Movies on TV this week: ‘The Deer Hunter,’ ‘White Christmas’ and more

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Dec 8 - 14, 2019

Almost Famous (2000) EPIX Sat. 2:05 p.m.

Cinema Paradiso (1988) Cinemax Wed. 10:47 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:17 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:10 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:56 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) TBS Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Sat. 5:39 a.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) TMC Sun. 4:55 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Gigi (1958) TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Sundance Sun. Noon Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) Sundance Sun. 8 a.m. Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) TCM Fri. 5 p.m. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) Sundance Tues. 7 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 p.m.

Jaws (1975) Cinemax Sun. 12:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) Encore Wed. 6:36 a.m.

National Velvet (1944) TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Platoon (1986) EPIX Wed. 5 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 4:05 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) TNT Sat. 9:09 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) Showtime Thur. 2:45 a.m. Showtime Sat. 2 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) Fox Sat. 2 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Encore Fri. 10 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:36 a.m.

White Christmas (1954) AMC Wed. 2:05 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Dec 8 - 14, 2019

All I Want for Christmas (1991) ★★ IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ IFC Thur. 2 p.m. IFC Fri. 4:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ E Wed. 5 p.m. E Thur. 2 p.m. E Fri. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:42 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:46 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7:50 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:22 p.m.

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007) AMC Tues. Noon Sundance Fri. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Details (2011) ★★ IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m.

El Dorado (1967) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:13 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 1 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The Godfather, Part III (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 a.m. Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 7 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 2:02 a.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 1:44 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7:52 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 4:52 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m.

Heaven Is for Real (2014) ★★ AMC Mon. Noon Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:15 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:01 a.m.

McLintock! (1963) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 10:13 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:32 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:08 a.m.

Nanny McPhee (2005) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon AMC Wed. 12:05 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 10 a.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Star Trek Generations (1994) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 7:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

That Awkward Moment (2014) ★ Bravo Sun. 12:54 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ IFC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 1 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m.

The Way, Way Back (2013) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Dec 8 - 14, 2019

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FX Sat. 12:30 p.m. FX Sat. 11 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ A Sun. 5 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 6 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:25 p.m.

Auntie Mame (1958) ★★★ TCM Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Encore Sun. 10:44 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ TBS Mon. 3 a.m. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ IFC Thur. 2 p.m. IFC Fri. 4:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Encore Sun. 12:34 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:54 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Tues. 11:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 11 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Encore Wed. 8:38 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 5 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 9 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Starz Fri. 2:54 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:34 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:17 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:10 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:56 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ TBS Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Sat. 5:39 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ EPIX Tues. 1:55 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:55 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ E Sat. 4:20 p.m. E Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:10 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. 9 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 8:40 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Starz Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Mon. 6 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Encore Sat. 12:39 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Mon. 10:11 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:32 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Syfy Fri. 8 p.m. Syfy Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 6 p.m. TMC Thur. 10 p.m. Showtime Fri. 7:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 1 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Ovation Tues. Noon Ovation Tues. 8:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 a.m. Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 5 p.m. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Mon. 2:44 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:56 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 2:02 a.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ USA Sat. 3:30 p.m. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6 a.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:10 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:45 p.m. Freeform Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Sun. 6:40 p.m. Freeform Fri. 9:15 p.m. Freeform Sat. 6:35 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TBS Fri. 6 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ AMC Mon. 12:05 p.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ TBS Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1:10 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:05 p.m. Paramount Sun. 11:55 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 10:35 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:40 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Tues. Noon EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Cinemax Sun. 12:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Jaws 3-D (1983) ★ Cinemax Thur. 5:20 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 2:40 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:25 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ CMT Sun. 2:05 p.m. CMT Sun. 8:45 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ TBS Sat. 2 a.m. TBS Sat. 4 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ TNT Sun. 3:45 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ TNT Sun. Noon

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:32 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:08 a.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 6:50 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ POP Tues. 6:20 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m. POP Fri. 9 p.m. POP Sat. 5:25 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 3:45 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 8:40 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 5 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E Sat. 6:25 p.m. E Sat. 9:10 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 2:20 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 4:05 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ HBO Mon. 7:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ BBC America Thur. 5 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Thur. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:35 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ TNT Sat. 9:09 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Mon. 3:05 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 3:35 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 4:50 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FXX Fri. 1 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10:45 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 7:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ EPIX Sun. 5:55 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Comedy Central Sun. 4:10 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Encore Sun. 10:52 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:14 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Fox Sat. 2 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Wed. 7 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ WE Wed. 3 p.m. WE Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 10:25 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 10:05 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Tues. 6 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Tues. 3 p.m. MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 1:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Tues. Noon MTV Wed. 8 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Tues. 9 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Showtime Mon. 5:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ REELZ Fri. 5 p.m. REELZ Fri. 8 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Encore Fri. 10 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:36 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 1 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Encore Sat. 4:38 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Showtime Thur. 8:25 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 2:30 a.m. VH1 Sun. Noon

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 2:45 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ BBC America Sun. 7:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 3:30 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 11:45 a.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Dec 8 - 14, 2019

A

Above the Rim (1994) ★★ Duane Martin, Leon. A high-school basketball star is torn by loyalties to a drug dealer and an ex-player. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Absolute Power (1997) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. A veteran thief catches the president of the United States in adultery and a murder cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 3:55 p.m.

The Abyss (1989) ★★★ Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Mon. 6:50 a.m.

An Accidental Christmas (2007) ★ Cynthia Gibb, David Millbern. Two children scheme to reunite their estranged parents during a school holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:40 a.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Fri. 10:19 a.m.

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999) ★★ Voices of Kevin Clash, Fran Brill. After a game of tug-of-war causes him to lose his favorite blanket, Elmo must venture into Grouchland to get it back. (G) 1 hr. 13 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Age of Adaline (2015) ★★ Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman. A woman who has miraculously remained young for nearly 80 years meets a charismatic philanthropist who reawakens her passion for life and romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. POP Tues. 3:30 p.m. POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Fri. 11:30 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Ah, Wilderness! (1935) ★★★ Wallace Beery, Lionel Barrymore. A teen comes of age with the help of his uncle in circa-1900 New England. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

¡Ahí madre! (1970) Enrique Cuenca, Eduardo Manzano. En una vecindad viven un general, un viejo buscador de tesoros y unos maestros de canto que están en constante disputa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:10 p.m.

All Creatures Here Below (2018) David Dastmalchian, Karen Gillan. Desperate for money, Gensan and Ruby impulsively commit a crime which sets in motion a series of dire events. Now on the run, the couple seek refuge in Kansas City, Mo., a place filled with dark secrets that still haunt them. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:45 p.m.

All I Want for Christmas (1991) ★★ Ethan Randall, Thora Birch. A boy and his little sister cook up a holiday scheme to get their divorced parents back together. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

All Is True (2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Tues. 1:36 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:50 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:44 p.m.

All She Wants for Christmas (2006) Monica Keena, Tobias Mehler. A woman uncovers secrets while evaluating a Christmas ornament company in her hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

All the Money in the World (2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Mon. 5:20 p.m.

All the Way (2016) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Anthony Mackie. President Lyndon B. Johnson endures a tumultuous first year in office while trying to launch a civil rights bill. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 8:40 a.m.

Almost Christmas (2016) ★★ Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union. A beloved patriarch asks his family members for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:05 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015) ★ Jason Lee, Tony Hale. Live action/animated. Believing that Dave is about to propose to his girlfriend, furry friends Alvin, Simon and Theodore embark on a cross-country odyssey to stop him. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m. FX Sat. 11 p.m.

Amelia (2009) ★★ Hilary Swank, Richard Gere. In the summer of 1937, famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart journeys into history in her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 10:30 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. VH1 Wed. Noon

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m.

The American (2010) ★★★ George Clooney, Violante Placido. A hit man pursues a potentially dangerous romance with a local woman while hiding out in a picturesque Italian town. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:25 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

The Amityville Horror (1979) ★★ James Brolin, Margot Kidder. A couple battle a demonic presence in their new home, the location of many gruesome murders a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Wed. 6:59 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:58 a.m.

Anchors Aweigh (1945) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly. Two sailors on leave in Hollywood help an actress get her big break. (NR) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Andy Hardy’s Double Life (1942) ★★ Lewis Stone, Mickey Rooney. College-bound Andy blurts marriage proposals to his sweetheart and her pert swimmer friend. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Sun. 12:19 p.m. Starz Thur. 5:22 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:50 a.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:55 p.m.

Anonymous (2011) ★★ Rhys Ifans, Vanessa Redgrave. As intrigue swirls around the court of Queen Elizabeth I, an ordinary actor named William Shakespeare gets credit for the writings of Edward de Vere. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Starz Tues. 2:31 p.m.

Los años vacíos (1970) Elsa Aguirre, Joaquín Cordero. En un ambiente tropical, una solterona se enamora de nuevo, pero, a raíz de este nuevo amor, volverá un drama del pasado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Another Nine & a Half Weeks (1997) ★ Mickey Rourke, Agathe de la Fontaine. Despondent at losing his lover, a man wanders the streets of Paris and has an affair with her kinky friend. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A bare-knuckle brawler battles crooks with his orangutan, girlfriend, buddy and mother. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. REELZ Mon. 2:30 p.m.

The Appearance (2018) Jake Stormoen, Kristian Nairn. An inquisitor investigates the mysterious death of a monk and alleged witchcraft in the Middle Ages. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Apt Pupil (1998) ★★ Ian McKellen, Brad Renfro. A high-school student forms an unhealthy relationship with a former Nazi death-camp officer. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:25 a.m.

Los Apuros de Dos Gallos (1963) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Marco Antonio Muñiz. La historia de dos jóvenes que se enamoran de la misma mujer, la hija del poderoso hacendado del pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:25 p.m.

Arsenal (2017) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. When his brother is kidnapped and held for a ransom by a ruthless crime boss, JP must risk everything and unleash his vengeance against a relentless army of gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Thur. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:52 p.m.

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) ★★★ Cary Grant, Raymond Massey. A theater critic learns his two elderly aunts serve poisoned elderberry wine to lonely gentlemen callers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Arthur Christmas (2011) ★★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie. Animated. Santa’s youngest son sets out on an urgent mission to deliver a present to a forgotten child before Christmas morning dawns. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Disney XD Sun. 1 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:15 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1:10 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

The Aspern Papers (2018) Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson. In 19th-century Venice, Italy, ambitious editor Morton Vint tries to get his hands on poet Jeffrey Aspern’s romantic letters to Juliana Bordereau -- his beautiful muse and lover. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Auntie Mame (1958) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Forrest Tucker. A bohemian socialite survives the market crash of 1929, marries a millionaire and teaches her nephew how to live. (NR) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Australia (2008) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman. An English aristocrat and a cattleman drive a herd across the Australian Outback to save her ranch from a hostile takeover. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Encore Wed. 1:12 a.m.

B

Babe (1995) ★★★ James Cromwell, Magda Szubanski. A piglet unexpectedly becomes a champion sheepherder with training from his adoptive canine mother. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Wed. 10:27 a.m.

The Babe (1992) ★★ John Goodman, Kelly McGillis. Based on the life of George Herman Ruth, an orphan who became one of baseball’s greatest legends. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. MLB Sun. Noon MLB Sat. 1 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:40 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:40 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Wed. 5 p.m.

Bachelor Bait (1934) ★★ Stuart Erwin, Rochelle Hudson. A marriage license clerk, tired of just handing out licenses, opens a lonely-hearts club and winds up getting a wife. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 10:44 a.m.

Bad Grandmas (2017) Florence Henderson, Randall Batinkoff. Four grandmothers accidentally kill a con man and must cover it up when his partner arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Thur. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 1 a.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Thur. 12:01 p.m. Starz Thur. 7:26 p.m.

Baking Christmas (2019) Tim Reid, Aloma Wright. Patty, the founder of a popular bakery, announces her intentions to retire at year’s end, which prompts her three children to step up and offer their ideas for the future of the family business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Mon. 2 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TBS Mon. 3 a.m. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TBS Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Battlefield Earth (2000) ★ John Travolta, Barry Pepper. A young man takes a courageous stand against an alien leader and his cohorts hoarding natural resources on Earth in the year 3000. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Sun. 11:31 p.m. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FX Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Be Cool (2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:20 a.m.

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week -- The Touring Years (2016) ★★★ Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr. Filmmaker Ron Howard examines the early years of the Beatles, from their club dates in Liverpool, England, to their concert tours in Europe and the rest of the world. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KPBS Sat. 9 p.m. KPBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Beg, Borrow or Steal (1937) ★ Frank Morgan, Florence Rice. An American con man invites his estranged wife and daughter to visit him in Paris at a chateau he does not have. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Being John Malkovich (1999) ★★★ John Cusack, Cameron Diaz. A puppeteer and his co-worker discover a tunnel that allows others to enter the actor’s mind and body for 15 minutes at a time. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Bel Canto (2018) Julianne Moore, Ken Watanabe. A famous American soprano becomes trapped in a hostage situation when she’s invited to perform for a wealthy industrialist in South America. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 2:18 a.m.

