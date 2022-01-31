What’s on TV Monday: ‘Promised Land’ on ABC; ‘Secrets of Playboy’ on A&E; Betty White on NBC
SERIES
Kenan When their mom (Vanessa Bell Calloway) decides to sell the family home, Kenan and Gary (Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd) must clear their childhood memorabilia out of the basement in the first of two new episodes of the comedy. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
March Prairie View’s homecoming proceeds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor Clayton tries to help Shanae and Elizabeth settle their dispute. Also, a Texas-style family barbecue is followed by a musical performance from Restless Road. Guests Jonathan Greenard and Kamu Grugier-Hill coach the women in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1: Lone Star Judd, Owen and Tommy (Jim Parrack, Rob Lowe and Gina Torres) are desperate to find Grace (Sierra Aylina McClain), who is caught in the ice storm as she goes into labor in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Kids Baking Championship In this season’s dessert imposters challenge — a fan favorite — the young bakers create grilled dessert imposters using side dishes. Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman host. 8 p.m. Food Network
That’s My Jam Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Jordana Brewster and Brent Morin compete in a series of dance- and trivia-based games and musical performances in a new episode of the celebrity game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. 9 p.m. NBC
4400 While Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) helps prepare the Bois Blanc for a celebration, others are preparing for war in this new episode. Also, LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) returns and Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with his brother. Jaye Ladymore also stars with guest star Calvin Seabrooks. 9 p.m. The CW
The Cleaning Lady Facing a heartbreaking treatment setback with Luca (played by twins Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle), Thony (Elodie Yung) takes action out of desperation. Also, Garrett (Oliver Hudson) makes a risky demand. 9 p.m. Fox
Secrets of Playboy The new episode “The Bunnies & the Cleanup Crew” recalls when Playboy hired attractive women by promising an environment where they would always be protected, but they frequently faced dangers and abuses that were covered up by Playboy’s “cleanup crew” of public relations experts. 9 p.m. A&E
The Gilded Age (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Snowpiercer Layton (Daveed Diggs) goes on the hunt, while Wilford (Sean Bean) focuses on boosting morale aboard his train in this new episode. Iddo Goldberg, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright and Lena Hall also star. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
Promised Land Joe (John Ortiz) faces different challenges as Mateo (Augusto Aguilera) threatens to expose his past and Margaret (Bellamy Young) tries to obstruct his plans. Christina Ochoa, Tom Amandes and Katya Martín also star in this new episode.10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens In the new episode “Missing in Brooks County” an activist detective documents missing migrants in rural south Texas. 10 p.m. KOCE
Adults Adopting Adults This new documentary series follows six stories of adults seeking legal adoption for reasons ranging from a sincere desire to be part of a “real” family to motives that may be questionable. One story involves a German prince seeking an adult son to care for him and inherit his royal title, while another features a married man who previously had an inappropriate relationship with a young woman he was trying to adopt. 10 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl Friends, fans and colleagues share their fond recollections of the TV comedy star, who died on Dec. 31, just weeks before her 100th birthday. During her career, White won five Primetime Emmy Awards, including one for guest hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2010. The special includes an assortment of clips from ”The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” among others. 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Indiana Pacers, 4 p.m. BSSC
College Basketball Holy Cross visits Boston University, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Duke visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. ESPN; Colorado State visits Wyoming, 5 p.m. FS1; West Virginia visits Baylor, 6 p.m. ESPN; New Mexico visits San Diego State, 7 p.m. FS1
Women’s College Basketball Indiana visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Arkansas visits Tennessee, 4 p.m. SEC-TV
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Aunjanue Ellis; author Logan Ury. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Matt Czuchry (“The Resident”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Dolly Parton (“Run, Rose, Run”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell (“The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Dionne Warwick, Krayzie Bone, Nomad (“Power in the Name”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Activist and conservative influencer Amala Ekpunobi. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tariq Trotter; Anitta performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ike Barinholtz; Bridget Everett; Hayley Brownell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Reminiscence Director Lisa Joy’s 2021 science fiction thriller is set in a bleak near future ravaged by climate change. Hugh Jackman stars as a man who uses technology that can access the memories of other people as he searches desperately to find a woman (Rebecca Ferguson) who has vanished without a trace just as their relationship was blossoming. Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis and Marina de Tavira also star. 7 p.m. HBO
Walk the Line (2005) 8 a.m. E!
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9:22 a.m. Cinemax
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 9:36 a.m. and 11:16 p.m. Encore
District 9 (2009) 11:44 a.m. Starz
Only the Brave (2017) Noon FX
Madame Bovary (1949) Noon TCM
Men of Honor (2000) 12:14 p.m. Encore
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 12:30 p.m. TNT
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 1:50 p.m. HBO
Raintree County (1957) 2 p.m. TCM
The Abyss (1989) 2:26 p.m. Encore
Hereditary (2018) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 3 p.m. FX
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 3:15 p.m. TNT
The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation
Cop Land (1997) 4:40 p.m. Cinemax
Captain Phillips (2013) 4:50 p.m. Encore
42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB
Friends With Benefits (2011) 5 p.m. MTV
Baby Driver (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 6:02 p.m. TNT
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Batman Begins (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount
Men in Black (1997) 7:30 p.m. BBC America
Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Guilty Hands (1931) 8 p.m. TCM
Hustle & Flow (2005) 8 p.m. TMC
The Dark Knight (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC
