:20 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Ready for War (2019) Thousands of immigrants volunteer to serve in the U.S. military -- but then find themselves deported once their tours of duty are over. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:25 a.m.

Reclaim (2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:15 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:20 p.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Red Eye (2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 5:10 a.m. HBO Sat. 2:25 p.m.

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 12:50 p.m.

Reds (1981) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton. U.S. journalist John Reed and wife Louise Bryant witness the Russian Revolution. (PG) 3 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:35 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TRU Sun. 11 a.m.

Repo Man (1984) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Harry Dean Stanton. Punker Otto tries to repossess a Chevy Malibu with something alien and atomic in the trunk. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Wed. 3:48 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:19 p.m.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Tues. 7:18 p.m. Starz Wed. 1:17 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:56 p.m.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) ★ Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Wed. 12:29 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Byron Abalos. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 p.m.

Richie Rich (1994) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, John Larroquette. The boy zillionaire saves his parents and Rich Industries from a scheming executive. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Fri. Noon

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998) ★★ David Gallagher, Martin Mull. Richie makes a wish and ends up in an alternate universe where his mean cousin Reggie is in charge and wants to cancel Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Mon. 2:05 p.m. Freeform Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Ricochet (1991) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Lithgow. An escaped hit man seeks revenge on the policeman turned district attorney who sent him to prison. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:11 a.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Traicionado por los suyos, abandonado en un planeta abrasado por el sol para que muera, Riddick deberá luchar contra los alienígenas más salvajes que el ser humano ha conocido. Aunque hay otro problema: unos mercenarios quieren su cabeza. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The Ringer (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Brian Cox. Special Olympians train a man, who is pretending to be mentally impaired, to go toe-to-toe with the hated champion of the games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Wed. 5:30 a.m. HBO Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 7:24 a.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash (2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Rise of the Guardians (2012) ★★ Voices of Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin. Animated. Winter sprite Jack Frost must save the day when an evil boogeyman schemes to stop the world’s children from believing in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and other immortal Guardians. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Tues. 2:40 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sun. 10:45 a.m. HBO Thur. 6:15 p.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:45 p.m. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Showtime Thur. 3:55 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Tues. 1:55 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:55 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Sun. 2 p.m.

Robots (2005) ★★★ Voices of Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry. Animated. A robot leads a revolution against a corporate bigwig who wants to send older-model cyborgs to the scrap heap. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Wed. 8:36 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

The Rolling Stones - Crossfire Hurricane (2012) ★★★ Filmmaker Brett Morgen examines the history of the Rolling Stones, from their London debut in 1962 as a group of blues-obsessed bad boys to their status as the ``World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band.’' (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. AXS Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Romance on the High Seas (1948) ★★ Jack Carson, Janis Paige. A man hires a private eye to watch his wife on a cruise, but the wife sends an impostor. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

Romancing the Stone (1984) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A mousy novelist goes to Colombia for her sister and joins a mercenary on a treasure hunt. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sat. 8:06 a.m.

The Rookie (2002) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Rachel Griffiths. A high-school baseball coach makes it to the Major Leagues as a middle-aged relief pitcher. (G) 2 hrs. 7 mins. MLB Sun. 6 p.m. MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:10 a.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:35 a.m.

A Royal Christmas Ball (2017) Tara Reid, Ingo Rademacher. Dateless for the Christmas ball, bachelor King Charles of Baltania tracks down Allison, his American college sweetheart, only to discover she has never been married, yet raised a 17-year-old daughter, Lily, who mathematically might be Charles’ child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 a.m. KPXN Sun. 1 p.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1980) ★★ Voices of Red Buttons, Ethel Merman. Animated. Santa must save the day when Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman encounter an evil wizard. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 a.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. AXS Mon. 7 p.m. AXS Mon. 9:35 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:25 p.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 6:17 p.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:35 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11 p.m.

A Sablazo Limpio (1958) Viruta, Lucho Gatica. Un representante real va a un pueblo para ver al gobernador y se enamora de su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday (2004) ★★ AnnaSophia Robb, Mia Farrow. Ignoring the social code of 1904, a wealthy child befriends three sisters whose family members work as servants next door. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Tues. 3:35 a.m.