Bell, Book and Candle (1958) ★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A witch’s warlock brother helps a San Francisco publisher break a love spell. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Berlin Express (1948) ★★ Merle Oberon, Robert Ryan. International train passengers comb postwar Frankfurt for a politician abducted by Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Best Christmas Ball Ever! (2019) Elisabeth Harnois, Samuel Hunt. After a surprising breakup at home in Chicago, Amy thinks that a change of scenery will do her well and impulsively decides to spend the holidays with her brother in Vienna. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 4 p.m. KPXN Sat. 7 p.m.

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008) ★★ Piper Perabo, Jamie Lee Curtis. A pampered pooch from Beverly Hills must rely on help from scrappy Mexican street dogs after she is accidentally separated from her caretaker. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Sat. 6 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Thur. 2 p.m. IFC Fri. 4:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 12:55 p.m. HBO Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Fri. 3:16 a.m.

The Black Stallion (1979) ★★★ Kelly Reno, Mickey Rooney. Shipwrecked with a wild Arabian horse, a 1940s boy bonds with the animal on a tiny desert island. (G) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Blind Date (1987) ★ Kim Basinger, Bruce Willis. A Los Angeles bachelor attends a company dinner with a stranger who gets silly when she drinks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Benjamin Ayres, Rachael Leigh Cook. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Sun. 12:34 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:54 a.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:20 a.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 9 a.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Tues. 7:30 p.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. The Bradys and their TV-series clan refuse to sell their home to a shady real-estate developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sun. 9:14 a.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 a.m.

Brave New Wild (2014) The history of America’s golden age of rock climbing before the ascent of the Dawn Wall in 1970. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. KLCS Tues. 8 p.m. KLCS Wed. 2 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. E Wed. 5 p.m. E Thur. 2 p.m. E Fri. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:42 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:46 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 11:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Brighton Rock (2010) ★★ Sam Riley, Andrea Riseborough. A violent teenage hoodlum murders a rival gangster’s lackey, then seduces a naive waitress who can link him to the crime. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Thur. 2 a.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Bringing Out the Dead (1999) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette. After too many years on the job, an EMS paramedic begins an emotional descent during 56-hour tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Mon. 3:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:25 p.m.

Broken Ghost (2017) Scottie Thompson, Devon Bagby. Family members move to Montana to escape from their past but soon find themselves terrorized by ghosts and old secrets in their new haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Broken Vows (2016) Wes Bentley, Jaimie Alexander. A troubled man spirals into a rage after he is rejected by a woman he seduced. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. 10 p.m. Audience Thur. 12:30 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo 66 (1998) ★★★ Vincent Gallo, Christina Ricci. Seeking parental approval and revenge on the man who jailed him, a newly released convict involves a teen in his schemes. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Wed. Noon

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Sun. 2:49 p.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:10 a.m.

Burn After Reading (2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 1:28 a.m.

C

Cadillac Man (1990) ★★ Robin Williams, Tim Robbins. An angry husband catches up to a wise-guy car salesman who cons customers and women. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019) Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin. A young woman spills all of her secrets to a stranger on a plane when she thinks it’s about to crash. She later meets the man and discovers he is her company’s new CEO, and he knows all of her humiliating secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Wed. 1:55 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sat. 11 p.m.

Car Wash (1976) ★★★ Richard Pryor, Franklin Ajaye. A preacher, a cabby, other customers and employees mingle to disco music at a Los Angeles car wash. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Tues. 6 a.m.

Carole’s Christmas (2019) Kimberly Elise, Jackée Harry. A busy, overworked businesswoman finds her life turned upside down after wishing she’d taken a different path in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Sun. 8 p.m. OWN Mon. Noon OWN Sat. 7 p.m.

Carole’s Christmas: Unwrapped (2019) Kimberly Elise, Jackée Harry. A busy, overworked businesswoman finds her life turned upside down after wishing she’d taken a different path in life. (NR) OWN Wed. 8 p.m. OWN Thur. Noon OWN Sun. 2 a.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Wed. 8:38 a.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:35 a.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas! (2012) Voices of Martin Short, Alexa Torrington. Animated. The Cat in the Hat, Sally, Nick and Fish help a baby reindeer find its way home in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. KLCS Tues. 11 a.m. KOCE Tues. 12:30 p.m. KPBS Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids (2011) ★★★ Ed Helms, John C. Reilly. Three veteran attendees guide a sheltered insurance agent through a life-altering weekend at an Iowa convention. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Sun. 4 a.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 6 p.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon Audience Sat. 5 p.m.

The Changeover (2017) Timothy Spall, Melanie Lynskey. A teen in Christchurch, New Zealand, battles an ancient spirit who slowly drains the life out of her 4-year-old brother. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 3:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 11:35 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Chasing Christmas (2005) ★★★ Tom Arnold, Leslie Jordan. Holiday spirits visit a single father who has boycotted Christmas since his wife left him. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Richard Karn, Rachel Boston. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Fri. 7:30 a.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank ``Ponch’’ Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Chokehold (2018) Casper Van Dien, Melissa Croden. After her father is unceremoniously murdered by crime bosses, Zoey Delacroix decides to put her dreams of professional MMA aside and fight her way through the underground ring of street fighting to avenge her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 2:05 a.m.

Christmas a la Mode (2019) Katie Leclerc, Ryan Cooper. A woman needs a miracle in order to save her family’s farm and her father’s legacy in time for a happy Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

Christmas Around the Corner (2018) Alexandra Breckenridge, Jamie Spilchuk. A venture capitalist from New York travels to a small town for Christmas. Upon arrival, she discovers that the town’s bookstore is in a dire state of disrepair and immediately takes it upon herself to revitalize the store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

A Christmas Arrangement (2018) Nicky Whelan, Miles Fisher. A struggling flower shop owner joins a holiday floral show in an effort to keep her store afloat. She starts to fall for her competitor, the handsome protege of a legendary florist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2:09 a.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Niall Matter, Danica McKellar. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10:03 p.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 a.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 12:06 p.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Julia Duffy. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 10:03 p.m.

Christmas Belle (2013) Haylie Duff, Nicholas Gonzalez. The unexpected arrival of a longtime suitor complicates a woman’s budding relationship with a client. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. Noon KPXN Sun. 3 p.m.

Christmas Belles (2019) Raven Goodwin, DomiNque Perry. Two 30-something BFFs try to steal the heart of the new pastor. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Sat. 4 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 p.m.

Christmas Caper (2007) Shannen Doherty, Ty Olsson. While baby-sitting her niece and nephew, a professional thief hatches a new scheme to steal. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Card (2006) ★★ Ed Asner, John Newton. Home on leave, a soldier visits a small town and falls for the woman who wrote a well-wishing card to the troops. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

A Christmas Carol (1938) ★★★ Reginald Owen, Gene Lockhart. Dickens’ London miser Ebenezer Scrooge meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Christmas Child (2003) William R. Moses, Megan Follows. A mysterious photograph leads a journalist to a small Texas town at Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KTBN Sun. 8 p.m. KTBN Sat. 10 p.m.

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Contract (2018) Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles. A newly single woman dreads the thought of going back to her hometown for Christmas when she discovers her ex-boyfriend will be there with his new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Christmas Dance (2012) Andrew McCarthy, Michelle Nolden. On the verge of proposing to his boss’s daughter, a man falls for his dance instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1:06 a.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Teryl Rothery, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2:09 a.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1:06 a.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

Christmas Harmony (2018) Kelley Jakle, Chandra Wilson. A soft-spoken woman is used to living in the shadow of her pop star boyfriend, but when he breaks up with her right before the holiday season, she returns to her hometown to discover the heart and music that her big city life has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3:09 a.m.

The Christmas Hope (2009) ★★★ Madeleine Stowe, James Remar. After a personal tragedy, Patty, a social worker, dedicates herself to finding homes for children in need. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2:09 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Michael Rady, Taylor Cole. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 12:06 p.m.

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Christmas in Mississippi (2017) Jana Kramer, Wes Brown. Holly returns to her hometown to help with a light show but has second thoughts when she sees Mike, her high school sweetheart, is organizing it. With help from her mother and Mr. Kriss, Holly falls in love with the town, and Mike, all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Sam Page, Lacey Chabert. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018) Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker. A baker unites the people of her small mountain town to resist a real estate developer’s plan to build a ski resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 a.m.

Christmas in the City (2013) Ashley Williams, Ashanti. To help her daughter during the holidays, a woman tries to bring the Christmas spirit back to her department store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Christmas Incorporated (2015) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Steve Lund. Riley lands an assistant position for a headstrong socialite who is being forced to play Scrooge and close one of his factories just weeks before Christmas. Riley slowly convinces him to visit the town and hatches a plan to keep the factory afloat. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matthew Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

A Christmas Kiss II (2014) Elisabeth Harnois, Adam Mayfield. Sparks fly during the holidays when a woman kisses a billionaire playboy under the mistletoe. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 10 a.m. KPXN Sat. 1 p.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2:09 a.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show but becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas Matchmakers (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Andrew Rogers. Two overworked personal assistants hatch a plan to get their bosses to date each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 4 p.m. KPXN Sun. 7 p.m. ION Sat. 6 p.m. KPXN Sat. 9 p.m.

A Christmas Melody (2015) Mariah Carey, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Barry Bostwick, Tamera Mowry-Housley. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 a.m.

A Christmas Mystery (2014) Esmé Bianco, Ryan Bittle. Rebecca finds correspondence from a mysterious suitor in the attic of her late mother, and she hires a handsome detective to help her solve the mystery behind the letters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 p.m. KPXN Mon. 1 a.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Note (2015) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson. Gretchen returns to her hometown and meets her neighbor Melissa. They form a reluctant friendship when Melissa discovers she has a sibling she never knew about, and through their detective work, they uncover a huge surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 a.m.

Christmas on Chestnut Street (2006) Kristen Dalton, Robert Moloney. A materialistic storekeeper learns the true meaning of Christmas after her employee starts a holiday competition. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1:06 a.m.

Christmas on the Bayou (2013) Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton. A man tries to rekindle a childhood romance with a New York marketing executive who’s spending the holidays with her mother down South. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

Christmas Pen Pals (2018) Sarah Drew, Niall Matter. Following an unexpected breakup weeks before Christmas, a tech wiz heads back to her hometown for the holidays. She signs up for an anonymous holiday pen pal service and becomes enchanted by each beautifully written letter she receives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Proposal (2008) ★★★ Nicole Eggert, David O’Donnell. Two opposing lawyers -- one-time sweethearts -- battle over the development of a ski resort. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

Christmas Reservations (2019) Melissa Joan Hart, Markie Post. The event coordinator at the Treeline Ski Resort plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in, she discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. (NR) Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

A Christmas Reunion (2015) Denise Richards, Patrick Muldoon. Two former high school sweethearts reunite to plan the annual Christmas cookie contest when they inherit their hometown bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. ION Sun. 8 a.m. KPXN Sun. 11 a.m. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m. ION Sat. 10 p.m. KPXN Sun. 1 a.m.

The Christmas Shoes (2002) ★★ Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams. A workaholic attorney rediscovers the true meaning of love and the holiday season after he crosses paths with a boy. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

Christmas Stars (2019) Erica Durance, JT Hodges. When aspiring R&B artist Layla crosses paths with amateur songwriter Spence, she thinks she’s found her shot at finally getting a record deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

A Christmas Story 2 (2012) Daniel Stern, Braeden Lemasters. Teenage Ralphie wrecks his dream car before he even gets it off the lot, so he and his friends get jobs to earn enough money to fix it before the Old Man finds out. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3:09 a.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Tim Rozon, Candace Cameron Bure. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m. Hallmark Wed. 10:03 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10:03 p.m.

Christmas Unleashed (2019) Vanessa Lachey, Bethany Brown. A missing dog leads exes Marla and Max on a search that brings back fond memories of Christmas pasts that they spent together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

A Christmas Village (2018) Madeline Leon, Cailan Laine Punnewaert. To save her reputation, Piper agrees to work for the owner of the failing Santa’s Village. While working there, she rediscovers the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KDOC Sun. 3 a.m.

