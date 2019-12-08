What’s on TV Monday: ‘Batwoman: Crisis on Infinite Earths’ on The CW

SERIES
The Voice The top eight artists perform. 8 p.m. NBC
Batwoman: Crisis on Infinite Earths In the second installment of this massive crossover event where the CW’s superheroes join forces to save the universe, Iris, Clark and Lois (Candice Patton, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch) search for a mysterious Kryptonian while Kate and Kara (Ruby Rose, Melissa Benoist) try to find Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy). Also, Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) returns. 8 p.m. CW
The Great Christmas Light Fight This new episode features a man-made mega tree, a whimsical Germany-meets-California display, a replica of the Golden Gate Bridge, a display using Chinese lanterns and a snowman built from tires. 8 p.m. ABC
Beat Shazam This holiday episode adds seasonal classics to the mix. Jamie Foxx hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
Bob Hearts Abishola After Bob (Billy Gardell) learns that Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) is giving a former flame (guest star Toni Tambo) another chance to woo her, he tries to gain the confidence to fight for her. Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley and Christine Ebersole also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise Lola (Lola Carmichael) fires a lawyer for failing to provide a robust defense for his client in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
The Moodys An unexpected guest shows up and caroling takes an embarrassing turn in this new episode of the edgy holiday miniseries. Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, François Arnaud, Chelsea Frei and Jay Baruchel star. 9 p.m. Fox
Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer challenges the bakers to create desserts that are inspired by and look like Santa Claus. 9 p.m. Food Network
Wrap Battle The short first season of this unscripted gift-wrapping competition reaches its finale with two new episodes. Sheryl Underwood is the host. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform
His Dark Materials Lyra (Dafne Keen) finds what she is looking for in the far North, then must struggle to survive. 9 p.m. HBO
Christmas Cookie Challenge Eddie Jackson challenges the bakers to create Christmas character masks made of cookies. Vivian Chan, Ree Drummond and Dan Langan are judges. 10 p.m. Food Network
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Earth, Wind & Fire; author Peter Bergen (“Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Golden Globe announcements; Mario Carbone. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; David Arquette; Marla Tellez; a performance from “Love Actually.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Brandon Routh. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View A 21-year-old raises her five siblings after the death of both parents. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Ian Somerhalder (“V Wars”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kennedy McMann; Scott Wolf; Vanessa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Videos of violent, out-of-control drivers: road-rage survivors speak out; ancestry test surprises. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jane Lynch; Jo Koy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Director Clint Eastwood (“Richard Jewell”); Sean Hayes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Romeo Miller (“Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Laurence Fishburne. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Timothée Chalamet; Ashley Graham; Summer Walker performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Saoirse Ronan; Tom Brokaw. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Alicia Keys guest hosts; Billie Eilish; Ali Wong. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Quentin Tarantino; Aisling Bea; Michael Lewis; Coady Willis performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tony Shalhoub; Ne-Yo. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Indiana Pacers, 4 p.m. FS Prime
NFL Football The New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles, 5 p.m. ESPN
