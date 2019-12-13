What’s on TV This Week: ‘I Love Lucy Christmas Special’ and more

SUNDAY

Alive with “The Sound of Music” the hills are in this 1965 classic starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. 7 p.m. ABC

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave”) is interviewed by “Orange Is the New Black’s” Uzo Aduba on the season finale of “Inside the Actors Studio.” 7 p.m. Ovation

You like them, you really like them: Two-time Oscar winner Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt and the TV series “Sesame Street” are among those feted at “The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors.” 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Don they now their gay apparel for the new competition series “The Christmas Caroler Challenge.” Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW

There’s nary a “bah, humbug” to be heard in the new holiday romance “A Cheerful Christmas.” With Erica Deutschman. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A department-store window designer (Jessica Lowndes) gets her groove back in the TV movie “Rediscovering Christmas.” With Jessica Walter. 8 p.m. Lifetime

MONDAY

Advertisement

They’ll be singing for the fences on the two-night season finale of “The Voice.” 8 p.m. NBC; also 8 and 9 p.m. Tue.

The special “Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos — Holidays 2019” offers a stocking stuffed full of crazy clips. 8 p.m. Fox

No ad blocker can save you from “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019.” Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host. 9 p.m. The CW

“Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth” airs Monday, Dec. 16, on PBS. (PBS)

“Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth” finds the “Wicked” star singing seasonal favorites with the storied ensemble. 9 p.m. KOCE

Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, et al., weigh in on gender discrimination in showbiz today in the 2018 documentary “This Changes Everything.” 9 p.m. Starz

Derek and Julianne Hough of “Dancing With the Stars” get to stepping in the special “Holidays With the Houghs.” 10 p.m. NBC

Mush! Champion dogsled racer George Attla is profiled in the documentary “Attla” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Here’s the story… The cast of “The Brady Bunch” comes home for the holidays in a very special episode of “A Very Brady Renovation.” 10 p.m. HGTV

TUESDAY

Who’s a good dog? Find out in the new special “Dogs of the Year.” Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host. 8 p.m. The CW

Can’t we all just get along? See how Jews, Christians and Muslims managed to peacefully coexist in medieval Spain in the documentary special “The Ornament of the World.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The fur will fly as dog groomers take their art to ridiculous heights in the documentary “Well Groomed.” 9 p.m. HBO

Channing Tatum goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” around Norway in a new episode of the celebrity outdoor-adventure series. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

WEDNESDAY

All the world’s a stage but all of L.A. is a musical in the new romantic drama “Soundtrack.” With Callie Hernandez, Jenna Dewan and Paul James. Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

A Norwegian detective and an FBI agent team up to take down a serial killer in the new procedural drama “Wisting.” With Sven Nordin and “Memento’s” Carrie-Anne Moss. Anytime, Sundance Now

See who outwitted, outplayed and outlasted whom on the season finale of “Survivor.” The customary reunion special follows. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS

Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Kevin Bacon, et al., re-create holiday episodes from two classic 1970s-era Norman Lear sitcoms in “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times.’” 8 p.m. ABC

Who was “The Masked Singer”? The celebrity talent competition’s latest winner is unmasked in the Season 2 finale. Nick Cannon hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

Put a little “abra” in your “cadabra” with the special “Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019.” Dean Cain hosts. 9 p.m. The CW

“Born This Way,” the docu-series about people triumphing over disabilities, ends its run with a holiday-themed series finale. 9 p.m. A&E

The poignant documentary “Finding the Way Home” follows the stories of orphan children who found new homes with long-lost relatives or foster families. 9 p.m. HBO

THURSDAY

“Memento’s” Guy Pearce portrays the miserable miser Ebenezer Scrooge in a dark new take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” With Andy Serkis, Charlotte Riley and the late, great Rutger Hauer. 7:30 p.m. FX

Guy Pearce is Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” on FX. (Robert Viglasky / FX)

Smart and talented women vie for the title at “The 2020 Miss America Competition.” From Connecticut. 8 p.m. NBC

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish and Korean boy band BTS are among the performers slated for the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019.” 8 p.m. The CW

FRIDAY

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones fly up, up and away in their beautiful, their beautiful balloon in the 2019 historical drama “The Aeronauts.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce portray, respectively, Pope Benedict and his successor, Pope Francis, in director Fernando Meirelles’ fact-based drama “The Two Popes.” Anytime, Netflix

“Man of Steel’s” Henry Cavill is “The Witcher,” medieval hunter of beasts and monsters, in this new supernatural drama series. Anytime, Netflix

Two more classic episodes of the mother of all sitcoms are colorized for your holiday viewing pleasure in this year’s “I Love Lucy Christmas Special.” 8 p.m. CBS

Do-gooders collect their due at the inaugural “Global Citizens Prize.” John Legend hosts this star-studded ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. 8 p.m. NBC

The man who made the MCU what it is today is remembered in the new special “Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee.” 8 p.m. ABC

Seattle is the first stop on the return of the foodie travelogue “No Passport Required.” Followed by the season premiere of “Lidia Celebrates America.” 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE

“The Christmas Temp” catches feelings for her agency’s human-resources manager in this new holiday romance. With Sara Canning. 8 p.m. Lifetime

An ex-con turned UC professor fights to help underprivileged South L.A. students stay in school in “The Pushouts” on “Voces on PBS.” 10 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Hanukkah and the company Christmas party collide in the new TV movie “Double Holiday.” With Carly Pope and Kristoffer Polaha. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The threat of deportation looms over a young couple’s blossoming romance in the 2019 drama “The Sun Is Also a Star.” With Yara Shahidi. 8 p.m. HBO

It’s check-in time at the “Christmas Hotel” in this new TV movie. With Tatyana Ali and Sean Patrick Thomas. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Thor: Ragnorok’s” Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite in the otherwise lackluster 2019 franchise reboot “Men in Black: International.” 8 p.m. Starz

Former cast member Eddie Murphy hosts and the lovely and talented Lizzo performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Latkes and kugel and sufganiyot, oh my! Tasty treats are in store in the new culinary special “Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge.” 9 p.m. Food Network