A Christmas Wedding (2006) ★★★ Sarah Paulson, Eric Mabius. A real-estate developer embarks on a wild cross-country odyssey to get home in time for her wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

A Christmas Winter Song (2019) Ashanti, Stan Shaw. Clio, a Christmas shop owner, forms a special musical bond with Fred, a former jazz singer. Having just lost her own father, Clio helps Fred reconnect with his own daughter and grandchildren, just in time for the town’s annual Christmas concert. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Matthew Davis, Jill Wagner. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Christmas With Holly (2012) Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford. The owner of a toy store falls in love with a man who cares for his orphaned niece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 a.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Thur. 12:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m.

A Cinderella Christmas (2016) Emma Rigby, Peter Porte. At a holiday masquerade ball, Angie and Nicholas meet and fall for each other anonymously. While Nicholas tries to locate the girl of his dreams, Angie must choose between pursuing her lifelong dream of running a business or following her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 p.m. KPXN Sun. 9 p.m.

A Cinderella Story (2004) ★★ Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge. A teenager with a wicked stepmother develops an online relationship with a popular high-school quarterback. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Sun. 4:25 p.m. CMT Sun. 11 p.m.

Cinema Paradiso (1988) ★★★★ Salvatore Cascio, Philippe Noiret. A Sicilian boy discovers the movies with his local theater’s projectionist. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:47 a.m.

The Cold Light of Day (2012) ★ Henry Cavill, Verónica Echegui. A vacation in Spain turns nightmarish when a man’s family is kidnapped by agents who are hell-bent on recovering a mysterious briefcase. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m.

Colleen (1936) ★★ Ruby Keeler, Dick Powell. A millionaire’s nephew saves him from a gold digger and falls for a woman in a dress shop. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4:05 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 12:06 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Fri. 5 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Confirmation (2016) ★★★ Kerry Washington, Wendell Pierce. Nominated to the Supreme Court in 1991, Judge Clarence Thomas must testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee after Anita Hill, his former employee, claims that he sexually harassed her. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 10:50 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4:05 a.m.

Country Christmas Album (2018) Hannah Barefoot, Evan Gamble. Country music starlet Tess Stapleton is forced to record a Christmas album with ex-teen heartthrob Derek Copeland. They appear to be polar opposites, but as the album shapes up, they find themselves growing closer over their shared love of music. (NR) 1 hr. ION Sat. 8 a.m. KPXN Sat. 11 a.m.

Countryman (1982) ★★ Countryman, Hiram Keller. A couple crash-lands on a Caribbean island and is rescued from paranoid politicians by a mystical fisherman-philosopher. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:50 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:22 p.m.

The Covenant (2006) ★ Steven Strait, Toby Hemingway. The death of a student at an elite Massachusetts academy threatens to shatter a pact that has protected four families with eldritch powers since the 17th century. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 12:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 10:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Wed. 7 p.m. E Thur. 4 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:45 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:55 a.m. EPIX Sat. 6:50 p.m.

Criss Cross (1948) ★★ Burt Lancaster, Yvonne De Carlo. An armored-car guard must join a robbery after being caught with his ex-wife by her gangster husband. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Crossing Delancey (1988) ★★★ Amy Irving, Reizl Bozyk. A Manhattan single meets a man through her Jewish grandmother’s matchmaker. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

The Cuckoos (1930) ★★★ Bert Wheeler, Robert Woolsey. Two tramps pose as fortunetellers in Mexico on the trail of a kidnapped heiress. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Curly Sue (1991) ★★★ James Belushi, Kelly Lynch. A con man targets a corporate lawyer and steals her heart with his adorable adopted daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 12:01 p.m.

D

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Fri. 2:54 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:34 a.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Thur. 8:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:17 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:10 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:56 p.m.

Dark Haul (2014) Tom Sizemore, Rick Ravanello. After escaping from its captors, a deadly creature threatens to fulfill a prophecy and destroy the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:01 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Sat. 5:39 a.m.

Days After Your Departure (2018) Joekenneth Museau. A man questions the meaning of his own existence. (NR) Cinemax Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:55 p.m.

Dead Again (1991) ★★★ Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson. A private eye and an amnesiac echo a 1940s murder-case couple whom they may have been in a previous life. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 4 a.m.

Dead Night (2017) Brea Grant, Barbara Crampton. A caring mother loses her grip on sanity during one terrifying night in the woods. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 10:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Dead Water (2019) Judd Nelson, Casper Van Dien. When a relaxing getaway turns deadly, a former Marine must risk his life once again to save his wife and best friend from pirates. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Dear Santa (2011) Amy Acker, Brooklynn Proulx. Crystal, a rich party girl, finds a little girl’s letter to Santa asking for a new mother, and she vows to win over the father and daughter before the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

Death Becomes Her (1992) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis. An actress and an author fight over a plastic surgeon and the secret of eternal beauty. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 a.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Deck the Halls (2006) ★ Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick. Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Tues. 4:10 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

Deep Rising (1998) ★ Treat Williams, Famke Janssen. A deadly monster stalks an adventurer, a thief, a builder and others out to sea. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken. The horrors of Vietnam affect three Pennsylvania steelworkers, lifelong friends who serve together. (R) 3 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Sun. 4:55 p.m.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter’s urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Fri. 6:52 a.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:50 p.m.

Delta Farce (2007) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall. An Army officer mistakes three buddies for Army Reservists and deploys them to Iraq, but their vehicle is prematurely ejected over Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:35 p.m.

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007) Robert Wagner, Louise Fletcher. A mischievous boy tries to show his neighbor the holiday spirit while hoping Santa Claus grants his wish for a bicycle. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Tues. Noon Sundance Fri. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:55 p.m.

The Details (2011) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Elizabeth Banks. Seemingly blind to the actual cracks in his marriage, a doctor blames a family of destructive raccoons for the problems in his home life. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Fri. 12:07 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. E Wed. 9 p.m. E Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Sat. 4:20 p.m. E Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Discotec Fin de Semana (1979) Silvia Pasquel, Maritza Olivares. Un grupo de jóvenes alocados asisten a un centro nocturno para divertirse, en contra de la voluntad de sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. USA Fri. 8:30 p.m. USA Sat. 6 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:22 p.m.

Dolphin Tale (2011) ★★★ Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd. Un biólogo marino, un médico especialista en prótesis y un niño se unen para salvarle la vida a un delfín cuya cola fue gravemente dañada por una trampa para cangrejos. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Fri. 1:34 a.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Mon. 11:48 p.m.

El Dorado (1967) ★★★ John Wayne, Robert Mitchum. An old gunfighter, a drifter and a deputy sober up a sheriff to track down killers. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:13 a.m.

Double Team (1997) ★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Rodman. An international spy teams with a flamboyant weapons dealer to escape from a penal colony and save his family. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:20 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Dragged Across Concrete (2018) ★★ Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn. Police partners descend into the criminal underworld after they are suspended for assaulting a suspect on video. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:35 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Dragonfly (2002) ★★ Kevin Costner, Joe Morton. A doctor believes his late wife is trying to contact him through his patients’ near-death experiences. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Sat. 4:50 a.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2:09 a.m.

Dreaming of Joseph Lees (1999) ★★ Samantha Morton, Lee Ross. To the dismay of her suitor and family, a young woman becomes enamored of a childhood hero. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Tues. 12:12 p.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:25 p.m.

Duplicity (2009) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Clive Owen. Spies for rival corporations carry on a clandestine love affair while trying to find the formula for a product that will earn a fortune for the company that patents it first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Mon. 12:13 p.m. Starz Mon. 8:38 p.m.

E

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Early Man (2018) ★★★ Voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston. Animated. A plucky cave man and the rest of his tribe face a grave threat when Lord Nooth plans to transform their land into a giant mine. Not ready to go down without a fight, he must unite the clan in an epic quest to defeat a mighty enemy -- the Bronze Age. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 7:31 a.m.

Easy to Wed (1946) ★★★ Van Johnson, Esther Williams. A newspaper hires a playboy to compromise a playgirl who is suing the paper for libel. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Tatyana Ali. The comedian does a Bill Cosby impression and discusses life, women and sex in a stand-up show in New York. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:10 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. 9 p.m.

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997) ★★ Joe Pesci, Andy Comeau. A fellow airline passenger takes home a mobster’s bag of severed human heads by mistake. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:40 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:40 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

Elizabeth Harvest (2018) Abbey Lee, Ciarán Hinds. Newly married, Elizabeth travels with her husband to his vast, luxurious estate. He explains that she can go anywhere she pleases -- except for one locked, forbidden room. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Elysium (2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:33 p.m.

Emergency (2018) Darrell Lake, Jason Woods. Several young black and Latino friends carefully weigh the risks of calling the police during an emergency. (NR) 12 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:55 a.m.

An En Vogue Christmas (2014) Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron. The members of En Vogue reunite for a Christmas concert to save a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Sun. 6 p.m. OWN Sun. 10 p.m. OWN Wed. 10 p.m. OWN Thur. 2 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:40 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:45 p.m.

The Enforcer (1976) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Tyne Daly. ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan and his female partner hunt rocket-armed radicals holding the mayor on Alcatraz. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AXS Thur. 6:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m. BET Fri. 4 p.m.

Entrapment (1999) ★★ Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A woman pretends to be a burglar to catch a gentleman thief planning a big heist in Malaysia on the eve of the millennium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Thur. Noon Audience Thur. 5 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Mon. 9:08 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:40 p.m. Encore Mon. 5:57 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:10 p.m. Encore Fri. 7:57 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988) ★★ Jim Varney, Douglas Seale. Nitwit Ernest bails out Santa Claus who is in Florida on a deadline to recruit a new Santa. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (2019) Police officers in San Antonio’s mental health unit work to divert people away from jail. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Wed. 12:05 p.m. Starz Wed. 6:41 p.m.

Eve’s Bayou (1997) ★★★ Jurnee Smollett, Meagan Good. Tragedy strikes a prosperous Louisiana family in 1962 after a girl catches her father with another woman. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Eve’s Christmas (2004) ★ Elisa Donovan, Cheryl Ladd. A lonely career woman gets a second chance to rethink a fateful decision after she makes a wish upon a Christmas Eve star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. Noon

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:50 p.m.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) ★★★ Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston. Treated as a servant by her stepmother, a 16th-century woman wins the heart of the French prince. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 6:35 a.m.

Everfall (2017) Jessica McLeod, Joe Perry. A year after an accident sidelines her skating career, Eva accepts an invitation to a mysterious competition in a remote town. Some terrifying events unfold in the arena, forcing Eva and her team to confront a horrifying reality. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:25 a.m.

Every Other Holiday (2018) Schuyler Fisk, Dee Wallace. Recently separated parents spend Christmas together at the request of their children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A truck driver woos a country singer and fights bare-knuckle brawls egged on by his orangutan. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. REELZ Mon. 6 p.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ David Duchovny, Orlando Jones. A former government scientist teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Extraction (2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Fri. 8:34 a.m.

F

The Family Fang (2015) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jason Bateman. An actress and her brother investigate the mysterious disappearance of their parents, two performance artists known for their elaborate hoaxes. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:10 p.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3:09 a.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Mon. 10:06 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:41 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. Noon

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 3 a.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 1 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sat. 12:39 p.m.

15: A Quinceañera Story: Jackie and Nina (2017) Jackie and Nina, best friends from San Antonio, mix their quinceañera with their love of escaramuza, a traditional Mexican horse-dancing display. (NR) 29 mins. HBO Sat. 10 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Thur. 2:30 a.m. E Thur. 11:25 p.m. E Fri. 9 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Thur. Noon E Thur. 8:50 p.m. E Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. Noon

The Final Wish (2018) Lin Shaye, Michael Welch. After his father’s death, a man returns home to help his grief-stricken mother. Going through his dad’s belongings, he comes across a mysterious item that is more than it seems. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 a.m.

Finding Neverland (2004) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet. Writer J.M. Barrie befriends a widow and her four sons who inspire him to create the character Peter Pan. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 a.m.

Fire With Fire (2012) Josh Duhamel, Rosario Dawson. A firefighter does something unexpected after a man that he has been ordered to testify against threatens him. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:45 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Flatliners (2017) ★ Ellen Page, Diego Luna. Five medical students trigger near-death experiences to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. As their experiments become more perilous, each must face the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Mon. 11 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson. An undercover Los Angeles reporter investigates a businessman who wants him to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Mon. 10:11 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:32 a.m.

Fletch Lives (1989) ★★ Chevy Chase, Hal Holbrook. Reporter Fletch inherits his aunt’s Louisiana plantation and wakes up in bed with a dead lawyer. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Mon. 11:52 p.m.

Flypaper (2011) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Ashley Judd. A man tries to protect a teller, whom he secretly loves, after two groups rob her bank at the same time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Tues. 6:35 a.m. TMC Tues. 3 p.m.

The Fog (2005) ★★ Tom Welling, Maggie Grace. Residents of a seaside community fall prey to malevolent entities hidden within the thick mist around their homes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:20 a.m.

