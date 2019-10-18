Kylie Jenner turns meme into profit with ‘Rise and Shine’ apparel

It’s true. Everything Kylie Jenner touches — or sings — turns to gold.

About a week after a clip of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star singing “rise and shine” to her daughter spurred a viral meme, the self-made billionaire beauty mogul has already done what she does best: turned it into merchandise. Two $65 “Rise and Shine” hoodies are now available at the Kylie Shop, featuring Jenner’s face as the sun, with a “riiise” and a “shiiinne” on each sleeve.

The “Rise and Shine” fervor sparked quickly after the reality star posted a video tour of her offices on YouTube. During a brief visit to the on-site play room, Jenner channeled Ariana Grande as she cooed the now-iconic words to her and Travis Scott’s child, Stormi. (Her singing starts at the 15:15 mark in the below video.)

Twitter users wasted no time transforming the two-second moment into premium meme material. One replaced “Sleeping Beauty’s” Prince Phillip with Jenner, who wakes Aurora with her sweet song instead of a kiss. Another remixed her riff into a surprisingly catchy EDM track.

Ok but do y’all hate me yet pic.twitter.com/W3i6Z6y4CO — lil level up 👻 (@levelupdub) October 16, 2019

Even Miley Cyrus and Grande herself got in on the fun, with Cyrus sharing a hilariously photoshopped clip of the 22-year-old bringing her vocals to the stage of “The Voice,” prompting celebrity judges Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Christina Aguilera to enthusiastically slam their buzzers.

Meanwhile, Grande posted a video of her own take on Jenner’s overnight hit, captioned, “Can I sample?”

NOT ARIANA DOING THE KYLIE SINGING SHSKSDHKDJDJD pic.twitter.com/ozTCyQ26XZ — isabella (@vminsrem) October 16, 2019

The Kylie Cosmetics mastermind proved she had a good sense of humor about the whole thing when she shared a photo Thursday of her face in the sun “Teletubbies"-style, writing “no caption needed.”

The “Rise and Shine” hoodie is available in black or white at the Kylie Shop in sizes XS to XXL.