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019) Lea Michele, Charles Michael Davis. Sparks fly between a young woman and her childhood sweetheart when they reunite at the same Hawaiian resort where they met years earlier. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ABC Thur. 9:01 p.m. KEYT Thur. 9:01 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. MLB Tues. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. 6 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Santa Baby (2006) Jenny McCarthy, George Wendt. A business executive returns to the North Pole to help her father, Santa Claus, prepare for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009) ★★ Jenny McCarthy, Paul Sorvino. When Santa Claus decides to retire, his daughter must choose between taking over the reindeer reins or continuing with her fast-paced life in the outside world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Martin Short. Scott Calvin, aka Santa, contends with visiting in-laws and a scheme by mischievous Jack Frost to freeze him out of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 4:10 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell. Scott Calvin’s world turns upside down when he’s dealt a double whammy of bad news: Not only has his son, Charlie, landed on this year’s naughty list, but Scott has to marry by Christmas Eve, or he will stop being Santa Claus forever. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:50 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:05 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold. An adman takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:45 p.m. Freeform Fri. 9:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

Saratoga (1937) ★★ Clark Gable, Jean Harlow. A horse breeder’s granddaughter falls in love with a gambler in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

Saudi Women’s Driving School (2019) For many Americans, getting a driver’s license is a mundane rite of passage. But for women in Saudi Arabia, who were only allowed to drive legally starting in June 2018, it’s a critical step along the road to independence. (NR) 1 hr. HBO Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m. FX Tues. 8 a.m.

Saving Santa (2013) Voices of Martin Freeman, Tim Curry. Animated. A stable elf is the only one who can stop an invasion of the North Pole by using Santa’s sleigh and a time globe to go back in time to save Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Say Anything... (1989) ★★★ John Cusack, Ione Skye. A high-school senior falls in love with an honor student bound for studies in England. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sat. 2:54 p.m.

Scaramouche (1923) ★★ Ramon Novarro, Alice Terry. Silent. An 18th-century Frenchman poses as a clown and meets a master swordsman in a duel of revenge. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Scaramouche (1952) ★★★ Stewart Granger, Eleanor Parker. An 18th-century Frenchman poses as a clown and meets a master swordsman in a duel of revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. MTV Mon. 1:50 a.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Scary Movie 2 (2001) ★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Psychology students and their professor spend the weekend in a haunted house in this sendup of horror films. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. MTV Fri. 9 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2 p.m.

Scream 3 (2000) ★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. Murders draw a young woman, a reporter and an ex-policeman to the set of a movie inspired by horrific events that they survived. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Thur. Noon Showtime Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. A masked killer continues to pursue a California student and her friends at an Ohio college. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10 p.m.

The Sea Hawk (1940) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Brenda Marshall. A British privateer raids Spanish ships with his queen’s permission in 1585. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 2 a.m.

The Sea Hawk (1924) ★★★ Milton Sills, Enid Bennett. Silent. Sold into slavery by his brother, an English nobleman becomes a pirate out for revenge. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Mon. 11:45 p.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 4:25 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Sense and Sensibility (1995) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman. Suitors romance, then abandon, sisters left destitute by their father’s death in late-1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

Serendipity (2001) ★★ John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale. A man and a woman try to find each other after spending one night together 10 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 4:38 a.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Tues. 4 p.m. VH1 Tues. 11 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 11:40 p.m.

The Seven Year Itch (1955) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Tom Ewell. The blonde upstairs gives a man ideas, especially with his wife gone for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sun. 9:05 a.m.

The Shallows (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. Noon

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 7:05 a.m.

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4:05 a.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sun. 6:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 10:05 p.m.

She’s Having a Baby (1988) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth McGovern. A restless yuppie copywriter marries his teenage sweetheart, then wonders if it’s a mistake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 11 a.m.

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:35 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:10 a.m. EPIX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Noelle, a holiday hater, becomes locked in a department store on Christmas Eve. There, she meets a woman who identifies herself as Noelle’s guardian angel and introduces Noelle to several ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Shoot ‘Em Up (2007) ★★ Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti. El señor Smith, un hombre duro y amargado, acepta proteger a un bebé al que ha ayudado a nacer en medio de un tiroteo. Él no sabe que el niño es el objetivo de una extraña banda de criminales que tiene la misión de asesinarlo. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Shootist (1976) ★★★ John Wayne, Lauren Bacall. People pester an old, dying gunfighter rooming with a widow in 1901 Nevada. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart. The more Budapest co-workers fight, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg. After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home of an animal-loving pacifist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:16 a.m. Sundance Fri. 2 p.m.