Footlight Parade (1933) ★★ James Cagney, Joan Blondell. A director creates and stages extravagant musical prologues for movie theaters. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 a.m.

For the Love of Christmas (2016) Jazsmin Lewis, Trae Ireland. A once-loving woman loses touch with peace, love and the gift of giving. When a homeless family appears on her doorstep, her heart becomes reacquainted with the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. MTV Fri. 11 a.m. CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Shannyn Sossamon. A young man meets the girl of his dreams after vowing to avoid any physical contact with women during Lent. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Wed. 5:21 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:20 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:37 a.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:55 p.m.

Four Christmases (2008) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon. When their plans for a holiday getaway fall apart, a couple must spend Christmas Day trudging to a quartet of family get-togethers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Wed. 10:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Fred Claus (2007) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. The yuletide season brings headaches for Santa Claus, who bails his ne’er-do-well brother Fred out of trouble and puts him to work in his factory. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3:30 a.m. WE Wed. 8 p.m. WE Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:05 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Freedom Writers (2007) ★★★ Hilary Swank, Patrick Dempsey. A dedicated Los Angeles teacher inspires her class of at-risk students to believe in themselves and achieve academic success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KEYT Sat. 9 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m. Syfy Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th (2009) ★ Jared Padalecki, Danielle Panabaker. While searching for his missing sister, a young man and a group of student revelers encounter a hockey-masked killer and his razor-sharp machete at the ruins of Camp Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Fri. Noon

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 4 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:01 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985) ★ John Shepard, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Fri. Noon

Friday the 13th Part VII -- The New Blood (1988) ★ Lar Park Lincoln, Terry Kiser. A psychic teen’s psychiatrist sends her and her mother to Crystal Lake, home of hockey-masked Jason. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 8 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) ★ Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves. Hockey-masked slasher Jason follows a Crystal Lake teen and her friends on a cruise to New York. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Fri. 6 a.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m. Syfy Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Fri. 10 a.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Fri. 2 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4:02 a.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Tues. 3:10 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:08 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Fri. 3:06 a.m.

El Fuego de Mi Ahijada (1979) Víctor Junco, Armando Silvestre. Un padrino recibe a su ahijada en el hotel que administra. Poco a poco se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Wed. 6 p.m. TMC Thur. 10 p.m. Showtime Fri. 7:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon. 9:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

G

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Wed. 10 p.m. Syfy Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen. Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning portrait of the man whose policy of nonviolence won India’s independence. (PG) 3 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Get a Job (2016) ★ Miles Teller, Anna Kendrick. A young man and his girlfriend struggle to find desirable employment after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Audience Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Get Carter (2000) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Miranda Richardson. An enraged hit man embarks on a vengeful quest to find the perpetrators responsible for his brother’s death. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Sun. 6:25 p.m.

The Getaway (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, Kim Basinger. An explosives-expert thief and his wife cross a crime lord and are chased to the Mexican border. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Thur. 3:08 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Thur. 1 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:33 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Tues. 12:32 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10:02 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Tues. Noon Ovation Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (2019) Aisha Dee, Kimiko Glenn. Jess goes on the greatest first date of her life, but inadvertently ``ghosts’’ Ben when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. (NR) 2 hrs. Freeform Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Gigi (1949) ★★ Gaby Morlay, Danièle Delorme. Two scheming sisters groom a teenager to be a playboy’s mistress in 1890s Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Gigi (1958) ★★★★ Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier. An heir finds that he wants to marry the teen groomed to be his mistress in Gay ‘90s Paris. (G) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Gildersleeve on Broadway (1943) ★★ Harold Peary, Billie Burke. Throckmorton P. Gildersleeve meets a rich widow and a gold digger in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 1:35 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:34 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:36 a.m. Starz Sat. 10:40 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 4:02 a.m.

A Girl’s Best Years (1936) Mary Doran. A reporter is hired by an author-songwriter to help him avoid additional breach-of-promise suits. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The Godfather, Part III (1990) ★★★ Al Pacino, Diane Keaton. Dignified Michael Corleone joins his wild nephew in a Sicilian vendetta involving the Vatican. (NR) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 a.m. Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

Goin’ South (1978) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Mary Steenburgen. A horse thief escapes hanging by marrying a proper woman who expects him to work her gold mine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 1:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933) ★★★ Joan Blondell, Ruby Keeler. A songwriter’s big check puts chorus girls to work but incurs his brother’s wrath. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 p.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean. A secret weapon’s theft sends Agent 007 to Russia, where a pretty computer programmer helps him track an ex-cohort believed dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) ★★★★ Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh. A fiery Southern belle struggles to return her family’s estate to its original magnificence after the Civil War. (G) 3 hrs. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

The Good Son (1993) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Elijah Wood. An evil child terrorizes a visiting cousin who turns for help, but no one believes him. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:50 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Mon. 2:44 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:56 p.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969) ★★ Peter O’Toole, Petula Clark. The life of a shy English schoolmaster brightens when he falls in love with a music-hall singer who becomes his wife. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Mon. 2:15 p.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) ★★★★ Robert Donat, Greer Garson. Charles Edward Chipping imposes strict discipline on his young charges, but the love of spirited young suffragette Katherine Ellis brings the Latin instructor out of his shell and makes him a beloved campus institution. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Sundance Tues. 7 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon, Pride of Creation (1943) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. Mules take tourists through the Grand Canyon. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965) ★★★ Max von Sydow, Charlton Heston. The life of Jesus unfolds according to the Bible, from birth to the Resurrection, on an epic scale. (G) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 2:02 a.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Grounded for Christmas (2019) Julianna Guill, Corey Sevier. When a winter storm hits Cleveland and grounds flights, the nearby hotels quickly fill up with stranded travelers. Nina, a pilot, reluctantly agrees to let her arrogant but charming fellow pilot, Brady, stay at her nearby parents’ home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. USA Sat. 3:30 p.m. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

H

Hair Wolf (2018) Kara Young, Taliah Webster. The staff at a black hair salon fends off strange monsters: white women intent on sucking the lifeblood from black culture. (NR) 12 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Wed. 3:57 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:45 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Sun. Noon

The Happening (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel. A high-school science teacher and his wife flee to the farmlands of Pennsylvania in an attempt to escape an invisible killer that threatens all of humanity. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Mon. 7:02 a.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sun. 6 a.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

The Happy Prince (2018) ★★ Rupert Everett, Colin Firth. His body ailing, Oscar Wilde lives in exile, surviving on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Tues. 8:45 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:21 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m.

The Harder They Come (1972) ★★ Jimmy Cliff, Janet Bartley. An ambitious young Jamaican is forced into a life of crime after arriving in Kingston to launch a music career. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) ★★★ John Lithgow, Melinda Dillon. The Hendersons run over Bigfoot with their station wagon and bring him home to Seattle. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 6:52 a.m.

Harry and Tonto (1974) ★★★ Art Carney, Ellen Burstyn. A retired New Yorker travels across the United States with his cat. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Bravo Fri. 1:44 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7:52 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Bravo Fri. 4:52 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m.

Harsh Times (2005) ★★ Christian Bale, Freddy Rodriquez. An unstable Gulf War veteran incites confrontation and violence through the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Fri. 2:30 a.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Mon. 9:10 a.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Havana Widows (1933) ★★ Joan Blondell, Glenda Farrell. Suspended Broadway chorus girls borrow money from a gangster friend to find millionaires in Havana. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Thur. 8 p.m.

Haywire (2011) ★★★ Gina Carano, Michael Fassbender. After a successful mission to free a Chinese hostage, a highly trained operative is betrayed and left for dead by someone in her own agency. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Tues. 8:28 a.m. Syfy Wed. 3 a.m.

He Was Her Man (1934) ★★ James Cagney, Joan Blondell. A framed safecracker flees from killers with a San Francisco fisherman’s girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Thur. 8:40 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Thur. 3:23 a.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 a.m.

Heaven Is for Real (2014) ★★ Greg Kinnear, Kelly Reilly. A little boy says that he visited heaven during a near-death experience and tells his astonished parents about things he couldn’t possibly know. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Mon. Noon Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Heaven Sent (2016) Christian Kane, Marley Shelton. An 8-year-old runaway angel takes it upon herself to rekindle the love between a couple who are on the verge of a divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:40 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:15 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:05 p.m.

High Society (1956) ★★★ Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly. A socialite’s ex-husband and a magazine writer show up for her wedding and cause havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Sun. 9 p.m. Audience Mon. 1 a.m.

Holiday (1938) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. A tomboy New York socialite flirts with her stuffy sister’s down-to-earth fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Holiday Date (2019) Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen. Joel poses as Brooke’s former boyfriend when she goes home for the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

Holiday Heist (2019) Chaley Rose, Jatone Smith. A man gets a job at a struggling family-owned jewelry store and winds up falling for the owner’s daughter, Jade Holiday. He does everything he can to save the store, the Holiday family and his newfound love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 10 p.m.

Holiday Spin (2012) Ralph Macchio, Garrett Clayton. The owner of a failing dance studio pins his hopes for survival on winning an annual contest. Meanwhile, his estranged son takes an interest in a dance prodigy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Freeform Thur. 3:35 p.m.

The Holly and the Ivy (1952) ★★★ Ralph Richardson, Celia Johnson. A British vicar’s Christmas with his family finally brings him closer to his son and daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:10 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:45 p.m. Freeform Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Home Alone 3 (1997) ★ Alex D. Linz, Olek Krupa. A clever boy stymies spies seeking a toy car with a top-secret computer chip hidden inside. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Mon. Noon Disney Thur. 8 p.m. Disney Fri. 4 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Sun. 6:40 p.m. Freeform Fri. 9:15 p.m. Freeform Sat. 6:35 p.m.

Home Alone: Taking Back the House (2002) French Stewart, Mike Weinberg. Kevin tries to reunite his separated parents while dealing with an old nemesis. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. 8 a.m.

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012) Malcolm McDowell, Debi Mazar. With his parents away, an 8-year-old engages in a battle of wits with some thieves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 11 a.m. Freeform Mon. 2:10 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7:30 a.m. Freeform Fri. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Home by Christmas (2006) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Rob Stewart. A housewife must learn to make it on her own after her husband divorces her and she loses everything. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

Honeymoon in Vegas (1992) ★★★ James Caan, Nicolas Cage. A Las Vegas gambler wins a Hawaii fling with a private eye’s bride during a convention of Elvis impersonators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Tues. 1:31 a.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sun. 6:02 p.m. Encore Mon. 7:10 a.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Mon. 4 p.m. TRU Tues. 10 p.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Wed. 9:57 a.m.

Hostel (2006) ★★ Jay Hernandez, Derek Richardson. Backpackers find that their decision to stay at a Slovakian hostel is a gruesome mistake. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:20 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:20 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney Sun. 12:40 p.m.

House of the Dead (2003) ★ Jonathan Cherry, Tyron Leitso. Party-bound young people encounter bloodthirsty zombies on an island. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 2:50 a.m.

How to Read (1938) Robert Benchley, Barbara Bedford. How to avoid eye strain while reading. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

How to Steal a Million (1966) ★★ Audrey Hepburn, Peter O’Toole. A detective helps a French art forger’s daughter steal a fake ``Venus.’' (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Mon. 1 p.m.

The Human Stain (2003) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman. A respected professor tries to conceal a long-term secret after inadvertently causing a racial controversy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 10 a.m. Showtime Thur. 5:25 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. IFC Sun. 9:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Fri. 6 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song ``I Can Only Imagine’’ as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:55 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:30 p.m.

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Jason Segel. As a bridegroom’s bond with his new best friend grows, it threatens his relationship with his fiancee. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Wed. 6:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:15 p.m.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus (2001) ★ Connie Sellecca, Corbin Bernsen. A boy behaves badly after thinking Santa is trying to ruin his parents’ marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998) ★ Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Jessica Biel. Absurd obstacles hinder a California college student’s quest to get home by Christmas Eve to claim a Porsche and see his girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. 10 a.m. Freeform Mon. 7:30 a.m.

I’ve Got Your Number (1934) ★★ Joan Blondell, Pat O’Brien. Crooks dupe a switchboard operator; her wire-wise boyfriend saves the day. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. AMC Mon. 12:05 p.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Tues. 2 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:05 a.m.

In Her Shoes (2005) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette. A sexy partyer clashes with her serious-minded sister and befriends a widow at a Florida retirement community. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Fri. 5:30 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:05 a.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. In 1820, crewmen from the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for survival after a whale of mammoth size and strength attacks with force, crippling their ship and leaving them adrift in the ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:10 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:05 p.m. Paramount Sun. 11:55 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sun. 10:35 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:40 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Thur. 1:59 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:05 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:59 a.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

The Interpreter (2005) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn. A Secret Service agent is suspicious of a U.N. translator who overheard a plot to assassinate an African leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Mon. 8 p.m. Encore Tues. 6:34 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sun. 5:11 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:49 p.m.

