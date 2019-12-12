What’s on TV Friday: ‘Mel Brooks: Unwrapped’ on HBO

SERIES

Top Elf Peyton List joins Santa and Ms. Jingles to judge the giant holiday ornament challenge in this new episode. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Blacklist Red (James Spader) and the team visit a former Blacklister as an explosive confrontation leads Liz (Megan Boone) to make a critical choice in a new episode of the crime drama. 8 p.m. NBC

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) is looking forward to sharing a favorite childhood Christmas tradition with Taylor (Meg Donnelly) this season, until they get an unexpected visit from Katie’s caustic mom (recurring guest star Wendie Malick). 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Fresh Off the Boat Jessica (Constance Wu) micromanages the household to ensure that the Huang family’s Christmas is flawless, but Louis (Randall Park) complicates things by trying to “help.” 8:30 p.m. ABC

Magnum P.I. Magnum (Jay Hernandez) is called up from the reserves for a top-secret mission, but it turns out that it’s a hoax and that he’s being set up in this new episode of the rebooted drama. Perdita Weeks also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

20/20 The new episode “The Hitman From Pop to Prison” profiles disgraced music mogul Lou Pearlman, exploring his involvement in the boy band scene and his role in one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in history. 9 p.m. ABC

CMT Crossroads Pop star Gavin DeGraw and country music’s Chris Young share the stage in a new edition of the concert series. 10 p.m. CMT

SPECIALS

How Murray Saved Christmas In this animated special, adapted from a book by Mike Reiss (“The Simpsons”), Jerry Stiller supplies the voice of a cantankerous delicatessen owner who has to become a substitute Santa, assisted by an elf (voice of Sean Hayes). 6:45 a.m. IFC and 9:05 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Erik Estrada, Dean Cain, Laura McKenzie and Montel Williams join cohost Elizabeth Stanton for this annual holiday parade. Mario Lopez serves as this year’s grand marshal. 8 p.m. CW

Disney Channel Holiday Party at Walt Disney World Performers include Shaggy and Pentatonix in this new special. 8 p.m. Disney

Mel Brooks: Unwrapped With a resume that includes writing for the groundbreaking TV series “Your Show of Shows” and writing and directing “Blazing Saddles” and “Young Frankenstein,” the comedy legend shares stories about his life and career with the BBC’s Alan Yentob. 9 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

BlacKkKlansman Spike Lee won an Oscar for cowriting this 2018 biographical crime film, which chronicles the true story of how a black police detective (John David Washington) was able to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan with the help of a white surrogate (Adam Driver). Topher Grace costars as white supremacist David Duke. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Christmas Stars In this 2019 holiday drama, an aspiring R&B singer (Erica Durance) meets an easygoing bartender (JT Hodges) who has a gift for writing lyrics. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The cast of “The Brady Bunch.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jon Hamm; the cast of “Jumanji: The Next Level.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds; cookbook author Emily Hutchinson; tech expert Dr. Gadget. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Jon Hamm; Gone West and Colbie Caillat perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Annette Bening. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kate Hudson prepares cocktails; holiday party décor; skillet chicken and biscuits with hot honey. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Mona Scott-Young (“Love & Hip Hop: New York”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Danny DeVito; Vanessa Williams guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall A single father tells how adopting five siblings under age 5 changed his life; holiday gifts. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Unhealthful foods; chef Aarón Sánchez discusses depression, addiction and abuse. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kevin Hart; Philadelphia Eagles mascot Swoop; Santa’s chief elf. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil An unsuspecting teen may have been lured into the woods and killed by her best friend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Blake Shelton; Ayesha Curry. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real The Clark Sisters (“Victory”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Singer Gloria Gaynor; the flu; saggy skin; workout moves; germ-filled spots in a kitchen. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Sandra Bernhard; chef Ingrid Hoffmann. 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real Ashanti; holiday trends that need to end. 5 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Impeachment hearings; the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal; the Justice Department’s inspector general’s report on the FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R-Calif.). (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mark Harmon; comic Caitlin Weierhauser. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Holland; Ana Gasteyer; Adam Levine; Angel Olsen performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Paul Rudd; comic Hasan Minhaj; Anthony Ramos performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Dolly Parton; Tobias Menzies; Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont). 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh John Cena; Bindi Irwin. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Basketball The Lakers visit the Miami Heat, 4 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 6:30 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.