Show Boat (1951) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel. The captain’s daughter marries a gambler who turns performer on a Mississippi riverboat. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. Shrek and friends set out to find Fiona’s slacker cousin, Artie, and bring him back to rule the land of Far, Far Away. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Thur. 12:59 p.m. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Siete Evas para un Adán (1971) ★ Rodolfo de Anda, Zulma Faid. Un joven se lanza en paracaídas y cae en un apartado lugar donde lo encuentran siete excursionistas que lo hacen su criado. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Los Siete Proscritos (1980) David Reynoso, Claudia Islas. Un grupo de siete criminales busca un misterioso tesoro y no descansará hasta que lo encuentre. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBC America Fri. 2 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 a.m.

A Simple Plan (1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Sinner’s Holiday (1930) ★★ Grant Withers, Evalyn Knapp. A penny-arcade owner tries to frame her daughter’s boyfriend for a murder her bootlegger son committed. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 9:39 p.m.

The Skeleton Key (2005) ★★ Kate Hudson, Gena Rowlands. A woman takes a job as a hospice nurse for a couple who live in a New Orleans house with a troublesome history. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Fri. 12:27 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:45 p.m. Syfy Sun. 1:58 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:40 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:05 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Ryan McDonell. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11:03 p.m.

The Smart Set (1928) ★★ William Haines, Jack Holt. Silent. A polo player’s grandstanding gets him thrown off the team right before a championship match. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 11:35 p.m. Starz Wed. 5:38 p.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Sniper 3 (2004) Tom Berenger, Denis Arndt. Hired to kill a suspected terrorist, a sniper learns his target is an old friend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Sniper: Legacy (2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Fri. 12:06 p.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. Students steal a snow plow and fend off its crazy driver in an attempt to keep school closed for a second day. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

A Snow Globe Christmas (2013) Alicia Witt, Donald Faison. After a blow to the head, a cynical TV executive wakes up in a seemingly perfect town, married to her former sweetheart and raising two children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

The Sons of Mistletoe (2001) Roma Downey, George Newbern. The director of a dilapidated foster home must convince the new owner to continue funding it. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Thur. Noon

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. BET Sun. 4:27 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:20 p.m. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m.

Sphere (1998) ★ Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone. A psychologist, a biochemist, a mathematician and others investigate a large golden sphere deep in the ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Thur. Noon

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. Dos niños enfrentan a criaturas mutantes y a un científico mientras buscan un artefacto que puede destruir la Tierra. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Squaw Man (1914) ★★ Dustin Farnum, Winifred Kingston. Silent. A Briton takes the blame for another’s crime and flees to Wyoming, where he marries an American Indian woman. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

The Squaw Man (1931) ★★ Warner Baxter, Lupe Velez. An Englishman returns home with his American Indian wife and child to inherit a title. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Staging Christmas (2019) Soleil Moon Frye, George Stults. Lori is intrigued when a wealthy widower named Everett asks her to stage his home for the holidays to cheer up his daughter, Maddie. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 12:30 p.m.

A Star for Christmas (2012) Briana Evigan, Travis Van Winkle. A recent breakup throws a baker’s life into chaos, and her co-workers leave her to cope alone during the holidays. Things start looking up when a handsome but troubled actor comes into the store, and the two quickly fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Tues. 7 a.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. Picard, Riker and the others set off to stop the half-robot Borg from sabotaging the first warp drive flight in 2063. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 23 mins. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (PG) 2 hrs. 16 mins. IFC Tues. Noon

The Star (2017) ★★ Voices of Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key. Animated. A brave donkey named Bo and his lovable animal friends embark on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to become the accidental heroes of the greatest story ever told -- the first Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Stay Alive (2006) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Adam Goldberg. An online game becomes terrifyingly real when its young players begin to die along with their onscreen characters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Fri. 5:40 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. WE Wed. 10 a.m.

