Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Dec 22 - 28, 2019

Almost Famous (2000) EPIX Thur. 12:10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Animal Crackers (1930) TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) EPIX Sun. 6 a.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) TBS Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 9 p.m. TBS Tues. 10 p.m. TNT Tues. 11 p.m. TNT Wed. 1 a.m. TBS Wed. 2 a.m. TNT Wed. 3 a.m. TBS Wed. 4 a.m. TNT Wed. 5 a.m. TBS Wed. 6 a.m. TNT Wed. 7 a.m. TBS Wed. 8 a.m. TNT Wed. 9 a.m. TBS Wed. 10 a.m. TNT Wed. 11 a.m. TBS Wed. Noon TBS Wed. Noon TNT Wed. 1 p.m. TBS Wed. 2 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TBS Wed. 4 p.m. TNT Wed. 5 p.m. TBS Wed. 6 p.m. TNT Wed. 7 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) EPIX Wed. 6:40 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:05 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) E Tues. 5 p.m. E Tues. 7:40 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) BBC America Sun. 7 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) AMC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) AMC Fri. 9 a.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Going My Way (1944) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

The Gunfighter (1950) TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) NBC Tues. 8 p.m. E Wed. 6 a.m. E Wed. 9 a.m. E Wed. Noon E Wed. 3 p.m. E Wed. 6 p.m. E Wed. 9 p.m.

Jaws (1975) Cinemax Sun. 9:55 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 4:20 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11 a.m. Paramount Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Sounder (1972) TCM Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 4:15 p.m.

The Thin Man (1934) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Umberto D (1952) TCM Thur. 1:45 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Encore Thur. 12:05 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:32 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) TMC Sun. 10:05 p.m. Showtime Thur. 6:45 a.m.

White Christmas (1954) Sundance Tues. 8 a.m. Sundance Tues. 10:45 a.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 4:15 p.m. Sundance Tues. 7 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:45 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 a.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TNT Wed. 9 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Dec 22 - 28, 2019

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

All I Want for Christmas (1991) ★★ AMC Sun. 8 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 4 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Bravo Fri. 1:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 3:30 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 4:45 a.m. Sundance Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. WE Wed. 1 p.m. WE Thur. 2 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ Bravo Tues. 11 p.m. Bravo Wed. 1 a.m. E Fri. Noon E Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ AMC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Bravo Wed. 4 p.m. Bravo Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Dear John (2010) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:30 p.m.

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007) IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Bravo Wed. 11 a.m. Bravo Wed. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Bravo Wed. 9 p.m. Bravo Wed. 11 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Four Christmases (2008) ★★ UNIMAS Mon. 5 p.m. KFTR Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:15 a.m. AMC Wed. 3:45 p.m. WE Wed. 8 p.m. WE Wed. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Fri. 2 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 8:06 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:14 p.m.

Funny Face (1957) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 7 a.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ IFC Thur. 3:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 10 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ IFC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 a.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Sundance Tues. 1 a.m.

Java Heat (2013) ★ IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 1 a.m. Bravo Thur. 6 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Bravo Sat. 6 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:22 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Sundance Thur. 11 a.m. Sundance Wed. 3 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. WE Wed. 6 p.m. WE Thur. Noon

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Richie Rich (1994) ★★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Bravo Wed. 8 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ IFC Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ AMC Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

The Way, Way Back (2013) ★★★ IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

White Christmas (1954) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 a.m. Sundance Tues. 10:45 a.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 4:15 p.m. Sundance Tues. 7 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:45 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 a.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Dec 22 - 28, 2019

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ TMC Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Encore Mon. 4:19 a.m. Encore Fri. 7:13 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Encore Fri. 2:14 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:48 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Sun. 12:30 p.m. REELZ Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ POP Thur. 8:50 p.m. POP Fri. 3:10 a.m. POP Sat. 12:45 p.m. POP Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ POP Thur. 6:40 p.m. POP Fri. 1:01 a.m. POP Fri. 10:15 p.m. POP Sat. 3:40 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Starz Sat. 9:34 a.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ TBS Sun. 3:15 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ TBS Sun. 6 p.m.

The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945) ★★★ TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ CMT Tues. 1:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ CMT Tues. 4 p.m. CMT Tues. 9 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ POP Wed. 6 p.m. POP Thur. Noon

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ AXS Thur. 6:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 8:30 p.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Lifetime Fri. 5 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Encore Tues. 4:40 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:34 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:37 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Sun. 9 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Encore Mon. 10 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:54 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:48 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:08 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Encore Tues. 6:42 a.m. Encore Tues. Noon Encore Tues. 2:52 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 11:10 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 1 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. WE Wed. 1 p.m. WE Thur. 2 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ Bravo Tues. 11 p.m. Bravo Wed. 1 a.m. E Fri. Noon E Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ TBS Sun. 10:33 a.m.

Cleopatra (1963) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 9 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. Noon VH1 Sun. 10 p.m. VH1 Wed. 2:30 a.m. VH1 Wed. Noon VH1 Fri. 1 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m.

Conspiracy Theory (1997) ★★ HBO Sun. 2:50 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Starz Tues. 2:01 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ EPIX Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ MTV Sun. Noon POP Tues. 4 p.m. POP Tues. 7:02 p.m. POP Tues. 10:04 p.m. Paramount Wed. 8 a.m. WGN America Wed. 10 a.m. Paramount Wed. 11 a.m. Paramount Wed. 2 p.m. WGN America Wed. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 5 p.m. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Bravo Wed. 9 p.m. Bravo Wed. 11 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ BET Thur. 2:25 p.m. BET Fri. 11 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ E Tues. 5 p.m. E Tues. 7:40 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Audience Wed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Starz Fri. 12:19 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ UNIMAS Wed. 4 p.m. KFTR Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Sun. 10 a.m. REELZ Tues. 4 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Showtime Fri. Noon Showtime Sat. Noon

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:58 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 3 p.m. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 1:50 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Thur. 5:46 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:36 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 7 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Syfy Thur. 1 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ WGN America Sat. 4 p.m. WGN America Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Ovation Sun. 10 p.m. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 9 a.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Going My Way (1944) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Sun. 5:14 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10:10 a.m. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 3 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 4:55 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 6:40 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6 p.m. KVEA Tues. 8:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ TNT Mon. 6 p.m. TBS Fri. 9 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 12:34 p.m. USA Tues. 1:54 p.m. USA Wed. 7 a.m. USA Sat. 5:18 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 7:30 p.m. USA Tues. 8:28 p.m. USA Wed. 1:37 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 10:32 a.m. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 7:30 a.m. USA Wed. 5:01 p.m. USA Thur. 1:32 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 4:29 p.m. USA Tues. 5:35 p.m. USA Wed. 10:40 a.m. USA Sat. 8:46 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 9 a.m. USA Tues. 10:29 a.m. USA Wed. 1:52 a.m. USA Sat. 1:59 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 10:20 a.m. Showtime Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ TNT Tues. 5 p.m. TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ TNT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 4:10 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Thur. 1 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:40 p.m. Freeform Wed. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ LOGO Mon. 6:30 p.m. LOGO Tues. 1 a.m.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ NBC Wed. 8:30 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ UNIMAS Wed. 2 p.m. KFTR Wed. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Tues. 4:34 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:02 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Encore Wed. 2:36 a.m. Encore Wed. 8 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ TMC Tues. 5:50 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Paramount Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1:20 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 4:25 p.m. Paramount Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 10:40 a.m. Paramount Sun. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1:40 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Cinemax Sun. 9:55 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ LOGO Mon. 3:50 p.m. LOGO Mon. 10:15 p.m. Paramount Fri. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m. A Tues. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ A Sun. 11:04 p.m. A Tues. 3 p.m. A Tues. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Encore Thur. 6:31 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ MLB Wed. Noon Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m. MLB Thur. 5 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ TOON Wed. 7 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ VH1 Fri. 6 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ TNT Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ TNT Sat. Noon

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ A Sun. 5 p.m. A Tues. 8 p.m. A Wed. 1 a.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ HBO Wed. 9:54 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. Noon

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TNT Wed. 11:15 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 10 a.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 1:45 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Thur. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 1 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 9 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ POP Tues. 1:30 p.m. POP Wed. 1:06 a.m. POP Wed. 8 p.m. POP Thur. 2 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Paramount Thur. 8 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ POP Wed. 12:35 p.m. POP Wed. 10:30 p.m. POP Fri. 2:30 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Syfy Wed. 4 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 1:05 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ KMEX Tues. 2 p.m. UNIMAS Wed. 7 a.m. KFTR Wed. 10 a.m. AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:45 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ LOGO Thur. 9:45 p.m. LOGO Fri. 2 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 4:20 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11 a.m. Paramount Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Paramount Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 12:25 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3:35 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1:05 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:15 a.m. Freeform Tues. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 11 a.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 1 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ MTV Tues. 11 a.m. MTV Tues. 11 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ MTV Wed. 8 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 10:02 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Lifetime Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Encore Tues. 5 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:10 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:22 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ WGN America Wed. 8 a.m. KTLA Sun. 2:02 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ TMC Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Encore Tues. 10 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:15 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:51 a.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sun. 12:30 p.m. FX Mon. 9 a.m. FX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ FX Sun. 9 a.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Wed. 10 a.m. MTV Thur. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Wed. 7 p.m. MTV Thur. 9 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Wed. 9:30 p.m. MTV Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 4 p.m. MTV Thur. 6 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Wed. 1 p.m. MTV Thur. 3 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Encore Thur. 12:05 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:32 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 10:05 p.m. Showtime Thur. 6:45 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TNT Wed. 9 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Encore Tues. 3:16 a.m. Encore Tues. 9:38 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:13 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:39 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

You Only Live Twice (1967) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 8 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Dec 22 - 28, 2019

A

Abominable Snowman (2013) Adrian Paul, Chuck Campbell. Nina leads a group of skilled skiers on a rescue mission to find her missing brother, but they find a ravenous monster lurking amid the peaks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 10 a.m. Syfy Thur. 2 a.m.

Above the Rim (1994) ★★ Duane Martin, Leon. A high-school basketball star is torn by loyalties to a drug dealer and an ex-player. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Thur. 4 p.m.

An Accidental Christmas (2007) ★ Cynthia Gibb, David Millbern. Two children scheme to reunite their estranged parents during a school holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Ovation Mon. 11:30 a.m. KDOC Wed. 5 a.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Advance to the Rear (1964) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Stella Stevens. For everyone’s benefit, a colonel and a captain lead Union misfits west, where they meet a Rebel spy. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 a.m.

The Adventures of Jurassic Pet (2019) Kyler Charles Beck, David Fletcher-Hall. A young boy tries to protect his pet dinosaur, Albert, from a scientist who is determined to conduct nefarious experiments on him. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Disney XD Fri. 8 p.m. Disney XD Sat. 5 p.m.

The Age of Adaline (2015) ★★ Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman. A woman who has miraculously remained young for nearly 80 years meets a charismatic philanthropist who reawakens her passion for life and romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. POP Fri. Noon

Ahí vienen los gorrones (1952) Antonio Espino, Lilia del Valle. El dueño de una fonda es encarcelado debido a torpes declaraciones de los empleados y cada uno de ellos busca trabajo. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Al compás del Rock and Roll (1957) Martha Roth, Joaquín Cordero. Una orquesta mixta se desintegra y las jóvenes forman un grupo de rock, pero tratan de ocultar la verdad a sus novios. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Mon. 4:19 a.m. Encore Fri. 7:13 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:50 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Thur. 6 p.m.

All I Want for Christmas (1991) ★★ Ethan Randall, Thora Birch. A boy and his little sister cook up a holiday scheme to get their divorced parents back together. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sun. 8 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 4 a.m.

All Mine to Give (1957) ★★ Glynis Johns, Cameron Mitchell. An orphan raised by Scottish pioneers in Wisconsin seeks homes for his five younger siblings on Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

All That Heaven Allows (1955) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. Friends and family want a rich widow to end her romance with a tree surgeon about 15 years her junior. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Almost Christmas (2016) ★★ Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union. A beloved patriarch asks his family members for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m. FX Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 8:21 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:38 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. WGN America Tues. 6 a.m. WGN America Tues. Noon

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011) ★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore, along with the Chipettes, become marooned on a not-so-deserted island. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. WGN America Tues. 10 a.m. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015) ★ Jason Lee, Tony Hale. Live action/animated. Believing that Dave is about to propose to his girlfriend, furry friends Alvin, Simon and Theodore embark on a cross-country odyssey to stop him. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TOON Thur. 10 a.m. TOON Fri. 8 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. WGN America Tues. 8 a.m. WGN America Tues. 2 p.m.

Always and Forever Christmas (2019) Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanimé. When a marketing executive learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store, she makes a trip back home to support the store during its final Christmas season before she sells it to a hip athletic leisurewear company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Amelia (2009) ★★ Hilary Swank, Richard Gere. In the summer of 1937, famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart journeys into history in her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:35 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:20 p.m.

American Horror House (2012) Morgan Fairchild, Alessandra Torresani. Ghosts invade a sorority on Halloween night, and when the housemother starts killing the sisters, the survivors have to make it through the night. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 6 a.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m.

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Fri. 2:25 a.m.

The American (2010) ★★★ George Clooney, Violante Placido. A hit man pursues a potentially dangerous romance with a local woman while hiding out in a picturesque Italian town. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:55 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Amistad (1997) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins. U.S. lawyers defend Africans who revolted against their Spanish captors aboard a slave ship in 1839. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Starz Sat. 2:41 a.m.

The Amityville Horror (1979) ★★ James Brolin, Margot Kidder. A couple battle a demonic presence in their new home, the location of many gruesome murders a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sun. 1:04 a.m.

Angel Baby (1961) ★★ George Hamilton, Mercedes McCambridge. A Southern girl turns exploited faith healer after another restores her speech. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Derry Robinson, Carlo Marks. Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m.

Animal Crackers (1930) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. The zany brothers have the run of a mansion at a high-society party. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Anna Karenina (2012) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. A 19th-century Russian aristocrat faces a difficult decision when her husband finds out about her scandalous affair with a dashing cavalry officer. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Mon. 5:38 a.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney. Daddy Warbucks protects little orphan Annie from Miss Hannigan and crooks in Depression-era New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Fri. 2:14 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:48 p.m.

Another Nine & a Half Weeks (1997) ★ Mickey Rourke, Agathe de la Fontaine. Despondent at losing his lover, a man wanders the streets of Paris and has an affair with her kinky friend. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A bare-knuckle brawler battles crooks with his orangutan, girlfriend, buddy and mother. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. REELZ Sun. 12:30 p.m. REELZ Tues. 6:30 p.m.

El ardiente deseo (1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. La esposa y el ahijado de un hombre planean asesinarlo después de que descubren que se han enamorado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Arsenal (2017) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. When his brother is kidnapped and held for a ransom by a ruthless crime boss, JP must risk everything and unleash his vengeance against a relentless army of gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 10:29 a.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:50 a.m.

