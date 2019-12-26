Kylie Jenner’s kid got diamonds and a house for Christmas. What’s left for when she turns 2?

What does Christmas look like for the child of a reality TV heiress and beauty mogul?

Well, a two-story baby mansion and a diamond ring were just a couple of the gifts Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, received over the holiday, thanks to her billionaire mother and her grandmother, Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently unveiled her 1-year-old’s lavish new digs as part of a video spotlighting her own 2019 Christmas decor, which included polar bears, an 18-foot tree and a replica of Santa’s sleigh.

“Well, that covers my Christmas decorations,” Jenner said after the brief tour. “Earlier today, my mom actually surprised Stormi with the best Christmas gift of all time, and I filmed it, so I’m about to play that for you guys.”

Cut to the real star of the vlog: a fully furnished, Cape Cod-style guest house, complete with a kitchen, fireplace, baby doll nursery and balcony — all for the lucky toddler, who first guessed “Birkin!” when told grandma had a special present for her.

(For those who don’t have extra millions to spend, Hermès’ Birkin is a luxury handbag that starts around $10,000 and can cost well into the six figures. Coincidentally, Kim Kardashian West’s 6-year-old daughter, North, was spotted carrying a Birkin bag last weekend.)

“I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age,” Kylie Jenner explained in the video, before entering the kid-friendly home, which was filled with fuzzy, pink rugs. Stormi turns 2 on Feb. 1.

“This just reminds me of when you were a little girl,” Kris Jenner said, shedding some tears. “I love you so much, and I want you to have the same memories with your daughter.”

Naturally, word of Stormi’s new real estate sent holiday Twitter abuzz, generating memes poking fun at the family’s wealth.

Stormi when she was expecting a Birkin, but got a mansion instead. pic.twitter.com/0NFb0XHYMR — angel (@ISayThoseThings) December 23, 2019

Me getting dressed to go to work so I can afford rent when there’s 2 year old Stormi that has a air conditioned two story play house with a balcony pic.twitter.com/MWD20XHOnp — ♏︎ (@vxdhxx) December 23, 2019

Not to be outdone, the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit creator also shared a video of her own gift for Stormi, revealing a diamond ring with double rocks spanning the entire width of the toddler’s middle finger. She’s since deleted the Instagram story clip, however, after receiving swift and harsh backlash on social media for her extravagant taste in baby presents.

And that’s not all. The Kardashian tyke also got some Christmas love from her father, rapper Travis Scott, in the form of a lifesize Troll from her favorite movie, “Trolls.”

Kylie Jenner posted a sweet slideshow Wednesday of Stormi spending a day with a Poppy “Trolls” character (which looked like it had walked to the Jenner estate straight from a theme park) dancing to music, running in the backyard and — of course — checking out her new casa from grandma.

“Best day ever,” Kylie captioned the post.

Merry Christmas, Stormi!