The Invasion (2007) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig. A psychiatrist discovers that an epidemic altering the behavior of human beings is extraterrestrial in origin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Tues. Noon EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:05 p.m.

The Isle (2018) Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell. When three shipwrecked sailors land on an abandoned island that has four sole residents, one of the men starts to question what happened. He soon finds himself in a fight to save his own life while trying to uncover the truth and escape. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

It Happened on 5th Avenue (1947) ★★ Don DeFore, Ann Harding. A hobo shares a New York mansion with a veteran and others who need a wintertime place to stay. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010) ★★★ Keir Gilchrist, Zach Galifianakis. A depressed teenager checks himself into a psychiatric facility and winds up in the adult ward, where a fellow patient takes him under his wing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 5:30 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Wed. 1:48 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:02 p.m.

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston. A man who died on Christmas Eve returns to his wife and son one year later in the form of a snowman. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:35 a.m.

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993) ★ Jon D. LeMay, Kari Keegan. Slasher Jason survives a SWAT team attack and returns to destroy all blood kin, who are his only mortal threat. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Fri. 4 a.m.

Jason X (2002) ★ Lexa Doig, Lisa Ryder. The masked killer awakens in 2455 and stalks a professor and a group of students aboard a spacecraft. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 2 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Jaws the Revenge (1987) ★ Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest. A huge white shark harasses a New England widow and her marine-biologist son in the Bahamas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Jaws 3-D (1983) ★ Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong. An engineer and a marine biologist face a mother white shark at a Florida sea park. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:20 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary. Amity’s citizens and police chief dread another tourist season with a huge white shark near the beach. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:40 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Jersey Girl (2004) ★★ Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler. A young woman changes the life of a single father who used to be a successful New York music publicist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri. 11 a.m.

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006) ★★★ Jet Li, Betty Sun. After spending time in a remote village to atone for his past, a martial artist gets caught in a duel to defend China’s honor against his country’s enemies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Mon. 11:11 a.m.

Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow (2015) Mary Steenburgen, Jay Harrington. The Emmerson family heads to the quaint town of Turkey Hollow to visit Aunt Cly. Tim and Annie quickly grow bored without the Internet, and soon try to track the Howling Hoodoo, an elusive monster the locals dismiss as a legend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Wed. 2 a.m. CMT Wed. Noon

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 11:10 a.m. TMC Fri. 7:20 a.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:50 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:10 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

Johnny English (2003) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, John Malkovich. A bumbling British agent tries to find a French billionaire who has stolen the crown jewels. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:35 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 8:17 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:23 p.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1:06 a.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Joyful Noise (2012) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton. Two strong-willed singers must learn to work in harmony if their Georgia church choir is to stay together and win a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Juan Diego: El Indio de Guadalupe (2015) Mauricio Islas, Alicia Machado. Se describe los aspectos poco conocidos de Cuauhtlatoatzin, hombre de buen corazón, nacido en el pueblo de Texcoco, y que pasó a la historia por haber fungido como canal de comunicación entre la Virgen de Guadalupe y el pueblo latinoamericano. (NR) 2 hrs. KVEA Thur. 1 p.m. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, ``Mastering the Art of French Cooking.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:25 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sun. 7:13 a.m. Starz Sun. 11:14 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:59 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Jurassic Galaxy (2018) Ryan Budds, Doug Burch. In the near future, a ship of space explorers crashes on an unknown, mysterious planet. They’re soon met with some of their worst fears as they discover the planet is inhabited by monstrous dinosaurs. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TMC Wed. 6:10 a.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 11:35 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:02 a.m.

Kansas City Princess (1934) ★★ Joan Blondell, Glenda Farrell. Two manicurists cruise to Paris and meet a millionaire and his bodyguard. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Wed. 11 a.m. FX Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Kick-Ass (2010) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Despite a complete lack of extraordinary powers, a teenager reinvents himself as a superhero and, together with a father/daughter team of vigilantes, takes on a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:20 a.m.

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) ★★★ Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rebecca Ferguson. Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind. (PG) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 7 p.m.

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 4:50 a.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (NR) 3 hrs. 14 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. 12:30 p.m.

A Kiss Before Dying (1991) ★★ Matt Dillon, Sean Young. A social climber kills a tycoon’s daughter, then marries her twin and goes to work for her father. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11 a.m.

The Kissing Bandit (1948) ★★ Frank Sinatra, Kathryn Grayson. A Boston milquetoast goes West and takes his father’s place as leader of an outlaw gang. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:01 a.m.

Krampus (2015) ★★ Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott. Members of a dysfunctional family face the wrath of Krampus, an ancient demon from European folklore who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sun. 8:30 a.m. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m.

Lady Gaga: The Art of Music (2014) Lady Gaga’s explosive, eccentric rise to fame and her reputation for revolutionizing music. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. Ovation Mon. 1 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 a.m.

Larry Crowne (2011) ★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. Unemployed after a round of corporate downsizing, a middle-aged man enrolls in college and meets a teacher who has lost her passion for her job and her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Mon. 3:31 a.m.

Last Chance for Christmas (2015) Hilarie Burton, Gabriel Hogan. After finding a reindeer to replace the injured Prancer, Santa’s stableman finds himself falling in love with the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Thur. 1:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:35 p.m.

The Last Song (2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 5:12 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:04 a.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3:09 a.m.

Lawyer Man (1932) ★★ William Powell, Joan Blondell. A New York lawyer gains polish and power, aided by his secretary. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Sun. 2:05 p.m. CMT Sun. 8:45 p.m.

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005) Narrated by Burt Reynolds, Voice of Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. The enchanted snowman brings magical fun to the children of a town. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. AMC Sat. Noon

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:30 a.m. Syfy Sun. 1:57 a.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera. Animated. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sat. 2 a.m. TBS Sat. 4 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Jackie Chan, Dave Franco. Animated. Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, leads a fierce team of secret ninja warriors to defeat the evil warlord Garmadon and save NINJAGO City. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TOON Fri. 6 p.m. TOON Sat. 1 p.m.

Less Than Zero (1987) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz. Beverly Hills rich kids help their friend who is hooked on cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m. Hallmark Sun. 12:06 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) ★★★★ Jean Harlow, Spencer Tracy. An editor’s fiancee and a lawyer help him trick an heiress suing his paper. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (2000) Robby Benson, Voice of Dixie Carter. Animated. Fairies adopt an orphaned human baby, who grows up to become Jolly Old St. Nicholas. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Life as We Know It (2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Tues. 10:05 a.m.

Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (2018) Tyra Banks, Francia Raisa. Grace, the young CEO of Marathon Toys, is in the middle of a quarter-life crisis as she struggles with her job. With the help of her young neighbor, Grace’s old doll magically awakens to help get Grace back on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon

Lights Out (2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:55 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Listen, Darling (1938) ★★ Judy Garland, Freddie Bartholomew. A boy and a girl take her widowed mother on a trip to find her a proper husband. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 10 a.m. HBO Thur. 3 a.m.

Live and Let Die (1973) ★★★ Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto. Agent 007 charms a tarot reader in Jamaica on the voodoo/heroin trail of Mr. Big. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:50 p.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Llévame en tus brazos (1953) Ninón Sevilla, Andrés Soler. Un joven cree que su novia lo ha abandonado pero la obligan a trabajar en el ingenio y después se hace bailarina. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 2:17 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:56 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sun. 6:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Loose Ankles (1930) ★★ Loretta Young, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. A woman must marry well in order to inherit her grandmother’s fortune, but her only taker is a well-known playboy. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Loose in London (1953) ★★ Bowery Boys, Angela Greene. When one of the Boys is summoned to London as heir to a dying earl, the gang finds a houseful of scheming relatives. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 7:06 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Frodo and Sam march toward Mount Doom to destroy the ring, while Gandalf and warriors prepare for a final confrontation with Sauron and his allies. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sun. 3:45 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Now divided, members of a fellowship take different paths to destroy the ring and defeat evil Sauron and his pawns. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 59 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces ``Pet Sounds’’ and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Mon. 5:55 p.m.

Love & Other Drugs (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway. A pharmaceutical salesman begins a tempestuous romance with a free-spirited Parkinson’s patient. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Tues. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Love Actually (2003) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Laura Linney. A prime minister, an office worker, a pop star, a jilted writer, married couples and various others deal with relationships in London. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Tues. 12:50 p.m. HBO Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) Danica McKellar, Lea Thompson. A man realizes that his best friend since childhood is the woman that he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Tues. 4:20 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Love for Christmas (2012) ★★★ Shantel VanSanten, Rob Mayes. Thanks to two golden retrievers and a young girl, a woman and a naval officer fall in love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

Love the Coopers (2015) ★ Alan Arkin, John Goodman. A man and his estranged wife welcome their two children and four generations of extended family into their home for an annual Christmas Eve celebration. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Fri. 7 a.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Sun. 1:43 a.m.

Lucy (2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. An unwilling drug mule develops superhuman abilities after the synthetic substance leaks into her system. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Wed. 1 a.m. FX Wed. 9 a.m.

Luxury Liner (1948) ★★ George Brent, Jane Powell. The daughter of a ship’s captain livens up a luxury cruiser with her melodious renditions. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow (2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Fri. 9:05 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. 4:07 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Sun. 9 p.m. BET Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 a.m.

The Magical Christmas Shoes (2019) Erin Karpluk, Damon Runyan. A pair of magical shoes steps into Kayla Hummel’s holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Syfy Sun. 5 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Ovation Thur. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 8 p.m. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m.

Mail Order Monster (2018) Charisma Carpenter, Josh Hopkins. A girl relies on help from a robot monster to cope with bullies at school and her father’s new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 7:35 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

Make Way for a Lady (1936) ★★ Herbert Marshall, Anne Shirley. A widower’s ultramodern daughter tries to find him a wife. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

The Making of a Legend: Gone With the Wind (1989) ★★★ Narrated by Christopher Plummer. Producer David O. Selznick struggles to transform Margaret Mitchell’s novel into 1939’s most-celebrated movie. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) ★★★ Monty Woolley, Bette Davis. A critic breaks his hip in someone’s home and stays there, in charge, until it mends. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) ★★ Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer. Using real-life inspiration and his vivid imagination, author Charles Dickens brings Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters to life in ``A Christmas Carol,’' forever changing the holiday season into the celebration known today. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sat. 6:15 a.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) ★★★★ James Stewart, Doris Day. Plotters kidnap a U.S. couple’s son to hide an assassination at Royal Albert Hall. (PG) 2 hrs. Encore Wed. 6:36 a.m.

Manhattan Night (2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:55 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:55 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:10 p.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:40 p.m.

Marriage on the Rocks (1965) ★★ Frank Sinatra, Deborah Kerr. An adman’s wife winds up wed to his buddy after a quickie Mexican divorce and marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

Martín Santos, el Llanero (1960) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Lorena Velázquez. El domador de caballos Martín halla petróleo en sus tierras y Blanca, una despótica hacendada, se casa con él para salvar a sus padres de la ruina, pero ella ama a otro hombre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Mary Shelley (2017) Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth. Lord Byron challenges his houseguests to write a ghost story, which leads Mary Shelley to begin her novel ``Frankenstein.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Master of the White Crane Fist: Wong Yan-lam (2019) A kung fu master battles an opium dealing gang. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7 a.m.

Matchmaker Christmas (2019) Corey Sevier, Emily Rose. As the Christmas party for a book publishing company approaches, editor Maggie volunteers to help her boss, Amanda, find a date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:11 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:46 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:27 p.m.

McLintock! (1963) ★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. A cattle baron tries to tame his wife amid a feud with settlers and trouble with Indians. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Sat. 10:13 p.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 2:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Me importa poco (1960) Miguel Aceves Mejía, America Alonso. Una joven y su novio van a un pueblo a estudiar el machismo en los hombres, pero ella se termina enamorando de un ``macho’’. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:05 a.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 a.m.

Meet the Blacks (2016) ★ Mike Epps, Gary Owen. A Chicago man moves his family to Beverly Hills, Calif., on the same day when all crime becomes legal for a 12-hour period. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m. BET Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues. 8:50 p.m. BET Wed. 6:33 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:47 p.m.

The Merchant of Venice (2004) ★★ Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons. Antonio borrows money from Shylock to help his friend Bassanio woo the beautiful heiress Portia. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:05 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Kyle Dean Massey, Ashley Newbrough. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

The Merry Frinks (1934) ★ Aline MacMahon, Guy Kibbee. Hattie lives with three generations of her family in a small apartment. No one appreciates her hard work and all she does to take care of them, so when a wealthy uncle leaves her a fortune, she abandons her ungrateful family. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Merry Kissmas (2015) Karissa Staples, Brant Daugherty. A magical kiss in an elevator leaves a woman torn between two men at Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 6 a.m. KPXN Sat. 9 a.m.