Arthur Christmas (2011) ★★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie. Animated. Santa’s youngest son sets out on an urgent mission to deliver a present to a forgotten child before Christmas morning dawns. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Disney Sun. 8 p.m. Freeform Mon. 2:05 p.m. Disney Mon. 6:20 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Asphalt Jungle (1950) ★★★ Sterling Hayden, Sam Jaffe. Recently released from prison, Dix Handley gathers a team of small-time crooks to steal a fortune in jewels. The heist is a success until a stray bullet kills one of the men, and the rest of the gang let greed get the best of them. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Atrapados (1990) Roxana Chavez, Juan Peláez. Un policía es el encargado de rescatar a un niño secuestrado por la mafia. Pero tras el rescate ambos son perseguidos. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. POP Thur. 8:50 p.m. POP Fri. 3:10 a.m. POP Sat. 12:45 p.m. POP Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) ★★ Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley. Two cryogenically preserved foes, a hip British agent and his ‘60s nemesis, face off in the ‘90s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. POP Thur. 4:30 p.m. POP Thur. 11 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Thur. 6:40 p.m. POP Fri. 1:01 a.m. POP Fri. 10:15 p.m. POP Sat. 3:40 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1:35 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. AXS Mon. 5 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:35 p.m. AXS Tues. 9:05 a.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

The Babe (1992) ★★ John Goodman, Kelly McGillis. Based on the life of George Herman Ruth, an orphan who became one of baseball’s greatest legends. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. MLB Mon. 5 p.m. MLB Wed. 10 a.m.

Babe: Pig in the City (1998) ★★★ Magda Szubanski, James Cromwell. A farmer’s wife and her young porker are detained in a city rooming house with a menagerie. Live action/animatronics. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Babes in Toyland (1934) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie rescue Bo-Peep, Tom-Tom and other Mother Goose characters from Toyland miser Barnaby. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 4 a.m.

Baby Boom (1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Thur. 12:40 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Bachelor Mother (1939) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, David Niven. An unmarried store clerk finds a baby on a doorstep and is quickly mistaken for its mother. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Back From Eternity (1956) ★★ Robert Ryan, Anita Ekberg. A pilot, a hooker, a killer and eight others crash among headhunters, but only five can leave. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Sat. 9:34 a.m.

Background to Danger (1943) ★★ George Raft, Brenda Marshall. A U.S. spy goes by train to Turkey and joins Russian agents against a Nazi spy. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Wed. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 10:10 p.m. TMC Fri. Noon Showtime Sat. 10 a.m.

Bad Santa (2003) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox. Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf to rob stores at Christmastime. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Tues. 1 p.m. MTV Tues. 5 p.m. MTV Tues. 9 p.m. Comedy Central Wed. 12:05 p.m. Comedy Central Wed. 10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 2 a.m.

Bad Santa 2 (2016) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates. Fueled by cheap whiskey and greed, a foulmouthed criminal, his mean mother and their angry sidekick conspire to bilk a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Mon. 11 p.m. MTV Tues. 3 p.m. MTV Tues. 7 p.m. Comedy Central Thur. Noon

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sun. 11:06 p.m. Starz Mon. 5:57 p.m.

The Badlanders (1958) ★★★ Alan Ladd, Ernest Borgnine. Two circa-1900 ex-convicts plan to rob a double-crosser’s gold mine with dynamite. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Baking Christmas (2019) Tim Reid, Aloma Wright. Patty, the founder of a popular bakery, announces her intentions to retire at year’s end, which prompts her three children to step up and offer their ideas for the future of the family business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Wed. 8 p.m. OWN Thur. Noon

Baking Christmas: Unwrapped (2019) Tim Reid, Aloma Wright. Patty, the founder of a popular bakery, announces her intentions to retire at year’s end, which prompts her three children to step up and offer their ideas for the future of the family business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Tues. 2 p.m. OWN Wed. Noon

Bandits (2001) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. Two bank robbers fall for a bored housewife who helps them commit heists across the country. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Barb Wire (1996) ★ Pamela Anderson Lee, Temuera Morrison. A bounty hunter seeks a device that could restore her brother’s sight and save millions during U.S. civil war in 2017. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Fri. 2 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sun. 3:15 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m.

The Beautician and the Beast (1997) ★★ Fran Drescher, Timothy Dalton. A wacky beautician leaves Queens, N.Y., to tutor a European tyrant’s children in Slovetzia. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:55 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Sun. 5:20 p.m.

A Beauty & the Beast Christmas (2019) Leah Pipes, Ryan Kelley. Ginger Holiday, a peppy Christmas influencer, is convinced by her agent to fake a holiday romance with viral bad boy Beau Bradley to gain more followers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Mon. 10 a.m. KPXN Mon. 1 p.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animada. Después de hablar con una florista humana, una abeja educada en la universidad decide demandar a la raza humana por robar la miel de su especie durante siglos. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Before Midnight (2013) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy. On the last night of their idyllic Greek vacation, longtime lovers Jesse and Celine reminisce about their lives together and what different choices might have brought. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:25 p.m.

The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945) ★★★ Bing Crosby, Ingrid Bergman. A carefree singing priest clashes with a no-nonsense nun at a school in a struggling parish. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ (1925) ★★★ Ramon Novarro, Francis X. Bushman. Silent. An enslaved Jewish prince meets his Roman betrayer in a chariot race. (NR) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TCM Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Best Christmas Ball Ever! (2019) Elisabeth Harnois, Samuel Hunt. After a surprising breakup at home in Chicago, Amy thinks that a change of scenery will do her well and impulsively decides to spend the holidays with her brother in Vienna. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Mon. 6 p.m. KPXN Mon. 9 p.m. ION Tues. 10 a.m. KPXN Tues. 1 p.m.

Best Christmas Party Ever (2014) Torrey DeVitto, Steve Lund. A young party planner arranges a special Christmas party for a New York toy store. When a powerful corporation threatens to shut her down, she decides to follow her heart and move forward with the party plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

Best in Show (2000) ★★★ Michael Hitchcock, Parker Posey. Pampered pooches and their quirky owners converge on Philadelphia to compete in a prestigious dog show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 8:15 p.m.

Between Two Worlds (1944) ★★ John Garfield, Paul Henreid. A ship sails on with a cynical newsman, a suicidal couple and others who are dead but don’t know it. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Tues. 1:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Tues. 4 p.m. CMT Tues. 9 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Beyond Borders (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Clive Owen. An American socialite living in London joins a renegade doctor’s humanitarian efforts in war-torn nations. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Beyond the Reach (2014) ★ Michael Douglas, Jeremy Irvine. In the Mojave Desert, a naked and unarmed hunting guide runs from a wealthy hunter who wants to ensure his silence in the death of an old man. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:20 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Beyond Tomorrow (1940) ★★ Richard Carlson, Jean Parker. Three tycoons play Cupid for a couple on Christmas Eve, then guide them from the hereafter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 4 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Glenn Close. Ex-college friends reunite in a big house after a funeral, to play old records and talk. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. POP Wed. 6 p.m. POP Thur. Noon

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 10:55 a.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Thur. 2:07 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:04 a.m.

The Bishop’s Wife (1947) ★★★ Cary Grant, Loretta Young. A suave angel saves a woman and her Episcopal husband from spiritual doubt and marital woe. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 5:45 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AXS Thur. 6:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 8:30 p.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Benjamin Ayres, Rachael Leigh Cook. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Blue Valentine (2010) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams. A couple find that they are powerless to stop the downward spiral of their marriage. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius (2004) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Claire Forlani. A young man overcomes obstacles to become a great golfer, then retires to pursue other interests. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Golf Mon. 10:30 p.m. Golf Tues. 8 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston. An ex-Secret Service agent falls for his client, an actress/singer someone wants dead before the Academy Awards. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Lifetime Fri. 5 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. VH1 Mon. 3 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Thur. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9:30 p.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly. Animated. A courageous Scottish princess must figure out how to undo a beastly curse after an eccentric witch grants her an ill-fated wish. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Tues. 4:40 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:34 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:37 a.m.

A Bride for Christmas (2012) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew Walker. Aiden bets his friends that he can convince a woman to marry him by Christmas, and he sets his sights on Jessie, a young woman who has sworn off serious relationships. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Bravo Fri. 1:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 3:30 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 9 p.m.

Bridge to Terabithia (2007) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb. A boy and his new friend, the class outsider, create an imaginary world in which they rule as king and queen. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. Befuddled mom-to-be Bridget Jones must figure out which of the two men in her life is the father of her child. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. POP Wed. 3:05 p.m. POP Thur. 1 a.m. POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Sat. 8 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Wed. 4:45 a.m. Sundance Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Brighton Rock (2010) ★★ Sam Riley, Andrea Riseborough. A violent teenage hoodlum murders a rival gangster’s lackey, then seduces a naive waitress who can link him to the crime. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:10 a.m.

Broken Ghost (2017) Scottie Thompson, Devon Bagby. Family members move to Montana to escape from their past but soon find themselves terrorized by ghosts and old secrets in their new haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Broken Vows (2016) Wes Bentley, Jaimie Alexander. A troubled man spirals into a rage after he is rejected by a woman he seduced. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Audience Sat. 10 p.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. 9 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Mon. 10 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:54 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:48 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:08 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Bundle of Joy (1956) ★★ Eddie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds. A salesgirl’s boss thinks his son fathered the baby that she found on a doorstep. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Burn After Reading (2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Fri. 12:36 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:11 p.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019) Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin. A young woman spills all of her secrets to a stranger on a plane when she thinks it’s about to crash. She later meets the man and discovers he is her company’s new CEO, and he knows all of her humiliating secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Virginia Mayo. C.S. Forester’s British naval hero woos the Duke of Wellington’s sister and fights in the Napoleonic wars. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Carole’s Christmas (2019) Kimberly Elise, Jackée Harry. A busy, overworked businesswoman finds her life turned upside down after wishing she’d taken a different path in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Wed. 10 p.m. OWN Thur. 2 a.m.

Carole’s Christmas: Unwrapped (2019) Kimberly Elise, Jackée Harry. A busy, overworked businesswoman finds her life turned upside down after wishing she’d taken a different path in life. (NR) OWN Tues. 6 p.m. OWN Wed. 2 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Tues. 6:42 a.m. Encore Tues. Noon Encore Tues. 2:52 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. A cynical nightclub owner protects an old flame and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Cash on Demand (1962) ★ Peter Cushing, Andre Morell. A British banker pretends to cooperate with a would-be robber holding his wife and son. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:10 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas! (2012) Voices of Martin Short, Alexa Torrington. Animated. The Cat in the Hat, Sally, Nick and Fish help a baby reindeer find its way home in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. KOCE Sun. 7 a.m. KVCR Tues. 9 a.m. KOCE Tues. 10 a.m. KPBS Tues. 10 a.m. KLCS Tues. 11 a.m. KVCR Wed. 9 a.m. KOCE Wed. 10 a.m. KLCS Wed. 11 a.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BBC America Sun. 1 p.m.

The Catcher Was a Spy (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Mark Strong. Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 11 p.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

The Chamber (1996) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Gene Hackman. Dark secrets drive a lawyer to defend his Klansman grandfather on death row in Mississippi. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m.

The Champ (1979) ★★ Jon Voight, Faye Dunaway. A has-been boxer trains in Florida for a comeback and fights his ex-wife for custody of their son. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Champ (1931) ★★★ Wallace Beery, Jackie Cooper. A has-been boxer trains in Tijuana for a comeback to impress his son. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Changeling (2008) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, John Malkovich. After her son is kidnapped and later found, a woman insists that the boy who was returned to her is not her child. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Encore Thur. 4:07 a.m.

The Changeover (2017) Timothy Spall, Melanie Lynskey. A teen in Christchurch, New Zealand, battles an ancient spirit who slowly drains the life out of her 4-year-old brother. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. WE Wed. 1 p.m. WE Thur. 2 a.m.

Charlotte’s Web (2006) ★★★ Voice of Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning. After learning that a young pig’s days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher’s block. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:45 a.m.

Chasing Christmas (2005) ★★★ Tom Arnold, Leslie Jordan. Holiday spirits visit a single father who has boycotted Christmas since his wife left him. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KDOC Tues. 5 a.m. Ovation Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While his wife is away on business, a college football coach must handle the chaos surrounding his 12 children. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Bravo Tues. 11 p.m. Bravo Wed. 1 a.m. E Fri. Noon E Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Richard Karn, Rachel Boston. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 11:30 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

A Cheerful Christmas (2019) Chad Connell, Erica Deutschman. Lauren and her best friend Colleen have landed their dream jobs - giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Wed. 5 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) Tina Lifford, Ali Liebert. As Darcy and Aiden prepare to celebrate their second Christmas together, an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 9:30 p.m. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Child’s Play 2 (1990) ★★ Alex Vincent, Jenny Agutter. Possessed by a killer’s spirit, Chucky the knee-high doll returns to get the boy who destroyed him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6 a.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Sun. 6 a.m.

El chismoso de la ventana (1956) Antonio Martínez, Martha Mijares. Un hombre espía a sus vecinos con un telescopio, se inmiscuye en sus problemas y se enamora de la modelo de un escultor. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Chokehold (2018) Casper Van Dien, Melissa Croden. After her father is unceremoniously murdered by crime bosses, Zoey Delacroix decides to put her dreams of professional MMA aside and fight her way through the underground ring of street fighting to avenge her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 1:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Christmas a la Mode (2019) Katie Leclerc, Ryan Cooper. A woman needs a miracle in order to save her family’s farm and her father’s legacy in time for a happy Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Niall Matter, Danica McKellar. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Wed. 5 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Julia Duffy. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6:30 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

Christmas Belle (2013) Haylie Duff, Nicholas Gonzalez. The unexpected arrival of a longtime suitor complicates a woman’s budding relationship with a client. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Tues. 4 p.m. KPXN Tues. 7 p.m.

Christmas Belles (2019) Raven Goodwin, DomiNque Perry. Two 30-something BFFs try to steal the heart of the new pastor. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Mon. 1:05 p.m. BET Tues. 11:25 a.m.

Christmas Caper (2007) Shannen Doherty, Ty Olsson. While baby-sitting her niece and nephew, a professional thief hatches a new scheme to steal. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 1 a.m.

A Christmas Carol (1938) ★★★ Reginald Owen, Gene Lockhart. Dickens’ London miser Ebenezer Scrooge meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 a.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Cruise (2017) Vivica A. Fox, Jessica Morris. When her best friend invites her along for a holiday-themed sail, an aspiring novelist unexpectedly finds the love of her life on board. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. Noon KPXN Sun. 3 p.m.

Christmas Crush (2019) Cindy Sampson. When Addie makes a Christmas wish for her neighbor, Sam, to fall in love with her, she’s not expecting anything to happen - and she definitely isn’t expecting the wish to go awry and cause her other neighbor, Pete, to fall in love with her instead. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 4 p.m. KPXN Sun. 7 p.m. ION Mon. Noon KPXN Mon. 3 p.m. ION Tues. 6 p.m. KPXN Tues. 9 p.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 a.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Teryl Rothery, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Christmas Everlasting (2018) Tatyana Ali, Patti LaBelle. Christmas is fast approaching and years of long workdays are about to pay off for Lucy. However, when her older sister unexpectedly passes away, Lucy dreads returning to Nilson’s Bay to handle her sister’s estate. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 a.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 a.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 a.m.

