What’s on TV Monday: ‘Promised Land’ on ABC; ‘Secrets of Playboy’ on A&E; Betty White on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Kenan When their mom (Vanessa Bell Calloway) decides to sell the family home, Kenan and Gary (Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd) must clear their childhood memorabilia out of the basement in the first of two new episodes of the comedy. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

March Prairie View’s homecoming proceeds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor Clayton tries to help Shanae and Elizabeth settle their dispute. Also, a Texas-style family barbecue is followed by a musical performance from Restless Road. Guests Jonathan Greenard and Kamu Grugier-Hill coach the women in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

9-1-1: Lone Star Judd, Owen and Tommy (Jim Parrack, Rob Lowe and Gina Torres) are desperate to find Grace (Sierra Aylina McClain), who is caught in the ice storm as she goes into labor in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Kids Baking Championship In this season’s dessert imposters challenge — a fan favorite — the young bakers create grilled dessert imposters using side dishes. Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman host. 8 p.m. Food Network

That’s My Jam Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Jordana Brewster and Brent Morin compete in a series of dance- and trivia-based games and musical performances in a new episode of the celebrity game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. 9 p.m. NBC

4400 While Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) helps prepare the Bois Blanc for a celebration, others are preparing for war in this new episode. Also, LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) returns and Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with his brother. Jaye Ladymore also stars with guest star Calvin Seabrooks. 9 p.m. The CW

The Cleaning Lady Facing a heartbreaking treatment setback with Luca (played by twins Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle), Thony (Elodie Yung) takes action out of desperation. Also, Garrett (Oliver Hudson) makes a risky demand. 9 p.m. Fox

Secrets of Playboy The new episode “The Bunnies & the Cleanup Crew” recalls when Playboy hired attractive women by promising an environment where they would always be protected, but they frequently faced dangers and abuses that were covered up by Playboy’s “cleanup crew” of public relations experts. 9 p.m. A&E

The Gilded Age (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Snowpiercer Layton (Daveed Diggs) goes on the hunt, while Wilford (Sean Bean) focuses on boosting morale aboard his train in this new episode. Iddo Goldberg, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright and Lena Hall also star. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

Promised Land Joe (John Ortiz) faces different challenges as Mateo (Augusto Aguilera) threatens to expose his past and Margaret (Bellamy Young) tries to obstruct his plans. Christina Ochoa, Tom Amandes and Katya Martín also star in this new episode.10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens In the new episode “Missing in Brooks County” an activist detective documents missing migrants in rural south Texas. 10 p.m. KOCE

Adults Adopting Adults This new documentary series follows six stories of adults seeking legal adoption for reasons ranging from a sincere desire to be part of a “real” family to motives that may be questionable. One story involves a German prince seeking an adult son to care for him and inherit his royal title, while another features a married man who previously had an inappropriate relationship with a young woman he was trying to adopt. 10 p.m. A&E

SPECIALS

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl Friends, fans and colleagues share their fond recollections of the TV comedy star, who died on Dec. 31, just weeks before her 100th birthday. During her career, White won five Primetime Emmy Awards, including one for guest hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2010. The special includes an assortment of clips from ”The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” among others. 10 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Indiana Pacers, 4 p.m. BSSC

College Basketball Holy Cross visits Boston University, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Duke visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. ESPN; Colorado State visits Wyoming, 5 p.m. FS1; West Virginia visits Baylor, 6 p.m. ESPN; New Mexico visits San Diego State, 7 p.m. FS1

Women’s College Basketball Indiana visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Arkansas visits Tennessee, 4 p.m. SEC-TV

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Aunjanue Ellis; author Logan Ury. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Matt Czuchry (“The Resident”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Dolly Parton (“Run, Rose, Run”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell (“The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Dionne Warwick, Krayzie Bone, Nomad (“Power in the Name”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Activist and conservative influencer Amala Ekpunobi. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tariq Trotter; Anitta performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ike Barinholtz; Bridget Everett; Hayley Brownell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Reminiscence Director Lisa Joy’s 2021 science fiction thriller is set in a bleak near future ravaged by climate change. Hugh Jackman stars as a man who uses technology that can access the memories of other people as he searches desperately to find a woman (Rebecca Ferguson) who has vanished without a trace just as their relationship was blossoming. Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis and Marina de Tavira also star. 7 p.m. HBO

Walk the Line (2005) 8 a.m. E!

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9:22 a.m. Cinemax

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 9:36 a.m. and 11:16 p.m. Encore

District 9 (2009) 11:44 a.m. Starz

Only the Brave (2017) Noon FX

Madame Bovary (1949) Noon TCM

Men of Honor (2000) 12:14 p.m. Encore

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 12:30 p.m. TNT

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 1:50 p.m. HBO

Raintree County (1957) 2 p.m. TCM

The Abyss (1989) 2:26 p.m. Encore

Hereditary (2018) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 3 p.m. FX

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 3:15 p.m. TNT

The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation

Cop Land (1997) 4:40 p.m. Cinemax

Captain Phillips (2013) 4:50 p.m. Encore

42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB

Friends With Benefits (2011) 5 p.m. MTV

Baby Driver (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 6:02 p.m. TNT

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Batman Begins (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount

Men in Black (1997) 7:30 p.m. BBC America

Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Guilty Hands (1931) 8 p.m. TCM

Hustle & Flow (2005) 8 p.m. TMC

The Dark Knight (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in downloadable and printable PDF files