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A successful entrepreneur’s messy family descends on her new dream home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

Merry Matrimony (2015) Jessica Lowndes, Christopher Russell. After landing her dream job, a woman must work with her ex-boyfriend to organize a wedding for a fashion magazine. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. 4:05 a.m.

Metropolitan (1990) ★★★ Carolyn Farina, Edward Clements. A West Side loner gets a taste of high society when he becomes involved with a group of privileged young Manhattanites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 8:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:05 a.m.

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. A bungling gangster must reform to please his girlfriend but still has one last job to fulfill. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Sat. 6 a.m.

Midnight Run (1988) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Charles Grodin. A scruffy bounty hunter has five days to bring a fussy embezzler from New York to Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:40 a.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Thur. 1 a.m. FX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

A Miracle on Christmas Lake (2016) Siobhan Williams, Rohan Campbell. A teenager heads to the pond where he and his best friend, now deceased, used to play hockey together. He’s shocked to discover a magical, perfectly groomed rink, which only appears at night and in his presence. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins. A retail-war lawyer goes to court to prove a department-store Santa Claus is for real. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m.

Miracles From Heaven (2016) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers. Young Anna Beam shows signs of recovering from a fatal digestive disorder after telling an amazing story about visiting heaven. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:32 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:08 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:20 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 3 p.m.

The Mistle-Tones (2012) Tori Spelling, Tia Mowry. A talented singer forms a musical group and challenges her rivals to a competition on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2019) Damien Doepping, Jake Epstein. A determined toy company executive must learn about Hanukkah in a hurry in order to land a big account. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

Mistletoe Over Manhattan (2011) ★★★ Tricia Helfer, Greg Bryk. The wife of Santa Claus tries to help a divorcing couple rediscover their love for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3:09 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4:05 a.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Patrick Duffy. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Mogambo (1953) ★★★ Clark Gable, Ava Gardner. A chorus girl and a married woman fight over a white hunter in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Monkeybone (2001) ★ Brendan Fraser, Bridget Fonda. Live action/animated. A comatose cartoonist lands in limbo while his simian alter ego takes over his body and escapes to the real world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:15 a.m.

A Monster Calls (2016) ★★★ Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver. A massive, ancient tree monster takes a 12-year-old boy on a journey of courage, faith and truth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:50 a.m.

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (2019) A deeply personal memoir about a deaf boy growing up. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m. HBO Thur. 4:50 a.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sat. 2:45 a.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 12:06 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

mother! (2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Mountain Between Us (2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 9:30 a.m. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Glenne Headly. Life steers a passionate musician away from composing and toward a teaching career. (PG) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:50 a.m.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) ★★ Voices of Ty Burrell, Max Charles. Animated. After Sherman and Penny take his time machine for a joyride, Mr. Peabody must come to the rescue before the past, present and future are changed forever. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Tues. Noon FXX Wed. 9 a.m.

Mud (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:50 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Mon. 4:50 a.m.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) ★★★ Michael Caine, Voice of Dave Goelz. Kermit, Miss Piggy and friends play Dickens characters as Scrooge meets the spirits of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (G) 1 hr. 25 mins. Disney XD Sat. 6 p.m.

The Music Man (1962) ★★★ Robert Preston, Shirley Jones. A librarian hears a sour note when a charming rogue convinces Iowa townspeople to start a boys marching band. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 2:15 p.m.

The Mustang (2019) ★★★ Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon. A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:50 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. POP Tues. 6:20 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m. POP Fri. 9 p.m. POP Sat. 5:25 p.m.

My Christmas Inn (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Rob Mayes. With the holiday season in full swing, a woman is about to score a big promotion at her ad agency in San Francisco, but her life is unexpectedly turned upside down when she inherits a cozy inn in Alaska from her aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from ``The 12 Days of Christmas’’ from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:05 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:25 a.m.

A Nanny for Christmas (2010) ★★ Emmanuelle Vaugier, Dean Cain. A career woman cares for the children of a Beverly Hills advertising executive during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Nanny McPhee (2005) ★★ Emma Thompson, Colin Firth. A widower hires a mysterious woman who uses magic to control his seven unruly children. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon AMC Wed. 12:05 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:45 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

National Velvet (1944) ★★★★ Mickey Rooney, Elizabeth Taylor. An English girl’s dream of racing her horse in the Grand National thunders to reality with the help of a former jockey. (G) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

The Nativity Story (2006) ★★ Keisha Castle-Hughes, Oscar Isaac. La obsesión del Rey Herodes con una antigua profecía amenaza a María y José mientras esperan el nacimiento de Jesús. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. KMEX Sat. 7 p.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Mon. 12:06 p.m.

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Never So Few (1959) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Gina Lollobrigida. A U.S. captain loves an arms merchant’s mistress and leads troops from Burma into China. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 5:15 a.m.

The Newton Boys (1998) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Skeet Ulrich. Seeking an escape from poverty, sibling Texas farmers gain notoriety as daring 1920s bank robbers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m.

The Nice Guys (2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 1:15 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 7:42 a.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Night Before (2015) ★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen. As their annual reunion tradition comes to an end, three lifelong friends plan a night of debauchery and hilarity by searching for the Nutcracka Ball, the Holy Grail of Christmas parties in New York. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Sun. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Night Must Fall (1937) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, Rosalind Russell. A village girl comes to realize that the charming man she has met is actually a coldblooded killer. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) ★★ Mark Patton, Kim Myers. Mass murderer Freddy Krueger invades the nightmares of a new teenager and uses his body to continue his dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:02 a.m. Syfy Tues. 6:30 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) ★★★ John Saxon, Ronee Blakley. Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his glove, haunts and kills teens in their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Thur. 10 p.m.

No Way Out (1987) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman. The secretary of Defense forces a Pentagon naval aide to lead a manhunt for a Soviet spy during a murder cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. Noon

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:20 a.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

Novias Impacientes (1966) Fernando Casanova, Tere Velázquez. Varios líos se presentan cuando un médico, una artista y una cantante que no puede cantar, padecen problemas similares. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. Noon

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story (2010) ★ Elle Fanning, Nathan Lane. A girl must save an enchanted nutcracker and its magical world from the machinations of the evil Rat King. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:35 a.m.

O. Henry’s Full House (1952) ★★★ Fred Allen, Anne Baxter. Soapy believes that getting arrested and thrown into a warm jail cell is the best solution to being homeless in cold weather; fugitives Sam and Bill kidnap a child for a ransom; Della and Jim seek to buy each other Christmas gifts. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Fri. 2 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (1960) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. Veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division devise an elaborate plot to simultaneously rob five casinos on New Year’s Eve. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Joel Edgerton. A boy magically appears on the doorstep of a childless couple who desperately want a family but are unable to conceive. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 6:29 a.m.

Office Christmas Party (2016) ★★ Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn. Hoping to close a sale and save their jobs, two co-workers must rally their colleagues to throw an epic Christmas party. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sun. 5 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2 p.m.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (2017) Voices of Josh Gad, Kristen Bell. When the kingdom of Arendelle empties out for the holiday season, Anna and Elsa realize that they have no family traditions of their own. So Olaf sets out on a merry mission to bring home the very best traditions and save Christmas. (G) 21 mins. ABC Thur. 8 p.m. KEYT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 2:35 p.m.

The Omen (2006) ★★ Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles. An American diplomat and his wife learn that the child they adopted may be the son of Satan. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Fri. 5:01 a.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 12:06 p.m.

Opening Night (1977) ★★★ Gena Rowlands, Ben Gazzara. A Broadway actress prepares for a premiere on the verge of a nervous breakdown. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:35 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:55 a.m.

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:50 a.m.

The Opposite Sex (1956) ★★★ June Allyson, Joan Collins. Catty Park Avenue women teach a friend how to win her husband back from a sexpot. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Othello (1965) ★★★ Laurence Olivier, Frank Finlay. Shakespeare’s Iago tells the jealous Moor of Venice that his wife, Desdemona, has been unfaithful. (NR) 2 hrs. 46 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 a.m.

Our House (2018) Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz. A science wiz creates a machine that can bring back dead loved ones, which seems like a great idea -- until the wrong spirits are unleashed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m.

Out of the Furnace (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. A steelworker takes matters into his own hands when his brother joins one of the Northeast’s most-ruthless crime syndicates, then disappears. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Mon. 3:22 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 8 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:05 a.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. 7 p.m.

Panic in Needle Park (1971) ★★★ Al Pacino, Kitty Winn. A woman from Indiana becomes addicted to heroin when she falls in love with a larcenous New York City junkie. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:45 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform ``Band on the Run,’' ``Silly Love Songs,’' ``Maybe I’m Amazed.’' (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:10 p.m.

The Peanuts Movie (2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol’ Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Fri. 10 a.m. FX Fri. Noon

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain’s plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur. Noon Showtime Thur. 8:15 p.m.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBC America Fri. 11 a.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

The Perfect Christmas Present (2017) Sam Page, Tara Holt. Tom Jacobs has built a business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. When he’s hired to find a gift for his friend’s girlfriend, he finds himself in a bit of trouble: The more he researches her, the more he likes her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 a.m.

The Perfect Holiday (2007) ★ Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut. Romance blooms when a little girl asks a department-store Santa to fulfill her divorced mother’s fondest wish for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Thur. 1:35 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:40 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Sundance Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn. A snooty socialite fights with her ex-husband and flirts with a reporter. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sun. 6 a.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Herbert Lom. Inspector Clouseau is on the trail of his ex-boss, who is out to destroy the world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Pink Panther (1963) ★★★ Peter Sellers, David Niven. Clumsy Inspector Jacques Clouseau chases a jewel thief and his nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Tues. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 5 p.m.

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

Poinsettias for Christmas (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Schneider. A woman returns home to help her father save the family poinsettia farm. As she searches for a way to deliver the plants in time for the town’s annual parade, she finds herself falling in love with a local botanist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Michael Jeter. Animated. The conductor of a train to the North Pole guides a boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Prancer Returns (2001) ★★ John Corbett, Stacy Edwards. A boy is certain that a deer he finds in the forest belongs to Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. Noon

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston. A handsome angel saves a New York Baptist and his wife from spiritual doubt and marital woe. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Freeform Thur. 7 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Sat. 6:25 p.m. E Sat. 9:10 p.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

A Prince for Christmas (2015) Viva Bianca, Kirk Barker. A prince from Europe meets a charming waitress when he travels to America during the Christmas holiday to escape an arranged marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 2 p.m. KPXN Sat. 5 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Tues. 3:23 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:11 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:18 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:59 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m.

Private Detective (1939) ★ Jane Wyman, Dick Foran. A female private eye joins forces with a police detective to investigate the suspicious murder of a millionaire. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Sat. 5:28 a.m.

El profe (1970) Cantinflas, Marga López. Un profesor tiene problemas y Cantinflas lo ayuda a mantener su trabajo, así los dos empiezan una buena amistad. (NR) 2 hrs. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Wed. 11 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Thur. 7:44 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:19 p.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Sat. 11:25 a.m. Showtime Sun. 2:40 a.m.

Proof (2005) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins. A depressed woman copes with the death of her father, a brilliant but mentally ill mathematician. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:05 a.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Tues. 5:02 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:51 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

Pumpkin (2002) ★★ Christina Ricci, Hank Harris. A sorority girl falls in love with a disabled student, much to the dismay of her jock boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Puppet Master (1989) ★★ Paul Le Mat, Irene Miracle. Psychics at a bay hotel meet the puppets Pin Head, Leech Woman, Tunneler, Blade and Jester. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:40 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:20 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 4:05 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Reclaim (2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:15 p.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sun. 1:30 p.m. HBO Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Los Recuerdos del Porvenir (1968) Renato Salvatori, Susana Dosamantes. Un destacamento federal al mando del coronel Rosas llega a un pueblo para reprimir a los revolucionarios. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Red Dust (1932) ★★★ Clark Gable, Jean Harlow. Two kinds of women love a he-man rubber planter in Indochina. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Red Eye (2005) Shin-yeong Jang, Dong-kyu Lee. Mi-sun’s first day as a rail attendant turns into a nightmare as the train travels by a route of an accident 16 years earlier. As it nears the site of the crash that killed 100 people, the train takes on aspects of a living -- but deadly -- thing. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 11:50 a.m. HBO Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Regarding Henry (1991) ★★ Harrison Ford, Annette Bening. Two bullets force a career-driven Manhattan lawyer to start life over with his loving wife and daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Rent-an-Elf (2018) Yohance Biagas-Bey, Kim Shaw. Ava owns Rent-an-Elf, a business in which she sets up Christmas for busy families. This year, she’s hired by newly-single Liam and falls for him and his adorable son Nathan. But just as Ava thinks she’s found her match, Liam’s ex-wife returns. (NR) 1 hr. ION Sun. 10 a.m. KPXN Sun. 1 p.m. ION Sat. 8 p.m. KPXN Sat. 11 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Rescue Dawn (2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 6:25 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:03 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Restoring Tomorrow (2016) A Jewish temple in Los Angeles raises millions to restore its vibrant beauty. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. KOCE Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Christopher Plummer. Bungling Inspector Clouseau once again seeks the Pink Panther diamond and maddens his boss. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 p.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Beverley Breuer, Candus Churchill. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978) ★★ Peter Sellers, Herbert Lom. Inspector Clouseau tracks a French drug kingpin with the help of disguises and his quarry’s ex-mistress. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998) ★★ David Gallagher, Martin Mull. Richie makes a wish and ends up in an alternate universe where his mean cousin Reggie is in charge and wants to cancel Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Tues. 3 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Fri. 2 p.m. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Mon. 7:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 6:10 p.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KCET Fri. 7:58 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:58 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

The Road to Christmas (2006) Jennifer Grey, Clark Gregg. A determined woman hitchhikes with a widower and his 12-year-old daughter to reach her wedding on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 7 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3:09 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sun. 4:36 a.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri. 6:53 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:13 p.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Robert Pine, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 a.m.

