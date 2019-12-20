Jane Lynch calls out Elizabeth Warren on behalf of ‘billionaires in wine caves’

Jane Lynch has a message for Elizabeth Warren: “Class warfare is ugly.”

The actress took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to stand up for the rights of “billionaires in wine caves,” responding to criticism the Massachusetts senator made against South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg during Thursday’s Democratic debate.

“Billionaires in wine caves have as much right to say who gets to be president as waitresses in diners and plumbers in my bathroom,” tweeted Lynch.

Earlier in the day, Lynch — a Buttigieg donor — had tweeted comments in support of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and wondered out loud, “Why haven’t I ever been invited to party in a wine cave?”

During the debates Warren had called out Buttigieg for a lavish fundraiser he participated in at a winery in Napa Valley.

“The mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900-a-bottle wine,” said Warren. “Think about who comes to that. He had promised that every fundraiser he would do would be open-door, but this one was closed-door. We made the decision years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next president of the United States.

“Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.”

Buttigieg responded by noting that he was the only candidate on the debate stage who wasn’t a millionaire or billionaire.

“This is the problem with issuing purity tests that you yourself cannot pass,” he said.

Lynch has hosted events for Buttigieg and has donated to his campaign.