Steven Universe: The Movie (2019) Voices of Zach Callison, Deedee Magno. Animated. Steven thinks he is done defending the Earth until a new threat arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TOON Sat. 6 p.m.

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

A Storybook Christmas (2019) Ali Liebert, Jake Epstein. If event planner Celeste Everett is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she is going to need help. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Stronger (2017) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany. Jeff Bauman loses both of his legs when two bombs explode during the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. With unwavering support from his family and girlfriend, Bauman embarks on a long and heroic journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

Stuck on You (2003) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. Conjoined twins go to Hollywood and land a role on a television show starring Cher. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Tues. 4:10 a.m.

Sucker Punch (2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 7:10 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Tues. 2:29 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:12 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Sat. 1:36 a.m.

SuperGrid (2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sun. 1:40 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Superzán el invencible (1971) Claudio Lanuza, Raul Martinez. Tres extraterrestres llegan a la Tierra y causan pánico. Superzán deberá resolver el misterio que los rodea antes de que alguien salga herido. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Surviving Christmas (2004) ★ Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini. A lonely man returns to his childhood home and celebrates the holiday with the strangers who live there. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

A Sweet Christmas Romance (2019) Adelaide Kane, Greyston Holt. When a food stylist returns home for Christmas, she learns that the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away to whoever can re-create her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Fri. 9:30 p.m. E Sat. 7 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 12:06 p.m.

Swept From the Sea (1997) ★★★ Vincent Perez, Rachel Weisz. Locals disapprove of the love between an indentured servant and the shipwrecked Russian she rescued in 19th-century England. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Wed. Noon Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Swimfan (2002) ★ Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen. A new student at a high school obsesses over a swimming champion who does not return her advances. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Audience Sat. 8:30 p.m. Audience Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Fri. Noon

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:20 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 10 a.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m. FX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Tequila Sunrise (1988) ★★ Mel Gibson, Michelle Pfeiffer. A narcotics officer uses a woman to catch his buddy, a big-time cocaine dealer ready to retire. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Wed. 5:11 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:50 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:38 a.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl. A cyborg from the future must protect John Connor from a superior model sent to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. KTLA Sun. 2:02 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) ★★ Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker. In 1973, teenagers taking a road trip wander into a farmhouse belonging to a family of cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Wed. 12:43 p.m. Starz Wed. 7:19 p.m.

Thank You for Smoking (2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 4:30 p.m.

They Live (1988) ★★ Roddy Piper, Keith David. When two men put on special sunglasses they see aliens and subliminal messages. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

They’re Always Caught (1938) Stanley Ridges, John Eldredge. A doctor investigates crimes in his lab. (NR) 22 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 8:30 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Sat. Noon E Sat. 5 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Tues. 2:45 a.m.

This Is Where I Leave You (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Tina Fey. When their father’s last request forces four grown siblings to live together for a week under one roof, they confront their turbulent history and tattered relationships. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. POP Tues. 10 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:10 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Fri. 8:15 p.m. TBS Sat. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 10:45 p.m.

3 Holiday Tails (2011) Julie Gonzalo, Bruce Davison. Lisa’s three puppies interrupt a wedding proposal, and she is shocked to see it is her ex-boyfriend David proposing to his new girlfriend. Everyone can see they are meant to be together, so the dogs decide to help them get back together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Three O’Clock High (1987) ★★ Casey Siemaszko, Anne Ryan. A bully challenges a California high-school student to a 3 o’clock fight in the parking lot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Fri. 11:14 p.m.

Three on a Match (1932) ★★★ Warren William, Joan Blondell. Bad luck happens to a rich man’s wife and her two girlfriends from school. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

‘Til We Meet Again (1940) ★★★ Merle Oberon, George Brent. A dying woman and condemned man fall in love on a ship from Hong Kong to San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 a.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson. A Southern lawyer and his legal assistant defend a black man for killing his young daughter’s white attackers. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Golf Sun. 3:30 p.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 a.m.

To Be or Not to Be (1942) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Jack Benny. Joseph and his acting troupe must confuse the Nazis and stop Professor Siletsky from handing over a list of Polish resistance members. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 11:45 a.m.