Christmas Hotel (2019) Tatyana Ali, Sean Patrick Thomas. A big city hotelier’s boss informs her that she will receive a promotion if she can pull off a major project. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas Icetastrophe (2014) Victor Webster, Jennifer Spence. An asteroid strike in a small town unleashes ice crystals, threatening to freeze anything in its path. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 10 a.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 a.m.

Christmas in Compton (2012) Eric Roberts, Keith David. Big Earl runs a Christmas tree lot in Compton, and he demands success from all of his employees. His son causes a lot of trouble when he crosses the line to prove he can be successful. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Tues. 9 a.m.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan. The publisher of a women’s magazine has his best columnist play holiday host to a Navy hero. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 11 p.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Michael Rady, Taylor Cole. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 a.m.

Christmas in Louisiana (2019) Jana Kramer, Barry Bostwick. When a woman returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival, she rediscovers the magic of the season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 p.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Sam Page, Lacey Chabert. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 a.m.

A Christmas Kiss II (2014) Elisabeth Harnois, Adam Mayfield. Sparks fly during the holidays when a woman kisses a billionaire playboy under the mistletoe. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 8 a.m. KPXN Sun. 11 a.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2:09 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 a.m.

Christmas Love Letter (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Tilky Jones. When relationship advice columnist Amalie Hess receives an unsigned love letter in a Christmas card, she returns to her hometown to solve the mystery of who sent it and maybe find true love. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show but becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Christmas Matchmakers (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Andrew Rogers. Two overworked personal assistants hatch a plan to get their bosses to date each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 a.m. KPXN Sun. 1 p.m. ION Tues. Noon KPXN Tues. 3 p.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Barry Bostwick, Tamera Mowry-Housley. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 a.m.

A Christmas Mystery (2014) Esmé Bianco, Ryan Bittle. Rebecca finds correspondence from a mysterious suitor in the attic of her late mother, and she hires a handsome detective to help her solve the mystery behind the letters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 a.m. KPXN Sun. 9 a.m.

Christmas 9 to 5 (2019) Tiya Sircar, George Wendt. Jennifer is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 p.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

A Christmas Princess (2019) Erin Gray, Cameron Jebo. A prince from a small European country arrives in New York City to plan his family’s annual Christmas charity dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Mon. 2 p.m. KPXN Mon. 5 p.m.

Christmas Reservations (2019) Melissa Joan Hart, Markie Post. The event coordinator at the Treeline Ski Resort plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in, she discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. (NR) Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) ★★★★ Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin. In the 1940s, little Ralphie tries to convince his parents to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas. Narrated by Jean Shepherd. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 9 p.m. TBS Tues. 10 p.m. TNT Tues. 11 p.m. TNT Wed. 1 a.m. TBS Wed. 2 a.m. TNT Wed. 3 a.m. TBS Wed. 4 a.m. TNT Wed. 5 a.m. TBS Wed. 6 a.m. TNT Wed. 7 a.m. TBS Wed. 8 a.m. TNT Wed. 9 a.m. TBS Wed. 10 a.m. TNT Wed. 11 a.m. TBS Wed. Noon TBS Wed. Noon TNT Wed. 1 p.m. TBS Wed. 2 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TBS Wed. 4 p.m. TNT Wed. 5 p.m. TBS Wed. 6 p.m. TNT Wed. 7 p.m.

The Christmas Temp (2019) Sara Canning, Robin Dunne. An unemployed artist discovers a special Christmas temp agency that matches her with a handful of festive jobs, but falls into a creative rut while juggling holiday preparations and feelings for the agency’s HR manager. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 a.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Tim Rozon, Candace Cameron Bure. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 7 p.m.

Christmas Unleashed (2019) Vanessa Lachey, Christopher Russell. A missing dog leads exes Becca and Max on a search that brings back fond memories of Christmas pasts that they spent together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Winter Song (2019) Ashanti, Stan Shaw. Clio, a Christmas shop owner, forms a special musical bond with Fred, a former jazz singer. Having just lost her own father, Clio helps Fred reconnect with his own daughter and grandchildren, just in time for the town’s annual Christmas concert. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

A Christmas Wish (2019) Hilarie Burton, Pam Grier. Every December in the small town of Ponchatoula, La., a wooden wishing box is placed in the park as a Christmas tradition. People write down their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Matthew Davis, Jill Wagner. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 12:06 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Christmas With Holly (2012) Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford. The owner of a toy store falls in love with a man who cares for his orphaned niece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3:09 a.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008) ★★★ Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes. Los cuatro hermanos Pevensie regresan a Narnia y, aunque para ellos ha pasado un año, allá han transcurrido 1300 años. Narnia está ahora sometida a los telmarinos, a quienes dirige el malvado rey Miraz. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. KVEA Sat. 3 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Syfy Thur. 9:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m.

The Cincinnati Kid (1965) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Edward G. Robinson. An upstart card shark has a marathon game with the king of stud poker in 1930s New Orleans. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Cinco de Chocolate y Uno de Fresa (1968) Angélica María, Enrique Rambal. Una novicia come unos hongos especiales y cambia de personalidad actuando como una alocada joven sicodélica. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sun. 10:33 a.m.

Claudine (1974) ★★ Diahann Carroll, James Earl Jones. A single woman with six children tries to make a life with a garbageman in Harlem. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Cleopatra (1963) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. The queen of Egypt seduces Julius Caesar, but when he is killed, she uses Mark Antony as her new protector. (G) 4 hrs. 3 mins. Ovation Fri. 9 a.m.

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:40 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. Noon

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Sat. Noon

Code of Honor (2016) Steven Seagal, Craig Sheffer. Un excoronel de las fuerzas especiales se convierte en un vigilante justiciero que mata criminales, mientras un excompañero quiere detenerlo. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Collision (2013) Frank Grillo, Jaimie Alexander. Deceit and betrayal rise to the surface after newlyweds survive a deadly car accident in the Moroccan desert. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon VH1 Sun. 10 p.m. VH1 Wed. 2:30 a.m. VH1 Wed. Noon VH1 Fri. 1 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m.

Conflict (1945) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Alexis Smith. An architect kills his wife to be with her sister, but a psychologist sees through his alibi. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Conspiracy Theory (1997) ★★ Mel Gibson, Julia Roberts. An obsessive New York cabby, in love with a government worker, learns that one of his suspicions is justified. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sun. 2:50 a.m.

The Conspirator (2010) ★★ James McAvoy, Robin Wright. A novice lawyer realizes that his client, the only woman charged with conspiring to kill President Lincoln, may be innocent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon Audience Sat. 5 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4:05 a.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Wed. 4 p.m. Bravo Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Thur. 5:30 p.m. E Thur. 7:45 p.m.

Crazy for Christmas (2005) ★★★ Andrea Roth, Howard Hesseman. A limo driver tries to help a wealthy man find his long-lost daughter on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Mon. 4:05 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:20 p.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Cuando México canta (1956) Fernando Soler, Rosita Quintana. Un famoso compositor mexicano decide hacer de una joven ranchera una exitosa cantante folklórica. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) ★★★ Voices of Elizabeth Daily, Frank Welker. The inquisitive monkey makes preparations for a perfect Christmas. (NR) 58 mins. KLCS Tues. 9:30 a.m. KOCE Tues. 11 a.m. KPBS Tues. 11 a.m. KVCR Tues. 3 p.m. KOCE Wed. 11 a.m. KVCR Wed. 3 p.m.

Cutting Class (1989) ★ Donovan Leitch, Jill Schoelen. A teen’s boyfriend resents her being chummy with a guy who might be the local high-school slasher. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 5 p.m. TMC Fri. 3:25 p.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Tues. 2:01 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

A Date By Christmas Eve (2019) Vanessa Lengies, Katherine Bailess. When Chelsea Simms, the good-hearted brand strategist for the popular dating app The Nice List, discovers the app has granted her magical powers, she uses her newfound ability to make all of the naughty people in her life learn how to be good again. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. En Nueva York, una confusión de identidades lleva a un matrimonio aburrido que está celebrando una velada romántica a experimentar algo mucho más emocionante y peligroso. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. UNIMAS Thur. 5 p.m. KFTR Thur. 8 p.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

Days After Your Departure (2018) Joekenneth Museau. A man questions the meaning of his own existence. (NR) Cinemax Sun. 9:50 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. LOGO Wed. 5:30 p.m. LOGO Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Dead Night (2017) Brea Grant, Barbara Crampton. A caring mother loses her grip on sanity during one terrifying night in the woods. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Deadly Hollywood Obsession (2019) Sarah Roemer, Jon Prescott. After saving a boy from a kidnapping attempt, a woman is hired to be the boy’s home-school teacher. When the father and the woman start to fall in love, the father’s stalker switches targets. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Dear John (2010) ★★ Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried. Unexpected consequences await a soldier and his lover, who correspond through the mail over a period of seven tumultuous years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Bravo Fri. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. Noon

Death Becomes Her (1992) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis. An actress and an author fight over a plastic surgeon and the secret of eternal beauty. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:15 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 p.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Deck the Halls (2006) ★ Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick. Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Mon. 10 a.m. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

Deck the Halls (2005) ★★★ Gabrielle Carteris, Steve Bacic. A boy tries to set up his mother with a man he believes is Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:06 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:50 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 3:55 a.m.

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007) Robert Wagner, Louise Fletcher. A mischievous boy tries to show his neighbor the holiday spirit while hoping Santa Claus grants his wish for a bicycle. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Descent (2005) ★★★ Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza. Women on a caving expedition encounter ravenous underground predators that would love to sink their teeth into fresh meat. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:55 a.m.

Desert Hearts (1985) ★★ Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau. A New York professor divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman in 1959 Reno. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animada. Justo cuando Gru se instala en su nuevo papel como hombre de familia suburbano, la Liga Anti-Villanos lo envía en una misión para atrapar al autor de un robo espectacular. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Destiny Turns On the Radio (1995) ★ James LeGros, Dylan McDermott. An escaped convict catches a ride with a gambler to Las Vegas, where he seeks his girlfriend and his share of bank-robbery loot. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:45 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Bravo Wed. 11 a.m. Bravo Wed. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1:10 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m. FX Thur. 10 a.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. MTV Sun. Noon POP Tues. 4 p.m. POP Tues. 7:02 p.m. POP Tues. 10:04 p.m. Paramount Wed. 8 a.m. WGN America Wed. 10 a.m. Paramount Wed. 11 a.m. Paramount Wed. 2 p.m. WGN America Wed. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 5 p.m. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. WGN America Wed. 1 p.m. WGN America Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Paramount Tues. 8 a.m. Paramount Tues. 11 a.m. Paramount Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Wed. 9 p.m. Bravo Wed. 11 p.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Tues. 8 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:35 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:22 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz. A former slave joins forces with the German bounty hunter who freed him and helps hunt down the South’s most-wanted criminals, all in the hope of finding his long-lost wife. (R) 2 hrs. 45 mins. BET Thur. 2:25 p.m. BET Fri. 11 a.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Sat. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FX Thur. Noon FX Fri. Noon

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Tues. 9:03 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:01 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:24 p.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m.

The Dogs of War (1980) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Tom Berenger. Jamie, a mercenary, is hired by a large corporation to help liberate Zangaro, a small African nation, from an iron-fisted despot. Once there, Jamie learns more about the plight of the country’s people and joins the Zangaro people’s fight. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:37 a.m.

Dogville (2003) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Harriet Andersson. On the run from gangsters, a woman agrees to work for residents of a small town in exchange for a place to hide. (R) 2 hrs. 58 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016) ★★ Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder. Dolly Parton’s father tries to raise enough money to buy his wife a wedding ring, while an unexpected Christmas blizzard poses a threat to the family. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. NBC Fri. 8 p.m.

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) ★★★ Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jennifer Nettles. In 1955 Tennessee, 9-year-old Dolly Parton and her family discover the healing power of faith and love while struggling to overcome tragedy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. NBC Thur. 9 p.m.

Double Holiday (2019) Kristoffer Polaha, Carly Pope. Rebecca must throw the company holiday party with her office rival, Chris. It coincides with Hanukkah, so she must juggle her work, family traditions, and nemesis to make the party a success. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 7:25 a.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sat. 4 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Steve Carell. Animated. Horton the elephant’s friends and neighbors think he has gone crazy when he claims that a tiny community lives on a speck of dust. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 3:11 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:09 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:40 p.m. Freeform Mon. 9:20 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5:40 p.m. KVEA Tues. 1 p.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m.

Dreamgirls (2006) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles. After an ambitious manager gives them a shot at stardom, three singers learn that fame can carry a high personal cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BET Sun. 5 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke y Daisy Duke intentan frustrar un plan de Boss Hogg en el que está involucrado un automóvil de carreras. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Duplicity (2009) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Clive Owen. Spies for rival corporations carry on a clandestine love affair while trying to find the formula for a product that will earn a fortune for the company that patents it first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sun. 11:54 a.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. E Tues. 5 p.m. E Tues. 7:40 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Wed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

Edward, My Son (1949) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Deborah Kerr. A businessman’s desire to protect his corrupt son’s fortune leads to tragedy in this adaptation of the British play. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997) ★★ Joe Pesci, Andy Comeau. A fellow airline passenger takes home a mobster’s bag of severed human heads by mistake. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:20 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Fri. 12:19 p.m.

Election (1999) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon. When a school’s goody-two-shoes runs for class president, a teacher/adviser schemes to keep her from winning. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adoptado de bebé por uno de los duendes de Santa, un hombre deja la fábrica para buscar a su familia en Nueva York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 4 p.m. KFTR Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Elizabeth Harvest (2018) Abbey Lee, Ciarán Hinds. Newly married, Elizabeth travels with her husband to his vast, luxurious estate. He explains that she can go anywhere she pleases -- except for one locked, forbidden room. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Empire of the Sun (1987) ★★★ Christian Bale, John Malkovich. Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed account of an English boy’s life in a WWII internment camp in Japanese-occupied China. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 6:15 a.m.

An En Vogue Christmas (2014) Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron. The members of En Vogue reunite for a Christmas concert to save a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Tues. 4 p.m. OWN Tues. 10 p.m. OWN Wed. 2 a.m. OWN Wed. 6 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Entertaining Christmas (2018) Jodie Sweetin, Jane Moffat. The daughter of a lifestyle mogul is poised to become the new face of the brand. The only trouble is, she can’t cook, sew, or do any of the other things for which her mother is known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

Entrapment (1999) ★★ Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A woman pretends to be a burglar to catch a gentleman thief planning a big heist in Malaysia on the eve of the millennium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Mon. 2 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Sun. 3:11 p.m.