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother’s murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe’s daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m.

Ronaldo (2015) Dolores Aveiro, Hugo Aveiro. Filmado a lo largo de 14 meses, con acceso, sin precedentes, al círculo restricto de hombres y deporte, este es el primer film oficial autorizado del jugador portugués Cristiano Ronaldo, una de las figuras más conocidas del fútbol. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Rookie (2002) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Rachel Griffiths. A high-school baseball coach makes it to the Major Leagues as a middle-aged relief pitcher. (G) 2 hrs. 7 mins. MLB Fri. 5 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 5:55 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:10 p.m.

A Royal Christmas Ball (2017) Tara Reid, Ingo Rademacher. Dateless for the Christmas ball, bachelor King Charles of Baltania tracks down Allison, his American college sweetheart, only to discover she has never been married, yet raised a 17-year-old daughter, Lily, who mathematically might be Charles’ child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. Noon KPXN Sat. 3 p.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston. An errant father tries to reconcile with his eccentric and underachieving family in New York. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m.

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1980) ★★ Voices of Red Buttons, Ethel Merman. Animated. Santa must save the day when Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman encounter an evil wizard. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sat. 2:04 a.m. AMC Sat. 7:15 a.m.

Run Wild, Run Free (1969) ★★★ John Mills, Mark Lester. A retired British colonel and a white colt draw a mute boy out of his shell on a moor. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 p.m.

S.O.S. Conspiración Bikini (1966) ★ Julio Alemán, Sonia Infante. Con la ayuda de mujeres hermosas, una organización internacional de terroristas crean problemas en Latinoamérica. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

Sacred Ground (1983) ★★ Tim McIntire, Jack Elam. An Oregon trapper and his pregnant Apache mate make their home on a Paiute burial ground. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:20 a.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. Después de apenas escapar del ataque de unos mercenarios, un agente novato y un policía renegado deben unir fuerzas y descubrir quién los quiere muertos. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Sun. 10 a.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. A Sun. 3 p.m.

Same God (2018) What begins as a simple demonstration of solidarity eventually leads to a public attack on a tenured professor’s ideals, faith, and racial and religious identity. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KLCS Sun. 11 p.m.

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019) Lea Michele, Charles Michael Davis. Sparks fly between a young woman and her childhood sweetheart when they reunite at the same Hawaiian resort where they met years earlier. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Wed. 8 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Martin Short. Scott Calvin, aka Santa, contends with visiting in-laws and a scheme by mischievous Jack Frost to freeze him out of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:05 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell. Scott Calvin’s world turns upside down when he’s dealt a double whammy of bad news: Not only has his son, Charlie, landed on this year’s naughty list, but Scott has to marry by Christmas Eve, or he will stop being Santa Claus forever. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:35 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold. An adman takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Thur. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Santa Con (2014) Barry Watson, Melissa Sagemiller. A con man’s dirty deeds earn him a court-ordered stint as a department store Santa, but his careless promise to a little boy prompts some soul-searching, and a desire to try to make the child’s wish -- to reunite his estranged parents -- come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

Santa Hunters (2014) Benjamin ``Lil P-Nut’’ Flores Jr., Breanna Yde. A boy and his cousin use video equipment to catch Santa Claus at work during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 7 p.m.

Santa’s Boots (2018) Megan Hilty, Noah Mills. Holly returns home for Christmas and is put to work as Santa’s elf at her family’s store, where she meets Nick, and falls in love. When Nick disappears days before Christmas, Holly searches for him with her only clue, his misplaced black boot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Saturn 3 (1980) ★★ Farrah Fawcett, Kirk Douglas. A madman and his shiny robot chase a May-December couple doing food research on Saturn’s third moon. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:10 a.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:40 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TNT Sat. 9:09 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Mon. 3:05 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:05 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:15 a.m.

School Ties (1992) ★★★ Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon. A scholarship student hides his Jewish heritage to fit in at an Eastern prep school in the mid-1950s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:05 p.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:35 p.m.

The Screwy Truant (1945) Voices of Wally Maher, Dick Nelson. Screwy Squirrel decides to go fishing instead of school and the truant officer tries to find out why. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 8:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2:45 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animada. La vida secreta de seis mascotas y todo lo que hacen cuando sus dueños salen de la casa, desde mirar la tele hasta vaciar la heladera, queda al descubierto. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Senda prohibida (1961) Enrique Rambal, Lilia Prado. La historia de un amor ilícito entre un hombre casado y una joven campesina que sólo busca la comodidad. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Sense and Sensibility (1995) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman. Suitors romance, then abandon, sisters left destitute by their father’s death in late-1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11:03 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 8 a.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Thur. Noon CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. E Fri. 11:30 p.m. E Sat. 1:15 p.m. E Sun. 2 a.m.

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie y Mr. Big van a casarse, pero el novio se pone nervioso y su actitud empeora cuando Miranda, tras un desengaño con su marido, le comenta a Mr. Big que el matrimonio lo estropea todo. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m.

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Tues. 4 p.m. BET Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 8 a.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 3:50 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 8 p.m.

She’s Having a Baby (1988) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth McGovern. A restless yuppie copywriter marries his teenage sweetheart, then wonders if it’s a mistake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 10:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 9:10 a.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:50 a.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Noelle, a holiday hater, becomes locked in a department store on Christmas Eve. There, she meets a woman who identifies herself as Noelle’s guardian angel and introduces Noelle to several ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Tues. 12:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 2:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg. After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home of an animal-loving pacifist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Shot in the Dark (2017) Three blind photographers detail their creative process as they create extraordinary images. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. FS1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

A Shot in the Dark (1964) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer. Clumsy Inspector Clouseau visits a nudist camp to prove a French maid innocent of murder. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 4:50 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:48 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:54 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Single White Female (1992) ★★ Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A software designer shares her Manhattan apartment with a young woman who’s dangerous. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:20 a.m.

The 6th Day (2000) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn. When a man discovers he has been illegally cloned, he must outrun assassins trying to protect their secret experiment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:25 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:40 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Thur. 1:36 a.m. Starz Thur. 3:33 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Slow Burn (2005) ★★ Ray Liotta, LL Cool J. A district attorney must sort out conflicting stories when his assistant DA and sometime lover claims that the dead man in her bed tried to rape her, but a witness tells a different tale. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Fri. Noon

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Ryan McDonell. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

Small Town Santa (2014) Christine Lakin, Dean Cain. A sheriff arrests Santa and meets a new love. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Smarty (1934) ★★ Joan Blondell, Warren William. A strong-willed woman leaves her husband, who slapped her, for the lawyer responsible for their divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Smilin’ Through (1941) ★★ Jeanette MacDonald, Brian Aherne. An old Victorian Englishman’s niece and her suitor resemble his long-dead wife and former rival. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Smilin’ Through (1932) ★★ Norma Shearer, Leslie Howard. A Victorian Englishman’s niece and her suitor resemble his long-dead bride and tragic rival. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) ★★ Voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson. Animated. With the evil wizard Gargamel hot on their trail, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty embark on a journey through the Forbidden Forest to find a mysterious village. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Sniper 3 (2004) Tom Berenger, Denis Arndt. Hired to kill a suspected terrorist, a sniper learns his target is an old friend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Sniper: Legacy (2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 2:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Snow (2004) ★★ Tom Cavanagh, Ashley Williams. A North Pole-based toy distributor must go to California to rescue one of his family’s magical reindeer from a zoo. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

A Snow White Christmas (2018) Michelle Randolph, Carolyn Hennesy. Blanca’s dastardly stepmother tries to cheat her out of her father’s inheritance. When she wakes up with amnesia, she receives the help of seven quirky friends, the Holly Jollies, to help her figure out her life. (NR) 1 hr. ION Sun. 8 p.m. KPXN Sun. 11 p.m.

Snowmance (2017) Ashley Newbrough, Adam Hurtig. A true romantic finally gets her chance at the love she’s always dreamed of when a little Christmas magic brings her snowman to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 a.m. KPXN Sun. 9 a.m.

So Long Letty (1929) ★★ Charlotte Greenwood, Grant Withers. An eccentric wife allows someone to take her place, in order to claim an inheritance. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Solace (2015) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell. A psychic and a federal agent hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Some Came Running (1958) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. An ex-GI writer hangs out with a gambler and a floozy in his hometown. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Something Different (1963) Vladimir Bosak, Eva Bosáková. A woman becomes frustrated with her indifferent husband, and a female gymnast near retirement faces pressure from her trainer. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Somewhere in Time (1980) ★★ Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour. A playwright uses self-hypnosis to find the actress whose vintage portrait hangs in a grand hotel. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Mon. 2 p.m. BET Mon. 8:57 p.m. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Sound of Christmas (2016) Lindy Booth, Robin Dunne. Lizzie, a young piano teacher, helps Brad’s teenage daughter learn music. As she begins to break through to the girl, sparks begin to fly with Brad, but she is shocked to find out that he may want to buy the school’s property. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 a.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Species II (1998) ★ Michael Madsen, Natasha Henstridge. A half-alien female escapes from a government compound to search for the half-alien male who has been raping and fatally impregnating women. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:20 p.m.

Sphere (1998) ★ Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone. A psychologist, a biochemist, a mathematician and others investigate a large golden sphere deep in the ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Thur. 6:25 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FXX Fri. 1 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

Staging Christmas (2019) Soleil Moon Frye, George Stults. Lori is intrigued when a wealthy widower named Everett asks her to stage his home for the holidays to cheer up his daughter, Maddie. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

Stakeout on Dope Street (1958) ★★ Yale Wexler, Morris Miller. Three adolescents think their prayers have been answered when they stumble upon heroin abandoned by drug dealers. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Tues. 4:05 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10:45 p.m.

Star Trek Generations (1994) ★★ Patrick Stewart, William Shatner. Capt. Kirk and Capt. Picard team up to thwart mad Dr. Soran’s quest for the Nexus of joy. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Tues. 10 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 7:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Spock, Kirk and the Enterprise time-travel to modern-day San Francisco to bring humpback whales to the 23rd century. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBC America Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. Picard, Riker and the others set off to stop the half-robot Borg from sabotaging the first warp drive flight in 2063. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. The crew of the Enterprise must prevent a replica of Capt. Picard from overtaking Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. BBC America Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, protect the former queen from political separatists. (PG) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Fri. 11 p.m. TNT Sat. 3:54 p.m.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Seduced by the dark side, Anakin Skywalker turns against his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes Darth Vader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sat. 2:08 a.m. TNT Sat. 7 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 12:54 p.m.

The Star (2017) ★★ Voices of Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key. Animated. A brave donkey named Bo and his lovable animal friends embark on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to become the accidental heroes of the greatest story ever told -- the first Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 1 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sun. 5:55 p.m.

State of Play (2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Tues. 10:05 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Stockholm (2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Thur. 9 p.m. Starz Fri. 8:45 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:25 p.m.

A Storybook Christmas (2019) Ali Liebert, Jake Epstein. If event planner Celeste Everett is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she is going to need help. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Sucker Punch (2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 2:25 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TBS Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Suitable (2017) Kelli Jordan, Tiffany Tenille. A high school tom boy comes to terms with her sexuality as she chooses what to wear to prom. (NR) 13 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:20 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Summer Holiday (1948) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Gloria De Haven. A musical high-school love affair has parents in an uproar. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 4:33 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:50 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. MTV Fri. 1:40 p.m.