To Catch a Thief (1955) ★★★ Cary Grant, Grace Kelly. A retired cat burglar sees fireworks with an American heiress on the Riviera. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Sun. Noon

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Town Christmas Forgot (2010) ★★★ Lauren Holly, Rick Roberts. A stranded family helps residents of a small town organize a Christmas pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 a.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. BET Mon. 8:58 p.m. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m.

La Trampa Mortal (1962) Luis Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un ranchero quiere apoderarse de una hacienda vecina y juega al póquer con su propietario para arrebatársela ilegalmente. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Mon. 5 p.m. TNT Wed. 1 a.m.

Transpecos (2016) Gabriel Luna, Johnny Simmons. For three U.S. Border Patrol agents, the contents of one car reveal an insidious plot within their own ranks; the next 24 hours may cost them their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:15 a.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Fri. 2 a.m.

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell (2018) Jay Anstey, Alistair Moulton Black. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 a.m.

Los Triunfadores (1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. En pleno campo de batalla, un mexicano en la guerra de Vietnam recuerda a sus amistades y a su banda musical. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

The Truth About Lies (2017) Fran Kranz, Odette Annable. A desperate, unemployed man who lives with his mother weaves an ever-growing web of lies to impress a beautiful woman. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 7 a.m. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Twas the Chaos Before Christmas (2019) Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Sherri Shepherd. Morgan and Jayla decide to rent a luxurious home in Washington D.C. for the holidays so that Morgan’s mother can easily join them to celebrate Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 10 p.m.

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (2012) Sean Patrick Flanery, D.B. Sweeney. During the holidays, a woman organizes a fundraiser to save an orphanage for puppies. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Fri. 9:30 a.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

12 Men of Christmas (2009) Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Hopkins. A public-relations executive uses her media savvy to stir excitement in a small Montana town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

12 Rounds (2009) ★ John Cena, Aidan Gillen. A cop must navigate through an elaborate series of traps and puzzles to save his kidnapped fiancee from a vengeful criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Mon. 4:56 a.m.

12 Wishes of Christmas (2011) Elisa Donovan, Gabrielle Carteris. A woman makes 12 wishes, and when the things she wished for start coming true, she discovers the consequences are not always easy to deal with. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 1:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 6:20 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Bravo Fri. 6:46 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Bravo Sat. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 9 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Bravo Sat. 11 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Bravo Fri. 11:52 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:52 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Mon. Noon

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3:09 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

Two-Faced Woman (1941) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Melvyn Douglas. A woman poses as her tempting twin sister to test her husband’s fidelity in Manhattan. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6 p.m.

Unaccompanied Minors (2006) ★★ Dyllan Christopher, Tyler James Williams. After a Christmas Eve blizzard shuts down the airport, stranded youths create holiday pandemonium for an uptight airport official and his assistant. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. REELZ Mon. 5 p.m. REELZ Mon. 8 p.m. REELZ Sat. 1 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:03 p.m. Syfy Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018) ★★ Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel. Online friends receive an anonymous message that they will all die if they disconnect or call the police. The planned night of fun quickly turns deadly as each user becomes the target of something sinister while the others watch helplessly in terror. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Thur. 2:10 a.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Fri. 8:05 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Tues. 12:28 p.m. Encore Tues. 8 p.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 11 p.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Mon. 3:15 a.m. HBO Wed. 11:05 p.m.

Vacancy (2007) ★★ Luke Wilson, Kate Beckinsale. While stranded at a remote motel, a couple discover hidden cameras in their room and learn they are to be the stars of a snuff film. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Vagabundo en la Lluvia (1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Ana Luisa Peluffo. Al llegar de una fiesta, una mujer encuentra a un vagabundo en su casa, pero sobrevive con la ayuda de su mejor amiga. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Valentine’s Day (2010) ★★ Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates. A diverse group of Los Angeles residents wends its way through love, romance and heartbreak over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:40 a.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m. TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sun. 2:30 p.m. HBO Wed. 9:55 a.m.

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009) ★★★ Jonathan Bennett, Kristin Cavallari. A college freshman inspires others by partying, chasing girls and wooing the hot chick. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. KDOC Sun. 3 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Tues. 8:04 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:21 p.m. Starz Wed. 2:59 a.m.