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988) ★★ Jim Varney, Douglas Seale. Nitwit Ernest bails out Santa Claus who is in Florida on a deadline to recruit a new Santa. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Sun. Noon AMC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Esa Mi Raza (1979) Enrique Cuenca, Rafael Inclán. El Polivoz en enredos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur. 4:03 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:18 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 9 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:40 a.m. TMC Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Eve’s Christmas (2004) ★ Elisa Donovan, Cheryl Ladd. A lonely career woman gets a second chance to rethink a fateful decision after she makes a wish upon a Christmas Eve star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KDOC Thur. 5 a.m.

Evening (2007) ★★ Claire Danes, Toni Collette. Drifting in and out of consciousness, a dying woman remembers her one true love, while her daughters struggle with their impending loss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) ★★★ Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston. Treated as a servant by her stepmother, a 16th-century woman wins the heart of the French prince. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 8:55 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A truck driver woos a country singer and fights bare-knuckle brawls egged on by his orangutan. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. REELZ Sun. 10 a.m. REELZ Tues. 4 p.m.

Everybody’s Fine (2009) ★★ Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore. A widower sets out on a road trip to reconnect with each of his adult children, then he finds that their lives are far from perfect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sat. 1:30 a.m. Syfy Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:30 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Mon. 1 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Mon. 8 a.m.

Extraction (2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Sun. 3:05 a.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

The Faculty (1998) ★★ Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall. High-school students gradually begin to suspect that their teachers are from another planet. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 1:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:20 p.m.

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

The Family Fang (2015) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jason Bateman. An actress and her brother investigate the mysterious disappearance of their parents, two performance artists known for their elaborate hoaxes. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:50 a.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 p.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Tues. 6:55 a.m. Starz Tues. 1:53 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:20 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. USA Tues. 11 p.m. USA Thur. 11:43 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Cuatro astronautas desarrollan súper poderes después de quedar expuestos a una radiación cósmica, y prometen ayudar a proteger a la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 6 p.m. KFTR Wed. 9 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Fri. 4 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:45 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Fri. Noon Showtime Sat. Noon

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:58 a.m.

The 15:17 to Paris (2018) ★★ Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos. On Aug. 21, 2015, American tourists Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone thwart a terrorist attack on a train heading to Paris. Their heroic and courageous actions help to save the lives of more than 500 passengers on board. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Thur. 8:45 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Sat. 9 p.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:45 p.m.

The Final Wish (2018) Lin Shaye, Michael Welch. After his father’s death, a man returns home to help his grief-stricken mother. Going through his dad’s belongings, he comes across a mysterious item that is more than it seems. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 3 a.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

A Firehouse Christmas (2016) Anna Hutchison, Marcus Rosner. As Christmas approaches, a relationship author tests the true love between her soon-to-be ex-husband and his firefighting girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 2 p.m. KPXN Sun. 5 p.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Fri. 11 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 7:55 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:50 a.m.

Fist Fight (2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TNT Mon. 4 p.m.

Fitzwilly (1967) ★★★ Dick Van Dyke, Barbara Feldon. An elderly woman’s butler leads servants in larceny to support her philanthropy and illusion of wealth. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Five Came Back (1939) ★★★ Chester Morris, Lucille Ball. Conflicts arise among the 12 survivors of a jungle plane crash when it is learned only five can return to civilization. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Flamingo Road (1949) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Zachary Scott. A small-town Florida sheriff frames his political pawn’s dancer girlfriend for prostitution. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 8 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Fled (1996) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Stephen Baldwin. Escaped convicts fight while they evade authorities seeking a computer disk on Cuban mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:10 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson. An undercover Los Angeles reporter investigates a businessman who wants him to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Thur. 5:46 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:36 a.m.

Fletch Lives (1989) ★★ Chevy Chase, Hal Holbrook. Reporter Fletch inherits his aunt’s Louisiana plantation and wakes up in bed with a dead lawyer. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sun. 6:44 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:28 a.m.

Fly Away Home (1996) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Anna Paquin. A Canadian sculptor builds an ultralight plane so his teen daughter can lead geese south. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Flypaper (2011) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Ashley Judd. A man tries to protect a teller, whom he secretly loves, after two groups rob her bank at the same time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Fri. 6:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Follow Me Quietly (1949) ★★★ William Lundigan, Dorothy Patrick. A police detective and a newswoman hunt a rainy-day strangler dubbed the Judge. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5:26 a.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Lifetime Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

For the Love of Christmas (2016) Jazsmin Lewis, Trae Ireland. A once-loving woman loses touch with peace, love and the gift of giving. When a homeless family appears on her doorstep, her heart becomes reacquainted with the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m. BET Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. BBC America Sun. 7 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:55 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Four Christmases (2008) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon. Brad y Kate, una pareja de San Francisco que había pensado pasar las Navidades en un lugar exótico, lejos de su familia, se ve obligada a cancelar sus planes y asistir a cuatro celebraciones familiares en el mismo día. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Mon. 5 p.m. KFTR Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:15 a.m. AMC Wed. 3:45 p.m. WE Wed. 8 p.m. WE Wed. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Fri. 2 a.m.

Frankenweenie (2012) ★★★ Voices of Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short. Animated. A boy faces unintended and sometimes monstrous consequences when he conducts a science experiment to bring his beloved dog, Sparky, back from the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Wed. 1:07 a.m.

Fred Claus (2007) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. Santa Claus saca de la cárcel a Fred, su inepto hermano, y lo lleva con él al Polo Norte para fabricar juguetes, pero Fred le regresa el favor robándose la Navidad. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. UNIMAS Tues. 6 p.m. KFTR Tues. 9 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) ★ Robert Englund, Lisa Zane. Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger terrorizes his therapist daughter who tries to destroy him once and for all. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 8 a.m.

Free Solo (2018) ★★★ Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell. Alex Honnold completes the first free solo climb of famed El Capitan’s 3,000-foot vertical rock face at Yosemite National Park. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. NGC Thur. 9 p.m. NGC Thur. 11:01 p.m.

Freedom Writers (2007) ★★★ Hilary Swank, Patrick Dempsey. A dedicated Los Angeles teacher inspires her class of at-risk students to believe in themselves and achieve academic success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Bravo Sat. 8:06 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:14 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Thur. 1 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11:30 a.m.

From Russia With Love (1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:05 p.m.

From the Rough (2013) Taraji P. Henson, Tom Felton. Catana Starks becomes the first woman to coach a collegiate men’s golf team and subsequently guides her misfit players to an all-time-record championship season. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Golf Mon. 4:30 a.m. Golf Mon. 9 a.m. Golf Mon. 1:30 p.m. Golf Tues. 3:30 a.m. Golf Tues. 10:30 a.m.

A Frosty Affair (2015) Jewel Staite, Cindy Busby. Kate, a teacher in a small town, is forced to travel with a stranger named Redford during a blizzard to make it to her wedding in the city. After her time with Redford, Kate begins to question her future plans. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Thur. 4:30 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. WGN America Sat. 4 p.m. WGN America Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Funny Face (1957) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Fred Astaire. A fashion photographer turns a Greenwich Village bookworm into a Paris cover girl. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Wed. 7 a.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Wed. 5:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 8:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:40 a.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:40 a.m.

Gaslight (1940) ★★ Anton Walbrook, Diana Wynyard. A schizoid Victorian tries to drive his wife mad; a Scotland Yard detective figures out why. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 10 a.m.

Gaslight (1944) ★★★ Charles Boyer, Ingrid Bergman. A Scotland Yard detective figures out why a schizoid Victorian is trying to drive his wife mad. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Gay Chorus Deep South (2019) The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus embarks on a tour of the American Deep South. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Fri. 3 a.m.

Get Carter (2000) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Miranda Richardson. An enraged hit man embarks on a vengeful quest to find the perpetrators responsible for his brother’s death. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:35 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Ghost Storm (2012) Crystal Allen, Carlos Bernard. A supernatural electrical storm threatens an island community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:57 a.m.

Ghost World (2001) ★★★ Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson. The lives of best friends diverge after high-school graduation and their encounter with a pathetic loner. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:20 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Sun. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 p.m. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Ghosts of Mars (2001) ★ Ice Cube, Natasha Henstridge. An intergalactic cop and her team join forces with a dangerous criminal to battle supernatural warriors. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 11:40 p.m. TMC Fri. 1:45 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Sun. 3:02 p.m.

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011) ★★ Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer. Highlights of the ``Glee’’ cast summer 2011 concert tour feature songs ``Raise Your Glass,’' ``Teenage Dream’’ and other songs. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:55 a.m.

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. Love-struck garden gnomes become part of a feud between rival neighbors in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Tues. 1:50 a.m. Encore Tues. 11:44 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Going My Way (1944) ★★★★ Bing Crosby, Barry Fitzgerald. Singing Father O’Malley bails out crusty Father Fitzgibbon’s financially strapped parish. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

A Golden Christmas 3 (2012) ★★★ Shantel VanSanten, Rob Mayes. Thanks to two golden retrievers and a young girl, a woman and a naval officer fall in love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 p.m. KPXN Mon. 1 a.m.

The Golden Years (1960) Modern innovations in bowling make it appealing to the middle class. (NR) 14 mins. TCM Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 5:15 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:57 a.m. Encore Wed. 9:33 p.m.

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011) Bridgit Mendler, Leigh-Allyn Baker. Chaos strikes when a woman and her daughter get separated from their family during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Mon. 8 p.m.

The Good Son (1993) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Elijah Wood. An evil child terrorizes a visiting cousin who turns for help, but no one believes him. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:25 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Sun. 5:14 p.m.

Good-bye, My Lady (1956) ★★ Walter Brennan, Phil Harris. A 14-year-old orphan grows attached to a stray dog, then learns the animal’s owner wants it back. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 10 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10:10 a.m. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

El gran relajo mexicano (1988) Raúl Ramírez, Marcela Daviland. Eliminar la corrupción no es tarea fácil, ya que sus conexiones están presentes en todos los niveles sociales. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Great Rupert (1950) ★★ Jimmy Durante, Terry Moore. A has-been acrobat and his daughter find a squirrel’s stash of cash in their home. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Wed. 2:30 a.m.

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965) ★★★ Max von Sydow, Charlton Heston. The life of Jesus unfolds according to the Bible, from birth to the Resurrection, on an epic scale. (G) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 a.m. TCM Sun. 1:15 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:50 a.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 12:15 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Thur. 3 p.m.

Green Zone (2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Fri. 7:04 a.m. Starz Fri. 2:17 p.m.

Gregorio y Su Ángel (1968) ★★ Broderick Crawford, Tin Tan. En México, un anciano alcohólico hace amistad con una niña pequeña que es como un ángel. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) ★★★ John Cusack, Minnie Driver. A hit man returns to his hometown for a high-school reunion and meets the prom date he stood up years before. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 2:10 a.m.

Grounded for Christmas (2019) Julianna Guill, Corey Sevier. When a winter storm hits Cleveland and grounds flights, the nearby hotels quickly fill up with stranded travelers. Nina, a pilot, reluctantly agrees to let her arrogant but charming fellow pilot, Brady, stay at her nearby parents’ home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:55 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:40 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Fri. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6 p.m. KVEA Tues. 8:30 p.m.

The Gunfighter (1950) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Helen Westcott. Upstarts challenge the fastest gun in the West, a haunted man trying to escape his reputation. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. Noon

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Sun. 4:30 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Mon. 6 p.m. TBS Fri. 9 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Tues. 6 p.m. Syfy Wed. Noon

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Mon. 2:45 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:04 p.m. Encore Fri. 7:26 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:13 p.m.

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991) ★★ Mickey Rourke, Don Johnson. Two cowboy bikers rob a corrupt bank to save a friend’s bar from foreclosure in 1996 California. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sun. 11:11 p.m. Encore Mon. 11:51 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Syfy Sun. 12:34 p.m. USA Tues. 1:54 p.m. USA Wed. 7 a.m. USA Sat. 5:18 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:03 p.m. USA Thur. 6:01 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Syfy Mon. 5:08 p.m. USA Thur. 9 a.m. USA Thur. 8:58 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Syfy Sun. 7:30 p.m. USA Tues. 8:28 p.m. USA Wed. 1:37 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Syfy Mon. 10:32 a.m. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Mon. 7:30 a.m. USA Wed. 5:01 p.m. USA Thur. 1:32 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:29 p.m. USA Tues. 5:35 p.m. USA Wed. 10:40 a.m. USA Sat. 8:46 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 a.m. USA Tues. 10:29 a.m. USA Wed. 1:52 a.m. USA Sat. 1:59 p.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Thur. 3:39 p.m.

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages (1922) ★★ Benjamin Christensen, Maren Pedersen. Silent. A Swedish history of black magic and witches also describes the Inquisition and other medieval horrors. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Sun. 11:45 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:20 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Mon. 7:51 a.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 a.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 1 a.m.

Heist (2001) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Danny DeVito. A veteran thief and his crew form a complex plan to rob a shipment of Swiss gold from an airport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:35 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Showtime Thur. 10:20 a.m. Showtime Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Thur. 3:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:20 p.m.

Hip Hop Holiday (2019) Wendy Raquel Robinson. When hip hop diva Leesa J rekindles an old friendship over Christmas, her walk down memory lane causes her to shed her prima donna persona, and soon opens her heart to receive love. (NR) BET Mon. 5:35 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Tues. 5 p.m. TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TNT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Holiday Affair (1949) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh. A war widow has a 6-year-old son, and two men who want to marry her for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Holiday Date (2019) Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen. Joel poses as Brooke’s former boyfriend when she goes home for the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m. Hallmark Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 a.m.

Holiday Heist (2019) Chaley Rose, Jatone Smith. A man gets a job at a struggling family-owned jewelry store and winds up falling for the owner’s daughter, Jade Holiday. He does everything he can to save the store, the Holiday family and his newfound love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Mon. 8 p.m. BET Tues. 5:35 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 12:40 p.m. Starz Mon. 4:24 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 4:10 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Thur. 1 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:40 p.m. Freeform Wed. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Home for the Holidays (1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom’s Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Home for the Holidays (2005) ★★★ Sean Young, Perry King. A loving aunt struggles to adopt her young relatives after their parents die in a car accident. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 11 a.m.

Home of the Brave (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Biel. Three soldiers, including a doctor, have difficulty adjusting to life at home following a long and difficult tour of duty in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Mon. 3:48 a.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. LOGO Mon. 6:30 p.m. LOGO Tues. 1 a.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sat. 8:02 p.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 a.m.

Hot Fuzz (2007) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. A British constable feels certain foul play is afoot when a series of grisly accidents rocks his quiet village. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Sat. 4:06 a.m.

Hot Pursuit (2015) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara. Una incorruptible agente de policía debe proteger a la viuda de un narcotraficante durante un viaje de San Antonio a Dallas, donde debe testificar contra un poderoso capo de la droga. Por el camino intentan acabar con ellas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:45 a.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

House of Flying Daggers (2004) ★★★ Takeshi Kaneshiro, Andy Lau. During the Tang dynasty, two lawmen go under cover at a house of pleasure to shake loose the leader of a powerful rebel faction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. NBC Wed. 8:30 p.m.