SuperGrid (2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Surviving Christmas (2004) ★ Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini. A lonely man returns to his childhood home and celebrates the holiday with the strangers who live there. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Sweet Mountain Christmas (2019) Megan Hilty, Marcus Rosner. A musician who is set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC makes a pit-stop in Tennessee to see her family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Swimfan (2002) ★ Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen. A new student at a high school obsesses over a swimming champion who does not return her advances. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Audience Wed. 1:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 5:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2:09 a.m.

Switchmas (2012) Elliott Gould, David DeLuise. En route to Florida, a yuletide-obsessed Jewish boy figures out how to get the Christmas of his dreams by trading plane tickets with a boy going to Christmastown, Wash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Sylvia Scarlett (1935) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. Sylvia cuts her hair, dresses like a boy and flees French police with her father. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10 p.m.

Tal Para Cual (1953) Jorge Negrete, Pedro Infante. Dos rancheros inventan una historia de mentiras para poder obtener dinero y seguir con su vida bohemia. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:10 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Tangerines (2013) ★★★ Mikheil Meskhi, Misha Meskhi. During the war in Abkhazia, an Estonian man stays behind to harvest tangerines and cares for a wounded fighter. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:20 a.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. Framed and sent to prison, rival Los Angeles police detectives must work together to clear themselves. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sun. 10:52 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:14 p.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster. A disturbed New York cabby befriends a teenage hooker and frees her from her pimp. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:45 a.m. Showtime Sat. 2 a.m.

Team America: World Police (2004) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Puppet commandos protect the planet from fiendish terrorists and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:35 a.m.

Teen Witch (1989) ★★ Robyn Lively, Dan Gauthier. A girl with a crush on the captain of the football team turns into a witch on her 16th birthday. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Teen Wolf (1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Tues. 2 p.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

10,000 B.C. (2008) ★★ Steven Strait, Camilla Belle. Un joven cazador de mamuts de la prehistoria, lidera un pequeño grupo de miembros de su tribu en un viaje a los confines de la Tierra en una misión para salvar a su amada. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Fox Sat. 2 p.m.

That Awkward Moment (2014) ★ Zac Efron, Miles Teller. After making a pact to have fun and hold tight to bachelorhood, each of three friends finds himself in a serious relationship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Bravo Sun. 12:54 p.m.

They Live (1988) ★★ Roddy Piper, Keith David. When two men put on special sunglasses they see aliens and subliminal messages. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 9:35 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:15 a.m. TMC Wed. 11 a.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. History Sat. 10:30 a.m.

This Christmas (2007) ★★ Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba. A matriarch assembles her brood for their first holiday reunion in four years, but secrets come to light and family ties become strained. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m.

This Is Where I Leave You (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Tina Fey. When their father’s last request forces four grown siblings to live together for a week under one roof, they confront their turbulent history and tattered relationships. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. POP Fri. 6:30 p.m. POP Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Wed. 7 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Fri. 8:15 p.m.

3 Godfathers (1948) ★★★ John Wayne, Pedro Armendáriz. In the desert, three Old West outlaws adopt the baby of a dying woman. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:25 a.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Thur. Noon

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Fri. Noon

Throwback Holiday (2018) Jennifer Freeman, Robert Ri’chard. After making a wish upon a star, an unhappy woman awakens to find herself a high school senior again with the ability to change everything. (NR) 2 hrs. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Claudine Auger. Agent 007 scuba dives after SPECTRE’s Largo hijacks nuclear bombs with a hydrofoil yacht. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

‘Til Death Do Us Part (2017) ★ Taye Diggs, Annie Ilonzeh. Madison Roland finds love with another man after she leaves her abusive husband, Michael, and changes her identity. All seems well, until Michael discovers Madison’s whereabouts and re-creates her nightmare all over again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Wed. 4:03 p.m. BET Thur. 1 p.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 p.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:15 a.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson. A Southern lawyer and his legal assistant defend a black man for killing his young daughter’s white attackers. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:45 a.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 p.m.

To Catch a Thief (1955) ★★★ Cary Grant, Grace Kelly. A retired cat burglar sees fireworks with an American heiress on the Riviera. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992) ★★ Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen. Two goofy crooks kidnap twin little girls who have left home to get out of their mother’s hair. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Fri. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 3:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 4 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. WE Wed. 3 p.m. WE Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:25 a.m.

Travels With My Aunt (1972) ★★★ Maggie Smith, Alec McCowen. An English banker’s boring existence is shattered by the globe-trotting adventure he shares with his eccentric aunt. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Los tres mosqueteros (1942) Cantinflas, Ángel Garasa. Un hombre y sus tres amigos recuperan el collar de una actriz en un cabaret y ella los hace extras de una película. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. KMEX Sun. 9 a.m.

Tropicana (1957) Ana Bertha Lepe, Evangelina Elizondo. Un empresario contrata nuevo personal para salvar de la ruina un cabaret, pero es encarcelado por sus deudas. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:05 a.m.

True Grit (1969) ★★★ John Wayne, Glen Campbell. One-eyed Marshal ``Rooster’’ Cogburn and a Texas Ranger help a girl find her father’s killer. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:50 a.m.

Twas the Chaos Before Christmas (2019) Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Sherri Shepherd. Morgan and Jayla decide to rent a luxurious home in Washington D.C. for the holidays so that Morgan’s mother can easily join them to celebrate Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. BET Sat. Noon

12 Dates of Christmas (2011) Amy Smart, Mark-Paul Gosselaar. A woman magically experiences Christmas Eve over and over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Wed. 7:30 a.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10:03 p.m.

12 Men of Christmas (2009) Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Hopkins. A public-relations executive uses her media savvy to stir excitement in a small Montana town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:45 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. MTV Tues. 6 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. MTV Tues. 3 p.m. MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 1:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. MTV Tues. Noon MTV Wed. 8 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. MTV Tues. 9 a.m.

Twinkle All the Way (2019) Ryan McPartlin, Sarah Drew. To pull off a spectacular Christmas-themed wedding, a wedding planner joins forces with the co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

A Twist of Christmas (2018) Vanessa Lachey, Brendon Zub. In the frenzy before Christmas, two single parents accidentally mix up their toys at a crowded department store. Although the two can’t stand each other, they decide to try to help each other salvage their holiday plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:06 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:55 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Thur. 3:10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. REELZ Fri. 5 p.m. REELZ Fri. 8 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Thur. 4:57 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 10 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

Unexpected Uncle (1941) ★★ Anne Shirley, James Craig. A lingerie salesgirl’s supposed uncle guides her romance with a tycoon. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018) ★★ Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel. Online friends receive an anonymous message that they will all die if they disconnect or call the police. The planned night of fun quickly turns deadly as each user becomes the target of something sinister while the others watch helplessly in terror. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Mon. 4:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:10 a.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Tues. 7:05 p.m. HBO Fri. 11:15 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Fri. 10 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:36 a.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Valentine’s Day (2010) ★★ Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates. A diverse group of Los Angeles residents wends its way through love, romance and heartbreak over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:20 a.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Sun. 2 p.m. Syfy Mon. 9:02 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Fri. 2:40 p.m.

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009) ★★★ Jonathan Bennett, Kristin Cavallari. A college freshman inspires others by partying, chasing girls and wooing the hot chick. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sun. 10:46 a.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Thur. 2:15 a.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

A Very Nutty Christmas (2018) Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson. After her boyfriend dumps her right before Christmas, an overworked bakery owner meets a handsome soldier who may actually be a nutcracker that has come to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3:09 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1:06 a.m.

Vice (2015) ★ Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Thur. 1:29 a.m.

Village of Daughters (1962) ★★ Eric Sykes, Scilla Gabel. A salesman from England is picked to select one girl in an Italian town who will become a bride for a native son. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

The Village (2004) ★★ Bryce Dallas Howard, Joaquin Phoenix. Members of a 19th-century community fear the strange creatures that inhabit the surrounding forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Sat. 7:05 p.m.

La Virgen de Guadalupe (1976) Fernando Allende, Valentín Trujillo. La Virgen de Guadalupe se le aparece a un indígena y le pide que le construyan una iglesia en el cerro del Tepeyac. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. GALA Wed. 9 p.m.

La virgen morena (1942) José Luis Jiménez, Amparo Morillo. La Virgen de Guadalupe se aparece ante el indio Juan Diego, pero nadie le cree hasta que ven la imagen en el ayate. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m. KWHY Wed. Noon

W. (2008) ★★ Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Banks. George W. Bush transforms himself from a ne’er-do-well son of privilege to president of the United States. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Thur. 5:05 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Starz Sun. 3:43 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

The War (1994) ★★ Elijah Wood, Kevin Costner. A Vietnam veteran teaches his son and daughter what is worth fighting for in 1970 Mississippi. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Sat. 6:37 a.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, ``Global Thermonuclear War.’' (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 1 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Sat. 4:38 p.m.

The Way of the Gun (2000) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Benicio Del Toro. Looking for an easy payoff, career criminals kidnap the surrogate mother to a wealthy couple. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Way, Way Back (2013) ★★★ Steve Carell, Toni Collette. After his mother’s lover belittles him, a boy befriends a water-park employee who helps give him the confidence to come out of his shell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 8:25 a.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 8:45 p.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 3:06 a.m.

A Wedding for Christmas (2018) Haley escapes her small-town and builds a life in Los Angeles as a wedding planner. When her sister asks her to plan her wedding, Haley returns to her childhood town and reunites with a childhood flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 2 p.m. KPXN Sun. 5 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Sun. 6:30 p.m. BET Mon. 3:32 p.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 7 a.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 12:06 p.m.

What Dreams May Come (1998) ★★ Robin Williams, Cuba Gooding Jr. A man explores a lush, vivid afterlife and tries to reunite with his beloved wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

What Keeps You Alive (2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 2:15 p.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

When in Rome (2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Mon. 8:34 a.m.

When in Rome (1952) ★★ Van Johnson, Paul Douglas. A priest on a pilgrimage tours Roman cathedrals with an escaped convict posing as a priest. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Tues. 3:21 a.m. Starz Tues. 11:34 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:15 p.m.

White Christmas (1954) ★★★★ Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye. Former Army buddies put on a show with a sister act to save their general’s hotel in Vermont. (NR) 2 hrs. AMC Wed. 2:05 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sat. 2:30 a.m. VH1 Sun. Noon

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 3:05 p.m.

Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998) ★★ Halle Berry, Vivica A. Fox. Three women, all alleged widows of ‘50s singer Frankie Lymon, claim legal rights to his estate. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Thur. 11 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FXX Sat. 5:30 p.m. FXX Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Wild Bill (1995) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ellen Barkin. The legendary gunfighter resumes romance with Calamity Jane, faces an upstart and copes with his past in late-1800s Dakota Territory. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Wild Card (2014) ★★ Jason Statham, Sofía Vergara. A bodyguard goes after the sadistic thug who beat his friend, only to find that the object of his wrath is the son of a powerful mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:45 a.m.

The Wild Man of Borneo (1941) ★★ Frank Morgan, Mary Howard. A medicine-show liar rooms with his long-lost daughter at a theatrical boardinghouse in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. Noon TMC Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sun. 1:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Winning Season (2009) ★★ Sam Rockwell, Emma Roberts. Increasingly estranged from his own daughter, a boozy busboy gets a shot at redemption when an old friend hires him to coach a varsity girls basketball team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Wed. 5 a.m.

Wish for Christmas (2016) Joey Lawrence, Leigh-Allyn Baker. A high school senior, disappointed at having to miss the town’s winter dance for a church service, wishes her family’s faith away, with unexpected consequences. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Wed. Noon

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2:09 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Wish Upon a Christmas (2015) Larisa Oleynik, Aaron Ashmore. A corporate actuary returns to her hometown to cut jobs at a struggling ornament factory owned by her former high-school boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Within Our Gates (1920) ★★★ Evelyn Preer, Flo Clements. Silent. A white doctor falls in love with a mulatto woman who has returned to Boston to raise money for a Southern school. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 11 p.m.

The Women (1939) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford. Catty New York socialites gossip about a friend and her husband’s girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:20 a.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Marceau. James Bond serves as bodyguard to the daughter of a late friend and faces a villain who is impervious to pain. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Wrapped Up in Christmas (2017) Tatyana Ali, Brendan Fehr. With Christmas just around the corner, 8-year-old Molly asks the mall Santa to find a boyfriend for her beloved aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 2:45 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBC America Sun. 7:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 3:30 a.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:06 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. BBC America Sun. 11:45 a.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. USA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Tues. 11 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

Yolanda and the Thief (1945) ★★ Fred Astaire, Lucille Bremer. Two con men meet a Latin American heiress who thinks one’s her guardian angel. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Z for Zachariah (2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:35 a.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. History Sat. 7 a.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 6:15 p.m.