Verano salvaje (1980) Jorge Rivero, Fernando Allende. La crónica de unos días de playa y noches de sexo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

A Very British Christmas (2019) Rachel Shenton, Mark Killeen. Opera singer Jessica Bailey’s flight to her concert in Vienna gets delayed and she is stuck in a remote area of England. The only place to stay is a bed-and-breakfast in an enchanting village run by a handsome widower named Andrew. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 3 p.m. Showtime Mon. 6:15 a.m.

A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride (2008) Joanna Garcia, Luke Perry. A scheming wedding planner disapproves of her mother’s upcoming marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

A Very Merry Toy Store (2017) Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez. Rival toy shop owners reluctantly join forces when an unscrupulous toy magnate opens a box store in their town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jesse Hutch. An antique shop owner finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos. She decides to make it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11:03 p.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMT Wed. Noon

Walking and Talking (1996) ★★★ Catherine Keener, Anne Heche. Neuroses and angst fill Manhattan yuppie best friends on the eve of one’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:20 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, ``Global Thermonuclear War.’' (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Water for Elephants (2011) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson. A shared compassion for a special elephant draws together a former veterinary student and a performer in the traveling circus in which they both work. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Tues. 9:57 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:42 p.m.

The Way of the Gun (2000) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Benicio Del Toro. Looking for an easy payoff, career criminals kidnap the surrogate mother to a wealthy couple. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Tues. 11:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:10 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 3:55 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Wed. 9 a.m.

Weekend at the Waldorf (1945) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, Lana Turner. A stenographer, a movie star, a war correspondent and other hotel guests find romance in New York. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 9 p.m. BET Mon. 3:35 p.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

What Keeps You Alive (2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 2:20 p.m.

When a Stranger Calls (2006) ★★ Camilla Belle, Tommy Flanagan. A sadistic stranger subjects a teenage baby-sitter to an increasingly threatening round of phone calls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:45 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Sun. 11 p.m. MTV Fri. 6:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 1:10 p.m.

White Christmas (1954) ★★★★ Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye. Former Army buddies put on a show with a sister act to save their general’s hotel in Vermont. (NR) 2 hrs. AMC Thur. 9:15 a.m. AMC Fri. 3 a.m. AMC Sat. 8:15 a.m.

White Heat (1949) ★★★ James Cagney, Virginia Mayo. A brave federal agent poses as a thug to infiltrate psychopathic hoodlum Cody Jarrett’s gang of thieves. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 10:05 p.m.

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Tues. 4 p.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Widow From Chicago (1930) ★ Alice White, Edward G. Robinson. A New York policeman’s sister avenges his slaying by tricking the gangster to blame. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Wild Bill (1995) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ellen Barkin. The legendary gunfighter resumes romance with Calamity Jane, faces an upstart and copes with his past in late-1800s Dakota Territory. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Wild Boys of the Road (1933) ★★★ Frankie Darro, Dorothy Coonan. Tommy and Eddie share a rail car with Sally, and they decide to stay together when they reach Chicago. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m.

Wildling (2018) Liv Tyler, Brad Dourif. After a childhood in captivity under the care of a man who taught her to fear the outside world, a young woman sees her new freedom shattered by a series of unsettling events. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Fri. 1 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Wish for Christmas (2016) Joey Lawrence, Leigh-Allyn Baker. A high school senior, disappointed at having to miss the town’s winter dance for a church service, wishes her family’s faith away, with unexpected consequences. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2:09 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ Judy Garland, Frank Morgan. After a tornado whisks Kansas farm girl Dorothy to a magic land, she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:55 a.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:35 a.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. Un estrella del deporte extremo es elegido para infiltrarse en el santuario de un anarquista que pretende crear el caos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

You Again (2010) ★★ Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis. An upcoming family wedding brings a young woman and her mother face to face once more with their high-school tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Thur. 10:29 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:12 p.m.

You Light Up My Christmas (2019) Kim Fields, Adrian Holmes. Emma returns to her hometown for Christmas. She discovers the lights have gone dim in the once festive town, prompting her to reconnect with an old flame to set their hearts and the town ablaze with light again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Z for Zachariah (2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:45 p.m.