How to Sub-Let (1939) Robert Benchley. Robert Benchley tries to demonstrate the proper method of subletting an apartment. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animada. Hipo, un vikingo adolescente, comienza las clases de entrenamiento con dragones y ve por fin una oportunidad para demostrar que es capaz de convertirse en guerrero cuando hace amistad con un dragón herido. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 2 p.m. KFTR Wed. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

The Hucksters (1947) ★★★ Clark Gable, Deborah Kerr. A World War II veteran rejoins Madison Avenue and plays dirty for a ruthless soap tycoon. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Tues. 4:34 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:02 p.m.

The Human Stain (2003) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman. A respected professor tries to conceal a long-term secret after inadvertently causing a racial controversy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:15 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 10 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. IFC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m.

The Hunted (2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Aided by the FBI, a retired combat-trainer searches for a former student who is killing civilians in Oregon. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:05 p.m.

A Husband for Christmas (2016) Vivica A. Fox, Ricco Ross. Sparks fly between a graphic designer and her male counterpart when they agree to a loveless marriage of convenience to help each other out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 p.m. KPXN Sun. 9 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song ``I Can Only Imagine’’ as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:25 a.m.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus (2001) ★ Connie Sellecca, Corbin Bernsen. A boy behaves badly after thinking Santa is trying to ruin his parents’ marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Wed. 9 a.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. 8 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Wed. 2:36 a.m. Encore Wed. 8 p.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Ice Road Terror (2011) ★★ Brea Grant, Ty Olsson. Two truckers drive a cargo of explosives and scientists across ice roads to a mine in the Arctic. When they arrive, they discover the miners have unearthed a prehistoric predator that was frozen in the ice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:45 a.m. Syfy Tues. Noon

Idiocracy (2006) ★★ Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph. Selected for a human hibernation project, an average soldier awakens 500 years in the future, where society is so dumbed-down that he is the smartest person alive. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:20 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m.

In & Out (1997) ★★ Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack. An actor’s comment stirs media speculation about his prim Midwestern teacher’s sexuality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Thur. 2:33 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:27 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:47 p.m.

In Her Shoes (2005) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette. A sexy partyer clashes with her serious-minded sister and befriends a widow at a Florida retirement community. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Tues. 12:45 p.m. HBO Fri. 9:45 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:30 a.m.

In the Good Old Summertime (1949) ★★★ Judy Garland, Van Johnson. The more co-workers fight in a Chicago music store, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Tues. 5:50 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Sat. 10:15 a.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:20 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 4:25 p.m. Paramount Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sun. 10:40 a.m. Paramount Sun. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1:40 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sun. 1:01 p.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Fri. 11 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 10:42 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:36 a.m. Starz Sat. 12:55 p.m.

The Invasion (2007) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig. A psychiatrist discovers that an epidemic altering the behavior of human beings is extraterrestrial in origin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Thur. 7:05 a.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Isle of Dogs (2018) ★★★ Voices of Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton. Animated. In the future, an outbreak of canine flu leads the mayor of a Japanese city to banish all dogs to an island that’s a garbage dump. The outcasts must soon embark on an epic journey when a 12-year-old boy arrives on the island to find his beloved pet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:01 p.m.

The Isle (2018) Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell. When three shipwrecked sailors land on an abandoned island that has four sole residents, one of the men starts to question what happened. He soon finds himself in a fight to save his own life while trying to uncover the truth and escape. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

It Happened on 5th Avenue (1947) ★★ Don DeFore, Ann Harding. A hobo shares a New York mansion with a veteran and others who need a wintertime place to stay. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Tues. 1 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) ★★★★ James Stewart, Donna Reed. Ruined by a miser on Christmas Eve, a suicidal family man sees life anew thanks to his guardian angel. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. NBC Tues. 8 p.m. E Wed. 6 a.m. E Wed. 9 a.m. E Wed. Noon E Wed. 3 p.m. E Wed. 6 p.m. E Wed. 9 p.m.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (2019) Eric Mabius, April Telek. When a New England Christmas decorating competition searches for the town with the most Christmas spirit, the mayors of East and West Riverton go all out to get their towns to the top of the holiday heap. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 6:30 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m.

It’s Showtime (1976) ★★ Lassie, Rin Tin Tin, Flipper, Bonzo the chimp, Francis the mule and other screen animals appear in clips. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Wed. 2:33 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:51 a.m.

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston. A man who died on Christmas Eve returns to his wife and son one year later in the form of a snowman. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Jack Reacher descubre un complot a nivel estatal para culpar a Susan Turner, la antigua jefa de su unidad, de traición al gobierno. Reacher tendrá que sacarla de la cárcel y luchar por limpiar sus nombres. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. KVEA Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Java Heat (2013) ★ Kellan Lutz, Mickey Rourke. Following a terrorist attack in Indonesia, a hot-headed American joins forces with a Muslim detective to find the mastermind behind the attack. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:55 p.m.

Jaws the Revenge (1987) ★ Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest. A huge white shark harasses a New England widow and her marine-biologist son in the Bahamas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Jersey Girl (2004) ★★ Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler. A young woman changes the life of a single father who used to be a successful New York music publicist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Jesús de Nazareth (2019) Julián Gil, Mario Cimarro. Un recorrido por la vida de Jesús, desde su estadía en el desierto del Valle de Jordán, pasando por el viacrucis, hasta llegar a la resurrección. (NR) 2 hrs. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Jesús, el Niño Dios (1970) Jorge Rivero, Guillermo Murray. En Belén nace Jesús, el salvador enviado por Dios, pero el rey Herodes dispone que mueran todos los menores de tres años. Un ángel avisa a José para que se refugie con su familia en Egipto y un legionario conduce a la familia por el desierto. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KMEX Sun. 9 a.m.

Jetsons: The Movie (1990) ★★ Voices of Mel Blanc, Rick Dees. Animated. George Jetson learns that Spacely Sprockets is conducting unsound mining operations on a distant asteroid. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Sat. 6 a.m.

Jiminy Glick in Lalawood (2004) ★★ Martin Short, Jan Hooks. A celebrity interviewer and his wife become tangled in a murder mystery involving a boozy actress, her family and her publicist. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Mon. 4 a.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sun. 10:15 a.m. HBO Wed. 6:27 p.m.

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Wed. 5:53 a.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Tues. 9 a.m. CMT Wed. 2 a.m.

John Tucker Must Die (2006) ★ Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush. Three popular gals from different cliques join forces for revenge after discovering that the school stud is stringing them along. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:20 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Mon. 4:05 p.m. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 2 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Mon. 6:35 p.m. Paramount Tues. 12:05 p.m. Paramount Tues. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 10 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Thur. 9:11 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:38 p.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 a.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2 p.m.

Joy (2015) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro. La historia de Joy, una mujer que construyó un imperio comercial partiendo de la nada. A través de cuatro generaciones, se narra como Joy se convierte en la matriarca de su familia, se enfrenta a la traición y al desamor y pierde la inocencia. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, ``Mastering the Art of French Cooking.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. LOGO Mon. 3:50 p.m. LOGO Mon. 10:15 p.m. Paramount Fri. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Wed. 8:54 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:40 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 12:16 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m. A Tues. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. A Sun. 11:04 p.m. A Tues. 3 p.m. A Tues. 11 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Tues. 10:41 a.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 10:20 p.m.

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Fri. 7:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) ★★★ Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rebecca Ferguson. Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind. (PG) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 6 p.m.

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

Killer Contractor (2019) Alyshia Ochse, Zac Titus. Kerry and her daughter Ella return home to settle the estate of her late father, but the contractor they hire to fix up the house brings with him a series of lethal mishaps and shattering secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Fri. 3:49 p.m.

Killer Single Dad (2018) Kaitlyn Black, Cameron Jebo. An expectant mother befriends a good Samaritan, unaware he is actually the father to her unborn baby and is ``collecting’’ all of the children he sired as an anonymous sperm donor years before. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:05 a.m.

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 11:25 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Thur. 6:31 a.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Un grupo de exploradores, liderado por un extrovertido director de cine, visitan Skull Island para investigar todo lo relacionado con las leyendas del gorila gigante llamado King Kong. Ahí encuentran una jungla llena de criaturas prehistóricas. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 11 a.m. KFTR Wed. 2 p.m.

King of Kings (1961) ★★★ Jeffrey Hunter, Siobhan McKenna. Orson Welles narrates the story of Jesus including the Sermon on the Mount, the Last Supper, the Passion and the Resurrection. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E Fri. 9:30 p.m. E Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Knowing (2009) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne. Después de leer unas predicciones terribles en una cápsula del tiempo, un profesor de astronomía cree que su familia jugará un papel importante en unos eventos que están por suceder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Krampus (2015) ★★ Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott. Members of a dysfunctional family face the wrath of Krampus, an ancient demon from European folklore who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Wed. 9:30 a.m. FX Thur. 2 a.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Bravo Thur. 1 a.m. Bravo Thur. 6 a.m.

Larry Crowne (2011) ★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. Unemployed after a round of corporate downsizing, a middle-aged man enrolls in college and meets a teacher who has lost her passion for her job and her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Thur. 7:19 p.m.

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Paul Schneider. Family and friends are unsure how to react when a lonely young man forms an emotional attachment to a life-size plastic woman and treats it like a real person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:40 a.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Mon. 1 p.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:35 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:05 a.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 12:45 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. MLB Wed. Noon Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m. MLB Thur. 5 p.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Golf Mon. 2 a.m. Golf Tues. 1 a.m.

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005) Narrated by Burt Reynolds, Voice of Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. The enchanted snowman brings magical fun to the children of a town. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. AMC Tues. Noon AMC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera. Animated. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TOON Sun. 7 p.m. TOON Mon. 10 a.m.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks. Animated. The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 2:25 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TOON Wed. 7 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Jackie Chan, Dave Franco. Animated. Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, leads a fierce team of secret ninja warriors to defeat the evil warlord Garmadon and save NINJAGO City. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TOON Fri. 7 p.m. TOON Sat. 6 p.m.

Less Than Zero (1987) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz. Beverly Hills rich kids help their friend who is hooked on cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Sun. 9 p.m. Audience Mon. 1 a.m. Audience Fri. 9 p.m. Audience Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

The Letter (1940) ★★★ Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall. A woman claiming self-defense for the murder of her lover is threatened by an incriminating letter. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

The Letter (1929) ★ Jeanne Eagels, O.P. Heggie. A love letter alters the trial of the wife of a plantation owner in Malaysia, for shooting a man she claimed attacked her. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Fri. 6 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Licence to Kill (1989) ★★★ Timothy Dalton, Carey Lowell. James Bond, secret agent 007, brings down a Latin American drug king who uses Stinger missiles. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:45 p.m.

Life as We Know It (2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Mon. 9 a.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Lights Out (2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:15 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 1 a.m.

The Little Foxes (1941) ★★★ Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall. In the Deep South, greedy Regina blackmails her brothers and lets her husband die. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Little Nicky (2000) ★★ Adam Sandler, Patricia Arquette. The youngest son of Satan must go to New York City and bring back his brothers, whose absence is wreaking havoc in hell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 11:20 p.m.

Little Women (1933) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett. Four sisters in Massachusetts forge unbreakable family ties in this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s story. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Little Women (1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sat. Noon

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Thur. 9:54 a.m.

Lo Inconfesable (1963) Rodolfo de Anda, Patricia Rivera. Un pianista famoso comienza relaciones románticas con una madre y su hija al mismo tiempo. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Encore Mon. 1:32 p.m. Encore Mon. 9:28 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Wed. 1:05 a.m. HBO Sun. 12:45 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Frodo and Sam march toward Mount Doom to destroy the ring, while Gandalf and warriors prepare for a final confrontation with Sauron and his allies. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Now divided, members of a fellowship take different paths to destroy the ring and defeat evil Sauron and his pawns. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 59 mins. TNT Sat. Noon

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m. A Tues. 8 p.m. A Wed. 1 a.m.

Love & Other Drugs (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway. A pharmaceutical salesman begins a tempestuous romance with a free-spirited Parkinson’s patient. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

Love Actually (2003) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Laura Linney. A prime minister, an office worker, a pop star, a jilted writer, married couples and various others deal with relationships in London. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Wed. 10:15 p.m. HBO Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Sat. 7:50 p.m.

Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938) ★★ Lewis Stone, Mickey Rooney. Judge Hardy’s son has double-girl trouble, luckily solved by a third girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Love’s Unending Legacy (2007) ★★★ Erin Cottrell, Dale Midkiff. Two years after the murder of her husband, a woman and her young son return home to be near her parents. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Loving (2016) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. In 1967, Richard and Mildred Loving take their case to the Supreme Court after violating a Virginia law that prohibits interracial marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Lucky Christmas (2011) Elizabeth Berkley, Jason Gray-Stanford. A woman must retrieve her winning lottery ticket from the glove compartment of her stolen car. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 a.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow (2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals must learn to survive in the wild after they wash ashore on an exotic island. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Wed. 9:54 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. Noon

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues. 10:30 p.m. BET Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Wed. 1:35 p.m. BET Wed. 9:33 p.m.

Maggie Simpson in the Longest Daycare (2012) Animated. At the Ayn Rand Daycare Center, Maggie Simpson protects a caterpillar from her nemesis. (PG) FXX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972) ★★ Lee Van Cleef, Stefanie Powers. A marshal, an Eastern reporter and five ex-convicts rescue widows from Mexican bandits. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. En el Salvaje Oeste, un magnate que desea apropiarse de una mina de oro amenaza a los habitantes de un pueblo. Desesperados, estos recurren a un cazarrecompensas, quien recluta a siete expertos mercenarios para enfrentarse al potentado y sus hombres. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

El Mago (2014) Jean Paul Olhaberry, Alonso Quintero. Un joven mago, que vive deprimido en un pequeño pueblo, encuentra la fuerza para luchar por lograr sus sueños cuando se enamora. Ahora, debe enfrentar a una peligrosa banda de criminales. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Mon. 11 p.m. Ovation Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. MLB Tues. 5 p.m. MLB Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Wed. 11:15 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1931) ★★★ Bebe Daniels, Ricardo Cortez. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sat. 9:46 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:39 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:11 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) ★★★ Monty Woolley, Bette Davis. A critic breaks his hip in someone’s home and stays there, in charge, until it mends. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) ★★ Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer. Using real-life inspiration and his vivid imagination, author Charles Dickens brings Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters to life in ``A Christmas Carol,’' forever changing the holiday season into the celebration known today. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 5 a.m.

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Lee. Agent 007 heads for the Orient to find a $1 million hit man with a midget sidekick. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:40 p.m.

Man Without a Star (1955) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Jeanne Crain. A cowboy and his young partner work for a cattlewoman and get involved in a dispute over whether to divide property by barbed wire. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sun. 9:59 a.m.

Manhattan Night (2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:50 a.m.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017) Voices of Breanna Yde, Mariah Carey. Animated. A little girl who desperately wants a puppy for Christmas agrees to take care of her uncle’s dog to prove she’s responsible. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Marley & Me (2008) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston. Newlyweds John and Jenny Grogan adopt a playful puppy named Marley, who soon grows into an incorrigible handful. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Fri. 7 a.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m. Hallmark Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Mars Needs Moms (2011) ★★ Seth Green, Voice of Dan Fogler. Animated. After Martians kidnap his mother, a 9-year-old boy joins forces with a tech-savvy human and a rebel Martian to rescue her. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Mary Shelley (2017) Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth. Lord Byron challenges his houseguests to write a ghost story, which leads Mary Shelley to begin her novel ``Frankenstein.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 2 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Mon. 10 a.m.

Master Minds (1949) ★★ Leo Gorcey, Huntz Hall. Slip and the Bowery Boys foil a madman out to put Sach’s brain in an apeman. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Matchmaker Christmas (2019) Corey Sevier, Emily Rose. As the Christmas party for a book publishing company approaches, editor Maggie volunteers to help her boss, Amanda, find a date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Fri. 9 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:30 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 10:30 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:35 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Mon. 6:10 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:17 p.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Meet John Doe (1941) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck. A reporter pays a bum to pose as her popular but made-up spokesman, John Doe. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien. A St. Louis lawyer’s family stays in town for the 1904 World’s Fair. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Wed. 11 a.m. BET Wed. 7 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 1:45 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 3:35 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:55 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:55 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sun. 8:31 a.m. Starz Sun. 5 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:55 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:23 p.m. Starz Wed. 6:42 p.m. Starz Fri. 7:02 p.m. Starz Sat. 7:36 a.m. Starz Sat. 3:18 p.m.

The Merchant of Venice (2004) ★★ Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons. Antonio borrows money from Shylock to help his friend Bassanio woo the beautiful heiress Portia. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Kyle Dean Massey, Ashley Newbrough. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 p.m.

Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence (1983) ★★★ David Bowie, Tom Conti. A Japanese captain on Java holds an intellectual British colonel and a defiant major prisoner. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Mon. Noon

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A successful entrepreneur’s messy family descends on her new dream home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Merry Matrimony (2015) Jessica Lowndes, Christopher Russell. After landing her dream job, a woman must work with her ex-boyfriend to organize a wedding for a fashion magazine. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Metropolitan (1990) ★★★ Carolyn Farina, Edward Clements. A West Side loner gets a taste of high society when he becomes involved with a group of privileged young Manhattanites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Middle Men (2009) ★★ Luke Wilson, Giovanni Ribisi. A Texas businessman tries unsuccessfully to maintain a clean family life when he becomes involved with porn stars, con artists, mobsters and other assorted bottom-feeders. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Midnight Run (1988) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Charles Grodin. A scruffy bounty hunter has five days to bring a fussy embezzler from New York to Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 11:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Thur. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 1 p.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins. A retail-war lawyer goes to court to prove a department-store Santa Claus is for real. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Fri. 5:16 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:21 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:35 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:10 a.m. EPIX Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2019) Damien Doepping, Jake Epstein. A determined toy company executive must learn about Hanukkah in a hurry in order to land a big account. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

Mistletoe Over Manhattan (2011) ★★★ Tricia Helfer, Greg Bryk. The wife of Santa Claus tries to help a divorcing couple rediscover their love for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Patrick Duffy. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 11 a.m.

Mo’ Money (1992) ★★ Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two brothers go shopping with stolen credit cards and land in a scam linked to murder. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Mod Squad (1999) ★ Claire Danes, Giovanni Ribisi. A police captain saves three young adults from jail, recruiting them to work under cover in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sat. 2:29 a.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1 p.m.

Monkeybone (2001) ★ Brendan Fraser, Bridget Fonda. Live action/animated. A comatose cartoonist lands in limbo while his simian alter ego takes over his body and escapes to the real world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:40 p.m.

A Monster Calls (2016) ★★★ Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver. A massive, ancient tree monster takes a 12-year-old boy on a journey of courage, faith and truth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Tues. 7 p.m.

Moonlight and Mistletoe (2008) ★★★ Candace Cameron Bure, Tom Arnold. Nick and his daughter Holly fight a real-estate developer to keep their Christmas theme park open. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (2019) A deeply personal memoir about a deaf boy growing up. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sun. 3 p.m. HBO Thur. 1:05 p.m.

Mortdecai (2015) ★ Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow. Armed with only his good looks and special charm, an art dealer travels the world to find a stolen painting that is rumored to contain the code to a bank account filled with Nazi gold. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Moulin Rouge (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Wed. 3:10 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:35 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Tues. 4:05 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:45 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Tues. 1:30 p.m. POP Wed. 1:06 a.m. POP Wed. 8 p.m. POP Thur. 2 p.m.

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011) ★★ Jim Carrey, Carla Gugino. A stern businessman’s chilly relationship with his ex-wife and children warms up after he inherits six mischievous penguins. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Tues. 2:55 p.m.

Mr. Wonderful (1993) ★★★ Matt Dillon, Annabella Sciorra. If a man finds his ex-wife a husband, he can then put her alimony toward his bowling-alley dream. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:40 a.m.

El muerto al hoyo (1990) Maribel Fernández, Pedro Weber. Un cliente de un burdel fallece durante su sesión amorosa y quieren sacarlo del local sin que los demás se enteren. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri. 12:25 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 a.m.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) ★★★ Michael Caine, Voice of Dave Goelz. Kermit, Miss Piggy and friends play Dickens characters as Scrooge meets the spirits of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (G) 1 hr. 25 mins. Disney XD Tues. 10 p.m. Disney XD Wed. 5 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Christmas (2019) Breanne Hill, Colton Little. When a woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship, she enlists her best friend to act as her fake boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:30 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. POP Wed. 12:35 p.m. POP Wed. 10:30 p.m. POP Fri. 2:30 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Mon. 10:11 a.m.

My Days of Mercy (2017) Kate Mara, Ellen Page. The daughter of a man on death row falls in love with a woman who is on the opposing side of her family’s political cause. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Fri. 9:02 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:02 p.m.

My Father, the Hero (1994) ★★ Gérard Depardieu, Katherine Heigl. While on a tropical vacation with her father, a teen passes him off as her lover, to impress a boy. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 12:05 p.m.

My Husband’s Secret Life (2017) Kara Killmer, Brett Donahue. After suffering a miscarriage, Jennifer Jones begins to question her marriage and catches her husband in a few unassuming lies. When a sudden accident throws him into a coma, Jennifer begins to wonder if she ever really knew him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

My Husband’s Secret Wife (2018) Helena Mattsson, Josh Kelly. A recently married woman learns that her husband has another wife. Devastated, she decides to inform the other woman of her husband’s deceit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

My Wife’s Secret Life (2019) Jason Cermak, Blake Williams. Kent devises a revenge plan against a woman whose husband ruined his marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his ``Police Squad’’ pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:05 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of ``Police Squad’’ blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:40 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 10:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Thur. 11 a.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 a.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:50 a.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Sat. 3 p.m.

The Nativity Story (2006) ★★ Keisha Castle-Hughes, Oscar Isaac. La obsesión del Rey Herodes con una antigua profecía amenaza a María y José mientras esperan el nacimiento de Jesús. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 9 a.m. KFTR Wed. Noon

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Ovation Thur. 10 p.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Sat. 6 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:22 p.m.

The Nice Guys (2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Comedy Central Tues. 10 p.m. Comedy Central Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 12:45 p.m. Paramount Fri. 6 p.m.

The Night Before (2015) ★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen. As their annual reunion tradition comes to an end, three lifelong friends plan a night of debauchery and hilarity by searching for the Nutcracka Ball, the Holy Grail of Christmas parties in New York. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Tues. 6 p.m. FX Wed. 11:30 a.m. FX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. A young woman wages a desperate battle to protect the soul of her unborn child from dream stalker Freddy Krueger. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 6 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. Grotesque Freddy Krueger gives some more suburban teenagers something to dream about. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Wed. 4 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987) ★★ Heather Langenkamp, Patricia Arquette. Institutionalized teenagers who share similar nightmares join forces to rid themselves of a murderer’s influence. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Wed. 2 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) ★★ Mark Patton, Kim Myers. Mass murderer Freddy Krueger invades the nightmares of a new teenager and uses his body to continue his dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Wed. Noon

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) ★★★ John Saxon, Ronee Blakley. Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his glove, haunts and kills teens in their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Tues. 10 p.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

El Niño y la Estrella (1976) Pancho Córdova, Rogelio Guerra. Un niño se siente solo después de la muerte de su abuelo y trata de volar en un cometa gigante para reunirse con él. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:40 a.m.

Noel (2004) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Susan Sarandon. A couple, a diner chef, an editor, an orphaned hustler and a former priest find unexpected happiness on the holidays. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

North Dallas Forty (1979) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Mac Davis. The fast life begins to take its toll on two fun-loving but aging football players. Based on Peter Gent’s novel. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Sun. 8:10 a.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

Nossa Chape (2018) Filmmakers Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist track the rebuilding of the Chapecoense football club in Brazil after an airplane carrying the team crashes on Nov. 28, 2016, and left all but three of the players dead. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. FS1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m. Sundance Wed. 3 p.m.

Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper (2016) ★★★ Gloria Vanderbilt, Anderson Cooper. Journalist Anderson Cooper examines the life and legacy of his mother, fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 5:35 a.m.

O. Henry’s Full House (1952) ★★★ Fred Allen, Anne Baxter. Soapy believes that getting arrested and thrown into a warm jail cell is the best solution to being homeless in cold weather; fugitives Sam and Bill kidnap a child for a ransom; Della and Jim seek to buy each other Christmas gifts. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sun. 2 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Sundance Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Office Christmas Party (2016) ★★ Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn. Hoping to close a sale and save their jobs, two co-workers must rally their colleagues to throw an epic Christmas party. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FX Tues. 11:15 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m. FX Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 11:30 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:51 a.m.

Ominous (2015) Barry Watson, Esmé Bianco. Michael and Rachel take a stranger’s offer to resurrect their 6-year-old son, but the child who returns is not the one they once knew. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 4 a.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Robin Dunne, Brooke Nevin. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 3 a.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 a.m.

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:30 a.m.

One Crazy Christmas (2018) Terri Abney, Sean Blakemore. A successful, divorced attorney must juggle her family and guests during a Christmas dinner when her daughter brings home her new fiancé, a man with whom she had a one-night stand. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. BET Mon. 10:30 p.m. BET Tues. 8 p.m.

One Fine Christmas (2019) Marla Gibbs, Vanessa Williams. A group of neighbors struggles to find time for their families during the holiday season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Tues. 8 p.m. OWN Wed. Noon

One Fine Christmas: Unwrapped (2019) Marla Gibbs, Vanessa Williams. A group of neighbors struggles to find time for their families during the holiday season. (NR) OWN Tues. Noon OWN Wed. 4 p.m.

One Starry Christmas (2014) Sarah Carter, Damon Runyan. Sparks fly between a woman and her bus companion after her boyfriend leaves her alone during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 a.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Mon. 6:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 3:40 a.m.

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017) Joel Hogan, Megan Peta Hill. Three friends from California head to the rugged Australian coast for a cage-dive encounter with great white sharks. When a massive wave suddenly destroys their boat, they find themselves floating in the ocean with a swarm of hungry man-eaters. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Tues. 8:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:40 a.m.

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006) Susan May Pratt, Richard Speight Jr. Six long-time friends try to stay afloat in the ocean after they forget to lower the ladder from a luxury yacht. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 1:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Operation Odessa (2018) In the early 1990s, three friends set out to hustle the Russian mob, the Cali cartel and the DEA for the score of a lifetime. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 6:20 a.m.

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:55 p.m.

The Opposite Sex (1956) ★★★ June Allyson, Joan Collins. Catty Park Avenue women teach a friend how to win her husband back from a sexpot. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Tues. 5 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:40 a.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 p.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 10 a.m.

Painted Nails (2015) A nail salon owner fights for safer cosmetics after being affected by toxic chemicals. (NR) 57 mins. KLCS Sun. 11 p.m.

Pandorum (2009) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster. Two astronauts discover a terrifying reality after awaking disoriented, aboard a seemingly abandoned spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Paper Heart (2009) ★★ Charlyne Yi, Michael Cera. Newlyweds, longtime couples, a romance novelist, a divorce lawyer and a psychic are among the people with whom actress Charlyne Yi discusses the meaning of true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:36 a.m.

Passage to Marseille (1944) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Michele Morgan. Five convicts escape from Devil’s Island to join the Free French bombing squadron fighting the Nazis during WWII. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:05 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Paws (1997) ★★ Nathan Cavaleri, Emilie Francois. Teen neighbors help an intelligent dog thwart a villainess seeking his late master’s fortune. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m. TMC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Peanuts Movie (2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animada. Snoopy y su inseparable pájaro Emilio persiguen a su gran enemigo, el Barón Rojo. Mientras tanto, su mejor amigo, Charlie Brown, se embarca a su vez en una aventura de proporciones épicas. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. UNIMAS Tues. 4 p.m. KFTR Tues. 7 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:35 p.m. Showtime Wed. 1:35 a.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBC America Mon. 4 a.m.

The Perfect Christmas Present (2017) Sam Page, Tara Holt. Tom Jacobs has built a business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. When he’s hired to find a gift for his friend’s girlfriend, he finds himself in a bit of trouble: The more he researches her, the more he likes her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 a.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

The Perfect Soulmate (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Alex Paxton-Beesley. An isolated poet becomes desperate to escape her controlling, abusive husband. She befriends a devoted fan, unwittingly inviting another dangerous person into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:34 a.m.

Period of Adjustment (1962) ★★ Tony Franciosa, Jane Fonda. George and Isabel marry and plan to stop to see Ralph and his wife, Dorothea, on the way to Florida. When they arrive and see the tension between Ralph and Dorothea, they try to help patch up the troubled marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Thur. 8 p.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. 12:30 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

Pillow to Post (1945) ★★ Ida Lupino, William Prince. A tired traveling saleswoman poses as an officer’s wife at a bungalow camp for military couples only. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Piranha (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Thur. 7 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Pixels (2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Live action/animated. A home-theater installer leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Julie Bowen. Animada. Después de que su motor resulta dañado, el mundialmente famoso piloto aéreo Dusty debe cambiar y encontrar una nueva carrera. Él se une a un equipo de élite de bomberos aéreos dedicados a proteger el histórico Parque Nacional Piston Peak. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. KVEA Tues. 7 p.m.

The Players Club (1998) ★★ LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 4:05 p.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m. TMC Wed. 3:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Mon. 5 a.m. Ovation Wed. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4 a.m.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) ★★ Voice of Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith. Live action/animated. A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Michael Jeter. Animada. El conductor de un tren guía a un niño que duda de la existencia de Santa Claus al Polo Norte. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. KMEX Tues. 2 p.m. UNIMAS Wed. 7 a.m. KFTR Wed. 10 a.m. AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:45 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon

Pork Pie (2017) Dean O’Gorman, James Rolleston. Accidental outlaws travel New Zealand in a yellow mini, protesting conformity and chasing lost love, with the cops and the media hot on their tail. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Prancer Returns (2001) ★★ John Corbett, Stacy Edwards. A boy is certain that a deer he finds in the forest belongs to Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Mon. Noon Freeform Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 9:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. LOGO Thur. 9:45 p.m. LOGO Fri. 2 a.m.

Pride (2007) ★★ Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac. In the 1970s an aficionado and a janitor renovate an abandoned pool and establish a swim team in one of Philadelphia’s roughest neighborhoods. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m.

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969) ★★★ Maggie Smith, Pamela Franklin. An outspoken, unconventional schoolteacher shocks her girls school students in 1930s Edinburgh. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6 a.m.

A Prince for Christmas (2015) Viva Bianca, Kirk Barker. A prince from Europe meets a charming waitress when he travels to America during the Christmas holiday to escape an arranged marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Mon. 4 p.m. KPXN Mon. 7 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. WE Wed. 6 p.m. WE Thur. Noon

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 a.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10 p.m. Ovation Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 p.m.

Project X (2012) ★★ Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper. Three anonymous high-school seniors decide to make their mark by throwing a party that no one will ever forget. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TRU Tues. 10 p.m.

Promised Land (2012) ★★ Matt Damon, John Krasinski. Representatives from a natural-gas company face unexpected opposition when they try to secure drilling rights in an economically depressed town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Fri. 5:14 a.m.

Psycho Ex-Girlfriend (2018) Elisabeth Harnois, Morgan Kelly. Kara and Tyler are planning on getting married when Tyler’s ex-girlfriend returns from rehab, determined to get her life back - starting with Tyler. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Pumpkin (2002) ★★ Christina Ricci, Hank Harris. A sorority girl falls in love with a disabled student, much to the dismay of her jock boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Thur. 9:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. WGN America Sat. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

¡Pura vida! (1956) Antonio Espino, Carmelita González. Un hombre con mala suerte va a la capital con sus parientes, y se involucra en enredos con los patrones ricos de éstos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Q Ball (2019) The inmates on the San Quentin Warriors basketball team search for redemption from their troubled pasts. In a place where freedom is taken away, the game provides a path forward. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. FS1 Sat. 5 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:15 p.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:20 p.m.

Radio Christmas (2019) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tim Reid. When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 4:20 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11 a.m. Paramount Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Rainbow Canyons (1935) James A. FitzPatrick. Nevada’s famous Rainbow Canyon. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:17 a.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Sun. 8:22 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:23 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:20 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:15 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Random Acts of Christmas (2019) Erin Cahill, Kevin McGarry. While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, an investigative journalist meets a competing reporter who captures her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:50 a.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Reasonable Doubt (2014) Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson. Un fiscal participa en un accidente automovilístico fatal, luego manipula el caso para que el hombre arrestado por el crimen sea liberado. Después del juicio, él descubre que sus acciones liberaron a un hombre culpable. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Fri. Noon

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Red Eye (2005) Shin-yeong Jang, Dong-kyu Lee. Mi-sun’s first day as a rail attendant turns into a nightmare as the train travels by a route of an accident 16 years earlier. As it nears the site of the crash that killed 100 people, the train takes on aspects of a living -- but deadly -- thing. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Mon. 3:20 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Regarding Henry (1991) ★★ Harrison Ford, Annette Bening. Two bullets force a career-driven Manhattan lawyer to start life over with his loving wife and daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Repeat Performance (1947) ★★ Joan Leslie, Louis Hayward. A Broadway star kills her husband on New Year’s Eve, then eerily gets her wish to live the year over. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

The Replacement Killers (1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:50 a.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sat. 3:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Beverley Breuer, Candus Churchill. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Richie Rich (1994) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, John Larroquette. The boy zillionaire saves his parents and Rich Industries from a scheming executive. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998) ★★ David Gallagher, Martin Mull. Richie makes a wish and ends up in an alternate universe where his mean cousin Reggie is in charge and wants to cancel Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Mon. 8 a.m. Freeform Wed. 7 a.m.

Ricochet (1991) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Lithgow. An escaped hit man seeks revenge on the policeman turned district attorney who sent him to prison. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Traicionado por los suyos, abandonado en un planeta abrasado por el sol para que muera, Riddick deberá luchar contra los alienígenas más salvajes que el ser humano ha conocido. Aunque hay otro problema: unos mercenarios quieren su cabeza. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 8 p.m. KFTR Wed. 11 p.m.

The Ringer (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Brian Cox. Special Olympians train a man, who is pretending to be mentally impaired, to go toe-to-toe with the hated champion of the games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Mon. 1:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:50 a.m.

Rise of the Guardians (2012) ★★ Voices of Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin. Animada. Una oscura amenaza pretende robarles a los niños sus esperanzas y sus sueños: es el perverso Sombra, que quiere conquistar el mundo sembrando el miedo. Los guardianes solicitan ayuda al reticente Jack Escarcha para enfrentarse a Sombra. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 5 a.m. KFTR Wed. 8 a.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Rise of the Zombies (2012) Mariel Hemingway, LeVar Burton. Survivors of a zombie plague search for a scientist who may have a cure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

The Road Home for Christmas (2019) Marla Sokoloff, Marie Osmond. Two rival musicians suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. A Tues. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Thur. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBC America Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Robert Pine, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 a.m.

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother’s murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe’s daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Thur. 11 a.m. VH1 Fri. Noon

The Rookie (2002) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Rachel Griffiths. A high-school baseball coach makes it to the Major Leagues as a middle-aged relief pitcher. (G) 2 hrs. 7 mins. MLB Wed. 5 p.m. MLB Fri. 5 p.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Fri. Noon

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston. An errant father tries to reconcile with his eccentric and underachieving family in New York. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1980) ★★ Voices of Red Buttons, Ethel Merman. Animated. Santa must save the day when Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman encounter an evil wizard. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:20 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m. TBS Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:05 a.m.

S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011) Gabriel Macht, Robert Patrick. A relentless assassin tries to eliminate members of a Detroit SWAT unit. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Fri. 5 p.m.

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017) Adrianne Palicki, Michael Jai White. A police compound is besieged by a cartel after a double agent is brought into custody. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 2:50 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Syfy Sat. 3:29 p.m. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sat. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. A Tues. 1 p.m.

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019) Lea Michele, Charles Michael Davis. Sparks fly between a young woman and her childhood sweetheart when they reunite at the same Hawaiian resort where they met years earlier. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ABC Mon. 8 p.m. KEYT Mon. 8 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Santa Buddies (2009) ★★ George Wendt, Christopher Lloyd. Budderball, B-Dawg, Rosebud, Buddha, and Mudbud help Puppy Paws, the feisty son of Santa Paws, to remember the true meaning of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Wed. 7:25 a.m.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Martin Short. Scott Calvin, aka Santa, contends with visiting in-laws and a scheme by mischievous Jack Frost to freeze him out of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:35 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell. Scott Calvin’s world turns upside down when he’s dealt a double whammy of bad news: Not only has his son, Charlie, landed on this year’s naughty list, but Scott has to marry by Christmas Eve, or he will stop being Santa Claus forever. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:25 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3:35 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1:05 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold. An adman takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:15 a.m. Freeform Tues. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

Santa Hunters (2014) Benjamin ``Lil P-Nut’’ Flores Jr., Breanna Yde. A boy and his cousin use video equipment to catch Santa Claus at work during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 7 p.m.

Santa Jaws (2018) Reid Miller, Courtney Lauren Cummings. Trying to survive the family Christmas, Cody makes a wish to be alone, which ends up backfiring when a shark manifests and kills his entire family. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Tues. 2 p.m.

Santiago Apóstol (2016) Julián Gil, José Narvaez. Se narra la vida del apóstol Santiago: su nacimiento en Betsaida, su encuentro con Jesús y la evangelización por Hispania; hasta su muerte en el año 44 y traslado de los restos a Santiago de Compostela, en Galicia. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Wed. Noon

Santo en la venganza de la momia (1971) ★ Santo, Mary Montiel. Un profesor pide ayuda para rescatar un tesoro azteca en medio de la selva, y encuentra a una momia con un mensaje. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Saving Santa (2013) Voices of Martin Freeman, Tim Curry. Animated. A stable elf is the only one who can stop an invasion of the North Pole by using Santa’s sleigh and a time globe to go back in time to save Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Sun. 10:28 a.m. Starz Tues. 5:39 p.m. Starz Wed. 7:28 a.m. Starz Wed. 1:07 p.m.

Say It Isn’t So (2001) ★ Chris Klein, Heather Graham. A man searching for his birth mother discovers that his girlfriend might be his sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Scarecrow (2013) Lacey Chabert, Robin Dunne. Stranded in the countryside, a monstrous scarecrow terrorizes a group of teens and their teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4:30 a.m.

School Ties (1992) ★★★ Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon. A scholarship student hides his Jewish heritage to fit in at an Eastern prep school in the mid-1950s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:20 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 a.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox. The Ghostface Killer returns with a vengeance when self-help author Sidney Prescott arrives in Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Mon. 5 p.m.

Scream 3 (2000) ★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. Murders draw a young woman, a reporter and an ex-policeman to the set of a movie inspired by horrific events that they survived. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Mon. 3 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. A masked killer continues to pursue a California student and her friends at an Ohio college. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Mon. 1 p.m.

Scrooge (1935) ★★★ Seymour Hicks, Donald Calthrop. Dickens’ London miser Ebenezer Scrooge meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. KVCR Wed. 10 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. MTV Tues. 11 a.m. MTV Tues. 11 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 10:20 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 6:15 p.m. Showtime Thur. 2:15 a.m.

The Secret Life of Bees (2008) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning. Haunted by memories of her late mother, a teen finds comfort with three sisters who teach her about beekeeping, honey, and the Black Madonna. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Fri. 5:21 a.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Thur. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 11 a.m.

El señor fotógrafo (1952) Cantinflas, Rosita Arenas. Un ingeniero químico se vuelve loco después de que inventa una bomba y su novia es secuestrada. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. GALA Sat. 3 p.m.

Sense and Sensibility (1995) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman. Suitors romance, then abandon, sisters left destitute by their father’s death in late-1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Thur. 8 a.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Seven Days in Utopia (2011) ★★ Robert Duvall, Lucas Black. After his swing at the big time ends in disaster, a young golfer becomes stranded in a Texas town and comes under the tutelage of a wise old rancher. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Golf Mon. 3:30 p.m. Golf Tues. 12:30 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Bravo Wed. 8 a.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Lifetime Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 6:45 p.m. HBO Wed. 4:15 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. LOGO Thur. 7:35 p.m. LOGO Thur. 11:55 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:20 a.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Noelle, a holiday hater, becomes locked in a department store on Christmas Eve. There, she meets a woman who identifies herself as Noelle’s guardian angel and introduces Noelle to several ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Shoot ‘Em Up (2007) ★★ Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti. El señor Smith, un hombre duro y amargado, acepta proteger a un bebé al que ha ayudado a nacer en medio de un tiroteo. Él no sabe que el niño es el objetivo de una extraña banda de criminales que tiene la misión de asesinarlo. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart. The more Budapest co-workers fight, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Shot in the Dark (2017) Three blind photographers detail their creative process as they create extraordinary images. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. FS1 Sat. 4:30 a.m. FS1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Wed. 8 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sat. 10:57 p.m. Encore Sun. 5:55 a.m.

A Simple Plan (1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:25 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Disney Fri. 8 p.m. Disney Sat. 6:10 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:03 a.m.

Slap-Happy Lion (1947) A lion is driven crazy by a mouse. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Thur. 5:49 a.m.

Sleepless (2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Mon. 12:13 p.m. Starz Mon. 11:23 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:10 a.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Ryan McDonell. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

Small Town Santa (2014) Christine Lakin, Dean Cain. A sheriff arrests Santa and meets a new love. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Smallfoot (2018) ★★★ Voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden. Animated. Migo is a friendly Yeti who discovers something that he didn’t know existed -- a human. When his fellow villagers refuse to believe him, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Wed. 11:20 a.m. HBO Sat. 7:23 a.m.

The Smurfs (2011) ★ Hank Azaria, Neil Patrick Harris. Live action/animated. A magic portal transports the little blue people to Manhattan, where they must find a way back to their village before evil wizard Gargamel can find them. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. Noon

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. Students steal a snow plow and fend off its crazy driver in an attempt to keep school closed for a second day. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Snow Gets in Your Eyes (1938) Virginia Grey, Roger Converse. A sausage salesman trains hard for a ski competition to win the heart of a salesgirl. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Snowmance (2017) Ashley Newbrough, Adam Hurtig. A true romantic finally gets her chance at the love she’s always dreamed of when a little Christmas magic brings her snowman to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Tues. 8 p.m. KPXN Tues. 11 p.m.

Soapdish (1991) ★★ Sally Field, Kevin Kline. The star of a soap opera is rattled by her ex-lover’s return to the daytime drama ``The Sun Also Sets.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Sobre el Muerto las Coronas (1961) Clavillazo, Isabel Blanco. Una joven debe casarse y enviudar en seis meses para recibir una herencia por eso se pone de acuerdo con un hombre moribundo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

The Social Network (2010) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield. Six years after creating Facebook in his dorm room, Mark Zuckerberg becomes a billionaire, but his great success leads to personal and legal complications. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sun. 10 p.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Sounder (1972) ★★★★ Cicely Tyson, Paul Winfield. A sharecropper’s wife keeps the family together after he goes to prison in 1930s Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Species: The Awakening (2007) ★★ Helena Mattsson, Ben Cross. With help from her uncle, a woman who is a half-human, half-alien clone searches for the scientist who created her. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

The Split (1968) ★ Jim Brown, Diahann Carroll. A woman wants a crook to form a gang to rob the Los Angeles Coliseum during a big Rams game. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Spotlight (2015) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton. Journalists from The Boston Globe investigate a cover-up of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. Noon

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 6 p.m.

Stage Beauty (2004) ★★★ Billy Crudup, Claire Danes. In 17th-century London, a famous actor’s devoted dresser becomes the first female to play women’s roles. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Tues. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Staging Christmas (2019) Soleil Moon Frye, George Stults. Lori is intrigued when a wealthy widower named Everett asks her to stage his home for the holidays to cheer up his daughter, Maddie. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 6:51 a.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sun. 7:32 a.m. TNT Sun. 7:02 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Sun. 10:02 p.m.

The Star (2017) ★★ Voices of Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key. Animated. A brave donkey named Bo and his lovable animal friends embark on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to become the accidental heroes of the greatest story ever told -- the first Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Steven Universe: The Movie (2019) Voices of Zach Callison, Deedee Magno. Animated. Steven thinks he is done defending the Earth until a new threat arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TOON Thur. 7 p.m.

Stockholm (2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Mon. 2:13 a.m. Starz Mon. 1:48 p.m. Starz Thur. 7:36 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:45 p.m.

A Storybook Christmas (2019) Ali Liebert, Jake Epstein. If event planner Celeste Everett is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she is going to need help. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

Stuck on You (2003) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. Conjoined twins go to Hollywood and land a role on a television show starring Cher. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Thur. 12:27 p.m. Starz Thur. 2:02 p.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:55 a.m.

Sucker Punch (2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 5:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Sugarland Express (1974) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, William Atherton. Police chase an escaped convict and his wife fleeing to Sugarland, Texas, to reclaim their son from his foster parents. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TBS Sun. 8:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Thur. 8:25 a.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 5:15 p.m. HBO Tues. 11 a.m. HBO Tues. 9:50 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:55 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Fri. 3:14 a.m.

SuperGrid (2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Susan Slept Here (1954) ★★ Dick Powell, Debbie Reynolds. A Hollywood screenwriter has custody of a wild teenage girl who is more fun than his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

A Sweet Christmas Romance (2019) Adelaide Kane, Greyston Holt. When a food stylist returns home for Christmas, she learns that the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away to whoever can re-create her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Sweet Mountain Christmas (2019) Megan Hilty, Marcus Rosner. A musician who is set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC makes a pit-stop in Tennessee to see her family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

Swept From the Sea (1997) ★★★ Vincent Perez, Rachel Weisz. Locals disapprove of the love between an indentured servant and the shipwrecked Russian she rescued in 19th-century England. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Swimfan (2002) ★ Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen. A new student at a high school obsesses over a swimming champion who does not return her advances. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Audience Fri. 2:30 p.m. Audience Fri. 6 p.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Switchmas (2012) Elliott Gould, David DeLuise. En route to Florida, a yuletide-obsessed Jewish boy figures out how to get the Christmas of his dreams by trading plane tickets with a boy going to Christmastown, Wash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 a.m. Ovation Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:20 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Tampico (1972) Julio Alemán, Norma Nazareno. Un doctor borracho no cuida de su hijo correctamente, hasta que descubre que el chico ha heredado una fortuna. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Tues. 5 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:10 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:22 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their hearts, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood to fulfill their dreams. Things soon go awry, however, when a supervillain plans to take over the planet -- putting the very fate of the young heroes on the line. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Wed. 1 p.m. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Teen Witch (1989) ★★ Robyn Lively, Dan Gauthier. A girl with a crush on the captain of the football team turns into a witch on her 16th birthday. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Teen Wolf (1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Mon. 12:30 p.m.

10,000 B.C. (2008) ★★ Steven Strait, Camilla Belle. Un joven cazador de mamuts de la prehistoria, lidera un pequeño grupo de miembros de su tribu en un viaje a los confines de la Tierra en una misión para salvar a su amada. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 5 p.m. KFTR Fri. 8 p.m.

Tenth Avenue Angel (1948) ★ Margaret O’Brien, Angela Lansbury. A street urchin keeps a young man from becoming a gangster and later saves her own mother’s life. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Terminator Genisys (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Sat. 8 a.m. FX Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl. A cyborg from the future must protect John Connor from a superior model sent to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. WGN America Wed. 8 a.m. KTLA Sun. 2:02 a.m.

They Fight (2018) Ex-convict Walter Manigan starts an after-school boxing program to steer teens in a positive direction in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. FS1 Sat. 8:30 p.m.

They Live (1988) ★★ Roddy Piper, Keith David. When two men put on special sunglasses they see aliens and subliminal messages. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 3:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:25 p.m.

The Thin Man (1934) ★★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Sophisticated Nick and Nora Charles solve a murder mystery with their wire-haired terrier, Asta. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Sat. 4:40 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Thur. 10 p.m. E Fri. 7:30 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Thur. 2:29 a.m.

The 33 (2015) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro. Members of a rescue team work tirelessly for 69 days to save 33 Chilean miners trapped underground by more than 2,000 feet of rock. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 6:30 a.m.

This Changes Everything (2018) Geena Davis, Meryl Streep. Geena Davis, Meryl Streep, Rashida Jones, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Oh, Jessica Chastain, Tiffany Haddish and other top actresses discuss gender discrimination in the media and entertainment industry. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Fri. 10:53 a.m.

This Could Be the Night (1957) ★★ Jean Simmons, Paul Douglas. A prim teacher works in a New York nightclub run by a gruff ex-bootlegger and his suave partner. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

3 Godfathers (1948) ★★★ John Wayne, Pedro Armendáriz. In the desert, three Old West outlaws adopt the baby of a dying woman. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 2 a.m.

Three Godfathers (1936) ★★★ Chester Morris, Lewis Stone. In the desert, three Old West outlaws adopt the baby of a dying woman. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 10 a.m.

The Three Stooges (2012) ★★ Sean Hayes, Will Sasso. Los cabezas huecas Larry, Curly y Moe interpretan los papeles estelares de un programa de televisión mientras intentan salvar la casa de su infancia. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

Throwback Holiday (2018) Jennifer Freeman, Robert Ri’chard. After making a wish upon a star, an unhappy woman awakens to find herself a high school senior again with the ability to change everything. (NR) 2 hrs. BET Mon. 11 a.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 p.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson. A Southern lawyer and his legal assistant defend a black man for killing his young daughter’s white attackers. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Golf Mon. 11 a.m. Golf Mon. 8 p.m. Golf Tues. 5:30 a.m. Golf Tues. 2:30 p.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Golf Mon. 6:30 a.m. Golf Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Topper Takes a Trip (1939) ★★ Constance Bennett, Roland Young. The ghosts of socialite Marion and her dog, Skippy, help Cosmo Topper with his wife on the Riviera. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 10 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:15 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:51 a.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:35 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 3:05 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m. FX Mon. 9 a.m. FX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Tree of Life (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:40 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:55 a.m.

The Trip to Bountiful (1985) ★★★ Geraldine Page, John Heard. Leaving her weak son and his wife in 1947 Houston, an elderly widow takes the bus home. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Thur. 2 p.m. FX Fri. 9 a.m.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989) ★★ Shelley Long, Craig T. Nelson. An idle rich woman’s husband challenges her to lead their daughter’s troop of campers. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

The Truth About Lies (2017) Fran Kranz, Odette Annable. A desperate, unemployed man who lives with his mother weaves an ever-growing web of lies to impress a beautiful woman. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Twas the Chaos Before Christmas (2019) Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Sherri Shepherd. Morgan and Jayla decide to rent a luxurious home in Washington D.C. for the holidays so that Morgan’s mother can easily join them to celebrate Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. BET Mon. 8:30 a.m.

‘Twas the Night (2001) ★★ Bryan Cranston, Josh Zuckerman. A 14-year-old boy and his uncle jeopardize Christmas when they take Santa’s sleigh for a joy ride. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Disney XD Wed. Noon Disney XD Wed. 3 p.m.

The 12 Disasters of Christmas (2012) ★★ Ed Quinn, Magda Apanowicz. On Christmas Eve, a dark star causes massive earthquakes and other natural disasters that threaten to destroy the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 4 p.m.

The 12 Dogs of Christmas (2005) John Billingsley, Bonita Friedericy. In a town where dogs are banned, a Depression-era girl plans a holiday pageant at school to help homeless canines. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Mon. 9 a.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4:30 a.m.

12 Pups of Christmas (2019) Charlotte Sullivan, Donny Boaz. Struggling to keep his dog GPS locator company afloat, Martin expects his new hire, Erin, to help him save the company and find homes for 12 puppies that were left behind after a photo shoot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 8 p.m. KPXN Sun. 11 p.m. ION Tues. 2 p.m. KPXN Tues. 5 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. MTV Wed. 10 a.m. MTV Thur. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. MTV Wed. 7 p.m. MTV Thur. 9 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. MTV Wed. 9:30 p.m. MTV Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella debe elegir entre Edward y Jacob mientras ocurre una serie de asesinatos y un vampiro vengativo acecha. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 4 p.m. MTV Thur. 6 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. MTV Wed. 1 p.m. MTV Thur. 3 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

The Two Jakes (1990) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Harvey Keitel. The Los Angeles private eye from ``Chinatown’’ works another murder puzzle, over oil in 1948. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. EPIX Sun. 5 a.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:15 p.m.

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Lifetime Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000) Hallee Hirsh, Brenda Song. Two girls’ plan to close school by making it snow in Los Angeles jeopardizes Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Disney XD Wed. 7 p.m.

Umberto D (1952) ★★★★ Carlo Battisti, Maria-Pia Casilio. A lonely old man struggles to maintain his dignity while leading a meager existence with his dog as his only companion. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Unaccompanied Minors (2006) ★★ Dyllan Christopher, Tyler James Williams. After a Christmas Eve blizzard shuts down the airport, stranded youths create holiday pandemonium for an uptight airport official and his assistant. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Disney XD Mon. 8:30 p.m. Disney XD Tues. 7 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Fri. Noon Syfy Fri. 1:34 p.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Mon. 4:45 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Thur. 12:05 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:32 p.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:29 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. Noon

Vampyre Nation (2012) ★★ Andrew Lee Potts, Neil Jackson. Synthetic blood allows humans and vampires to coexist in Romania. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sun. 7:30 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:10 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Thur. 1 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Tues. 7:05 p.m. Starz Wed. 2:21 a.m. Starz Wed. 4:06 p.m.

The Verdict (1946) ★★ Sydney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre. A former Scotland Yard superintendent attempts to commit the perfect murder in the hopes of discrediting his successor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jesse Hutch. An antique shop owner finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos. She decides to make it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 a.m.

Waterloo Bridge (1940) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Robert Taylor. A ballet dancer and a British officer cross stars on the eve of World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

The Way of the Gun (2000) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Benicio Del Toro. Looking for an easy payoff, career criminals kidnap the surrogate mother to a wealthy couple. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

The Way, Way Back (2013) ★★★ Steve Carell, Toni Collette. After his mother’s lover belittles him, a boy befriends a water-park employee who helps give him the confidence to come out of his shell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

We Bought a Zoo (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson. A widower relocates his family to a dilapidated zoo and, with the help of its eclectic staff, works to restore the facility to its former glory. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. WGN America Tues. 6 p.m.

A Wedding for Christmas (2018) Haley escapes her small-town and builds a life in Los Angeles as a wedding planner. When her sister asks her to plan her wedding, Haley returns to her childhood town and reunites with a childhood flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Mon. 8 p.m. KPXN Mon. 11 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:15 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jonathan Silverman. Two guys party with their bumped-off boss at his Long Island beach house, and no one notices. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Tues. 11 a.m. CMT Tues. 11:30 p.m. LOGO Wed. 8:05 p.m. LOGO Thur. 1:25 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Welcome to the Rileys (2010) ★★ James Gandolfini, Melissa Leo. Seeking refuge from his grief and crumbling marriage, a salesman becomes a surrogate father to an underage stripper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:40 a.m.

Well Groomed (2019) Nicole Beckman. The visually stunning and humorous world of creative dog groomers. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sun. 2 p.m. HBO Wed. 8:55 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:45 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sun. 2 p.m.

When a Stranger Calls (2006) ★★ Camilla Belle, Tommy Flanagan. A sadistic stranger subjects a teenage baby-sitter to an increasingly threatening round of phone calls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:30 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 10:05 p.m. Showtime Thur. 6:45 a.m.

When in Rome (2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Fri. 12:33 p.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2:30 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Thur. 3:55 a.m.

White Christmas (1954) ★★★★ Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye. Former Army buddies put on a show with a sister act to save their general’s hotel in Vermont. (NR) 2 hrs. Sundance Tues. 8 a.m. Sundance Tues. 10:45 a.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 4:15 p.m. Sundance Tues. 7 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:45 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 a.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 1:35 p.m. TMC Wed. 9:40 p.m.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Sun. 6 a.m.

Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998) ★★ Halle Berry, Vivica A. Fox. Three women, all alleged widows of ‘50s singer Frankie Lymon, claim legal rights to his estate. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Wed. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sun. 12:21 p.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. WE Wed. 10:30 a.m. WE Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Winnie the Pooh (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jim Cummings, Bud Luckey. Animated. Owl mistakenly misleads Pooh and friends into believing that Christopher Robin has been abducted. (G) 1 hr. 9 mins. Encore Wed. 4:09 a.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ Judy Garland, Frank Morgan. After a tornado whisks Kansas farm girl Dorothy to a magic land, she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Wed. 9 p.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:15 p.m. EPIX Sat. 3 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:50 a.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 11 p.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Tues. 3:16 a.m. Encore Tues. 9:38 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:13 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:39 p.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Wrong Crush (2017) Vivica A. Fox, Ricardo Hoyos. A high school track star with a troubled past meets a new admirer who has recently transferred to the school. As his advances becomes more and more forceful, she begins to fear that her past has come back to haunt her in a very dangerous way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

The Wrong Son (2018) Olivia d’Abo, Tammy Blanchard. Thirteen years after disappearing, Matt returns home to his mother. Suspicions grow when her older son is injured, causing her to wonder if Matt is really her missing son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. Un estrella del deporte extremo es elegido para infiltrarse en el santuario de un anarquista que pretende crear el caos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

The Yellow Handkerchief (2008) ★★★ William Hurt, Maria Bello. An ex-con, a heartbroken teen and an insecure young man form a close bond as they travel together through post-Katrina Louisiana. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:10 a.m.

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TRU Sat. 8 p.m.

Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus (1991) Richard Thomas, Edward Asner. Holiday hardship in 1897 prompts an Irish immigrant’s daughter to ask the New York Sun a question. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 5:51 a.m.

You Again (2010) ★★ Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis. An upcoming family wedding brings a young woman and her mother face to face once more with their high-school tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Mon. 8:33 p.m.

You Light Up My Christmas (2019) Kim Fields, Adrian Holmes. Emma returns to her hometown for Christmas. She discovers the lights have gone dim in the once festive town, prompting her to reconnect with an old flame to set their hearts and the town ablaze with light again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

You Only Live Twice (1967) ★★★ Sean Connery, Akiko Wakabayashi. Agent 007 plays dead, then comes back as an Asian to save the world from SPECTRE’s Blofeld. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Mon. 8 p.m.

Young Bess (1953) ★★★ Jean Simmons, Stewart Granger. Henry VIII’s daughter Elizabeth has a forbidden romance with naval hero Thomas Seymour. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Young Cassidy (1965) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Maggie Smith. Dublin playwright Sean O’Casey loves a librarian, sleeps with a chorus girl and meets Yeats. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Young Mr. Lincoln (1939) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Alice Brady. Illinois lawyer Abraham Lincoln becomes known for his honesty and solves a murder with a courtroom trick. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Young Winston (1972) ★★ Simon Ward, Anne Bancroft. Winston Churchill is portrayed, from 17 to 26, with his mother, Jennie, and father, Lord Randolph. (PG) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Zombie Honeymoon (2004) ★★★ Tracy Coogan, Graham Sibley. A woman tries to adapt to the new behavior of her husband after an encounter with a zombie leaves him in a similar state. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

